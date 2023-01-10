Che giochi escono su Xbox Series X/S nel 2023? La lista completa aggiornata
Il 2023 di Xbox si prospetta sicuramente interessante grazie al lancio di giochi come Starfield, Redfall, Forza Motorsport e Stalker 2, ma oltre ai grandi giochi first party di Microsoft sono in arrivo anche tanti altri titoli di editori terzi, da Atlas Fallen a Street Fighter 6, passando per Diablo 4 e Suicide Squad Kill The Justice League.
Abbiamo stilato una lista completa, divisa per mese, di tutti i giochi in uscita su Xbox One, Xbox Series X e Xbox Series S nel 2023, elenco aggiornato a gennaio.
Gennaio 2023
- 11 gennaio: Children of Silentown
- 12 gennaio: Breakers Collection
- 13 gennaio: Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot
- 13 gennaio: One Piece Odyssey
- 13 gennaio: Space Raiders in Space
- 19 gennaio: Persona 3 Portable (XBX/S, XBO)
- 19 gennaio: Persona 4 Golden (XBX/S, XBO)
- 19 gennaio: A Space For The Unbound
- 19 gennaio: Tortuga - A Pirate's Tale
- 20 gennaio: Monster Hunter Rise
- 24 gennaio: Risen
- 24 gennaio: World War Z: Aftermath
- 26 gennaio: MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries - Rise of Rasalhague
- 26 gennaio: Startup Company: Console Edition
- 26 gennaio: Transiruby
- 27 gennaio: Dead Space Remake
- 27 gennaio: Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin - Different Future
- 30 gennaio: Backfirewall_
- 31 gennaio: Age of Empires 2: Definitive Edition
- 31 gennaio: Inkulinati
- 31 gennaio: Raiden IV x Mikado Remix
- 31 gennaio: SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake
- 31 gennaio: We Were Here Forever
Febbraio 2023
- 2 febbraio: Deliver Us Mars
- 2 febbraio: Metal Black S-Tribute
- 7 febbraio: Hogwarts Legacy Accesso Anticipato
- 9 febbraio: Clash Artifacts of Chaos
- 10 febbraio: Bumblebee Little Bee Adventure
- 14 febbraio: Wanted: Dead
- 17 febbraio: Gigantosaurus Dino Kart
- 17 febbraio: Tales of Symphonia Remastered
- 17 febbraio: Wild Hearts
- 21 febbraio: Atomic Heart
- 21 febbraio: Like a Dragon Ishin
- 23 febbraio: Blood Bowl 3
- 23 febbraio: Grim Guardians Demon Purge
- 24 febbraio: Truck Driver Premium Edition
- 28 febbraio: Destiny 2 Lightfall
- 28 febbraio: Scars Above
Marzo 2023
- 1 marzo: The Day Before
- 3 marzo: Wo Long Fallen Dynasty
- 7 marzo: Melon Journey Bittersweet Memories
- 9 marzo: Fatal Frame Mask of the Lunar Eclipse
- 9 marzo: Monster Energy Supercross The Official Videogame 6
- 9 marzo: Skull and Bones
- 10 marzo: DC Justice League Cosmic Chaos
- 10 marzo: Mato Anomalies
- 14 marzo: The Legend of Heroes Trails to Azure
- 17 marzo: Peppa Pig: World Adventures
- 17 marzo: Star Wars Jedi Survivor
- 24 marzo: Resident Evil 4 Remake
- 28 marzo: Crime Boss Rockay City
- 31 marzo: Daymare 1994 Sandcastle
Aprile 2023
- 4 aprile: Hogwarts Legacy
- 4 aprile: Meet Your Maker
- 18 aprile: God of Rock
- 20 aprile: Ad Infinitum
- 25 aprile: Afterimage
- 25 aprile: Roots of Pacha
- 28 aprile: Dead Island 2
Maggio 2023
- 26 maggio: Suicide Squad Kill The Justice League
Giugno 2023
- 2 giugno: Street Fighter 6
- 6 giugno: Diablo 4
Giochi Xbox in uscita nel 2023
- AEW Fight Forever
- After Us
- Alan Wake 2
- Aliens: Dark Descent
- Arc Raiders
- Arctic Awakening
- Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage
- Atlas Fallen
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora
- Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden
- Berserk Boy
- Blasphemous 2
- Blue Protocol
- Cassette Beasts
- Crash Team Rumbl
- Crimson Desert
- Crown Wars: The Black Prince
- Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania
- Dune Awakening
- Dungeons 4
- Earthlock 2
- Eiyuden Chronicle Hundred Heroes
- eSports Boxing Club
- Everspace 2
- Exoprimal
- The Expanse A Telltale Series
- Fire Commander
- Flashback 2
- Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn
- Forza Motorsport
- Gangs of Sherwood
- Ghostrunner 2
- The Invincible
- Kerbal Space Program 2
- Killer Klowns From Outer Space
- The Last Case of Benedict Fox
- Layers of Fears
- Lies of P
- Lightyear Frontier
- Like a Dragon Gaiden The Man Who Erased His Name
- The Lord of the Rings Gollum
- The Lords of the Fallen
- Minecraft Legends
- Moving Out 2
- Outcast 2
- ParadiZe Project
- Park Beyond
- Planet of Lana
- Pocket Bravery
- Pragmata
- Ravenlok
- Ravenswatch
- Redfall
- Remnant 2
- Sam & Max: The Devil's Playhouse Remastered
- Six Days in Fallujah
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl
- Starfield
- Stray Blade
- Suikoden 1 & 2 HD Remaster
- Synduality
- The Talos Principle 2
- Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crow
- The Texas Chain Saw Massacre
- Tom Clancy’s The Division Heartland
- Trackmania
- Transformers: Reactivate
- Whisker Squadron
- The Wolf Among Us 2
- WrestleQuest
- Wronged Us
A fine gennaio dovrebbe tenersi lo showcase Xbox e in questa occasione probabilmente scopriremo le date di uscita di Forza Motorsport, Redfall e altri giochi dei team interni di Microsoft, aggiorneremo la lista non appena ci saranno novità in merito.
