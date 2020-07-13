Ghost of Tsushima e Paper Mario The Origami King tra le novità della settimana

Inizia una nuova settimana e come di consueto è tempo di dare uno sguardo alle principali uscite dei prossimi sette giorni. Una settimana importante e certamente ricca di novità di primissimo piano.

Si parte con Ghost of Tsushima e Paper Mario The Origami King, entrambi in arrivo il 17 luglio e si continua con Death Stranding, Death come True e Rocket Arena.

Lunedì 13 luglio

Samurai Aces III Sengoku Cannon | PC

One Dog Story | PC

Colour Flux | PC, Mac

The Falling Tower | PC

WWII Partisanen | PC

Sheep Island | PC

Martedì 14 luglio

void tRrLM(); //Void Terrarium | PS4, Switch

Death Stranding | PC

Neon Abyss | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Kingdom Majestic | PS4, Xbox One, Switch

Story of Seasons Friends of Mineral Town | Switch, PC

Rocket Arena | PS4, Xbox One, PC

Pangeon | Switch

Reforged TD | PC

Ultimate Truco | PC

Modest Hero | PC

Day Island | PC

Mercoledì 15 luglio

Ooblets | Xbox One, PC

REZ PLZ | Xbox One, Switch, PC, Mac

Ultra Hat Dimension | Xbox One

Bossgard | Switch

Pandora Galaxy | PC

Beat The Machine | PC

Nowhere New | PC, Mac

The Old West Savior | PC

Dave-Man | PC, Mac

Giovedì 16 luglio

Radical Rabbit Stew | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Bounty Battle | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Neversong | PS4, Xbox One, Switch

Beyond A Steel Sky | PC

Superhot Mind Control Delete | PS4, Xbox One, PC

We Should Talk | Xbox One, Switch, PC, Mac

#Funtime | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, Mac

Dunk Lords | Xbox One

Forager | Xbox One

Waifu Uncovered | Switch

Caretaker | Switch

Never Breakup | Switch

Tanky Tanks | Switch

Home Run High | Switch

Explosive Dinosaurs | Switch

Get 10 Quest | Switch

My Koi | PC

SCAR | PC

Hunting Simulator | PC

Venerdì 17 luglio

Warhammer 40,000 Mechanicus | PS4, Xbox One, Switch

Drake Hollow | Xbox One, PC

Ghost of Tsushima | PS4

Ultra Hat Dimension | Switch

Starlit Adventures | Switch

Paper Mario The Origami King | Switch

Death Come True | PC

Fault | PC

I, AI | PC

Da segnalare anche l'uscita di Warhammer 40.000 Mechanicus, Superhot Mind Control Delete e Beyond A Steel Sky per PC. Avete già deciso cosa comprare? Fatecelo sapere nello spazio qui sotto dedicato ai commenti.