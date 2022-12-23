Quanti giochi escono nel 2023? Sono davvero una marea!

La fine del 2022 è ormai dietro l'angolo, e ci saluta dopo averci offerto produzioni di spessore quali Elden Ring, God of War Ragnarok, Horizon Forbidden West, Xenoblade Chronicles 3, Bayonetta 3, Immortality e Pentiment, giusto per fare qualche nome. Ma il 2023 già da adesso si prospetta davvero esplosivo.

Sono già tantissime le produzioni confermate per i prossimi 12 mesi, un numero talmente abbondante che viene quasi da tremare per la tenuta dei propri portafogli. Tra date già ufficializzate e periodi di lancio ancora da definire, ecco l'elenco dei giochi in arrivo nel corso del 2023, in un misto di produzioni del tutto inedite e porting dagli anni passati:

Gennaio

One Piece Odyssey (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC) - 13 Gennaio

A Space for the Unbound (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC) - 19 Gennaio

Colossal Cave (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, Quest, PC) - 19 Gennaio

Persona 4 Golden (Switch, PC, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One) - 19 Gennaio

Persona 3 Portable (Switch, PC, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One) - 19 Gennaio

Fire Emblem Engage (Switch) - 20 Gennaio

Forspoken (PS5, PC) - 24 Gennaio

Warlander (PC) - 24 Gennaio

OddBallers (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) - 26 Gennaio

Dead Space (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC) - 27 Gennaio

Season: A letter to the future (PS5, PC) - 31 Gennaio

Superfuse (PC) - 31 Gennaio

Febbraio

Deliver Us Mars (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S) - 2 Febbraio

Clash: Artifacts of Chaos (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC) - 9 Febbraio

Hogwarts Legacy (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC) -10 Febbraio

Wanted: Dead (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC) -14 Febbraio

Blanc (Switch, PC) - 14 Febbraio

Theaterhtym Final Bar Line (Switch, PS4) -16 Febbraio

Tales of Symphonia Remastered (PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch) - 17 Febbraio

Wild Hearts (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC) - 17 Febbraio

Atomic Heart (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC) - 21 Febbraio

Like a Dragon: Ishin (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC) - 21 Febbraio

Cosmonius High (PSVR 2) - 22 Febbraio

Digimon World: Next Order (Switch, PC) - 22 Febbraio

Horizon Call of the Mountain (PSVR 2) - 22 Febbraio

Blood Bowl 3 (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC) - 23 Febbraio

Company of Heroes 3 (PC) - 23 Febbraio

Sons of the Forest (PC) - 23 Febbraio

Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & The Secret Key (Switch, PS4, PS5, PC) - 24 Febbraio

Kerbal Space Program 2 (PC) - 24 Febbraio

Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe (Switch) - 24 Febbraio

Octopath Traveler 2 (Switch, PS5, PS4, PC) - 24 Febbraio

Scars Above (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, PC) - 27 Febbraio

Destiny 2: Lightfall (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC) - 28 Febbraio

Marzo

The Day Before (PC, Xbox Series X|S, PS5) - 1 Marzo

The Last of Us (PC) - 3 Marzo

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S) - 3 Marzo

Fatal Frame: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch, PC) - 9 Marzo

ONI: Road to be the Mightiest Oni (Switch, PS5, PS4, PC) - 9 Marzo

Skull and Bones (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC) - 9 Marzo

The Legend of Heroes: Trails to Azure (PS4, Switch, PC) - 14 Marzo

Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon (Switch) - 17 Marzo

Peppa Pig: World Adventures (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, Switch, PC) - 17 Marzo

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC) - 17 Marzo

Have a Nice Death (Switch) - 22 Marzo

Storyteller (Switch, PC) - 23 Marzo

Resident Evil 4 Remake (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC) - 24 Marzo

Crime Boss: Rockay City (PC) - 28 Marzo

Aprile

GrimGrimoire OnceMore (PS5, PS4, Switch) - 4 Aprile

Hogwarts Legacy (PS4, Xbox One) - 4 Aprile

Meet Your Maker (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC) - 4 Aprile

Process of Elimination (PS4, Switch) - 11 Aprile

Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection (Switch, PS4, PC) - 14 Aprile

God of Rock (PC, Switch, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One) - 18 Aprile

Dead Island 2 (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC) - 28 Aprile

Maggio

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Switch) - 12 Maggio

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League (PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC) - 26 Maggio

Giugno

Streeti Fighter 6 (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, PC) - 2 Giugno

Diablo IV (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC) - 6 Giugno

Final Fantasy XVI (PS5) - 22 Giugno

Luglio

Hogwarts Legacy (Switch) - 25 Luglio

Date da annunciare

1000xResist (Switch, PC)

Abiotic Factor (PC)

After the Fall (PSVR 2)`

After Us (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)

Alan Wake 2 (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)

Aliens: Dark Descent (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)

Anger Foot (PC)

Another Crab's Treasure (Switch, PC)

Arcadian Atlas (PC)

Arc Raiders (PC, Xbox Series X|S, PS5)

Ark 2 (Xbox Series X|S, PC)

Arran: The Book of Heroes (PC)

Aska (PC)

Assassin's Creed Mirage (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)

Atlas Fallen (PC, Xbox Series X|S, PS5)

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Stadia, PC)

Baldur's Gate 3 (PC)

Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)

Barkhan (PC)

BattleBit Remastered (PC)

Behemoth (Quest 2)

Bio-Gun (PC)

Black Myth: Wukong (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S)

Blanc (Switch, PC)

Blazing Strike (PS5, PS4, Switch, PC)

Blue Protocol (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)

Bomb Rush Cyberfunk (Switch, PC)

Botany Manor (Switch)

Boundary (PS4, PC)

Bounty Star (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)

Bramble: The Mountain King (PC)

Bulwark: Falconeer Chronicles (PC)

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile (iOS, Android)

Capes (PC)

Chants of Sennaar (Switch, PC)

Cities VR - Enhanced Edition (PSVR 2)

Cocoon (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch, PC)

Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus and Butterfly (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC)

Convergence: A League of Legends Story (PC)

Crash Team Rumble (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One)

Creature Keeper (PC)

Crossfire: Sierra Squad (PSVR 2)

Curse of the Sea Rats (Switch, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)

Cyber Knights: Flashpoint (PC, iOS, Android)

Cygni: All Guns Blazing (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)

Cygnus Enterprises (PC)

Daydream: Forgotten Sorrow (PC)

Desta: The Memories Between (Switch, PS4, Xbox One, PC)

Disney Illusion Island (Switch)

Dordogne (Switch, PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)

Dune: Spice Wars (PC)

Dungeons of the Amber Griffin (PC)

Dredge (Switch, PC)

Earth: From Another Sun (PC)

Earthlock 2 (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)

EA Sports PGA Tour 2023 (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes (Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)

Endless Dungeon (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PC)

Eternights (PS5, PS4, PC)

Everspace 2 (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

Everywhere (Platforms TBA)

Exoprimal (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S)

Fae Farm (Switch)

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (PS5)

Final Fantasy XVI (PS5)

Firmament (PC, PS4, PS5)

Flashback 2 (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch, PC)

Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)

Flock (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)

Forever Skies (PS5, PC)

Forza Motorsport (Xbox Series X|S, PC)

Frontier's Warhammer: Age of Sigmar RTS (PC, consoles TBA)

Front Mission 2 Remake (Switch)

Frozen Flame (PC)

Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord (Quest 2, PSVR 2)

Ghostrunner 2 (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)

Glimmer in Mirror (PC)

Gori: Cuddly Carnage (Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)

Gunbrella (Switch, PC)

Hell is Us (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)

Hello Neighbor: Search & Rescue (Quest)

HellSweeper VR (PC VR, Quest 2)

Hollow Knight: Silksong (Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)

Homeworld 3 (PC)

Hyenas (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)

Hyper Light Breaker (PC)

Hytale (PC) Ib (Switch)

Immortals of Aveum (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)

Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road of Heroes (PS4, Switch, iOS, Android)

Industries of Titan (PC)

Inkbound (PC)

Jumplight Odyssey (PC)

Jurassic World Aftermath Collection (PSVR 2)

Karlson (PC)

Kerbel Space Program 2 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S)

Killer Klowns From Outer Space: The Game (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S)

Layers of Fears (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)

Leap (PS5, PS4, PC)

Level Zero (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)

Lichenvale (PC)

Lies of P (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S)

Lifeless Moon (PC)

Lightyear Frontier (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)

Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)

Lorelei and the Laser Eyes (Switch, PC)

Marvel's Midnight Suns (PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch)

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 (PS5)

Mask of the Rose (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch, PC)

Master Detective Archives: Rain Code (Switch)

Masterplan Tycoon (PC)

Men of War 2 (PC)

Metal Slug Tactics (Switch, PC)

Mina the Hollower (PC)

Minecraft Legends (Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S)

Mineko's Night Market (Switch, PC)

Moon Mystery (PC)

Mortal Kombat: Onslaught (iOS, Android)

Moving Out 2 (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch, PC)

Mumbai Gullies (PC)

My Time at Sandrock (PC)

Nightingale (PC)

Nine Sols (PC, Switch, PS4)

Off The Grid (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)

Once Human (PC)

Ova Magica (Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)

Oxenfree II: Lost Signals (Switch, PS4, PS5, PC)

Pacific Drive (PS5, PC)

Palworld (PC)

Paradize Project (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S)

Park Beyond (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)

Party Animals (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)

Payday 3 (PC, consoles TBA)

Pepper Grinder (Switch, PC)

Pikmin 4 (Switch)

Pistol Whip (PSVR 2)

Planet of Lana (Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC)

Prehistoric Kingdom (PC)

Pragmata (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)

Ravenlok (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)

Ravenswatch (PS5, PC)

Read Only Memories: Neurodiver (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch, PC)

Redfall (PC, Xbox Series X|S)

Replaced (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S)

RoboCop: Rogue City (PC, Xbox Series X|S, PS5, Switch)

Rune Factory 3 Special (Switch)

SacriFire (PC)

Scars Above (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)

Sea of Stars (PC, Switch)

Season: A letter to the future (PS4, PS5, PC)

Schim (PC, PS4, PS5)

Shadows of Doubt (PC)

Silent Hill: Ascension (TBA)

Skate Story (PC)

Slime Rancher 2 (Xbox Series X|S, PC)

Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story (PC, PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch)

Songs of Conquest (PC)

Solium Infernum (PC)

Spongebob Squarepants: The Cosmic Shake (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC)

Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl (Xbox Series X|S, PC)

Starfield (PC, Xbox Series X|S)

Star Trek: Resurgence (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)

Star Wars: Hunters (Switch, iOS, Android)

Stellar Blade (PS5)

Stick it to the Stickman (PC)

Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PC)

Suikoden 1 & II HD Remaster (PS5, Xbox One, Switch, PC)

Super Bomberman R 2 (Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)

System Shock (PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)

Tales of Symphonia (Switch, PS4, Xbox One)

Tchia (PS4, PS5, PC)

Tentacular (PSVR 2)

Terra Nil (PC, iOS, Android)

Teslagrad 2 (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch, PC)

Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown (Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PS5, PC)

The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR (PSVR 2)

The Expanse (PC, consoles)

The Great War: Western Front (PC)

The Invincible (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)

The Isle Tide Hotel (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch, iOS, Android, PC)

The Last Case of Benedict Fox (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)

The Last Faith (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch, PC)

The Legend of Heroes: Trails into Reverie (PS4, Switch, PC)

The Light Brigade (PSVR 2)

The Lords of the Fallen (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S)

The Plucky Squire (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PC)

The Repair House (PC)

The Siege and the Sandfox (PC)

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners - Chapter 2 (Quest, PSVR, PSVR 2)

The Wandering Village (PC)

The Wolf Among Us 2 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S)

Thirsty Suitors (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch, PC)

Time Flies (PS5, PS4, Switch, PC)

Tintin Reporter: Cigars of the Pharoah (Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)

To The Stars (Switch, PC)

Tron Identity (PC)

Under the Waves (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)

Untamed Tactics (PC)

Valheim (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)

Venba (Switch)

Vengeful Guardian: Moonrider (PS5, PS4, Switch, PC)

Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun (Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide (Xbox Series X|S)

Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader (PC, consoles)

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 (Xbox Series X|S, PS5, PC)

Wild Hearts (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)

Witchfire (PC)

World of Horror (Switch, PS4, PC)

WrestleQuest (Switch, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)

Xenonauts 2 (PC)

Ys IX: Monstrum Nox (PS5)

Zenith: The Last City (Quest, PSVR)

E questa potrebbe essere paradossalmente una lista "provvisoria": non è infatti da escludere ulteriori annunci nel corso del 2023, così come ovviamente bisogna tenere in conto anche eventuali rinvii che, come già visto negli scorsi anni, potrebbero non mancare anche nel corso del prossimi 12 mesi. In ogni caso si tratta di un elenco talmente corposo che lascia intendere come il nuovo anno sarà decisamente ricchissimo di titoli da giocare, pertanto annoiarsi sarà piuttosto difficile.

Di tutti questi, Zelda Tears of the Kingdom è stato eletto come gioco più atteso del 2023 durante i Game Awards 2023. Avete visto invece che Square Enix sembra non avere nessun gioco per Xbox nel 2023, almeno per il momento?