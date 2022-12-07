Che giochi escono nel 2023? I nuovi videogiochi per PS5, PC, Xbox Series X/S e Switch

Siamo arrivati a fine anno ed è tempo di guardare al futuro: quali sono i nuovi giochi in uscita nel 2023? La lista delle uscite dei prossimi mesi si prospetta molto lunga e interessante, grazie al debutto di titoli molto attesi come Resident Evil 4 Remake, One Piece Odyssey, Octopath Traveler 2 e Dead Island 2, solamente per citarne alcuni.

Di seguito vi proponiamo l'elenco dei videogiochi confermati per il 2023 con le date di uscita ad oggi conosciute (soggette a modifiche), la lista verrà aggiornata con tutte le novità dopo i The Game Awards 2022 del 9 dicembre, in caso di annunci con nuove date di uscita.

Gennaio 2023

One Piece Odyssey (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC) - 13 gennaio

A Space for the Unbound (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC) - 19 gennaio

Persona 4 Golden (Switch, PC, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One) - 19 gennaio

Persona 3 Portable (Switch, PC, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One) - 19 gennaio

Fire Emblem Engage (Switch) - 20 gennaio

Forspoken (PS5, PC) - 24 gennaio

Warlander (PC) - 24 gennaio

OddBallers (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) - 26 gennaio

Dead Space (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC) - 27 gennaio

Superfuse (PC) - 31 gennaio

Febbraio 2023

Deliver Us Mars (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S) - 2 febbraio

Clash Artifacts of Chaos (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, PC) - 9 febbraio

Hogwarts Legacy (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC) - 10 febbraio

Wanted: Dead (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC) - 10 febbraio

Blanc (Switch, PC) - 14 febbraio

Theaterhtym Final Bar Line (Switch, PS4) - 16 febbraio

Tales of Symphonia Remastered (PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch) - 16 febbraio

Wild Hearts (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC) - 17 febbraio

Atomic Heart (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC) - 21 febbraio

Like a Dragon Ishin (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC) - 21 febbraio

PlayStation VR 2 - 22 febbraio

Cosmonius High (PSVR 2) - 22 febbraio

The Dark Pictures Switchback VR (PSVR 2) - 22 febbraio

Digimon World: Next Order (Switch, PC) - 22 febbraio

Horizon Call of the Mountain (PSVR 2) - 22 febbraio

Blood Bowl 3 (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC) - 23 febbraio

Company of Heroes 3 (PC) - 23 febbraio

Sons of the Forest (PC) - 23 febbraio

Atelier Ryza 3 Alchemist of the End & The Secret Key (Switch, PS4, PS5, PC) - 24 febbraio

Kerbal Space Program 2 (PC) - 24 febbraio

Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe (Switch) - 24 febbraio

Octopath Traveler 2 (Switch, PS5, PS4, PC) - 24 febbraio

Destiny 2 Lightfall (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC) - 28 febbraio

Marzo 2023

The Day Before (PC, Xbox Series X|S, PS5) - 1 marzo

Wo Long Fallen Dynasty (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S) - 3 marzo

Fatal Frame Mask of the Lunar Eclipse (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch, PC) - 9 marzo

ONI Road to be the Mightiest Oni (Switch, PS5, PS4, PC) - 9 marzo

Skull and Bones (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC) - 9 marzo

The Legend of Heroes: Trails to Azure (PS4, Switch, PC) - 14 marzo

Have a Nice Death (Switch) - 22 marzo

Storyteller (Switch, PC) - 23 marzo

Resident Evil 4 Remake (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC) - 24 marzo

Aprile 2023

Dead Island 2 (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC) - 28 aprile

Maggio 2023

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom (Switch) - 12 maggio

Videogiochi in uscita nel 2023

Abiotic Factor (PC)

After the Fall (PSVR 2)

Alan Wake 2 (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)

Aliens Dark Descent (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)

Anger Foot (PC)

Another Crab's Treasure (Switch, PC)

Arcadian Atlas (PC)

Arc Raiders (PC, Xbox Series X|S, PS5)

Ark 2 (Xbox Series X|S, PC)

Arran: The Book of Heroes (PC)

Aska (PC)

Assassin's Creed Mirage (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)

Atlas Fallen (PC, Xbox Series X|S, PS5)

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Stadia, PC)

Baldur's Gate 3 (PC)

Barkhan (PC)

BattleBit Remastered (PC)

Behemoth (Quest 2)

Bio-Gun (PC)

Black Myth: Wukong (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S)

Blanc (Switch, PC)

Blazing Strike (PS5, PS4, Switch, PC)

Boundary (PS4, PC)

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile (iOS, Android)

Capes (PC)

Chants of Sennaar (Switch, PC)

Cities VR - Enhanced Edition (PSVR 2)

Cocoon (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch, PC)

Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus and Butterfly (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC)

Convergence: A League of Legends Story (PC)

Creature Keeper (PC)

Crossfire Sierra Squad (PSVR 2)

Cyber Knights: Flashpoint (PC, iOS, Android)

Cygni All Guns Blazing (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)

Daydream: Forgotten Sorrow (PC)

Desta The Memories Between (Switch, PS4, Xbox One, PC)

Diablo IV (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5)

Disney Illusion Island (Switch)

Dordogne (Switch, PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)

Dune: Spice Wars (PC)

Dungeons of the Amber Griffin (PC)

Dredge (Switch, PC)

Earth From Another Sun (PC)

Earthlock 2 (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)

EA Sports PGA Tour 2023 (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes (Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)

Endless Dungeon (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PC)

Eternights (PS5, PS4, PC)

Everspace 2 (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

Everywhere (Platforms TBA)

Exoprimal (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S)

Fae Farm (Switch)

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (PS5)

Final Fantasy XVI (PS5)

Firmament (PC, PS4, PS5)

Flashback 2 (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch, PC)

Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)

Flock (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)

Forza Motorsport (Xbox Series X|S, PC)

Front Mission 2 Remake (Switch)

Ghostrunner 2 (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)

Glimmer in Mirror (PC)

God of Rock (PC, Switch, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One)

Gori: Cuddly Carnage (Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)

GrimGrimoire OnceMore (PS5, PS4, Switch)

Gunbrella (Switch, PC)

Hell is Us (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)

Hello Neighbor: Search & Rescue (Quest)

HellSweeper VR (PC VR, Quest 2)

Hollow Knight: Silksong (Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)

Homeworld 3 (PC)

Hyenas (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)

Hyper Light Breaker (PC)

Inazuma Eleven Victory Road of Heroes (PS4, Switch, iOS, Android)

Jurassic World Aftermath Collection (PSVR 2)

Kerbel Space Program 2 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S)

Killer Klowns From Outer Space: The Game (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S)

Layers of Fears (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)

Leap (PS5, PS4, PC)

Level Zero (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)

Lies of P (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S)

Lightyear Frontier (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)

Like a Dragon Gaiden The Man Who Erased His Name (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)

Lorelei and the Laser Eyes (Switch, PC)

Marvel's Midnight Suns (PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch)

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 (PS5)

Mask of the Rose (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch, PC)

Master Detective Archives Rain Code (Switch)

Masterplan Tycoon (PC)

Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection (Switch, PS4, PC)

Men of War 2 (PC)

Metal Slug Tactics (Switch, PC)

Mina the Hollower (PC)

Minecraft Legends (Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S)

Mineko's Night Market (Switch, PC)

Moon Mystery (PC)

Mortal Kombat: Onslaught (iOS, Android)

Moving Out 2 (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch, PC)

Mumbai Gullies (PC)

My Time at Sandrock (PC)

Nightingale (PC)

Nine Sols (PC, Switch, PS4)

Off The Grid (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)

Once Human (PC)

Ova Magica (Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)

Oxenfree II: Lost Signals (Switch, PS4, PS5, PC)

Pacific Drive (PS5, PC)

Palworld (PC)

Paradize Project (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S)

Park Beyond (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)

Payday 3 (PC, consoles TBA)

Pepper Grinder (Switch, PC)

Pikmin 4 (Switch)

Pistol Whip (PSVR 2)

Planet of Lana (Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC)

Prehistoric Kingdom (PC)

Pragmata (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)

Ravenlok (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)

Ravenswatch (PS5, PC)

Read Only Memories: Neurodiver (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch, PC)

Redfall (PC, Xbox Series X|S)

Replaced (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S)

RoboCop: Rogue City (PC, Xbox Series X|S, PS5, Switch)

Rune Factory 3 Special (Switch)

SacriFire (PC)

Scars Above (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)

Sea of Stars (PC, Switch)

Season: A letter to the future (PS4, PS5, PC)

Schim (PC, PS4, PS5)

Shadows of Doubt (PC)

Silent Hill: Ascension (TBA)

Skate Story (PC)

Slime Rancher 2 (Xbox Series X|S, PC)

Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story (PC, PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch)

Songs of Conquest (PC)

Solium Infernum (PC)

Spongebob Squarepants: The Cosmic Shake (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC)

Stalker 2 Heart of Chornobyl (Xbox Series X|S, PC)

Starfield (PC, Xbox Series X|S)

Star Trek Resurgence (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)

Star Wars Jedi Survivor (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)

Star Wars Hunters (Switch, iOS, Android)

Stellar Blade (PS5)

Stick it to the Stickman (PC)

Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PC)

Street Fighter 6 (PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)

Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League (Xbox Series X|S, PS5, PC)

Suikoden 1 & II HD Remaster (PS5, Xbox One, Switch, PC)

Super Bomberman R 2 (Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)

System Shock (PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)

Tales of Symphonia (Switch, PS4, Xbox One)

Tchia (PS4, PS5, PC)

Tentacular (PSVR 2)

Terra Nil (PC, iOS, Android)

Teslagrad 2 (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch, PC)

Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown (Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PS5, PC)

The Expanse (PC, consoles)

The Great War: Western Front (PC)

The Invincible (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)

The Isle Tide Hotel (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch, iOS, Android, PC)

The Last Case of Benedict Fox (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)

The Last Faith (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch, PC)

The Legend of Heroes: Trails into Reverie (PS4, Switch, PC)

The Light Brigade (PSVR 2)

The Lords of the Fallen (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S)

The Plucky Squire (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PC)

The Repair House (PC)

The Siege and the Sandfox (PC)

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners - Chapter 2 (Quest, PSVR, PSVR 2)

The Wandering Village (PC)

The Wolf Among Us 2 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S)

Thirsty Suitors (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch, PC)

Time Flies (PS5, PS4, Switch, PC)

Tintin Reporter Cigars of the Pharoah (Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)

To The Stars (Switch, PC)

Tron Identity (PC)

Valheim (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)

Vengeful Guardian Moonrider (PS5, PS4, Switch, PC)

Warhammer 40,000 Boltgun (Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)

Warhammer 40,000 Darktide (Xbox Series X|S)

Warhammer 40,000 Rogue Trader (PC, consoles)

Witchfire (PC)

Ys IX Monstrum Nox (PS5)

Zenith The Last City (Quest, PSVR)

Tra i giochi ancora privi di una data di uscita troviamo Marvel's Spider-Man 2, The Wolf Among Us 2, Witchfire, Diablo 4, EA Sports Club, Tekken 8, Street Fighter 6, Like a Dragon Gaiden The Man Who Erased His Name e Pikmin 4.