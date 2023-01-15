Che giochi escono nel 2023 su Nintendo Switch? Zelda, Fire Emblem, Kirby e non solo
Davide Leoni
Il 2022 di Nintendo Switch è stato decisamente ricco di sorprese grazie al debutto di giochi come Bayonetta 3, Xenoblade Chronicles 3, Splatoon 3, Leggende Pokemon Arceus e Pokemon Scarlatto e Violetto. E il 2023 non si prospetta certo da meno..
L'anno appena iniziato si apre con Fire Emblem Engage in uscita il 20 gennaio, ma non dobbiamo dimenticare produzioni come Octopath Traveler 2, Kirby Return to Dream Land Deluxe e Bayonetta Origins Cereza and the Lost Demon.
Giochi Nintendo Switch 2023
- Fire Emblem Engage - 20 gennaio 2023
- SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake - 31 gennaio 2023
- Blanc - 14 febbraio 2023
- Theatrhythm Final Bar Line- 16 febbraio 2023
- Octopath Traveler 2 - 24 febbraio 203
- Kirby Return to Dream Land Deluxe - 24 febbraio 2023
- Atelier Ryza 3 Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key - 24 febbraio 2023
- Fitness Boxing Fist of the North Star - marzo 2023
- Fatal Frame Mask of the Lunar Eclipse - 8 marzo 2023
- ONI Road to be the Mightiest Oni - 9 marzo 2023
- Bayonetta Origins Cereza and the Lost Demon - 17 marzo 2023
- Have A Nice Death - 22 marzo 2023
- Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection - 14 aprile 2023
- Afterimage - 25 aprile 2023
- The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom - 12 maggio 2023
Data di uscita da definire
- Oxenfree II Lost Signals
- Sea of Stars
- Disney Speedstorm
- Disney Illusion Island
- Star Wars Hunters
- Minecraft Legends
- Fae Far
- Rune Factory 3 Special
- Story of Seasons A Wonderful Life
- Front Mission 2 Remake
- Another Crab's Treasure
- Endless Dungeon
- Hollow Knight Silksong
- Bomb Rush Cyberfunk
- Tales of Symphonia Remastered
- Gunbrella
- Mineko's Night Market
- Batora Lost Haven
- Grime
- Song of Nunu A League of Legends Story
- Figment 2 Creed Valley
- Dordogne
- Pepper Grinder
- Coffee Talk Episode 2 Hibiscus & Butterfly
- Pupperazzi
- Roman Sands RE:Build
- The Gecko Gods
- Risk of Rain Returns
- Smile For Me
- Dust & Neon
- Undying
La lista riportata qui sopra non è definitiva e mancano tutti quei giochi che potrebbero essere annunciati nel corso dell'anno durante i Nintendo Direct, chissà che la casa di Kyoto non abbia in serbo altre sorprese oltre a The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.
