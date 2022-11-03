Tutti i giochi annunciati per PSVR2: da Horizon Call of the Mountain a Firewall Ultra
Davide Leoni
Insieme al prezzo e alla data di uscita di PlayStation VR2, sono stati annunciati anche undici nuovi giochi per PSVR2, per questo abbiamo deciso di elencare tutti, ma proprio tutti i giochi per PlayStation VR2 confermati fino ad oggi.
Sony ha promesso oltre 20 giochi al lancio di PlayStation VR2, tra i giochi disponibili al debutto del visore troviamo Horizon Call of the Mountain e Cities VR Enhanced Edition mentre non è chiaro quando usciranno gli altri giochi, la lineup di lancio deve ancora essere delineata.
PlayStation VR2 tutti i giochi
- The Walking Dead Saints & Sinners Chapter 2
- Firewall Ultra
- The Dark Pictures Switchback VR
- Crossfire Sierra Squad
- Horizon Call of the Mountain (preordini aperti dal 15 novembre)
- Star Wars Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge
- Resident Evil Village VR
- Resident Evil 4 VR
- Demeo
- No Man's Sky
- The Light Brigade
- Hello Neighbor Search and Rescue (preordini aperti dal 15 novembre)
- Pistol Whip VR
- Cities VR Enhanced Edition (preordini aperti dal 15 novembre)
- Cosmonious High (preordini aperti dal 15 novembre)
- Zenith The Last City (preordini aperti dal 15 novembre)
- Tentacular (preordini aperti dal 15 novembre)
- After The Fall
- Jurassic World Aftermath Collection
- Affected The Asylum
- Aliens VR
- Pavlov
- Project Lousianna The Bounds VR
- Propagation Paradise Hotel
- Requisition
- Runner
- Samurai Slaughter House
- Shadowgate VR The Mines of Mythrok
- Soul of Kaeru
- Super Kit To the Top
- The Twilight Zone VR
- Ultrawings 2
- Volcanic Core
- Wandering in Space
- Alvo
- Afterlife VR
- Among Us VR
- Black Top Hoops
- Black Trail
- Distortion VR
- Do Not Open
- Engram
- Firmament
- The Exorcist Legion VR Sin
- Galaxy Karts
- Ghostbusters VR
- Ghosts of Tabot of Tabor
- Golf+
- Green Hell VR
- Grimlord
- Hellsplit Arena
- Hubris
- Hypestacks
- Kayak VR
- LOW FI
- Madison
- Medieval Dynasty
- Mixture
Tra i nuovi giochi annunciati segnaliamo The Dark Pictures Switchback VR di Supermassive Games, horror su binari stile Until Dawn Rush of Blood e ambientato nell'universo di The Dark Pictures. Anche Resident Evil Village e Resident Evil 4 Remake supporteranno la VR, a questo proposito vi rimandiamo alla nostra prova di Resident Evil Village VR per PlayStation VR2 avvenuta in occasione del Tokyo Game Show di settembre.
PlayStation VR2
