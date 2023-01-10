Everyeye.itLogo Everyeye.it
Che giochi escono su Xbox Series X/S nel 2023? La lista completa aggiornata

Il 2023 di Xbox si prospetta sicuramente interessante grazie al lancio di giochi come Starfield, Redfall, Forza Motorsport e Stalker 2, ma oltre ai grandi giochi first party di Microsoft sono in arrivo anche tanti altri titoli di editori terzi, da Atlas Fallen a Street Fighter 6, passando per Diablo 4 e Suicide Squad Kill The Justice League.

Abbiamo stilato una lista completa, divisa per mese, di tutti i giochi in uscita su Xbox One, Xbox Series X e Xbox Series S nel 2023, elenco aggiornato a gennaio.

Gennaio 2023

  • 11 gennaio: Children of Silentown
  • 12 gennaio: Breakers Collection
  • 13 gennaio: Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot
  • 13 gennaio: One Piece Odyssey
  • 13 gennaio: Space Raiders in Space
  • 19 gennaio: Persona 3 Portable (XBX/S, XBO)
  • 19 gennaio: Persona 4 Golden (XBX/S, XBO)
  • 19 gennaio: A Space For The Unbound
  • 19 gennaio: Tortuga - A Pirate's Tale
  • 20 gennaio: Monster Hunter Rise
  • 24 gennaio: Risen
  • 24 gennaio: World War Z: Aftermath
  • 26 gennaio: MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries - Rise of Rasalhague
  • 26 gennaio: Startup Company: Console Edition
  • 26 gennaio: Transiruby
  • 27 gennaio: Dead Space Remake
  • 27 gennaio: Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin - Different Future
  • 30 gennaio: Backfirewall_
  • 31 gennaio: Age of Empires 2: Definitive Edition
  • 31 gennaio: Inkulinati
  • 31 gennaio: Raiden IV x Mikado Remix
  • 31 gennaio: SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake
  • 31 gennaio: We Were Here Forever

Febbraio 2023

  • 2 febbraio: Deliver Us Mars
  • 2 febbraio: Metal Black S-Tribute
  • 7 febbraio: Hogwarts Legacy Accesso Anticipato
  • 9 febbraio: Clash Artifacts of Chaos
  • 10 febbraio: Bumblebee Little Bee Adventure
  • 14 febbraio: Wanted: Dead
  • 17 febbraio: Gigantosaurus Dino Kart
  • 17 febbraio: Tales of Symphonia Remastered
  • 17 febbraio: Wild Hearts
  • 21 febbraio: Atomic Heart
  • 21 febbraio: Like a Dragon Ishin
  • 23 febbraio: Blood Bowl 3
  • 23 febbraio: Grim Guardians Demon Purge
  • 24 febbraio: Truck Driver Premium Edition
  • 28 febbraio: Destiny 2 Lightfall
  • 28 febbraio: Scars Above

Marzo 2023

  • 1 marzo: The Day Before
  • 3 marzo: Wo Long Fallen Dynasty
  • 7 marzo: Melon Journey Bittersweet Memories
  • 9 marzo: Fatal Frame Mask of the Lunar Eclipse
  • 9 marzo: Monster Energy Supercross The Official Videogame 6
  • 9 marzo: Skull and Bones
  • 10 marzo: DC Justice League Cosmic Chaos
  • 10 marzo: Mato Anomalies
  • 14 marzo: The Legend of Heroes Trails to Azure
  • 17 marzo: Peppa Pig: World Adventures
  • 17 marzo: Star Wars Jedi Survivor
  • 24 marzo: Resident Evil 4 Remake
  • 28 marzo: Crime Boss Rockay City
  • 31 marzo: Daymare 1994 Sandcastle

Aprile 2023

  • 4 aprile: Hogwarts Legacy
  • 4 aprile: Meet Your Maker
  • 18 aprile: God of Rock
  • 20 aprile: Ad Infinitum
  • 25 aprile: Afterimage
  • 25 aprile: Roots of Pacha
  • 28 aprile: Dead Island 2

Maggio 2023

  • 26 maggio: Suicide Squad Kill The Justice League

Giugno 2023

  • 2 giugno: Street Fighter 6
  • 6 giugno: Diablo 4

Giochi Xbox in uscita nel 2023

  • AEW Fight Forever
  • After Us
  • Alan Wake 2
  • Aliens: Dark Descent
  • Arc Raiders
  • Arctic Awakening
  • Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon
  • Assassin’s Creed Mirage
  • Atlas Fallen
  • Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora
  • Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden
  • Berserk Boy
  • Blasphemous 2
  • Blue Protocol
  • Cassette Beasts
  • Crash Team Rumbl
  • Crimson Desert
  • Crown Wars: The Black Prince
  • Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania
  • Dune Awakening
  • Dungeons 4
  • Earthlock 2
  • Eiyuden Chronicle Hundred Heroes
  • eSports Boxing Club
  • Everspace 2
  • Exoprimal
  • The Expanse A Telltale Series
  • Fire Commander
  • Flashback 2
  • Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn
  • Forza Motorsport
  • Gangs of Sherwood
  • Ghostrunner 2
  • The Invincible
  • Kerbal Space Program 2
  • Killer Klowns From Outer Space
  • The Last Case of Benedict Fox
  • Layers of Fears
  • Lies of P
  • Lightyear Frontier
  • Like a Dragon Gaiden The Man Who Erased His Name
  • The Lord of the Rings Gollum
  • The Lords of the Fallen
  • Minecraft Legends
  • Moving Out 2
  • Outcast 2
  • ParadiZe Project
  • Park Beyond
  • Planet of Lana
  • Pocket Bravery
  • Pragmata
  • Ravenlok
  • Ravenswatch
  • Redfall
  • Remnant 2
  • Sam & Max: The Devil's Playhouse Remastered
  • Six Days in Fallujah
  • S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl
  • Starfield
  • Stray Blade
  • Suikoden 1 & 2 HD Remaster
  • Synduality
  • The Talos Principle 2
  • Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crow
  • The Texas Chain Saw Massacre
  • Tom Clancy’s The Division Heartland
  • Trackmania
  • Transformers: Reactivate
  • Whisker Squadron
  • The Wolf Among Us 2
  • WrestleQuest
  • Wronged Us

A fine gennaio dovrebbe tenersi lo showcase Xbox e in questa occasione probabilmente scopriremo le date di uscita di Forza Motorsport, Redfall e altri giochi dei team interni di Microsoft, aggiorneremo la lista non appena ci saranno novità in merito.

