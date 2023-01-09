Che giochi escono su PS5 nel 2023? Da Marvel's Spider-Man 2 a Final Fantasy 16

Sony ha pubblicato la lista dei giochi per PS5 da tenere d'occhio nel 2023 e in effetti l'anno appena iniziato è davvero pieno di uscite per le console PlayStation e in particolare per PlayStation 5. Ecco la lista completa e aggiornata dei giochi PS5 in uscita.

Il 2023 è l'anno di esclusive come Final Fantasy XVI, Marvel's Spider-Man 2, Forspoken e di giochi multipiattaforma del calibro di Street Fighter 6, Diablo 4, Dead Island 2, Hogwarts Legacy, Wild Hearts, Atomic Heart e Wo Long Fallen Dynasty, solament per citare alcuni titoli in arrivo.

Gennaio 2023

Breakers Collection (PS5) - 12 gennaio

Vengeful Guardian Moonrider (PS5) - 12 gennaio

Dragon Ball Z Kakarot (PS5) - 13 gennaio

One Piece Odyssey (PS5) - 13 gennaio

A Space for the Unbound (PS5) - 19 gennao

Monster Hunter Rise (PS5) - 20 gennaio

Forspoken (PS5) - 24 gennaio

World War Z: Aftermath (PS5) - 24 gennaio

Wonder Boy Anniversary Collection (PS5) - 26 gennaio

Disgaea 7 (PS5) - 26 gennaio

Dead Space (PS5) - 27 gennaio

PowerWash Simulator (PS5) - 30 gennaio

Season (PS5) - 31 gennaio

Febbraio 2023

Chef Life A Restaurant Simulator (PS5) - 2 febbraio

Deliver Us Mars (PS5) - 2 febbraio

Hogwarts Legacy (PS5) - 10 febbraio

Wanted: Dead (PS5) - 14 febbraio

Wild Hearts (PS5) - 17 febbraio

Atomic Heart (PS5) - 21 febbraio

Like a Dragon Ishin! (PS5) - 21 febbraio

2MD VR Football Unleashed All-Star (PS5) - 22 febbraio

After the Fall (PS5) - 22 febbraio

Altair Breaker (PS5) - 22 febbraio

Cities VR Enhanced Edition (PS5) - 22 febbraio

Cosmonious High (PS5) - 22 febbraio

Demeo (PS5) - 22 febbraio

Dyschronia Chronos Alternate (PS5) - 22 febbraio

Fantavision 202X (PS5) - 22 febbraio

Hello Neighbor Search and Rescue (PS5) - 22 febbraio

Horizon Call of the Mountain (PS5) - 22 febbraio

Kizuna AI Touch the Beat (PS5) - 22 febbraio

Song in the Smoke Rekindled (PS5) - 22 febbraio

Star Wars Tales from the Galaxy's Edge - Enhanced Edition (PS5) - 22 febbraio

Swordsman VR (PS5) - 22 febbraio

Tentacular (PS5) - 22 febbraio

The Dark Pictures Switchback VR (PS5) - 22 febbraio

The Light Brigade (PS5) - 22 febbraio

The Tale of Onogoro (PS5) - 22 febbraio

X8 (PS5) - 22 febbraio

Zenith: The Last City (PS5) - 22 febbraio

Blood Bowl 3 (PS5) - 23 febbraio

Octopath Traveler II (PS5) - 24 febbraio

Destiny 2 Lightfall (PS5) - 28 febbraio

Scars Above (PS5) - 28 febbraio

Marzo 2023

Wo Long Fallen Dynasty (PS5) - 3 marzo

Fatal Frame Mask of the Lunar Eclipse (PS5) - 9 marzo

Skull and Bones (PS5) - 9 marzo

Peppa Pig World Adventures (PS5) - 17 marzo

Star Wars Jedi Survivor (PS5) - 17 marzo

The Walking Dead Saints & Sinners Chapter 2 Retribution (PS5) - 21 marzo

The Walking Dead Saints & Sinners Tourist Edition (PS5) - 21 marzo

Resident Evil 4 (PS5) - 24 marzo

Aprile 2023

GrimGrimoire OnceMore (PS5) - 7 aprile

God of Rock (PS5) - 18 aprile

Horizon Forbidden West Burning Shores (PS5) - 19 aprile

Ad Infinitum (PS5) - 20 aprile

Tin Hearts (PS5) - 20 aprile

Afterimage (PS5) - 25 aprile

Dead Island 2 (PS5) - 28 aprile

Maggio 2023

Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League (PS5) - 26 maggio

TT Isle of Man Ride on the Edge 3 (PS5) - maggio

Giugno 2023

Street Fighter 6 (PS5) - 2 giugno

Diablo 4 (PS5) - 6 giugno

Final Fantasy XVI (PS5) - 22 giugno

RoboCop Rogue City (PS5) - giugno

Luglio 2023

Trails into Reverie (PS5) - 7 luglio

2023

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (PS5) - Q4 2023

The Inquisitor (PS5) - Q4 2023

Akka Arrh (PS5) - 2023

Alan Wake II (PS5) - 2023

Alaskan Truck Simulator (PS5) - 2023

Aliens: Dark Descent (PS5) - 2023 (US)

Animal Shelter Simulator (PS5) - 2023

Animal Well (PS5) - 2023

Another Space Opera Episode 1 The Wake of The Giant (PS5) - 2023

Arc Raiders (PS5) - 2023

Arctic Awakening (PS5) - 2023

Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon (PS5) - 2023

Assassin's Creed Mirage (PS5) - 2023

Atlas Fallen (PS5) - 2023

Blue Protocol (PS5) - 2023

Bounty Star (PS5) - 2023

Braid: Anniversary Edition (PS5) - 2023

Broken Roads (PS5) - 2023

CATAN: Console Edition (PS5) - 2023

Choo-Choo Charles (PS5) - 2023

Chronicles of 2 Heroes Amaterasu's Wrath (PS5) - 2023

Company of Heroes 3 (PS5) - 2023

Cozy Grove (PS5) - 2023

Crossfire: Sierra Squad (PS5) - 2023

Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty (PS5) - 2023

Disney Speedstorm (PS5) - 2023

Dordogne (PS5) - 2023

Dredge (PS5) - 2023

Dungeons 4 (PS5) - 2023

Dustborn (PS5) - 2023

EA Sports PGA Tour (PS5) - 2023

Eiyuden Chronicle Hundred Heroes (PS5) - 2023

Elasto Mania Remastered (PS5) - 2023

Eternights (PS5) - 2023

Evotinction (PS5) - 2023

Exo One (PS5) - 2023

Exoprimal (PS5) - 2023

Fallout 4 (PS5) - 2023

Fate/Samurai Remnant (PS5) - 2023

Firewall Ultra (PS5) - 2023

Flashback 2 (PS5) - 2023

Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn (PS5) - 2023

Flock (PS5) - 2023

Freedom Planet 2 (PS5) - 2023

Gangs of Sherwood (PS5) - 2023

Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord (PS5) - 2023

Goodbye Volcano High (PS5) - 2023

Gori: Cuddly Carnage (PS5) - 2023

Granblue Fantasy: Relink (PS5) - 2023

Hell is Us (PS5) - 2023

Hotel Life: A Resort Simulator (PS5) - 2023

House Flipper 2 (PS5) - 2023

HUMANKIND (PS5) - 2023

Immortals of Aveum (PS5) - 2023

Infinity Nikki (PS5) - 2023

Instinction (PS5) - 2023

Judas (PS5) - 2023

Kaku: Ancient Seal (PS5) - 2023

Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game (PS5) - 2023

Kona II: Brume (PS5) - 2023

Labyrinth of Galleria: The Moon Society (PS5) - 2023 (US)

Layers of Fears (PS5) - 2023

Level Zero (PS5) - 2023

Lies of P (PS5) - 2023

Like a Dragon Gaiden The Man Who Erased His Name (PS5) - 2023

Little Devil Inside (PS5) - 2023

Luto (PS5) - 2023

Mato Anomalies (PS5) - 2023

Meet Your Maker (PS5) - 2023

Miasma Chronicles (PS5) - 2023

Moving Out 2 (PS5) - 2023

My Time at Sandrock (PS5) - 2023

Nightmare Reaper (PS5) - 2023

Nour: Play with Your Food (PS5) - 2023

Off The Grid (PS5) - 2023

ONI: Road to be the Mightiest Oni (PS5) - 2023

Oxenfree II: Lost Signals (PS5) - 2023

Pacific Drive (PS5) - 2023

Park Beyond (PS5) - 2023

Pinball FX (PS5) - 2023

Pistol Whip (PS5) - 2023

Potion Craft (PS5) - 2023

Pragmata (PS5) - 2023

Q.U.B.E. 10th Anniversary (PS5) - 2023

Railway Empire 2 (PS5) - 2023

Ravenswatch (PS5) - 2023

Remnant II (PS5) - 2023

Rhythm Sprout (PS5) - 2023

Roller Drama (PS5) - 2023

Romancelvania (PS5) - 2023

Roots of Pacha (PS5) - 2023 (US)

Schim (PS5) - 2023

Sea Horizon (PS5) - 2023

Sea of Stars (PS5) - 2023

Sherlock Holmes: The Awakened (PS5) - 2023 (US)

Sherlock Holmes: The Awakened (PS5) - 2023 (UK/EU)

Shinorubi (PS5) - 2023

Six Days in Fallujah (PS5) - 2023

Smile for Me (PS5) - 2023

Sonzai (PS5) - 2023

SquadBlast (PS5) - 2023

Stellar Blade (PS5) - 2023

Stray Blade (PS5) - 2023

Super Bomberman R 2 (PS5) - 2023

Sword Art Online: Last Recollection (PS5) - 2023

Synduality (PS5) - 2023

System Shock (PS5) - 2023

Tchia (PS5) - 2023

Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown (PS5) - 2023

The Crown of Wu (PS5) - 2023

The Devil Within: Satgat (PS5) - 2023

The Invincible (PS5) - 2023

The Isle Tide Hotel (PS5) - 2023

The Last Worker (PS5) - 2023

The Library of Babel (PS5) - 2023

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum (PS5) - 2023

The Plucky Squire (PS5) - 2023

The Settlers: New Allies (PS5) - 2023

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre (PS5) - 2023

The Wolf Among Us 2 (PS5) - 2023

Thirsty Suitors (PS5) - 2023

Time Flies (PS5) - 2023

Tintin Reporter: Cigars of the Pharoah (PS5) - 2023

Top Racer Collection (PS5) - 2023

Trackmania (PS5) - 2023

UFL (PS5) - 2023

Under the Waves (PS5) - 2023

Undetected (PS5) - 2023

Unholy (PS5) - 2023

Unknown 9: Awakening (PS5) - 2023

Valfaris: Mecha Therion (PS5) - 2023

Vroom! (PS5) - 2023

War Hospital (PS5) - 2023

Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun (PS5) - 2023

Ys X Nordics (PS5) - 2023

Avete già deciso cosa comprare? L'elenco pubblicato qui sopra è completo e aggiornato al momento della pubblicazione ma ovviamente questo non toglie l'arrivo di ulteriori annunci di giochi in uscita su PlayStation 5 nel corso del 2023.