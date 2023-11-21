Che giochi ci sono su Amazon Luna oltre Fortnite?

Chi ha detto che su Amazon Luna c'è solo Fortnite? Niente di più sbagliato dal momento che il catalogo Amazon Luna + include oltre 300 giochi, senza dimenticare i titoli Ubisoft+ tra cui Assassin's Creed, Far Cry e altri celebri franchise del publisher francese.

L'abbonamento Amazon Luna + costa 9.99 euro al mese mentre Ubisoft+ ha un prezzo di 17.99 euro al mese. Il primo vi permetterà di accedere a tutti i giochi del catalogo ad eccezione dei titoli Ubisoft e Jackbox Games, per questi ultimi è richiesto un abbonamento separato al prezzo di 4,99 euro al mese.

Fino al 27 novembre il controller Amazon Luna è in sconto a soli 39.99 euro invece di 69.99 euro, una buona occasione dunque per acquistare il joypad scontato del 50%, offerta valida fino ad esaurimento delle scorte disponibili.

