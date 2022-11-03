Everyeye.itLogo Everyeye.it
Tutti i giochi annunciati per PSVR2: da Horizon Call of the Mountain a Firewall Ultra
Insieme al prezzo e alla data di uscita di PlayStation VR2, sono stati annunciati anche undici nuovi giochi per PSVR2, per questo abbiamo deciso di elencare tutti, ma proprio tutti i giochi per PlayStation VR2 confermati fino ad oggi.

Sony ha promesso oltre 20 giochi al lancio di PlayStation VR2, tra i giochi disponibili al debutto del visore troviamo Horizon Call of the Mountain e Cities VR Enhanced Edition mentre non è chiaro quando usciranno gli altri giochi, la lineup di lancio deve ancora essere delineata.

PlayStation VR2 tutti i giochi

  • The Walking Dead Saints & Sinners Chapter 2
  • Firewall Ultra
  • The Dark Pictures Switchback VR
  • Crossfire Sierra Squad
  • Horizon Call of the Mountain (preordini aperti dal 15 novembre)
  • Star Wars Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge
  • Resident Evil Village VR
  • Resident Evil 4 VR
  • Demeo
  • No Man's Sky
  • The Light Brigade
  • Hello Neighbor Search and Rescue (preordini aperti dal 15 novembre)
  • Pistol Whip VR
  • Cities VR Enhanced Edition (preordini aperti dal 15 novembre)
  • Cosmonious High (preordini aperti dal 15 novembre)
  • Zenith The Last City (preordini aperti dal 15 novembre)
  • Tentacular (preordini aperti dal 15 novembre)
  • After The Fall
  • Jurassic World Aftermath Collection
  • Affected The Asylum
  • Aliens VR
  • Pavlov
  • Project Lousianna The Bounds VR
  • Propagation Paradise Hotel
  • Requisition
  • Runner
  • Samurai Slaughter House
  • Shadowgate VR The Mines of Mythrok
  • Soul of Kaeru
  • Super Kit To the Top
  • The Twilight Zone VR
  • Ultrawings 2
  • Volcanic Core
  • Wandering in Space
  • Alvo
  • Afterlife VR
  • Among Us VR
  • Black Top Hoops
  • Black Trail
  • Distortion VR
  • Do Not Open
  • Engram
  • Firmament
  • The Exorcist Legion VR Sin
  • Galaxy Karts
  • Ghostbusters VR
  • Ghosts of Tabot of Tabor
  • Golf+
  • Green Hell VR
  • Grimlord
  • Hellsplit Arena
  • Hubris
  • Hypestacks
  • Kayak VR
  • LOW FI
  • Madison
  • Medieval Dynasty
  • Mixture

Tra i nuovi giochi annunciati segnaliamo The Dark Pictures Switchback VR di Supermassive Games, horror su binari stile Until Dawn Rush of Blood e ambientato nell'universo di The Dark Pictures. Anche Resident Evil Village e Resident Evil 4 Remake supporteranno la VR, a questo proposito vi rimandiamo alla nostra prova di Resident Evil Village VR per PlayStation VR2 avvenuta in occasione del Tokyo Game Show di settembre.

