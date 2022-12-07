Che giochi escono nel 2023? I nuovi videogiochi per PS5, PC, Xbox Series X/S e Switch
Davide Leoni
Siamo arrivati a fine anno ed è tempo di guardare al futuro: quali sono i nuovi giochi in uscita nel 2023? La lista delle uscite dei prossimi mesi si prospetta molto lunga e interessante, grazie al debutto di titoli molto attesi come Resident Evil 4 Remake, One Piece Odyssey, Octopath Traveler 2 e Dead Island 2, solamente per citarne alcuni.
Di seguito vi proponiamo l'elenco dei videogiochi confermati per il 2023 con le date di uscita ad oggi conosciute (soggette a modifiche), la lista verrà aggiornata con tutte le novità dopo i The Game Awards 2022 del 9 dicembre, in caso di annunci con nuove date di uscita.
Gennaio 2023
- One Piece Odyssey (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC) - 13 gennaio
- A Space for the Unbound (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC) - 19 gennaio
- Persona 4 Golden (Switch, PC, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One) - 19 gennaio
- Persona 3 Portable (Switch, PC, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One) - 19 gennaio
- Fire Emblem Engage (Switch) - 20 gennaio
- Forspoken (PS5, PC) - 24 gennaio
- Warlander (PC) - 24 gennaio
- OddBallers (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) - 26 gennaio
- Dead Space (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC) - 27 gennaio
- Superfuse (PC) - 31 gennaio
Febbraio 2023
- Deliver Us Mars (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S) - 2 febbraio
- Clash Artifacts of Chaos (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, PC) - 9 febbraio
- Hogwarts Legacy (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC) - 10 febbraio
- Wanted: Dead (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC) - 10 febbraio
- Blanc (Switch, PC) - 14 febbraio
- Theaterhtym Final Bar Line (Switch, PS4) - 16 febbraio
- Tales of Symphonia Remastered (PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch) - 16 febbraio
- Wild Hearts (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC) - 17 febbraio
- Atomic Heart (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC) - 21 febbraio
- Like a Dragon Ishin (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC) - 21 febbraio
- PlayStation VR 2 - 22 febbraio
- Cosmonius High (PSVR 2) - 22 febbraio
- The Dark Pictures Switchback VR (PSVR 2) - 22 febbraio
- Digimon World: Next Order (Switch, PC) - 22 febbraio
- Horizon Call of the Mountain (PSVR 2) - 22 febbraio
- Blood Bowl 3 (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC) - 23 febbraio
- Company of Heroes 3 (PC) - 23 febbraio
- Sons of the Forest (PC) - 23 febbraio
- Atelier Ryza 3 Alchemist of the End & The Secret Key (Switch, PS4, PS5, PC) - 24 febbraio
- Kerbal Space Program 2 (PC) - 24 febbraio
- Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe (Switch) - 24 febbraio
- Octopath Traveler 2 (Switch, PS5, PS4, PC) - 24 febbraio
- Destiny 2 Lightfall (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC) - 28 febbraio
Marzo 2023
- The Day Before (PC, Xbox Series X|S, PS5) - 1 marzo
- Wo Long Fallen Dynasty (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S) - 3 marzo
- Fatal Frame Mask of the Lunar Eclipse (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch, PC) - 9 marzo
- ONI Road to be the Mightiest Oni (Switch, PS5, PS4, PC) - 9 marzo
- Skull and Bones (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC) - 9 marzo
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails to Azure (PS4, Switch, PC) - 14 marzo
- Have a Nice Death (Switch) - 22 marzo
- Storyteller (Switch, PC) - 23 marzo
- Resident Evil 4 Remake (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC) - 24 marzo
Aprile 2023
- Dead Island 2 (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC) - 28 aprile
Maggio 2023
- The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom (Switch) - 12 maggio
Videogiochi in uscita nel 2023
- Abiotic Factor (PC)
- After the Fall (PSVR 2)
- Alan Wake 2 (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)
- Aliens Dark Descent (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)
- Anger Foot (PC)
- Another Crab's Treasure (Switch, PC)
- Arcadian Atlas (PC)
- Arc Raiders (PC, Xbox Series X|S, PS5)
- Ark 2 (Xbox Series X|S, PC)
- Arran: The Book of Heroes (PC)
- Aska (PC)
- Assassin's Creed Mirage (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)
- Atlas Fallen (PC, Xbox Series X|S, PS5)
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Stadia, PC)
- Baldur's Gate 3 (PC)
- Barkhan (PC)
- BattleBit Remastered (PC)
- Behemoth (Quest 2)
- Bio-Gun (PC)
- Black Myth: Wukong (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S)
- Blanc (Switch, PC)
- Blazing Strike (PS5, PS4, Switch, PC)
- Boundary (PS4, PC)
- Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile (iOS, Android)
- Capes (PC)
- Chants of Sennaar (Switch, PC)
- Cities VR - Enhanced Edition (PSVR 2)
- Cocoon (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch, PC)
- Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus and Butterfly (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC)
- Convergence: A League of Legends Story (PC)
- Creature Keeper (PC)
- Crossfire Sierra Squad (PSVR 2)
- Cyber Knights: Flashpoint (PC, iOS, Android)
- Cygni All Guns Blazing (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)
- Daydream: Forgotten Sorrow (PC)
- Desta The Memories Between (Switch, PS4, Xbox One, PC)
- Diablo IV (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5)
- Disney Illusion Island (Switch)
- Dordogne (Switch, PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)
- Dune: Spice Wars (PC)
- Dungeons of the Amber Griffin (PC)
- Dredge (Switch, PC)
- Earth From Another Sun (PC)
- Earthlock 2 (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)
- EA Sports PGA Tour 2023 (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)
- Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes (Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)
- Endless Dungeon (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PC)
- Eternights (PS5, PS4, PC)
- Everspace 2 (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
- Everywhere (Platforms TBA)
- Exoprimal (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S)
- Fae Farm (Switch)
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (PS5)
- Final Fantasy XVI (PS5)
- Firmament (PC, PS4, PS5)
- Flashback 2 (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch, PC)
- Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)
- Flock (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)
- Forza Motorsport (Xbox Series X|S, PC)
- Front Mission 2 Remake (Switch)
- Ghostrunner 2 (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)
- Glimmer in Mirror (PC)
- God of Rock (PC, Switch, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One)
- Gori: Cuddly Carnage (Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)
- GrimGrimoire OnceMore (PS5, PS4, Switch)
- Gunbrella (Switch, PC)
- Hell is Us (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)
- Hello Neighbor: Search & Rescue (Quest)
- HellSweeper VR (PC VR, Quest 2)
- Hollow Knight: Silksong (Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)
- Homeworld 3 (PC)
- Hyenas (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)
- Hyper Light Breaker (PC)
- Inazuma Eleven Victory Road of Heroes (PS4, Switch, iOS, Android)
- Jurassic World Aftermath Collection (PSVR 2)
- Kerbel Space Program 2 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S)
- Killer Klowns From Outer Space: The Game (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S)
- Layers of Fears (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)
- Leap (PS5, PS4, PC)
- Level Zero (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)
- Lies of P (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S)
- Lightyear Frontier (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)
- Like a Dragon Gaiden The Man Who Erased His Name (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)
- Lorelei and the Laser Eyes (Switch, PC)
- Marvel's Midnight Suns (PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch)
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2 (PS5)
- Mask of the Rose (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch, PC)
- Master Detective Archives Rain Code (Switch)
- Masterplan Tycoon (PC)
- Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection (Switch, PS4, PC)
- Men of War 2 (PC)
- Metal Slug Tactics (Switch, PC)
- Mina the Hollower (PC)
- Minecraft Legends (Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S)
- Mineko's Night Market (Switch, PC)
- Moon Mystery (PC)
- Mortal Kombat: Onslaught (iOS, Android)
- Moving Out 2 (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch, PC)
- Mumbai Gullies (PC)
- My Time at Sandrock (PC)
- Nightingale (PC)
- Nine Sols (PC, Switch, PS4)
- Off The Grid (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)
- Once Human (PC)
- Ova Magica (Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)
- Oxenfree II: Lost Signals (Switch, PS4, PS5, PC)
- Pacific Drive (PS5, PC)
- Palworld (PC)
- Paradize Project (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S)
- Park Beyond (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)
- Payday 3 (PC, consoles TBA)
- Pepper Grinder (Switch, PC)
- Pikmin 4 (Switch)
- Pistol Whip (PSVR 2)
- Planet of Lana (Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC)
- Prehistoric Kingdom (PC)
- Pragmata (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)
- Ravenlok (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)
- Ravenswatch (PS5, PC)
- Read Only Memories: Neurodiver (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch, PC)
- Redfall (PC, Xbox Series X|S)
- Replaced (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S)
- RoboCop: Rogue City (PC, Xbox Series X|S, PS5, Switch)
- Rune Factory 3 Special (Switch)
- SacriFire (PC)
- Scars Above (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)
- Sea of Stars (PC, Switch)
- Season: A letter to the future (PS4, PS5, PC)
- Schim (PC, PS4, PS5)
- Shadows of Doubt (PC)
- Silent Hill: Ascension (TBA)
- Skate Story (PC)
- Slime Rancher 2 (Xbox Series X|S, PC)
- Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story (PC, PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch)
- Songs of Conquest (PC)
- Solium Infernum (PC)
- Spongebob Squarepants: The Cosmic Shake (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC)
- Stalker 2 Heart of Chornobyl (Xbox Series X|S, PC)
- Starfield (PC, Xbox Series X|S)
- Star Trek Resurgence (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)
- Star Wars Jedi Survivor (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)
- Star Wars Hunters (Switch, iOS, Android)
- Stellar Blade (PS5)
- Stick it to the Stickman (PC)
- Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PC)
- Street Fighter 6 (PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)
- Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League (Xbox Series X|S, PS5, PC)
- Suikoden 1 & II HD Remaster (PS5, Xbox One, Switch, PC)
- Super Bomberman R 2 (Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)
- System Shock (PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)
- Tales of Symphonia (Switch, PS4, Xbox One)
- Tchia (PS4, PS5, PC)
- Tentacular (PSVR 2)
- Terra Nil (PC, iOS, Android)
- Teslagrad 2 (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch, PC)
- Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown (Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PS5, PC)
- The Expanse (PC, consoles)
- The Great War: Western Front (PC)
- The Invincible (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)
- The Isle Tide Hotel (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch, iOS, Android, PC)
- The Last Case of Benedict Fox (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)
- The Last Faith (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch, PC)
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails into Reverie (PS4, Switch, PC)
- The Light Brigade (PSVR 2)
- The Lords of the Fallen (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S)
- The Plucky Squire (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PC)
- The Repair House (PC)
- The Siege and the Sandfox (PC)
- The Texas Chain Saw Massacre (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)
- The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners - Chapter 2 (Quest, PSVR, PSVR 2)
- The Wandering Village (PC)
- The Wolf Among Us 2 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S)
- Thirsty Suitors (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch, PC)
- Time Flies (PS5, PS4, Switch, PC)
- Tintin Reporter Cigars of the Pharoah (Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)
- To The Stars (Switch, PC)
- Tron Identity (PC)
- Valheim (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)
- Vengeful Guardian Moonrider (PS5, PS4, Switch, PC)
- Warhammer 40,000 Boltgun (Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)
- Warhammer 40,000 Darktide (Xbox Series X|S)
- Warhammer 40,000 Rogue Trader (PC, consoles)
- Witchfire (PC)
- Ys IX Monstrum Nox (PS5)
- Zenith The Last City (Quest, PSVR)
Tra i giochi ancora privi di una data di uscita troviamo Marvel's Spider-Man 2, The Wolf Among Us 2, Witchfire, Diablo 4, EA Sports Club, Tekken 8, Street Fighter 6, Like a Dragon Gaiden The Man Who Erased His Name e Pikmin 4.
Nuovi Videogiochi 2023
Contenuti più Letti
- Xbox Series S è in offerta su Amazon ad un prezzo super: scopri l'offerta
- LEGO Horizon Forbidden West: disponibile su Amazon con lo sconto incredibile del 30%
- God of War: perché Kratos ha la pelle bianca? Ecco il vero motivo
- 43 commentiPlayStation Plus: scarica da oggi i nuovi giochi gratis di dicembre per PS4 e PS5
- 9 commentiPS5, la console oggi in vendita da GameStop: nuove scorte acquistabili
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla e Mirage: addio Eivor, benvenuta Roshan
- Amazon Music Unlimited: è possibile averlo gratis per 3 mesi ancora per poco
- 164 commentiXbox Game Studios: i giochi first party Xbox aumentano di prezzo dal 2023, è ufficiale
- Amouranth scarta un regalo epico su Twitch: al suo interno anche un iPhone e 70K dollari
- Regali di Natale Nintendo: console Switch, videogiochi e accessori