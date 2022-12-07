Everyeye.itLogo Everyeye.it
Che giochi escono nel 2023? I nuovi videogiochi per PS5, PC, Xbox Series X/S e Switch

Siamo arrivati a fine anno ed è tempo di guardare al futuro: quali sono i nuovi giochi in uscita nel 2023? La lista delle uscite dei prossimi mesi si prospetta molto lunga e interessante, grazie al debutto di titoli molto attesi come Resident Evil 4 Remake, One Piece Odyssey, Octopath Traveler 2 e Dead Island 2, solamente per citarne alcuni.

Di seguito vi proponiamo l'elenco dei videogiochi confermati per il 2023 con le date di uscita ad oggi conosciute (soggette a modifiche), la lista verrà aggiornata con tutte le novità dopo i The Game Awards 2022 del 9 dicembre, in caso di annunci con nuove date di uscita.

Gennaio 2023

  • One Piece Odyssey (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC) - 13 gennaio
  • A Space for the Unbound (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC) - 19 gennaio
  • Persona 4 Golden (Switch, PC, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One) - 19 gennaio
  • Persona 3 Portable (Switch, PC, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One) - 19 gennaio
  • Fire Emblem Engage (Switch) - 20 gennaio
  • Forspoken (PS5, PC) - 24 gennaio
  • Warlander (PC) - 24 gennaio
  • OddBallers (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) - 26 gennaio
  • Dead Space (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC) - 27 gennaio
  • Superfuse (PC) - 31 gennaio

Febbraio 2023

  • Deliver Us Mars (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S) - 2 febbraio
  • Clash Artifacts of Chaos (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, PC) - 9 febbraio
  • Hogwarts Legacy (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC) - 10 febbraio
  • Wanted: Dead (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC) - 10 febbraio
  • Blanc (Switch, PC) - 14 febbraio
  • Theaterhtym Final Bar Line (Switch, PS4) - 16 febbraio
  • Tales of Symphonia Remastered (PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch) - 16 febbraio
  • Wild Hearts (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC) - 17 febbraio
  • Atomic Heart (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC) - 21 febbraio
  • Like a Dragon Ishin (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC) - 21 febbraio
  • PlayStation VR 2 - 22 febbraio
  • Cosmonius High (PSVR 2) - 22 febbraio
  • The Dark Pictures Switchback VR (PSVR 2) - 22 febbraio
  • Digimon World: Next Order (Switch, PC) - 22 febbraio
  • Horizon Call of the Mountain (PSVR 2) - 22 febbraio
  • Blood Bowl 3 (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC) - 23 febbraio
  • Company of Heroes 3 (PC) - 23 febbraio
  • Sons of the Forest (PC) - 23 febbraio
  • Atelier Ryza 3 Alchemist of the End & The Secret Key (Switch, PS4, PS5, PC) - 24 febbraio
  • Kerbal Space Program 2 (PC) - 24 febbraio
  • Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe (Switch) - 24 febbraio
  • Octopath Traveler 2 (Switch, PS5, PS4, PC) - 24 febbraio
  • Destiny 2 Lightfall (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC) - 28 febbraio

Marzo 2023

  • The Day Before (PC, Xbox Series X|S, PS5) - 1 marzo
  • Wo Long Fallen Dynasty (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S) - 3 marzo
  • Fatal Frame Mask of the Lunar Eclipse (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch, PC) - 9 marzo
  • ONI Road to be the Mightiest Oni (Switch, PS5, PS4, PC) - 9 marzo
  • Skull and Bones (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC) - 9 marzo
  • The Legend of Heroes: Trails to Azure (PS4, Switch, PC) - 14 marzo
  • Have a Nice Death (Switch) - 22 marzo
  • Storyteller (Switch, PC) - 23 marzo
  • Resident Evil 4 Remake (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC) - 24 marzo

Aprile 2023

  • Dead Island 2 (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC) - 28 aprile

Maggio 2023

  • The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom (Switch) - 12 maggio

Videogiochi in uscita nel 2023

  • Abiotic Factor (PC)
  • After the Fall (PSVR 2)
  • Alan Wake 2 (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)
  • Aliens Dark Descent (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)
  • Anger Foot (PC)
  • Another Crab's Treasure (Switch, PC)
  • Arcadian Atlas (PC)
  • Arc Raiders (PC, Xbox Series X|S, PS5)
  • Ark 2 (Xbox Series X|S, PC)
  • Arran: The Book of Heroes (PC)
  • Aska (PC)
  • Assassin's Creed Mirage (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)
  • Atlas Fallen (PC, Xbox Series X|S, PS5)
  • Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Stadia, PC)
  • Baldur's Gate 3 (PC)
  • Barkhan (PC)
  • BattleBit Remastered (PC)
  • Behemoth (Quest 2)
  • Bio-Gun (PC)
  • Black Myth: Wukong (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S)
  • Blanc (Switch, PC)
  • Blazing Strike (PS5, PS4, Switch, PC)
  • Boundary (PS4, PC)
  • Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile (iOS, Android)
  • Capes (PC)
  • Chants of Sennaar (Switch, PC)
  • Cities VR - Enhanced Edition (PSVR 2)
  • Cocoon (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch, PC)
  • Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus and Butterfly (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC)
  • Convergence: A League of Legends Story (PC)
  • Creature Keeper (PC)
  • Crossfire Sierra Squad (PSVR 2)
  • Cyber Knights: Flashpoint (PC, iOS, Android)
  • Cygni All Guns Blazing (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)
  • Daydream: Forgotten Sorrow (PC)
  • Desta The Memories Between (Switch, PS4, Xbox One, PC)
  • Diablo IV (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5)
  • Disney Illusion Island (Switch)
  • Dordogne (Switch, PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)
  • Dune: Spice Wars (PC)
  • Dungeons of the Amber Griffin (PC)
  • Dredge (Switch, PC)
  • Earth From Another Sun (PC)
  • Earthlock 2 (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)
  • EA Sports PGA Tour 2023 (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)
  • Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes (Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)
  • Endless Dungeon (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PC)
  • Eternights (PS5, PS4, PC)
  • Everspace 2 (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
  • Everywhere (Platforms TBA)
  • Exoprimal (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S)
  • Fae Farm (Switch)
  • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (PS5)
  • Final Fantasy XVI (PS5)
  • Firmament (PC, PS4, PS5)
  • Flashback 2 (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch, PC)
  • Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)
  • Flock (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)
  • Forza Motorsport (Xbox Series X|S, PC)
  • Front Mission 2 Remake (Switch)
  • Ghostrunner 2 (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)
  • Glimmer in Mirror (PC)
  • God of Rock (PC, Switch, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One)
  • Gori: Cuddly Carnage (Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)
  • GrimGrimoire OnceMore (PS5, PS4, Switch)
  • Gunbrella (Switch, PC)
  • Hell is Us (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)
  • Hello Neighbor: Search & Rescue (Quest)
  • HellSweeper VR (PC VR, Quest 2)
  • Hollow Knight: Silksong (Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)
  • Homeworld 3 (PC)
  • Hyenas (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)
  • Hyper Light Breaker (PC)
  • Inazuma Eleven Victory Road of Heroes (PS4, Switch, iOS, Android)
  • Jurassic World Aftermath Collection (PSVR 2)
  • Kerbel Space Program 2 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S)
  • Killer Klowns From Outer Space: The Game (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S)
  • Layers of Fears (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)
  • Leap (PS5, PS4, PC)
  • Level Zero (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)
  • Lies of P (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S)
  • Lightyear Frontier (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)
  • Like a Dragon Gaiden The Man Who Erased His Name (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)
  • Lorelei and the Laser Eyes (Switch, PC)
  • Marvel's Midnight Suns (PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch)
  • Marvel's Spider-Man 2 (PS5)
  • Mask of the Rose (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch, PC)
  • Master Detective Archives Rain Code (Switch)
  • Masterplan Tycoon (PC)
  • Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection (Switch, PS4, PC)
  • Men of War 2 (PC)
  • Metal Slug Tactics (Switch, PC)
  • Mina the Hollower (PC)
  • Minecraft Legends (Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S)
  • Mineko's Night Market (Switch, PC)
  • Moon Mystery (PC)
  • Mortal Kombat: Onslaught (iOS, Android)
  • Moving Out 2 (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch, PC)
  • Mumbai Gullies (PC)
  • My Time at Sandrock (PC)
  • Nightingale (PC)
  • Nine Sols (PC, Switch, PS4)
  • Off The Grid (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)
  • Once Human (PC)
  • Ova Magica (Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)
  • Oxenfree II: Lost Signals (Switch, PS4, PS5, PC)
  • Pacific Drive (PS5, PC)
  • Palworld (PC)
  • Paradize Project (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S)
  • Park Beyond (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)
  • Payday 3 (PC, consoles TBA)
  • Pepper Grinder (Switch, PC)
  • Pikmin 4 (Switch)
  • Pistol Whip (PSVR 2)
  • Planet of Lana (Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC)
  • Prehistoric Kingdom (PC)
  • Pragmata (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)
  • Ravenlok (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)
  • Ravenswatch (PS5, PC)
  • Read Only Memories: Neurodiver (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch, PC)
  • Redfall (PC, Xbox Series X|S)
  • Replaced (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S)
  • RoboCop: Rogue City (PC, Xbox Series X|S, PS5, Switch)
  • Rune Factory 3 Special (Switch)
  • SacriFire (PC)
  • Scars Above (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)
  • Sea of Stars (PC, Switch)
  • Season: A letter to the future (PS4, PS5, PC)
  • Schim (PC, PS4, PS5)
  • Shadows of Doubt (PC)
  • Silent Hill: Ascension (TBA)
  • Skate Story (PC)
  • Slime Rancher 2 (Xbox Series X|S, PC)
  • Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story (PC, PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch)
  • Songs of Conquest (PC)
  • Solium Infernum (PC)
  • Spongebob Squarepants: The Cosmic Shake (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC)
  • Stalker 2 Heart of Chornobyl (Xbox Series X|S, PC)
  • Starfield (PC, Xbox Series X|S)
  • Star Trek Resurgence (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)
  • Star Wars Jedi Survivor (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)
  • Star Wars Hunters (Switch, iOS, Android)
  • Stellar Blade (PS5)
  • Stick it to the Stickman (PC)
  • Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PC)
  • Street Fighter 6 (PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)
  • Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League (Xbox Series X|S, PS5, PC)
  • Suikoden 1 & II HD Remaster (PS5, Xbox One, Switch, PC)
  • Super Bomberman R 2 (Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)
  • System Shock (PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)
  • Tales of Symphonia (Switch, PS4, Xbox One)
  • Tchia (PS4, PS5, PC)
  • Tentacular (PSVR 2)
  • Terra Nil (PC, iOS, Android)
  • Teslagrad 2 (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch, PC)
  • Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown (Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PS5, PC)
  • The Expanse (PC, consoles)
  • The Great War: Western Front (PC)
  • The Invincible (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)
  • The Isle Tide Hotel (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch, iOS, Android, PC)
  • The Last Case of Benedict Fox (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)
  • The Last Faith (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch, PC)
  • The Legend of Heroes: Trails into Reverie (PS4, Switch, PC)
  • The Light Brigade (PSVR 2)
  • The Lords of the Fallen (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S)
  • The Plucky Squire (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PC)
  • The Repair House (PC)
  • The Siege and the Sandfox (PC)
  • The Texas Chain Saw Massacre (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)
  • The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners - Chapter 2 (Quest, PSVR, PSVR 2)
  • The Wandering Village (PC)
  • The Wolf Among Us 2 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S)
  • Thirsty Suitors (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch, PC)
  • Time Flies (PS5, PS4, Switch, PC)
  • Tintin Reporter Cigars of the Pharoah (Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)
  • To The Stars (Switch, PC)
  • Tron Identity (PC)
  • Valheim (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)
  • Vengeful Guardian Moonrider (PS5, PS4, Switch, PC)
  • Warhammer 40,000 Boltgun (Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)
  • Warhammer 40,000 Darktide (Xbox Series X|S)
  • Warhammer 40,000 Rogue Trader (PC, consoles)
  • Witchfire (PC)
  • Ys IX Monstrum Nox (PS5)
  • Zenith The Last City (Quest, PSVR)

Tra i giochi ancora privi di una data di uscita troviamo Marvel's Spider-Man 2, The Wolf Among Us 2, Witchfire, Diablo 4, EA Sports Club, Tekken 8, Street Fighter 6, Like a Dragon Gaiden The Man Who Erased His Name e Pikmin 4.

