Ghost of Tsushima e Paper Mario The Origami King tra le novità della settimana
di
Davide Leoni
Inizia una nuova settimana e come di consueto è tempo di dare uno sguardo alle principali uscite dei prossimi sette giorni. Una settimana importante e certamente ricca di novità di primissimo piano.
Si parte con Ghost of Tsushima e Paper Mario The Origami King, entrambi in arrivo il 17 luglio e si continua con Death Stranding, Death come True e Rocket Arena.
Lunedì 13 luglio
- Samurai Aces III Sengoku Cannon | PC
- One Dog Story | PC
- Colour Flux | PC, Mac
- The Falling Tower | PC
- WWII Partisanen | PC
- Sheep Island | PC
Martedì 14 luglio
- void tRrLM(); //Void Terrarium | PS4, Switch
- Death Stranding | PC
- Neon Abyss | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Kingdom Majestic | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- Story of Seasons Friends of Mineral Town | Switch, PC
- Rocket Arena | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Pangeon | Switch
- Reforged TD | PC
- Ultimate Truco | PC
- Modest Hero | PC
- Day Island | PC
Mercoledì 15 luglio
- Ooblets | Xbox One, PC
- REZ PLZ | Xbox One, Switch, PC, Mac
- Ultra Hat Dimension | Xbox One
- Bossgard | Switch
- Pandora Galaxy | PC
- Beat The Machine | PC
- Nowhere New | PC, Mac
- The Old West Savior | PC
- Dave-Man | PC, Mac
Giovedì 16 luglio
- Radical Rabbit Stew | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Bounty Battle | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Neversong | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- Beyond A Steel Sky | PC
- Superhot Mind Control Delete | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- We Should Talk | Xbox One, Switch, PC, Mac
- #Funtime | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, Mac
- Dunk Lords | Xbox One
- Forager | Xbox One
- Waifu Uncovered | Switch
- Caretaker | Switch
- Never Breakup | Switch
- Tanky Tanks | Switch
- Home Run High | Switch
- Explosive Dinosaurs | Switch
- Get 10 Quest | Switch
- My Koi | PC
- SCAR | PC
- Hunting Simulator | PC
Venerdì 17 luglio
- Warhammer 40,000 Mechanicus | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- Drake Hollow | Xbox One, PC
- Ghost of Tsushima | PS4
- Ultra Hat Dimension | Switch
- Starlit Adventures | Switch
- Paper Mario The Origami King | Switch
- Death Come True | PC
- Ultra Hat Dimension | Switch
- Fault | PC
- I, AI | PC
Da segnalare anche l'uscita di Warhammer 40.000 Mechanicus, Superhot Mind Control Delete e Beyond A Steel Sky per PC. Avete già deciso cosa comprare? Fatecelo sapere nello spazio qui sotto dedicato ai commenti.
