Giochi nuovi per PS4, PC, Xbox e Switch: le uscite della settimana

Inizia una nuova settimana e come di consueto è tempo di dare uno sguardo alle principali uscite videogiochi dei prossimi sette giorni, prendendo in esame le produzioni in arrivo su PC, PS4, Xbox One e Nintendo Switch.

In mancanza di grandi AAA, questa nuova settimana vede il lancio di varie remaster e produzioni indipendenti, tra i giochi in arrivo citiamo EMMA Lost in Memories, Gunbird, Roll Control, Star Wars Episode 1 Racer e Super Mega Baseball 3.

Lunedì 11 maggio

EMMA Lost in Memories | PS4, PS Vita

Gunbird | PC

Battle Mage Card Chaser | PC, Mac

Roll Control | PC, Mac

Tap-A-Zombie | PC, Mac

Martedì 12 maggio

Jet Lancer | Switch, PC, Mac

Star Wars Episode I Racer | Switch

Huntdown | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, Mac

Thy Sword | PS4, PS Vita

World Championship Boxing Manager | PC

Murders in Space | PC

Racing Juke | PC

Halo 2 Anniversary | PC

Mercoledì 13 maggio

Super Mega Baseball 3 | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Potata Fairy Flower | PS4, Xbox One

Thy Sword | Xbox One

Island Saver | PS4, Switch, PC

She Sees Red Interactive Movie | Switch

Replicated | PC

Green Project | PC

Giovedì 14 maggio

Ion Fury | PS4, Xbox One, Switch

Oddworld Munch’s Oddysee | Switch

Kholat | Switch

TT Isle of Man Ride On The Edge 2 | Switch

Cooking Simulator | Switch

Satazius NEXT | Switch

Armed 7 DX | Switch

Carnage Battle Arena | Switch

Wolflame | Switch

Zenge | Switch

Jaw Breakers & The Confection Connection | PC

Knife Quest | PC

Choco Pixel 5 | PC

Venerdì 15 maggio

Dungeon of The Endless | PS4, Switch

Pong Quest | PS4

Tacticool Champs | PS4

EMMA Lost in Memories | Xbox One

Hatsune Miku Project DIVA Mega Mix | Switch

Fault Milestone One | PS4

Thy Sword | Switch

Kakuro Magic | Switch

A New Life | PC, Mac

Tales From Off-Peak City Vol. 1 | PC

Fusion Shift | PC

LIT Bend The Light | PC, Mac

Da segnalare l'arrivo di Halo 2 Anniversary su PC come parte della Halo The Master Chief Collection, inoltre debuttano Hatsune Miku Project DIVA Mega Mix e TT Isle of Man Ride On The Edge 2, entrambi per Nintendo Switch.