Everyeye.itLogo Everyeye.it
  1. HOME
  2. Line-Up Mensile PS4 e Xbox One
  3. Notizie

Giochi nuovi per PS4, PC, Xbox e Switch: le uscite della settimana

Giochi nuovi per PS4, PC, Xbox e Switch: le uscite della settimana
INFORMAZIONI GIOCO
di

Inizia una nuova settimana e come di consueto è tempo di dare uno sguardo alle principali uscite videogiochi dei prossimi sette giorni, prendendo in esame le produzioni in arrivo su PC, PS4, Xbox One e Nintendo Switch.

In mancanza di grandi AAA, questa nuova settimana vede il lancio di varie remaster e produzioni indipendenti, tra i giochi in arrivo citiamo EMMA Lost in Memories, Gunbird, Roll Control, Star Wars Episode 1 Racer e Super Mega Baseball 3.

Lunedì 11 maggio

  • EMMA Lost in Memories | PS4, PS Vita
  • Gunbird | PC
  • Battle Mage Card Chaser | PC, Mac
  • Roll Control | PC, Mac
  • Tap-A-Zombie | PC, Mac

Martedì 12 maggio

  • Jet Lancer | Switch, PC, Mac
  • Star Wars Episode I Racer | Switch
  • Huntdown | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, Mac
  • Thy Sword | PS4, PS Vita
  • World Championship Boxing Manager | PC
  • Murders in Space | PC
  • Racing Juke | PC
  • Halo 2 Anniversary | PC

Mercoledì 13 maggio

  • Super Mega Baseball 3 | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Potata Fairy Flower | PS4, Xbox One
  • Thy Sword | Xbox One
  • Island Saver | PS4, Switch, PC
  • She Sees Red Interactive Movie | Switch
  • Replicated | PC
  • Green Project | PC

Giovedì 14 maggio

  • Ion Fury | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
  • Oddworld Munch’s Oddysee | Switch
  • Kholat | Switch
  • TT Isle of Man Ride On The Edge 2 | Switch
  • Cooking Simulator | Switch
  • Satazius NEXT | Switch
  • Armed 7 DX | Switch
  • Carnage Battle Arena | Switch
  • Wolflame | Switch
  • Zenge | Switch
  • Jaw Breakers & The Confection Connection | PC
  • Knife Quest | PC
  • Choco Pixel 5 | PC

Venerdì 15 maggio

  • Dungeon of The Endless | PS4, Switch
  • Pong Quest | PS4
  • Tacticool Champs | PS4
  • EMMA Lost in Memories | Xbox One
  • Hatsune Miku Project DIVA Mega Mix | Switch
  • Fault Milestone One | PS4
  • Thy Sword | Switch
  • Kakuro Magic | Switch
  • A New Life | PC, Mac
  • Tales From Off-Peak City Vol. 1 | PC
  • Fusion Shift | PC
  • LIT Bend The Light | PC, Mac

Da segnalare l'arrivo di Halo 2 Anniversary su PC come parte della Halo The Master Chief Collection, inoltre debuttano Hatsune Miku Project DIVA Mega Mix e TT Isle of Man Ride On The Edge 2, entrambi per Nintendo Switch.

Quanto è interessante?
2
rubrica

PS4 e Xbox One: tutti i nuovi giochi in uscita a maggio 2020

Altri contenuti per Line-Up Mensile PS4 e Xbox One

  1. The Elder Scrolls 6 uscirà dopo Starfield, l'attesa è ancora lunga
  2. Mediaworld, nuove offerte volantino: sconti PS4 PRO e PC Gaming