Giochi a meno di 20€ per il Black Friday: The Last of Us 2, Cyberpunk 2077 e tanti altri

Giocare spendendo poco non è assolutamente impossibile, sopratutto durante il Black Friday, con tante offerte sui migliori videogiochi per tutte le principali console e PC. Su Amazon in particolare troviamo tanti giochi in sconto a meno di 20 euro, in promozione a prezzo scontato solamente per un periodo limitato e fino ad esaurimento scorte.

Qualche esempio? Alan Wake Remastered, Back 4 Blood, MediEvil, The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt GOTY Edition, Mortal Kombat 11, The Last of Us Parte 2, God of War III Remastered, Cyberpunk 2077 e Death Stranding Director's Cut Edition.

Giochi a meno di 20 euro su Amazon

Le offerte sono valide fino al 28 novembre, giorno del Cyber Monday, affrettatevi se siete interessati ad un gioco in particolare perché i titoli potrebbero andare presto sold-out, in alcuni casi le scorte sono limitate.

