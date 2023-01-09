Che giochi escono su PS5 nel 2023? Da Marvel's Spider-Man 2 a Final Fantasy 16
Davide Leoni
Sony ha pubblicato la lista dei giochi per PS5 da tenere d'occhio nel 2023 e in effetti l'anno appena iniziato è davvero pieno di uscite per le console PlayStation e in particolare per PlayStation 5. Ecco la lista completa e aggiornata dei giochi PS5 in uscita.
Il 2023 è l'anno di esclusive come Final Fantasy XVI, Marvel's Spider-Man 2, Forspoken e di giochi multipiattaforma del calibro di Street Fighter 6, Diablo 4, Dead Island 2, Hogwarts Legacy, Wild Hearts, Atomic Heart e Wo Long Fallen Dynasty, solament per citare alcuni titoli in arrivo.
Gennaio 2023
- Breakers Collection (PS5) - 12 gennaio
- Vengeful Guardian Moonrider (PS5) - 12 gennaio
- Dragon Ball Z Kakarot (PS5) - 13 gennaio
- One Piece Odyssey (PS5) - 13 gennaio
- A Space for the Unbound (PS5) - 19 gennao
- Monster Hunter Rise (PS5) - 20 gennaio
- Forspoken (PS5) - 24 gennaio
- World War Z: Aftermath (PS5) - 24 gennaio
- Wonder Boy Anniversary Collection (PS5) - 26 gennaio
- Disgaea 7 (PS5) - 26 gennaio
- Dead Space (PS5) - 27 gennaio
- PowerWash Simulator (PS5) - 30 gennaio
- Season (PS5) - 31 gennaio
Febbraio 2023
- Chef Life A Restaurant Simulator (PS5) - 2 febbraio
- Deliver Us Mars (PS5) - 2 febbraio
- Hogwarts Legacy (PS5) - 10 febbraio
- Wanted: Dead (PS5) - 14 febbraio
- Wild Hearts (PS5) - 17 febbraio
- Atomic Heart (PS5) - 21 febbraio
- Like a Dragon Ishin! (PS5) - 21 febbraio
- 2MD VR Football Unleashed All-Star (PS5) - 22 febbraio
- After the Fall (PS5) - 22 febbraio
- Altair Breaker (PS5) - 22 febbraio
- Cities VR Enhanced Edition (PS5) - 22 febbraio
- Cosmonious High (PS5) - 22 febbraio
- Demeo (PS5) - 22 febbraio
- Dyschronia Chronos Alternate (PS5) - 22 febbraio
- Fantavision 202X (PS5) - 22 febbraio
- Hello Neighbor Search and Rescue (PS5) - 22 febbraio
- Horizon Call of the Mountain (PS5) - 22 febbraio
- Kizuna AI Touch the Beat (PS5) - 22 febbraio
- Song in the Smoke Rekindled (PS5) - 22 febbraio
- Star Wars Tales from the Galaxy's Edge - Enhanced Edition (PS5) - 22 febbraio
- Swordsman VR (PS5) - 22 febbraio
- Tentacular (PS5) - 22 febbraio
- The Dark Pictures Switchback VR (PS5) - 22 febbraio
- The Light Brigade (PS5) - 22 febbraio
- The Tale of Onogoro (PS5) - 22 febbraio
- X8 (PS5) - 22 febbraio
- Zenith: The Last City (PS5) - 22 febbraio
- Blood Bowl 3 (PS5) - 23 febbraio
- Octopath Traveler II (PS5) - 24 febbraio
- Destiny 2 Lightfall (PS5) - 28 febbraio
- Scars Above (PS5) - 28 febbraio
Marzo 2023
- Wo Long Fallen Dynasty (PS5) - 3 marzo
- Fatal Frame Mask of the Lunar Eclipse (PS5) - 9 marzo
- Skull and Bones (PS5) - 9 marzo
- Peppa Pig World Adventures (PS5) - 17 marzo
- Star Wars Jedi Survivor (PS5) - 17 marzo
- The Walking Dead Saints & Sinners Chapter 2 Retribution (PS5) - 21 marzo
- The Walking Dead Saints & Sinners Tourist Edition (PS5) - 21 marzo
- Resident Evil 4 (PS5) - 24 marzo
Aprile 2023
- GrimGrimoire OnceMore (PS5) - 7 aprile
- God of Rock (PS5) - 18 aprile
- Horizon Forbidden West Burning Shores (PS5) - 19 aprile
- Ad Infinitum (PS5) - 20 aprile
- Tin Hearts (PS5) - 20 aprile
- Afterimage (PS5) - 25 aprile
- Dead Island 2 (PS5) - 28 aprile
Maggio 2023
- Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League (PS5) - 26 maggio
- TT Isle of Man Ride on the Edge 3 (PS5) - maggio
Giugno 2023
- Street Fighter 6 (PS5) - 2 giugno
- Diablo 4 (PS5) - 6 giugno
- Final Fantasy XVI (PS5) - 22 giugno
- RoboCop Rogue City (PS5) - giugno
Luglio 2023
- Trails into Reverie (PS5) - 7 luglio
2023
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (PS5) - Q4 2023
- The Inquisitor (PS5) - Q4 2023
- Akka Arrh (PS5) - 2023
- Alan Wake II (PS5) - 2023
- Alaskan Truck Simulator (PS5) - 2023
- Aliens: Dark Descent (PS5) - 2023 (US)
- Animal Shelter Simulator (PS5) - 2023
- Animal Well (PS5) - 2023
- Another Space Opera Episode 1 The Wake of The Giant (PS5) - 2023
- Arc Raiders (PS5) - 2023
- Arctic Awakening (PS5) - 2023
- Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon (PS5) - 2023
- Assassin's Creed Mirage (PS5) - 2023
- Atlas Fallen (PS5) - 2023
- Blue Protocol (PS5) - 2023
- Bounty Star (PS5) - 2023
- Braid: Anniversary Edition (PS5) - 2023
- Broken Roads (PS5) - 2023
- CATAN: Console Edition (PS5) - 2023
- Choo-Choo Charles (PS5) - 2023
- Chronicles of 2 Heroes Amaterasu's Wrath (PS5) - 2023
- Company of Heroes 3 (PS5) - 2023
- Cozy Grove (PS5) - 2023
- Crossfire: Sierra Squad (PS5) - 2023
- Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty (PS5) - 2023
- Disney Speedstorm (PS5) - 2023
- Dordogne (PS5) - 2023
- Dredge (PS5) - 2023
- Dungeons 4 (PS5) - 2023
- Dustborn (PS5) - 2023
- EA Sports PGA Tour (PS5) - 2023
- Eiyuden Chronicle Hundred Heroes (PS5) - 2023
- Elasto Mania Remastered (PS5) - 2023
- Eternights (PS5) - 2023
- Evotinction (PS5) - 2023
- Exo One (PS5) - 2023
- Exoprimal (PS5) - 2023
- Fallout 4 (PS5) - 2023
- Fate/Samurai Remnant (PS5) - 2023
- Firewall Ultra (PS5) - 2023
- Flashback 2 (PS5) - 2023
- Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn (PS5) - 2023
- Flock (PS5) - 2023
- Freedom Planet 2 (PS5) - 2023
- Gangs of Sherwood (PS5) - 2023
- Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord (PS5) - 2023
- Goodbye Volcano High (PS5) - 2023
- Gori: Cuddly Carnage (PS5) - 2023
- Granblue Fantasy: Relink (PS5) - 2023
- Hell is Us (PS5) - 2023
- Hotel Life: A Resort Simulator (PS5) - 2023
- House Flipper 2 (PS5) - 2023
- HUMANKIND (PS5) - 2023
- Immortals of Aveum (PS5) - 2023
- Infinity Nikki (PS5) - 2023
- Instinction (PS5) - 2023
- Judas (PS5) - 2023
- Kaku: Ancient Seal (PS5) - 2023
- Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game (PS5) - 2023
- Kona II: Brume (PS5) - 2023
- Labyrinth of Galleria: The Moon Society (PS5) - 2023 (US)
- Layers of Fears (PS5) - 2023
- Level Zero (PS5) - 2023
- Lies of P (PS5) - 2023
- Like a Dragon Gaiden The Man Who Erased His Name (PS5) - 2023
- Little Devil Inside (PS5) - 2023
- Luto (PS5) - 2023
- Mato Anomalies (PS5) - 2023
- Meet Your Maker (PS5) - 2023
- Miasma Chronicles (PS5) - 2023
- Moving Out 2 (PS5) - 2023
- My Time at Sandrock (PS5) - 2023
- Nightmare Reaper (PS5) - 2023
- Nour: Play with Your Food (PS5) - 2023
- Off The Grid (PS5) - 2023
- ONI: Road to be the Mightiest Oni (PS5) - 2023
- Oxenfree II: Lost Signals (PS5) - 2023
- Pacific Drive (PS5) - 2023
- Park Beyond (PS5) - 2023
- Pinball FX (PS5) - 2023
- Pistol Whip (PS5) - 2023
- Potion Craft (PS5) - 2023
- Pragmata (PS5) - 2023
- Q.U.B.E. 10th Anniversary (PS5) - 2023
- Railway Empire 2 (PS5) - 2023
- Ravenswatch (PS5) - 2023
- Remnant II (PS5) - 2023
- Rhythm Sprout (PS5) - 2023
- Roller Drama (PS5) - 2023
- Romancelvania (PS5) - 2023
- Roots of Pacha (PS5) - 2023 (US)
- Schim (PS5) - 2023
- Sea Horizon (PS5) - 2023
- Sea of Stars (PS5) - 2023
- Sherlock Holmes: The Awakened (PS5) - 2023 (US)
- Sherlock Holmes: The Awakened (PS5) - 2023 (UK/EU)
- Shinorubi (PS5) - 2023
- Six Days in Fallujah (PS5) - 2023
- Smile for Me (PS5) - 2023
- Sonzai (PS5) - 2023
- SquadBlast (PS5) - 2023
- Stellar Blade (PS5) - 2023
- Stray Blade (PS5) - 2023
- Super Bomberman R 2 (PS5) - 2023
- Sword Art Online: Last Recollection (PS5) - 2023
- Synduality (PS5) - 2023
- System Shock (PS5) - 2023
- Tchia (PS5) - 2023
- Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown (PS5) - 2023
- The Crown of Wu (PS5) - 2023
- The Devil Within: Satgat (PS5) - 2023
- The Invincible (PS5) - 2023
- The Isle Tide Hotel (PS5) - 2023
- The Last Worker (PS5) - 2023
- The Library of Babel (PS5) - 2023
- The Lord of the Rings: Gollum (PS5) - 2023
- The Plucky Squire (PS5) - 2023
- The Settlers: New Allies (PS5) - 2023
- The Texas Chain Saw Massacre (PS5) - 2023
- The Wolf Among Us 2 (PS5) - 2023
- Thirsty Suitors (PS5) - 2023
- Time Flies (PS5) - 2023
- Tintin Reporter: Cigars of the Pharoah (PS5) - 2023
- Top Racer Collection (PS5) - 2023
- Trackmania (PS5) - 2023
- UFL (PS5) - 2023
- Under the Waves (PS5) - 2023
- Undetected (PS5) - 2023
- Unholy (PS5) - 2023
- Unknown 9: Awakening (PS5) - 2023
- Valfaris: Mecha Therion (PS5) - 2023
- Vroom! (PS5) - 2023
- War Hospital (PS5) - 2023
- Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun (PS5) - 2023
- Ys X Nordics (PS5) - 2023
Avete già deciso cosa comprare? L'elenco pubblicato qui sopra è completo e aggiornato al momento della pubblicazione ma ovviamente questo non toglie l'arrivo di ulteriori annunci di giochi in uscita su PlayStation 5 nel corso del 2023.
Altri contenuti per PlayStation 5
- PlayStation 5: in arrivo un nuovo bundle con due DualSense?
- PlayStation 5: emergono in rete i leak di una nuova IP Sci-Fi RPG
- PlayStation State of Play, ricominciano i rumor: quando possiamo aspettarcelo?
- PlayStation 5: tenerla in verticale è pericoloso? Ecco cosa potrebbe succedere
- PlayStation 5: un leak conferma che l'arrivo di Discord è sempre più vicino
PlayStation 5
Contenuti più Letti
- 40 commentiThe Last of Us HBO, c'è una grossa differenza tra serie TV e videogioco: riguarda le spore
- 23 commentiPerché Naughty Dog non ha ancora annunciato un gioco PS5? Parla Druckmann
- Dead Space Remake: data di uscita, tutte le versioni e differenze con il gioco originale
- Street Fighter: Cammy bella e potente in questo cosplay di Enji Night
- Nintendo eShop, ultimo giorno per i Saldi di Capodanno! Gli sconti da non perdere
- 8 commentiElden Ring: streamer batte Malenia giocando in contemporanea su PS5 e PC con Dance Pad!
- 22 commentiPlayStation 5: emergono in rete i leak di una nuova IP Sci-Fi RPG
- 3 commentiRed Dead Redemption, nuove sorprese dai file di gioco inutilizzati
- 13 commentiRed Dead Redemption vs Red Dead Redemption 2: qual è il più bello?
- Genshin Impact: un carismatico cosplay di Kujou Sara, la Devota del Divino