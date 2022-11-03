Tutti i giochi annunciati per PSVR2: da Horizon Call of the Mountain a Firewall Ultra

Insieme al prezzo e alla data di uscita di PlayStation VR2, sono stati annunciati anche undici nuovi giochi per PSVR2, per questo abbiamo deciso di elencare tutti, ma proprio tutti i giochi per PlayStation VR2 confermati fino ad oggi.

Sony ha promesso oltre 20 giochi al lancio di PlayStation VR2, tra i giochi disponibili al debutto del visore troviamo Horizon Call of the Mountain e Cities VR Enhanced Edition mentre non è chiaro quando usciranno gli altri giochi, la lineup di lancio deve ancora essere delineata.

PlayStation VR2 tutti i giochi

The Walking Dead Saints & Sinners Chapter 2

Firewall Ultra

The Dark Pictures Switchback VR

Crossfire Sierra Squad

Horizon Call of the Mountain (preordini aperti dal 15 novembre)

Star Wars Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge

Resident Evil Village VR

Resident Evil 4 VR

Demeo

No Man's Sky

The Light Brigade

Hello Neighbor Search and Rescue (preordini aperti dal 15 novembre)

Pistol Whip VR

Cities VR Enhanced Edition (preordini aperti dal 15 novembre)

Cosmonious High (preordini aperti dal 15 novembre)

Zenith The Last City (preordini aperti dal 15 novembre)

Tentacular (preordini aperti dal 15 novembre)

After The Fall

Jurassic World Aftermath Collection

Affected The Asylum

Aliens VR

Pavlov

Project Lousianna The Bounds VR

Propagation Paradise Hotel

Requisition

Runner

Samurai Slaughter House

Shadowgate VR The Mines of Mythrok

Soul of Kaeru

Super Kit To the Top

The Twilight Zone VR

Ultrawings 2

Volcanic Core

Wandering in Space

Alvo

Afterlife VR

Among Us VR

Black Top Hoops

Black Trail

Distortion VR

Do Not Open

Engram

Firmament

The Exorcist Legion VR Sin

Galaxy Karts

Ghostbusters VR

Ghosts of Tabot of Tabor

Golf+

Green Hell VR

Grimlord

Hellsplit Arena

Hubris

Hypestacks

Kayak VR

LOW FI

Madison

Medieval Dynasty

Mixture

Tra i nuovi giochi annunciati segnaliamo The Dark Pictures Switchback VR di Supermassive Games, horror su binari stile Until Dawn Rush of Blood e ambientato nell'universo di The Dark Pictures. Anche Resident Evil Village e Resident Evil 4 Remake supporteranno la VR, a questo proposito vi rimandiamo alla nostra prova di Resident Evil Village VR per PlayStation VR2 avvenuta in occasione del Tokyo Game Show di settembre.