Che giochi escono nel 2023 su Nintendo Switch? Zelda, Fire Emblem, Kirby e non solo

Il 2022 di Nintendo Switch è stato decisamente ricco di sorprese grazie al debutto di giochi come Bayonetta 3, Xenoblade Chronicles 3, Splatoon 3, Leggende Pokemon Arceus e Pokemon Scarlatto e Violetto. E il 2023 non si prospetta certo da meno..

L'anno appena iniziato si apre con Fire Emblem Engage in uscita il 20 gennaio, ma non dobbiamo dimenticare produzioni come Octopath Traveler 2, Kirby Return to Dream Land Deluxe e Bayonetta Origins Cereza and the Lost Demon.

Giochi Nintendo Switch 2023

Fire Emblem Engage - 20 gennaio 2023

SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake - 31 gennaio 2023

Blanc - 14 febbraio 2023

Theatrhythm Final Bar Line- 16 febbraio 2023

Octopath Traveler 2 - 24 febbraio 203

Kirby Return to Dream Land Deluxe - 24 febbraio 2023

Atelier Ryza 3 Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key - 24 febbraio 2023

Fitness Boxing Fist of the North Star - marzo 2023

Fatal Frame Mask of the Lunar Eclipse - 8 marzo 2023

ONI Road to be the Mightiest Oni - 9 marzo 2023

Bayonetta Origins Cereza and the Lost Demon - 17 marzo 2023

Have A Nice Death - 22 marzo 2023

Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection - 14 aprile 2023

Afterimage - 25 aprile 2023

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom - 12 maggio 2023

Data di uscita da definire

Oxenfree II Lost Signals

Sea of Stars

Disney Speedstorm

Disney Illusion Island

Star Wars Hunters

Minecraft Legends

Fae Far

Rune Factory 3 Special

Story of Seasons A Wonderful Life

Front Mission 2 Remake

Another Crab's Treasure

Endless Dungeon

Hollow Knight Silksong

Bomb Rush Cyberfunk

Tales of Symphonia Remastered

Gunbrella

Mineko's Night Market

Batora Lost Haven

Grime

Song of Nunu A League of Legends Story

Figment 2 Creed Valley

Dordogne

Pepper Grinder

Coffee Talk Episode 2 Hibiscus & Butterfly

Pupperazzi

Roman Sands RE:Build

The Gecko Gods

Risk of Rain Returns

Smile For Me

Dust & Neon

Undying

La lista riportata qui sopra non è definitiva e mancano tutti quei giochi che potrebbero essere annunciati nel corso dell'anno durante i Nintendo Direct, chissà che la casa di Kyoto non abbia in serbo altre sorprese oltre a The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.