Giochi PC in sconto per il Black Friday: da Control a Disco Elysium, al via i saldi GOG

Let the Black Friday Sale begin! 💜



Don't miss out on our Flash Deals with Hellblade (–80%) & Hitman: Blood Money (–85%) to name a few, new titles like Batman: Arkham Asylum GOTY or Arkham Knight (both –75%) and much more!



💥 https://t.co/qnn93O6TM8 | 2,6k+ deals up to –90% pic.twitter.com/NldBfNdDPN