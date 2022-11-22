Giochi a meno di 20€ per il Black Friday: The Last of Us 2, Cyberpunk 2077 e tanti altri
Giocare spendendo poco non è assolutamente impossibile, sopratutto durante il Black Friday, con tante offerte sui migliori videogiochi per tutte le principali console e PC. Su Amazon in particolare troviamo tanti giochi in sconto a meno di 20 euro, in promozione a prezzo scontato solamente per un periodo limitato e fino ad esaurimento scorte.
Qualche esempio? Alan Wake Remastered, Back 4 Blood, MediEvil, The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt GOTY Edition, Mortal Kombat 11, The Last of Us Parte 2, God of War III Remastered, Cyberpunk 2077 e Death Stranding Director's Cut Edition.
Giochi a meno di 20 euro su Amazon
- Alan Wake Remastered 15,99 euro
- Back 4 Blood 10,89 euro
- Batman Arkham Collection 16 euro
- Bloodborne 9,99 euro
- Capitain Tsubasa Rise Of New Champion 18,90 euro
- Cars 3 13,79 euro
- MediEvil 19,99 euro
- Mortal Kombat 11 Standard Edition Nintendo Switch 19,97 euro
- Mortal Kombat 11 Standard Edition PlayStation 4 14,19 euro
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate PlayStation 5 18,89 euro
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate Xbox Series X 16,99 euro
- NEO The World Ends with You Nintendo Switch 19,98 euro
- LEGO Marvel Avengers 13,17 euro
- LEGO DC Super Villains 18,99 euro
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection 18,99 euro
- LEGO Jurassic World 19,69 euro
- LEGO Ninjago Il Film 18,83 euro
- Ratchet & Clank 9,99 euro
- Resident Evil 3 15,98 euro
- Tekken 7 16,99 euro
- The Last of Us 2 9,99 euro
- Assassin's Creed Origins + Odyssey 16,99 euro
- Cyberpunk 2077 D1 Edition 19,99 euro
- Death Stranding Director’s Cut PS5 19,99 euro
- Far Cry 6 Limited Edition 19,99 euro
- God of War Hits 9,99 euro
- God of War III Remastered Hits 9,99 euro
- GT Sport Hits 9,99 euro
- La Terra Di Mezzo L'ombra Della Guerra 15,59 euro
- LEGO City Undercover 19,89 euro
- LEGO Jurassic World 12,79 euro
- LEGO Marvel Collection 19,99 euro
- Marvel's Avengers 14,97 euro
- Marvel's Guardians of The Galaxy 18,98 euro
- Marvel's Spider-Man 19,99 euro
- The LEGO Movie Videogame 12,99 euro
- The Witcher III Game Of The Year 16,89 euro
- Uncharted Raccolta L'Eredità dei Ladri PlayStation 5 19,99 euro
- Until Dawn 9,99 euro
Le offerte sono valide fino al 28 novembre, giorno del Cyber Monday, affrettatevi se siete interessati ad un gioco in particolare perché i titoli potrebbero andare presto sold-out, in alcuni casi le scorte sono limitate.
