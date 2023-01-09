Everyeye.itLogo Everyeye.it
Che giochi escono su PS5 nel 2023? Da Marvel's Spider-Man 2 a Final Fantasy 16

di

Sony ha pubblicato la lista dei giochi per PS5 da tenere d'occhio nel 2023 e in effetti l'anno appena iniziato è davvero pieno di uscite per le console PlayStation e in particolare per PlayStation 5. Ecco la lista completa e aggiornata dei giochi PS5 in uscita.

Il 2023 è l'anno di esclusive come Final Fantasy XVI, Marvel's Spider-Man 2, Forspoken e di giochi multipiattaforma del calibro di Street Fighter 6, Diablo 4, Dead Island 2, Hogwarts Legacy, Wild Hearts, Atomic Heart e Wo Long Fallen Dynasty, solament per citare alcuni titoli in arrivo.

Gennaio 2023

  • Breakers Collection (PS5) - 12 gennaio
  • Vengeful Guardian Moonrider (PS5) - 12 gennaio
  • Dragon Ball Z Kakarot (PS5) - 13 gennaio
  • One Piece Odyssey (PS5) - 13 gennaio
  • A Space for the Unbound (PS5) - 19 gennao
  • Monster Hunter Rise (PS5) - 20 gennaio
  • Forspoken (PS5) - 24 gennaio
  • World War Z: Aftermath (PS5) - 24 gennaio
  • Wonder Boy Anniversary Collection (PS5) - 26 gennaio
  • Disgaea 7 (PS5) - 26 gennaio
  • Dead Space (PS5) - 27 gennaio
  • PowerWash Simulator (PS5) - 30 gennaio
  • Season (PS5) - 31 gennaio

Febbraio 2023

  • Chef Life A Restaurant Simulator (PS5) - 2 febbraio
  • Deliver Us Mars (PS5) - 2 febbraio
  • Hogwarts Legacy (PS5) - 10 febbraio
  • Wanted: Dead (PS5) - 14 febbraio
  • Wild Hearts (PS5) - 17 febbraio
  • Atomic Heart (PS5) - 21 febbraio
  • Like a Dragon Ishin! (PS5) - 21 febbraio
  • 2MD VR Football Unleashed All-Star (PS5) - 22 febbraio
  • After the Fall (PS5) - 22 febbraio
  • Altair Breaker (PS5) - 22 febbraio
  • Cities VR Enhanced Edition (PS5) - 22 febbraio
  • Cosmonious High (PS5) - 22 febbraio
  • Demeo (PS5) - 22 febbraio
  • Dyschronia Chronos Alternate (PS5) - 22 febbraio
  • Fantavision 202X (PS5) - 22 febbraio
  • Hello Neighbor Search and Rescue (PS5) - 22 febbraio
  • Horizon Call of the Mountain (PS5) - 22 febbraio
  • Kizuna AI Touch the Beat (PS5) - 22 febbraio
  • Song in the Smoke Rekindled (PS5) - 22 febbraio
  • Star Wars Tales from the Galaxy's Edge - Enhanced Edition (PS5) - 22 febbraio
  • Swordsman VR (PS5) - 22 febbraio
  • Tentacular (PS5) - 22 febbraio
  • The Dark Pictures Switchback VR (PS5) - 22 febbraio
  • The Light Brigade (PS5) - 22 febbraio
  • The Tale of Onogoro (PS5) - 22 febbraio
  • X8 (PS5) - 22 febbraio
  • Zenith: The Last City (PS5) - 22 febbraio
  • Blood Bowl 3 (PS5) - 23 febbraio
  • Octopath Traveler II (PS5) - 24 febbraio
  • Destiny 2 Lightfall (PS5) - 28 febbraio
  • Scars Above (PS5) - 28 febbraio

Marzo 2023

  • Wo Long Fallen Dynasty (PS5) - 3 marzo
  • Fatal Frame Mask of the Lunar Eclipse (PS5) - 9 marzo
  • Skull and Bones (PS5) - 9 marzo
  • Peppa Pig World Adventures (PS5) - 17 marzo
  • Star Wars Jedi Survivor (PS5) - 17 marzo
  • The Walking Dead Saints & Sinners Chapter 2 Retribution (PS5) - 21 marzo
  • The Walking Dead Saints & Sinners Tourist Edition (PS5) - 21 marzo
  • Resident Evil 4 (PS5) - 24 marzo

Aprile 2023

  • GrimGrimoire OnceMore (PS5) - 7 aprile
  • God of Rock (PS5) - 18 aprile
  • Horizon Forbidden West Burning Shores (PS5) - 19 aprile
  • Ad Infinitum (PS5) - 20 aprile
  • Tin Hearts (PS5) - 20 aprile
  • Afterimage (PS5) - 25 aprile
  • Dead Island 2 (PS5) - 28 aprile

Maggio 2023

  • Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League (PS5) - 26 maggio
  • TT Isle of Man Ride on the Edge 3 (PS5) - maggio

Giugno 2023

  • Street Fighter 6 (PS5) - 2 giugno
  • Diablo 4 (PS5) - 6 giugno
  • Final Fantasy XVI (PS5) - 22 giugno
  • RoboCop Rogue City (PS5) - giugno

Luglio 2023

  • Trails into Reverie (PS5) - 7 luglio

2023

  • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (PS5) - Q4 2023
  • The Inquisitor (PS5) - Q4 2023
  • Akka Arrh (PS5) - 2023
  • Alan Wake II (PS5) - 2023
  • Alaskan Truck Simulator (PS5) - 2023
  • Aliens: Dark Descent (PS5) - 2023 (US)
  • Animal Shelter Simulator (PS5) - 2023
  • Animal Well (PS5) - 2023
  • Another Space Opera Episode 1 The Wake of The Giant (PS5) - 2023
  • Arc Raiders (PS5) - 2023
  • Arctic Awakening (PS5) - 2023
  • Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon (PS5) - 2023
  • Assassin's Creed Mirage (PS5) - 2023
  • Atlas Fallen (PS5) - 2023
  • Blue Protocol (PS5) - 2023
  • Bounty Star (PS5) - 2023
  • Braid: Anniversary Edition (PS5) - 2023
  • Broken Roads (PS5) - 2023
  • CATAN: Console Edition (PS5) - 2023
  • Choo-Choo Charles (PS5) - 2023
  • Chronicles of 2 Heroes Amaterasu's Wrath (PS5) - 2023
  • Company of Heroes 3 (PS5) - 2023
  • Cozy Grove (PS5) - 2023
  • Crossfire: Sierra Squad (PS5) - 2023
  • Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty (PS5) - 2023
  • Disney Speedstorm (PS5) - 2023
  • Dordogne (PS5) - 2023
  • Dredge (PS5) - 2023
  • Dungeons 4 (PS5) - 2023
  • Dustborn (PS5) - 2023
  • EA Sports PGA Tour (PS5) - 2023
  • Eiyuden Chronicle Hundred Heroes (PS5) - 2023
  • Elasto Mania Remastered (PS5) - 2023
  • Eternights (PS5) - 2023
  • Evotinction (PS5) - 2023
  • Exo One (PS5) - 2023
  • Exoprimal (PS5) - 2023
  • Fallout 4 (PS5) - 2023
  • Fate/Samurai Remnant (PS5) - 2023
  • Firewall Ultra (PS5) - 2023
  • Flashback 2 (PS5) - 2023
  • Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn (PS5) - 2023
  • Flock (PS5) - 2023
  • Freedom Planet 2 (PS5) - 2023
  • Gangs of Sherwood (PS5) - 2023
  • Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord (PS5) - 2023
  • Goodbye Volcano High (PS5) - 2023
  • Gori: Cuddly Carnage (PS5) - 2023
  • Granblue Fantasy: Relink (PS5) - 2023
  • Hell is Us (PS5) - 2023
  • Hotel Life: A Resort Simulator (PS5) - 2023
  • House Flipper 2 (PS5) - 2023
  • HUMANKIND (PS5) - 2023
  • Immortals of Aveum (PS5) - 2023
  • Infinity Nikki (PS5) - 2023
  • Instinction (PS5) - 2023
  • Judas (PS5) - 2023
  • Kaku: Ancient Seal (PS5) - 2023
  • Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game (PS5) - 2023
  • Kona II: Brume (PS5) - 2023
  • Labyrinth of Galleria: The Moon Society (PS5) - 2023 (US)
  • Layers of Fears (PS5) - 2023
  • Level Zero (PS5) - 2023
  • Lies of P (PS5) - 2023
  • Like a Dragon Gaiden The Man Who Erased His Name (PS5) - 2023
  • Little Devil Inside (PS5) - 2023
  • Luto (PS5) - 2023
  • Mato Anomalies (PS5) - 2023
  • Meet Your Maker (PS5) - 2023
  • Miasma Chronicles (PS5) - 2023
  • Moving Out 2 (PS5) - 2023
  • My Time at Sandrock (PS5) - 2023
  • Nightmare Reaper (PS5) - 2023
  • Nour: Play with Your Food (PS5) - 2023
  • Off The Grid (PS5) - 2023
  • ONI: Road to be the Mightiest Oni (PS5) - 2023
  • Oxenfree II: Lost Signals (PS5) - 2023
  • Pacific Drive (PS5) - 2023
  • Park Beyond (PS5) - 2023
  • Pinball FX (PS5) - 2023
  • Pistol Whip (PS5) - 2023
  • Potion Craft (PS5) - 2023
  • Pragmata (PS5) - 2023
  • Q.U.B.E. 10th Anniversary (PS5) - 2023
  • Railway Empire 2 (PS5) - 2023
  • Ravenswatch (PS5) - 2023
  • Remnant II (PS5) - 2023
  • Rhythm Sprout (PS5) - 2023
  • Roller Drama (PS5) - 2023
  • Romancelvania (PS5) - 2023
  • Roots of Pacha (PS5) - 2023 (US)
  • Schim (PS5) - 2023
  • Sea Horizon (PS5) - 2023
  • Sea of Stars (PS5) - 2023
  • Sherlock Holmes: The Awakened (PS5) - 2023 (US)
  • Sherlock Holmes: The Awakened (PS5) - 2023 (UK/EU)
  • Shinorubi (PS5) - 2023
  • Six Days in Fallujah (PS5) - 2023
  • Smile for Me (PS5) - 2023
  • Sonzai (PS5) - 2023
  • SquadBlast (PS5) - 2023
  • Stellar Blade (PS5) - 2023
  • Stray Blade (PS5) - 2023
  • Super Bomberman R 2 (PS5) - 2023
  • Sword Art Online: Last Recollection (PS5) - 2023
  • Synduality (PS5) - 2023
  • System Shock (PS5) - 2023
  • Tchia (PS5) - 2023
  • Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown (PS5) - 2023
  • The Crown of Wu (PS5) - 2023
  • The Devil Within: Satgat (PS5) - 2023
  • The Invincible (PS5) - 2023
  • The Isle Tide Hotel (PS5) - 2023
  • The Last Worker (PS5) - 2023
  • The Library of Babel (PS5) - 2023
  • The Lord of the Rings: Gollum (PS5) - 2023
  • The Plucky Squire (PS5) - 2023
  • The Settlers: New Allies (PS5) - 2023
  • The Texas Chain Saw Massacre (PS5) - 2023
  • The Wolf Among Us 2 (PS5) - 2023
  • Thirsty Suitors (PS5) - 2023
  • Time Flies (PS5) - 2023
  • Tintin Reporter: Cigars of the Pharoah (PS5) - 2023
  • Top Racer Collection (PS5) - 2023
  • Trackmania (PS5) - 2023
  • UFL (PS5) - 2023
  • Under the Waves (PS5) - 2023
  • Undetected (PS5) - 2023
  • Unholy (PS5) - 2023
  • Unknown 9: Awakening (PS5) - 2023
  • Valfaris: Mecha Therion (PS5) - 2023
  • Vroom! (PS5) - 2023
  • War Hospital (PS5) - 2023
  • Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun (PS5) - 2023
  • Ys X Nordics (PS5) - 2023

Avete già deciso cosa comprare? L'elenco pubblicato qui sopra è completo e aggiornato al momento della pubblicazione ma ovviamente questo non toglie l'arrivo di ulteriori annunci di giochi in uscita su PlayStation 5 nel corso del 2023.

PS5: 10 cose da fare e opzioni da regolare subito dopo la prima accensione

