Ghost of Tsushima e Paper Mario The Origami King tra le novità della settimana

Inizia una nuova settimana e come di consueto è tempo di dare uno sguardo alle principali uscite dei prossimi sette giorni. Una settimana importante e certamente ricca di novità di primissimo piano.

Si parte con Ghost of Tsushima e Paper Mario The Origami King, entrambi in arrivo il 17 luglio e si continua con Death Stranding, Death come True e Rocket Arena.

Lunedì 13 luglio

  • Samurai Aces III Sengoku Cannon | PC
  • One Dog Story | PC
  • Colour Flux | PC, Mac
  • The Falling Tower | PC
  • WWII Partisanen | PC
  • Sheep Island | PC

Martedì 14 luglio

  • void tRrLM(); //Void Terrarium | PS4, Switch
  • Death Stranding | PC
  • Neon Abyss | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Kingdom Majestic | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
  • Story of Seasons Friends of Mineral Town | Switch, PC
  • Rocket Arena | PS4, Xbox One, PC
  • Pangeon | Switch
  • Reforged TD | PC
  • Ultimate Truco | PC
  • Modest Hero | PC
  • Day Island | PC

Mercoledì 15 luglio

  • Ooblets | Xbox One, PC
  • REZ PLZ | Xbox One, Switch, PC, Mac
  • Ultra Hat Dimension | Xbox One
  • Bossgard | Switch
  • Pandora Galaxy | PC
  • Beat The Machine | PC
  • Nowhere New | PC, Mac
  • The Old West Savior | PC
  • Dave-Man | PC, Mac

Giovedì 16 luglio

  • Radical Rabbit Stew | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Bounty Battle | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Neversong | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
  • Beyond A Steel Sky | PC
  • Superhot Mind Control Delete | PS4, Xbox One, PC
  • We Should Talk | Xbox One, Switch, PC, Mac
  • #Funtime | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, Mac
  • Dunk Lords | Xbox One
  • Forager | Xbox One
  • Waifu Uncovered | Switch
  • Caretaker | Switch
  • Never Breakup | Switch
  • Tanky Tanks | Switch
  • Home Run High | Switch
  • Explosive Dinosaurs | Switch
  • Get 10 Quest | Switch
  • My Koi | PC
  • SCAR | PC
  • Hunting Simulator | PC

Venerdì 17 luglio

  • Warhammer 40,000 Mechanicus | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
  • Drake Hollow | Xbox One, PC
  • Ghost of Tsushima | PS4
  • Ultra Hat Dimension | Switch
  • Starlit Adventures | Switch
  • Paper Mario The Origami King | Switch
  • Death Come True | PC
  • Ultra Hat Dimension | Switch
  • Fault | PC
  • I, AI | PC

Da segnalare anche l'uscita di Warhammer 40.000 Mechanicus, Superhot Mind Control Delete e Beyond A Steel Sky per PC. Avete già deciso cosa comprare? Fatecelo sapere nello spazio qui sotto dedicato ai commenti.

