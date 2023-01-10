Che giochi escono su Xbox Series X/S nel 2023? La lista completa aggiornata

Il 2023 di Xbox si prospetta sicuramente interessante grazie al lancio di giochi come Starfield, Redfall, Forza Motorsport e Stalker 2, ma oltre ai grandi giochi first party di Microsoft sono in arrivo anche tanti altri titoli di editori terzi, da Atlas Fallen a Street Fighter 6, passando per Diablo 4 e Suicide Squad Kill The Justice League.

Abbiamo stilato una lista completa, divisa per mese, di tutti i giochi in uscita su Xbox One, Xbox Series X e Xbox Series S nel 2023, elenco aggiornato a gennaio.

Gennaio 2023

11 gennaio: Children of Silentown

12 gennaio: Breakers Collection

13 gennaio: Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot

13 gennaio: One Piece Odyssey

13 gennaio: Space Raiders in Space

19 gennaio: Persona 3 Portable (XBX/S, XBO)

19 gennaio: Persona 4 Golden (XBX/S, XBO)

19 gennaio: A Space For The Unbound

19 gennaio: Tortuga - A Pirate's Tale

20 gennaio: Monster Hunter Rise

24 gennaio: Risen

24 gennaio: World War Z: Aftermath

26 gennaio: MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries - Rise of Rasalhague

26 gennaio: Startup Company: Console Edition

26 gennaio: Transiruby

27 gennaio: Dead Space Remake

27 gennaio: Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin - Different Future

30 gennaio: Backfirewall_

31 gennaio: Age of Empires 2: Definitive Edition

31 gennaio: Inkulinati

31 gennaio: Raiden IV x Mikado Remix

31 gennaio: SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake

31 gennaio: We Were Here Forever

Febbraio 2023

2 febbraio: Deliver Us Mars

2 febbraio: Metal Black S-Tribute

7 febbraio: Hogwarts Legacy Accesso Anticipato

9 febbraio: Clash Artifacts of Chaos

10 febbraio: Bumblebee Little Bee Adventure

14 febbraio: Wanted: Dead

17 febbraio: Gigantosaurus Dino Kart

17 febbraio: Tales of Symphonia Remastered

17 febbraio: Wild Hearts

21 febbraio: Atomic Heart

21 febbraio: Like a Dragon Ishin

23 febbraio: Blood Bowl 3

23 febbraio: Grim Guardians Demon Purge

24 febbraio: Truck Driver Premium Edition

28 febbraio: Destiny 2 Lightfall

28 febbraio: Scars Above

Marzo 2023

1 marzo: The Day Before

3 marzo: Wo Long Fallen Dynasty

7 marzo: Melon Journey Bittersweet Memories

9 marzo: Fatal Frame Mask of the Lunar Eclipse

9 marzo: Monster Energy Supercross The Official Videogame 6

9 marzo: Skull and Bones

10 marzo: DC Justice League Cosmic Chaos

10 marzo: Mato Anomalies

14 marzo: The Legend of Heroes Trails to Azure

17 marzo: Peppa Pig: World Adventures

17 marzo: Star Wars Jedi Survivor

24 marzo: Resident Evil 4 Remake

28 marzo: Crime Boss Rockay City

31 marzo: Daymare 1994 Sandcastle

Aprile 2023

4 aprile: Hogwarts Legacy

4 aprile: Meet Your Maker

18 aprile: God of Rock

20 aprile: Ad Infinitum

25 aprile: Afterimage

25 aprile: Roots of Pacha

28 aprile: Dead Island 2

Maggio 2023

26 maggio: Suicide Squad Kill The Justice League

Giugno 2023

2 giugno: Street Fighter 6

6 giugno: Diablo 4

Giochi Xbox in uscita nel 2023

AEW Fight Forever

After Us

Alan Wake 2

Aliens: Dark Descent

Arc Raiders

Arctic Awakening

Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon

Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Atlas Fallen

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden

Berserk Boy

Blasphemous 2

Blue Protocol

Cassette Beasts

Crash Team Rumbl

Crimson Desert

Crown Wars: The Black Prince

Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania

Dune Awakening

Dungeons 4

Earthlock 2

Eiyuden Chronicle Hundred Heroes

eSports Boxing Club

Everspace 2

Exoprimal

The Expanse A Telltale Series

Fire Commander

Flashback 2

Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn

Forza Motorsport

Gangs of Sherwood

Ghostrunner 2

The Invincible

Kerbal Space Program 2

Killer Klowns From Outer Space

The Last Case of Benedict Fox

Layers of Fears

Lies of P

Lightyear Frontier

Like a Dragon Gaiden The Man Who Erased His Name

The Lord of the Rings Gollum

The Lords of the Fallen

Minecraft Legends

Moving Out 2

Outcast 2

ParadiZe Project

Park Beyond

Planet of Lana

Pocket Bravery

Pragmata

Ravenlok

Ravenswatch

Redfall

Remnant 2

Sam & Max: The Devil's Playhouse Remastered

Six Days in Fallujah

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl

Starfield

Stray Blade

Suikoden 1 & 2 HD Remaster

Synduality

The Talos Principle 2

Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crow

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre

Tom Clancy’s The Division Heartland

Trackmania

Transformers: Reactivate

Whisker Squadron

The Wolf Among Us 2

WrestleQuest

Wronged Us

A fine gennaio dovrebbe tenersi lo showcase Xbox e in questa occasione probabilmente scopriremo le date di uscita di Forza Motorsport, Redfall e altri giochi dei team interni di Microsoft, aggiorneremo la lista non appena ci saranno novità in merito.