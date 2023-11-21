Che giochi ci sono su Amazon Luna oltre Fortnite?
Davide Leoni
Chi ha detto che su Amazon Luna c'è solo Fortnite? Niente di più sbagliato dal momento che il catalogo Amazon Luna + include oltre 300 giochi, senza dimenticare i titoli Ubisoft+ tra cui Assassin's Creed, Far Cry e altri celebri franchise del publisher francese.
L'abbonamento Amazon Luna + costa 9.99 euro al mese mentre Ubisoft+ ha un prezzo di 17.99 euro al mese. Il primo vi permetterà di accedere a tutti i giochi del catalogo ad eccezione dei titoli Ubisoft e Jackbox Games, per questi ultimi è richiesto un abbonamento separato al prezzo di 4,99 euro al mese.
Giochi Amazon Luna
- 1941 Counter Attack
- 1944 The Loop Master
- 19XX The War Against Destiny
- A Plague Tale Innocence
- Abzu
- Adventure Time: Pirates of the Enchiridion
- Alien Isolation
- Amid Evil
- Amnesia: Rebirth
- AO Tennis 2
- Aragami
- Arcade Paradise
- Assassin’s Creed: China Ubisoft+
- Assassin’s Creed: India Ubisoft+
- Assassin’s Creed: Russia Ubisoft+
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Ubisoft+
- Assassin’s Creed Origins Ubisoft+
- Assassin’s Creed Syndicate Ubisoft+
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Ubisoft+
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Wrath of the Druids Ubisoft+
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: The Siege of Paris Ubisoft+
- Atomik: RunGunJumpGun
- Baseball Stars 2
- Battle Circuit
- Batman: Arkham Knight
- Batora: Lost Haven
- Beach Buggy Racing: Hot Wheels Edition
- Beach Buggy Racing 2: Hot Wheels Edition
- Bee Simulator
- Beyond Good and Evil 2
- Blair Witch
- Blasphemous
- BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle
- Blazing Chrome
- Bloodrayne 2: Terminal Cut
- Bloodrayne Betrayal: Fresh Bites
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night
- Bridge Constructor: The Walking Dead
- Bridge Constructor Portal
- Brothers: A Tale of Two Son
- Buildings Have Feelings Too!
- Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling
- Castlevania Anniversary Edition
- Call of the Sea
- Capcom Arcade Stadium
- Carrion
- Chicken Police — Paint it RED!
- Child of Light
- Chrous
- Citizen Sleeper
- Close to the Sun
- Contra Anniversary Collection
- Control
- Control Ultimate Edition
- Cook, Serve, Delicious! 3
- Crazy Worms Golf
- Crosscode
- Death Squared
- Deponia Doomsday
- Devil May Cry 5
- Dice Legacy
- Dirt 5
- Dirt Rally 2.0
- Disc Room
- DreamWorks Dragons: Dawn of the New Riders
- DreamWorks: Spirit Lucky’s Big Adventure
- Dusk
- Earthworm Jim
- Earthworm Jim 2
- Edna & Harvey: Harvey’s New Eyes
- Edna & Harvey: The Breakout
- El Hijo- A Wild West Tale
- Endling: Extinction is Forever
- Endzone: A World Apart
- Enter The Gungeon
- Epic Chef
- Everspace
- Far Cry 2 Ubisoft+
- Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon Ubisoft+
- Far Cry 4 Ubisoft+
- Far Cry 5 Ubisoft+
- Far Cry 6 Ubisoft+
- Far Cry New Dawn Ubisoft+
- Far Cry Primal Ubisoft+
- Final Fight
- Fortnite
- Freshly Frosted
- Furi
- Garfield Kart
- Garfield Kart- Furious Racing
- Get Packed Fully Loaded
- Get Packed: Couch Chaos
- Gianna Sisters: Twiested Dreams
- Ghost of a Tale
- Ghostrunner
- Ghosts’n Goblins
- Giga Wing
- Grid
- GRIS
- Guacamelee! 2
- Guacamelee!: Super Turbo Championship Edition
- Hard Reset Redux
- Haven
- Heave Ho
- Horizon Chase Turbo
- Hot Wheels: Unleashed
- Iconoclasts
- Immortals Fenyx Rising
- Indivisible
- Infinite Mini Golf
- Jackbox 7 (richiede abbonamento Jackbox Games)
- Jackbox Party 9 (richiede abbonamento Jackbox Games)
- Joggernauts
- Judgement
- Katamari Damacy Reroll
- Katana Zero
- Ken Follett’s The Pillars of the Earth
- Killer Queen Black
- Kine
- King of Fighters ’98
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance
- Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning
- LEGO DC Super-Villains
- Lost Judgment
- Lumines Remastered
- Mail Mole
- Martha is Dead
- Mega Man 11
- MegaMan Legacy Collection
- Mega Twins
- Melbits World
- Metal Slug
- Metal Slug 3
- Metal Slug X
- Metro Exodus
- Mighty Switch Force! Collection
- Momonga Pinball Adventures
- Monopoly Plus
- Monopoly Madness
- Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom
- Monster Harvest
- Monster Truck Championship
- Monster Truck Championship Rebel Hunter Edition
- Mortal Shell: Enhanced Edition
- Moving Out
- Myst
- Narita Boy
- No More Heroes
- No More Heroes 2 Desperate Struggle
- Obduction
- Observer: System Redux
- Okami HD
- Olija
- Once Upon a Jester
- Orbital Bullet
- Overcooked!
- Overcooked 2
- Panzer Dragoon Remake
- Paper Beast- Folded Edition
- Perish
- PHOGS!
- PictoQuest
- Pile Up! Box by Box
- Potion Permit
- Powered Gear Strategic Variant Armor Equipment
- Progear
- Q.U.B.E. 10th Anniversary
- Q.U.B.E 2
- R-Type Dimensions EX
- Race The Sun
- RAD
- Rainbow Six Extraction
- Redout
- Resident Evil 2
- Resident Evil 3
- Resident Evil 7 Biohazard
- Retro Classix Breakthru
- Retro Classix Express Raider
- Retro Classix Super Real Darwin
- Retro Classix Wizard Fire
- Rez Infinite
- Riders Republic
- Riptide GP: Renegade
- River City Girls
- Rime
- Ride 4
- River City Girls
- Rogue Heroes Ruins of Tasos
- Sail Forth
- Saints Row The Third Remastered
- Samurai Warriors 5
- Scott Pilgirm
- Senjo no OkamiⅡ
- Severed Steel
- Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shotgun
- Shantae: Half-Genie Hero
- Shantae: Risky’s Revenge
- Shantae and the Pirate’s Curse
- SkateBIRD
- Skelittle: A Giant Party!!
- SMITE
- Smoots Summer Games
- Smoots World Cup Tennis
- Smurfs: Mission Vileaf
- Snake Pass
- Sonic Colors
- Sonic Colors Ultimate
- Sonic Mania Plus
- Space Otter Charlie
- Sparklite
- Spirit of the North
- Spirit: Lucky’s Big Adventure
- Spitlings
- SponegBob SquarePants Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated
- StarWars Pinball
- Starlink
- SteamWorld Dig
- SteamWorld Dig 2
- SteamWorld Heist
- SteamWorld Quest
- Steel Assault
- Steep Ubisoft+
- Street Fighter II The World Warrior
- Striger
- Summer Paws
- Super Galaxy Squadron EX Turbo
- Super Kickers League Ultimate
- Super Mega Baseball: Extra Innings
- Super Mega Baseball 3
- Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania
- Super Street Fighter II Turbo
- Sythentik: Legion Rising
- Tacoma
- Tangledeep
- Team Sonic Racing
- Tennis World Tour 2
- Tetris Effect Connected
- The Adventure Pals
- The Crew Ubisoft+
- The Falconeer
- The Falconeer: Edge of the World
- The Forgotten City
- The Jackbox Party Pack 2 (richiede abbonamento Jackbox Games)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 3 (richiede abbonamento Jackbox Games)
- The Last Hero of Nostalgaia
- The Legend of Heroes Trails from Zero
- The Legend of Heroes Trials of Cold Steal III
- The Legend of Heroes Trials of Cold Steal IV
- The Medium
- The Mummy Demastered
- The Sexy Brutale
- The Smurfs Mission Vileaf
- The Surge
- The Surge 2
- The Wonderful 101: Remastered
- Thimbleweed Park
- Thymesia
- Time on Frog Island
- Tiny Lands
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Reconration Motherland
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Seige
- Tom Clancy’s The Division
- Tom Clancy’s The Division 2
- Tormented Souls
- Trackmania Ubisoft+
- Tracks
- Tracks ToyBox Edition
- Tracks The Train Set Game
- Transformers Battlegrounds
- Trials Fusion
- Trials rising
- Trollhunters: Defenders of Arcadia
- Tumblestone
- Two Point Hospital
- Ultrakill
- Under Night In-Birth Exe: Late cl-r
- Urban Trial Playground
- UNO Ultimate Edition Ubisoft+
- Valfaris
- Valkyria
- Vengeful Guardian: Moonrider
- Victor Vran
- Wandersong
- Watch Dogs Ubisoft+
- Watch Dogs 2 Ubisoft+
- Watch Dogs: Legion Ubisoft+
- Watch Dogs: Legion Bloodline Ubisoft+
- Windjammers 2
- Wonder Boy: The Dragon Trap
- Worms Crazy Golf
- WRC Generations
- Yakuza 0
- Yakuza 3
- Yakuza Kiwami
- Yakuza Kiwami 2
- Yakuza: Like A Dragon
- Yoku’s Island Express
- Yono and the Celestial Elephants
- Yooka-Laylee
- Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair
- Youtubers Life
- YouTubers Life: OMG Edition
- Ys VII Lacrimose of Dana
- Ys VIII Lacrimosa of Dana
- Ys IX Monstrum Nox
Fino al 27 novembre il controller Amazon Luna è in sconto a soli 39.99 euro invece di 69.99 euro, una buona occasione dunque per acquistare il joypad scontato del 50%, offerta valida fino ad esaurimento delle scorte disponibili.
Lo compro uno di questi giochi o non lo compro? Ti aiuta HYPE
Puoi comprarne uno, o anche tutti in blocco, letteralmente gratis, scegliendo HYPE Next. In primis, a soli 2.90 € al mese hai un conto e un'app super smart, con cui puoi ottenere cashback, ricaricare la carta gratis e comprare serenamente ciò che vuoi grazie all'assicurazione sugli acquisti online inclusa nel conto.
In più, ciliegina sulla torta, HYPE ti regala un welcome bonus di 20 €, che viene accreditato direttamente sul tuo nuovo conto una volta eseguita validamente la prima ricarica. Potrai usare quel bonus come meglio credi, ed ovviamente, anche per acquistare uno o tutti questi giochi. Sei ad un click dal tuo nuovo conto Next, clicca qui per registrarti!
Altri contenuti per Amazon Luna
- Come giocare a Fortnite Battaglia Reale con Amazon Luna
- Amazon Luna: come attivare il periodo di prova gratis
- Amazon Luna: come funziona, giochi, prezzi, dispositivi e controller compatibili
- Amazon Luna: quanto costa l'abbonamento e che giochi ci sono inclusi?
- Amazon Luna arriva in Italia, disponibile da oggi: prezzi, giochi e controller
Amazon Luna
- In Uscita su
- Pc
- Mobile Gaming
- Genere: Non disponibile
- Sviluppatore: Amazon
- Publisher: Amazon
Quanto attendi: Amazon Luna
Hype totali: 21
Contenuti più Letti
- 4 commentiPlayStation Store: 3 giochi a meno di 5 euro da non lasciarsi sfuggire al Black Friday
- 10 commentiGTA San Andreas: c'è un segreto che forse non avete mai notato in quasi 20 anni
- Euronics Volantino Black Friday: una valanga di sconti su PS5 e giochi PlayStation!
- 4 commentiI tre giochi più belli usciti su PlayStation 5 nel 2023
- PS5 prezzo bomba: tutte le offerte per risparmiare con il Black Friday
- Cyberpunk 2077: un cosplay di V e Judy Alvarez in coppia per liberare Night City
- 8 commentiThe Last of Us 2 Remastered: cosa sono i livelli perduti?
- 9 commentiPlayStation 5 e il misterioso teaser di Sony con una data: a cosa si riferisce?
- 3 commentiMarvel's Wolverine tra data d'uscita, toni dark e ambientazioni: gli ultimi leak
- Logitech volante, pedaliera e cambio G29/G920 al prezzo migliore di sempre