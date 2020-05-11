Giochi nuovi per PS4, PC, Xbox e Switch: le uscite della settimana
Davide Leoni
Inizia una nuova settimana e come di consueto è tempo di dare uno sguardo alle principali uscite videogiochi dei prossimi sette giorni, prendendo in esame le produzioni in arrivo su PC, PS4, Xbox One e Nintendo Switch.
In mancanza di grandi AAA, questa nuova settimana vede il lancio di varie remaster e produzioni indipendenti, tra i giochi in arrivo citiamo EMMA Lost in Memories, Gunbird, Roll Control, Star Wars Episode 1 Racer e Super Mega Baseball 3.
Lunedì 11 maggio
- EMMA Lost in Memories | PS4, PS Vita
- Gunbird | PC
- Battle Mage Card Chaser | PC, Mac
- Roll Control | PC, Mac
- Tap-A-Zombie | PC, Mac
Martedì 12 maggio
- Jet Lancer | Switch, PC, Mac
- Star Wars Episode I Racer | Switch
- Huntdown | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, Mac
- Thy Sword | PS4, PS Vita
- World Championship Boxing Manager | PC
- Murders in Space | PC
- Racing Juke | PC
- Halo 2 Anniversary | PC
Mercoledì 13 maggio
- Super Mega Baseball 3 | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Potata Fairy Flower | PS4, Xbox One
- Thy Sword | Xbox One
- Island Saver | PS4, Switch, PC
- She Sees Red Interactive Movie | Switch
- Replicated | PC
- Green Project | PC
Giovedì 14 maggio
- Ion Fury | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- Oddworld Munch’s Oddysee | Switch
- Kholat | Switch
- TT Isle of Man Ride On The Edge 2 | Switch
- Cooking Simulator | Switch
- Satazius NEXT | Switch
- Armed 7 DX | Switch
- Carnage Battle Arena | Switch
- Wolflame | Switch
- Zenge | Switch
- Jaw Breakers & The Confection Connection | PC
- Knife Quest | PC
- Choco Pixel 5 | PC
Venerdì 15 maggio
- Dungeon of The Endless | PS4, Switch
- Pong Quest | PS4
- Tacticool Champs | PS4
- EMMA Lost in Memories | Xbox One
- Hatsune Miku Project DIVA Mega Mix | Switch
- Fault Milestone One | PS4
- Thy Sword | Switch
- Kakuro Magic | Switch
- A New Life | PC, Mac
- Tales From Off-Peak City Vol. 1 | PC
- Fusion Shift | PC
- LIT Bend The Light | PC, Mac
Da segnalare l'arrivo di Halo 2 Anniversary su PC come parte della Halo The Master Chief Collection, inoltre debuttano Hatsune Miku Project DIVA Mega Mix e TT Isle of Man Ride On The Edge 2, entrambi per Nintendo Switch.
Altri contenuti per Line-Up Mensile PS4 e Xbox One
- PS4 e Xbox One: tutti i nuovi giochi in uscita a maggio 2020
- Nuovi videogiochi: arrivano Gears Tactics e Streets of Rage 4
- Giochi PS4, Xbox One, Switch e PC: Fallout 76 Wastelanders tra le uscite settimanali
- Giochi PS4, Switch, Xbox One e PC: arrivano Final Fantasy 7 Remake e Disaster Report 4
- Dai remake di FF7 e RE3 a Gears Tactics: tutti i nuovi giochi in uscita ad aprile 2020
Line-Up Mensile PS4 e Xbox One
Contenuti più Letti
- 20 commentiGiochi PS4 a meno di 2 euro, i nuovi sconti del PlayStation Store
- 7 commentiGTA Online: punizione esemplare in arrivo per i cheater del Casinò
- 30 commentiAssassin's Creed: la cronologia completa e ufficiale della serie Ubisoft
- 41 commentiPlayStation: dieci curiosità sulla prima console Sony, aspettando PS5
- 4 commentiDragon Ball Z Kakarot, nuovo DLC: tutti i dettagli su Il Futuro di Trunks
- 11 commentiResident Evil 1: ecco il remake con il motore grafico di Resident Evil 4
- 86 commentiPS5: un dubbio leak anticipa l'annuncio di una funzione simile allo Smart Delivery
- 7 commentiMicrosoft Flight Simulator è indistinguibile dalla realtà nelle nuove immagini
- 7 commentiDays Gone: giocatore abbatte 300 Infetti senza sparare nemmeno un colpo
- 5 commentiFesta della Mamma: gli auguri di Sony a tema PlayStation!