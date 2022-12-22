Che giochi ci sono su PlayStation Plus? Tutti i giochi usciti nel 2022 su PS4 e PS5
Davide Leoni
Il 2022 è stato un anno di grandi cambiamenti per PlayStation Plus, poco più di sei mesi fa hanno fatto il loro debutto i nuovi profili Extra e Premium, due nuovi livelli di abbonamento per espandere l'esperienza PS Plus e fornire nuovi contenuti agli abbonati.
Grazie proprio al debutto di PlayStation Plus Extra e Premium, sono ora migliaia i giochi disponibili in catalogo, di seguito riportiamo tutti ma proprio tutti i giochi usciti su PlayStation Plus nel corso del 2022, a partire dai giochi Essentials, fino alle demo esclusive per gli abbonati Premium ed i giochi della PlayStation Plus Collection per i possessori di PS5.
Giochi PlayStation Plus Essentials
DIRT 5 (PS5, PS4)
Deep Rock Galactic (PS5, PS4)
Persona 5 Strikers (PS4)
Planet Coaster (PS5)
Tiny Tina's Assault on Dragon Keep A Wonderlands One-Shot Adventure (PS4)
EA Sports UFC 4 (PS4)
GTA Online (PS5)
Ghostrunner (PS5)
Ghost of Tsushima Legends (PS5, PS4)
Ark: Survival Evolved (PS4)
Team Sonic Racing (PS4)
Hood:Outlaws & Legends (PS5, PS4)
Slay the Spire (PS4)
SpongeBob SquarePants Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated (PS4)
FIFA 22 (PS5, PS4)
Tribes of Midgard (PS5, PS4)
Curse of the Dead Gods (PS4)
God of War (2018) (PS4)
Naruto to Boruto Shinobi Striker (PS4)
Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl (PS5, PS4)
Crash Bandicoot 4 It's About Time (PS5, PS4)
The Dark Pictures Anthology Man of Medan (PS4)
Arcadegeddon (PS5, PS4)
Little Nightmares (PS4)
Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 (PS4)
Yakuza Like a Dragon (PS4 e PS5)
Toem (PS5)
Need for Speed Heat (PS4)
Granblue Fantasy Versus (PS4)
Hot Wheels Unleashed (PS5, PS4)
Injustice 2 (PS4)
Superhot (PS4)
Nioh 2 (PS5, PS4)
Heavenly Bodies (PS5, PS4)
LEGO Harry Potter Collection (PS4)
Mass Effect Legendary Edition (PS4)
Biomutant (PS5, PS4)
Divine Knockout (PS5, PS4)
Giochi PlayStation Plus Extra
11-11: Memories Retold PS4
2Dark PS4
428: Shibuya Scramble PS4 Europe
8-Bit Armies PS4
9 Monkeys of Shaolin PS4
Absolver PS4
ABZÛ PS4
Ace of Seafood PS4
Adr1ft PS4
Adventure Time: Pirates of the Enchiridion PS4
Agatha Christie: The ABC Murders PS4
Age of Wonders: Planetfall PS4
Agents of Mayhem PS4
Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX PS4 PS5
Alienation PS4
AO Tennis 2 PS4
Aragami PS4
Ash of Gods: Redemption PS4
Ashen PS4
Assassin's Creed Chronicles: China PS4
Assassin's Creed Chronicles: India PS4
Assassin's Creed Chronicles: Russia PS4
Assassin's Creed III Remastered PS4
Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag PS4
Assassin's Creed Odyssey PS4
Assassin's Creed Origins PS4
Assassin's Creed Rogue Remastered PS4
Assassin's Creed Syndicate PS4
Assassin's Creed Unity PS4
Assassin's Creed Valhalla PS4 PS5
Assassin's Creed: Freedom Cry PS4
Assassin's Creed: The Ezio Collection PS4
Assetto Corsa Competizione PS4 PS5
Astebreed PS4
AVICII: Invector PS4
Bad North PS4
Balan Wonderworld PS4 PS5
Batman: Arkham Knight PS4
Battle Chasers: Nightwar PS4
Bee Simulator PS4
Ben 10: Power Trip PS4 PS5
Black Mirror PS4
Blasphemous PS4
Bloodborne PS4
Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night PS4
Bomber Crew PS4
Bound PS4
Bound by Flame PS4
Brawlout PS4
Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons PS4
Bubsy: The Woolies Strike Back PS4
Bugsnax PS4 PS5
Caladrius Blaze PS4
Call of Cthulhu PS4
Car Mechanic Simulator PS4
Carmageddon: Max Damage PS4
Cartoon Network: Battle Crashers PS4
Celeste PS4
Chess Ultra PS4
Chicken Police - Paint It RED PS4
Chicory: A Colorful Tale PS4 PS5
Child of Light PS4
Children of Morta PS4
Chocobo's Mystery Dungeon: Every Buddy! PS4
Chorus PS4 PS5
Chronos: Before the Ashes PS4
Cities: Skylines - PlayStation 4 Edition PS4
Clouds & Sheep 2 PS4
Concrete Genie PS4
ConnecTank PS4
Control: Ultimate Edition PS4 PS5
Cris Tales PS4 PS5
Croixleur Sigma PS4
Damascus Gear: Operation Tokyo HD Edition PS4
Dandara: Trials of Fear Edition PS4
Danger Zone PS4
Dangerous Golf PS4
Dark Rose Valkyrie PS4 USA
Darksiders Genesis PS4
Darksiders III PS4
Days Gone PS4
DCL: The Game PS4
Dead by Daylight PS4 PS5
Dead Cells PS4
Dead or Alive 5: Last Round PS4
Death End Re;Quest PS4
Death End Re;Quest 2 PS4
Death Squared PS4
Death Stranding PS4
Death Stranding Director's Cut PS5
Deathloop PS5
Defense Grid 2 PS4
Deliver Us the Moon PS4 PS5
Demon's Souls PS5
Descenders PS4
Desperados III PS4
Destruction AllStars PS5
Detroit: Become Human PS4
Disaster Report 4: Summer Memories PS4
Disgaea 5: Alliance of Vengeance PS4
DOOM PS4
Dragon Ball XenoVerse 2 PS4
Dragon Quest Builders PS4
Dragon Quest Builders 2 PS4
Dragon Quest Heroes II PS4
Dragon Quest Heroes: The World Tree's Woe and the Blight Below PS4
Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age PS4
Dragon Star Varnir PS4
Dreamfall Chapters PS4
Dungeons 2 PS4
Dynasty Warriors 8: Empires PS4
Eagle Flight PS4
Earth Defense Force 4.1: The Shadow of New Despair PS4
Earth Defense Force: Iron Rain PS4
Earth Defense Force: World Brothers PS4
El Hijo: A Wild West Tale PS4
Electronic Super Joy PS4
ELEX PS4
Embr PS4
Empire of Sin PS4
Enigmatis: The Ghosts of Maple Creek PS4
Enter the Gungeon PS4
Entwined PS4
Everspace: Galactic Edition PS4
Everybody's Golf PS4
Evil Genius 2: World Domination PS4 PS5
Fade to Silence PS4
Fallout 4 PS4
Fallout 76 PS4
Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon Classic PS4
Far Cry 3: Classic Edition PS4
Far Cry 4 PS4
Far Cry 5 PS4
Far Cry Primal PS4
Far Cry: New Dawn PS4
FIA European Truck Racing Championship PS4
Fighting EX Layer PS4
Final Fantasy IX PS4
Final Fantasy VII PS4
Final Fantasy VII Remake PS4
Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade PS5
Final Fantasy VIII Remastered PS4
Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age PS4
Final Fantasy XV PS4
Final Fantasy X|X-2 HD Remaster PS4
Fire Pro Wrestling World PS4
FlatOut 4: Total Insanity PS4
Fluster Cluck PS4
For Honor PS4
For the King PS4
Foreclosed PS4 PS5
Friday the 13th: The Game PS4
Frostpunk PS4
Fury Unleashed PS4
Gabbuchi PS4
GAL*GUNVOLT BURST PS4
Garou: Mark of the Wolves PS4 USA
Get Even PS4
Ghost of a Tale PS4
Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut PS4 PS5
Ghost Recon: Breakpoint PS4
Ghostrunner PS4 PS5
Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams - Director's Cut PS4
Gigantosaurus The Game PS4
God of War PS4
Gods Will Fall PS4
Golf with Your Friends PS4
Goosebumps: The Game PS4
Grand Ages: Medieval PS4
Grand Theft Auto Vice City Definitive Edition PS4 PS5
Graveyard Keeper PS4
Gravity Rush 2 PS4
GRIP PS4
Gunvolt Chronicles Luminous Avenger IX PS4
Harvest Moon: Light of Hope PS4 USA
Harvest Moon: Mad Dash PS4 USA
Harvest Moon: One World PS4 USA
Hello Neighbor PS4
Hohokum PS4
Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition PS4
Homefront: The Revolution PS4
Horizon Zero Dawn PS4
Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number PS4
Hotshot Racing PS4
How to Survive 2 PS4
How to Survive: Storm Warning Edition PS4
Hue PS4
Human: Fall Flat PS4 PS5
I Am Bread PS4
I Am Dead PS4 PS5
Ice Age: Scrat's Nutty Adventure PS4
Indivisible PS4
inFAMOUS: First Light PS4
inFAMOUS: Second Son PS4
Infinite Minigolf PS4
Injustice 2 PS4
Inside PS4
Joe Dever's Lone Wolf: Console Edition PS4
John Wick Hex PS4
Jotun: Valhalla Edition PS4
Journey to the Savage Planet PS4
Judgment PS4 PS5
JUMANJI: The Video Game PS4
JumpJet Rex PS4 USA
KeyWe PS4 PS5
Killzone: Shadow Fall PS4
Kingdom Come: Deliverance PS4
Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 Remix PS4
Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue PS4
Kingdom Hearts III PS4
Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory PS4
Kingdom Two Crowns PS4
Kingdom: New Lands PS4
Knack PS4
KONA PS4 PS5
Last Day of June PS4
Last Stop PS4 PS5
Lawn Mowing Simulator PS4 PS5
Left Alive PS4
Legendary Fishing PS4
Legends of Ethernal PS4
LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham PS4
Leo's Fortune PS4
Little Big Workshop PS4
Little Nightmares PS4
LittleBigPlanet 3 PS4
Lost Words: Beyond the Page PS4
Magicka 2 PS4
Mahjong PS4
Malicious Fallen PS4
Maneater PS4 PS5
Marvel Puzzle Quest: Dark Reign PS4
Marvel's Avengers PS4 PS5
Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy PS4 PS5
Marvel's Spider-Man PS4
Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales PS4 PS5
Masters of Anima PS4
Matterfall PS4
MediEvil PS4
Megadimension Neptunia VII PS4
Metro Exodus PS4 PS5
Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor PS4
Middle-earth: Shadow of War PS4
Mighty No. 9 PS4
Minit PS4
Mitsurugi Kamui Hikae PS4
Momodora: Reverie Under the Moonlight PS4
Monopoly Madness PS4
Monopoly Plus PS4
Monster Energy Supercross - The Official Videogame 5 PS4 PS5
Monster Jam Steel Titans 2 PS4
Monster Truck Championship PS4 PS5
Moonlighter PS4
Mortal Kombat 11 PS4
Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate PS5
Mortal Shell PS4
Mortal Shell: Enhanced Edition PS5
Moving Out PS4
MX vs. ATV All Out: Anniversary Collection PS4
My Friend Pedro PS4
My Time at Portia PS4
Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 PS4
Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker PS4
NASCAR Heat 5 PS4
NBA 2K Playgrounds 2 PS4
Necromunda: Underhive Wars PS4
Nidhogg PS4
Nidhogg 2 PS4
Nightmares from the Deep 2: The Siren's Call PS4 USA
Nights of Azure PS4
Nights of Azure 2: Bride of the New Moon PS4
Nioh PS4
No Straight Roads PS4
Observation PS4
Observer: System Redux PS5
Oddworld: New 'n' Tasty PS4
Oddworld: Soulstorm PS4 PS5
Omega Quintet PS4
Onee Chanbara Origin PS4
Outer Wilds PS4
Overcooked 2 PS4
Overpass PS4
Override 2: Super Mech League PS4 PS5
Party Hard PS4
Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Definitive Edition PS4
PAW Patrol: On a Roll PS4
Payday 2: Crimewave Edition PS4
Pile Up! PS4
Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire PS4
Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition PS4
Pixel Piracy PS4
Portal Knights PS4
Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid PS4
PREY PS4
Prison Architect PS4
Pure Farming 2018 PS4
Pure Hold'em World Poker Championship PS4
Pure Pool PS4
Q*Bert Rebooted PS4 USA
R-Type Final 2 PS4
Rabbids Invasion: The Interactive TV Show PS4
Rad Rodgers PS4
Raiden V: Director's Cut PS4
Rapala Fishing Pro Series PS4
Rayman Legends PS4
ReadySet Heroes PS4
Rebel Galaxy PS4
Redeemer: Enhanced Edition PS4
Reel Fishing: Road Trip Adventure PS4
Relicta PS4
Resogun PS4
Returnal PS5
Rez Infinite PS4
RISK: Urban Assault PS4
Rock of Ages III: Make & Break PS4
Rogue Stormers PS4
Romance of the Three Kingdoms XIII PS4
Saints Row IV: Re-Elected PS4
Saints Row The Third Remastered PS4 PS5
Saints Row: Gat Out of Hell PS4
Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game Complete Edition PS4
Seasons After Fall PS4
Secret Neighbor PS4
Shadow of the Beast PS4
Shadow of the Colossus PS4
Shadow Warrior 2 PS4
Shenmue III PS4
Shiness: The Lightning Kingdom PS4
Sine Mora EX PS4
Skydrift Infinity PS4
Slime Rancher PS4
Sniper Elite 4 PS4
SoulCalibur VI PS4
South Park: The Fractured But Whole PS4
South Park: The Stick of Truth PS4
Space Crew: Legendary Edition PS4
Space Hulk: Deathwing PS4
Space Hulk: Tactics PS4
Space Junkies PS4
Sparkle Unleashed PS4 USA
Spintires: Mudrunner PS4
Spirit of the North: Enhanced Edition PS5
Spiritfarer PS4
Spitlings PS4
Star Ocean: First Departure R PS4
Star Trek: Bridge Crew PS4
Starlink: Battle for Atlas PS4
Steep PS4
Steins;Gate Elite PS4 Europe
Stellaris PS4
Stranded Deep PS4
Stray PS4 PS5
Sundered: Eldritch Edition PS4
Surgeon Simulator: Anniversary Edition PS4
Surviving Mars PS4
Tearaway Unfolded PS4
Telling Lies PS4
Tennis World Tour 2 PS4
Tennis World Tour 2: Complete Edition PS5
Terraria PS4
Tetris Effect PS4
The Artful Escape PS4 PS5
The Book of Unwritten Tales 2 PS4
The Caligula Effect: Overdose PS4
The Council: The Complete Season PS4
The Crew PS4
The Crew 2 PS4
The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope PS4
The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan PS4
The Division 2 PS4
The Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited PS4 PS5
The Elder Scrolls V Skyrim Special Edition PS4
The Elder Scrolls V Skyrim Anniversary Edition PS5
The Escapists 2 PS4
The Fisherman: Fishing Planet PS4
The Gardens Between PS4 PS5
The Last Guardian PS4
The Last Tinker: City of Colors PS4
The LEGO Movie Videogame PS4
The Long Dark PS4
The Medium PS5
The Messenger PS4
The Missing: J.J. Macfield and the Island of Memories PS4
The Pedestrian PS4 PS5
The Surge PS4
The Surge 2 PS4
The Technomancer PS4
The Turing Test PS4
The Vanishing of Ethan Carter PS4
The Witch and the Hundred Knight: Revival Edition PS4
The Wonderful 101 Remastered PS4
This Is the Police PS4
This Is the Police 2 PS4
This War of Mine: The Little Ones PS4
Thomas Was Alone PS4
Through the Darkest of Times PS4
Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Wildlands PS4
Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Siege PS4 PS5
Tom Clancy's The Division PS4
TorqueL PS4
Totally Reliable Delivery Service PS4
Touhou Genso Rondo: Bullet Ballet PS4 USA
Toukiden 2 PS4
Tour de France 2021 PS4 PS5
TowerFall Ascension PS4
Townsmen: A Kingdom Rebuilt PS4
TrackMania: Turbo PS4
Transference PS4
Trials Fusion PS4
Trials of Mana PS4
Trials of the Blood Dragon PS4
Trials Rising PS4
Tricky Towers PS4
Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince PS4
TRON RUN/r PS4
Tropico 5 PS4
TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge 2 PS4
Umbrella Corps PS4 USA
Uncharted 4: A Thief's End PS4
Uncharted: The Lost Legacy PS4
UNO PS4
Until Dawn PS4
Unturned PS4
Valiant Hearts: The Great War PS4
Vampyr PS4
Velocibox PS4
Victor Vran: Overkill Edition PS4
Vikings - Wolves of Midgard PS4
Virginia PS4
Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor - Martyr PS4
Warhammer: Chaosbane PS4 PS5
Warhammer: Vermintide 2 PS4
Warriors All-Stars PS4
Watch Dogs PS4
Watch Dogs 2 PS4
Werewolf: The Apocalypse - Earthblood PS4 PS5
Werewolves Within PS4
What Remains of Edith Finch PS4
Wheel of Fortune PS4
Whispering Willows PS4
Wild Guns: Reloaded PS4
Windbound PS4
Wolfenstein: The New Order PS4
World of Final Fantasy PS4
Worms W.M.D PS4
Wreckfest PS4 PS5
Wytchwood PS4 PS5
XCOM 2 PS4
Yakuza 0 PS4
Yakuza 6: The Song of Life PS4
Yakuza: Kiwami PS4
Yakuza: Kiwami 2 PS4
Yakuza: Like a Dragon PS4 PS5
Yet Another Zombie Defense HD PS4
Ys IX: Monstrum Nox PS4
Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana PS4
Zanki Zero: Last Beginning PS4 Europe
Zombi PS4
Zombie Army 4: Dead War PS4
Giochi PlayStation Plus Premium
.detuned PS3
Air Conflicts: Pacific Carriers PS4
Air Conflicts: Secret Wars PS3 USA
Air Conflicts: Vietnam PS3 USA
Alien Rage PS3
Alien Spidy PS3
All Zombies Must Die PS3 USA
Alone In The Dark: Inferno PS3 USA
Anarchy: Rush Hour PS3
Anna: Extended Edition PS3
Anomaly: Warzone Earth PS3
Ape Escape PS1
Ape Escape 2 PS2
Aqua Panic! PS3
Ar Nosurge: Ode to an Unborn Star PS3
Arc the Lad: Twilight of the Spirits PS2
Arcana Heart 3: LOVE MAX!!!!! PS3
Armageddon Riders PS3
Asura's Wrath PS3
Atari Flashback Classics PS4
Atelier Ayesha: The Alchemist of Dusk PS3
Atelier Escha & Logy: Alchemists of the Dusk Sky PS3
Atelier Rorona Plus: The Alchemist of Arland PS3
Atelier Shallie: Alchemists of the Dusk Sea PS3
Baja: Edge of Control HD PS4
Bang Bang Racing PS3 USA
Batman: Arkham Origins PS3
Batman: Return to Arkham PS4 USA
Battle Fantasia PS3 USA
Battle of Tiles EX PS3 USA
Battle Princess of Arcadias PS3
Battle vs. Chess PS3 Europe
Bellator: MMA Onslaught PS3 USA
Bentley's Hackpack PS3
Beyond: Two Souls PS4
Big Sky Infinity PS3
Bionic Commando Rearmed PS3
Bionic Commando Rearmed 2 PS3
BioShock: The Collection PS4
BIT.TRIP Presents: Runner 2 - Future Legend of Rhythm Alien PS3
Black Knight Sword PS3
Bladestorm: Nightmare PS3
Bladestorm: The Hundred Years' War PS3
BlazBlue: Calamity Trigger PS3
BlazBlue: Continuum Shift PS3 Europe
BlazBlue: Continuum Shift EXTEND PS3 Europe
Blood Knights PS3
Bolt PS3
Borderlands: The Handsome Collection PS4
Brink PS3
Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition PS4
Burn, Zombie, Burn! PS3 USA
Capcom Arcade Cabinet PS3
Cars 2: The Video Game PS3
Cars Mater-National PS3
Cars Race-O-Rama PS3
Castlevania: Harmony of Despair PS3
Castlevania: Lords of Shadow PS3
Castlevania: Lords of Shadow - Mirror of Fate HD PS3
Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2 PS3
Cel Damage HD PS3
Champion Jockey PS3
Chime Super Deluxe PS3 USA
Class of Heroes 2G PS3 USA
Comet Crash PS3 USA
Crash Commando PS3 USA
Critter Crunch PS3
Crysis Remastered PS4
Cuboid PS3 USA
Dark Cloud PS2
Dark Cloud 2 PS2
Dark Mist PS3 Europe
Dark Sector PS3 USA
Dark Void PS3
Darksiders II: Deathinitive Edition PS4
Darksiders: Warmastered Edition PS4
Darkstalkers Resurrection PS3
Dead Nation: Apocalypse Edition PS4
Dead or Alive 5: Last Round PS3 USA
Deadliest Warrior: Legends PS3 USA
Deadliest Warrior: The Game PS3 USA
Deadlight: Director's Cut PS4
Deadly Premonition: Director's Cut PS3 Europe
Death Track: Resurrection PS3
Deception IV: Blood Ties PS3
Deception IV: The Nightmare Princess PS3
Derrick the Deathfin PS3 USA
Devil May Cry 4 PS3
Devil May Cry HD Collection PS3
Disgaea 3: Absence of Justice PS3
Disgaea 4: A Promise Unforgotten PS3
Disgaea D2: A Brighter Darkness PS3
Disney Epic Mickey 2: The Power of Two PS3
Disney Pixar's Brave PS3
Disney Universe PS3
Disney/Pixar Toy Story Mania! PS3
Divekick PS3 USA
Doc Clock: The Toasted Sandwich of Time PS3 USA
Dogfight 1942 PS3 USA
Double Dragon: Neon PS3
Dragon Fin Soup PS3 USA
Dragon's Lair PS3 USA
Dragon's Lair II: Time Warp PS3 USA
Duke Nukem Forever PS3
Dynasty Warriors 6 PS3
Dynasty Warriors 6 Empires PS3 Europe
Dynasty Warriors 7 PS3
Dynasty Warriors 7: Empires PS3 USA
Dynasty Warriors 7: Xtreme Legends PS3
Dynasty Warriors 8 PS3
Dynasty Warriors 8: Xtreme Legends PS3
Dynasty Warriors: Strikeforce PS3
Earth Defense Force 2025 PS3 USA
Earth Defense Force: Insect Armageddon PS3 USA
Eat Lead: The Return of Matt Hazard PS3 USA
Eat Them! PS3
echochrome PS3 PSP
Echoshift PSP
Elefunk PS3
Enemy Front PS3 USA
Enslaved: Odyssey to the West PS3 USA
Escape Dead Island PS3 USA
Ethan: Meteor Hunter PS3
Eufloria PS3
Everybody's Golf: World Tour PS3
Everyday Shooter PS3
F.E.A.R. PS3
Faery: Legends Of Avalon PS3
Fallout 3 PS3
Fallout: New Vegas PS3
FantaVision PS2
Final Exam PS3
Final Fight: Double Impact PS3
Frogger Returns PS3
Fuel Overdose PS3 USA
G-Force PS3 USA
Garou: Mark of the Wolves PS4 Europe
Genji: Days of the Blade PS3 Europe
Ghostbusters: Sanctum of Slime PS3 USA
Go! Sports Ski PS3 USA
God of War Collection PS3
God of War III Remastered PS4
God of War: Ascension PS3
Gravity Rush Remastered PS4
Greg Hastings Paintball 2 PS3
Guilty Gear Xrd -REVELATOR- PS4 Europe
Hakuoki: Stories of the Shinsengumi PS3
Hamilton's Great Adventure PS3
Hamsterball PS3
Heavenly Sword PS3
Heavy Fire: Afghanistan PS3
Heavy Fire: Shattered Spear PS3 USA
Heavy Rain PS4
High Stakes on the Vegas Strip: Poker Edition PS3 USA
HOARD PS3 USA
Hot Shots Golf PS1
Hot Shots Golf: World Invitational PS3
Hot Shots Tennis PS2
Hotline Miami PS3 PS4
Hunted: The Demon's Forge PS3
Hustle Kings PS3
Ibb and Obb PS3
ICO Classics HD PS3
inFAMOUS PS3
inFAMOUS 2 PS3
inFAMOUS: Festival of Blood PS3
Injustice: Gods Among Us Ultimate Edition PS3
Intelligent Qube PS1
Interpol: The Trail of Dr. Chaos PS3 USA
Invizimals: The Lost Kingdom PS3
Jak & Daxter: The Precursor Legacy PS2
Jak 3 PS2
Jak II PS2
Jak X: Combat Racing PS2
Jetpack Joyride PS3
Jimmy Johnson's Anything with an Engine PS3 USA
Joe Danger 2: The Movie PS3
Judge Dee: The City God Case PS3
Jumping Flash! PS1
Karateka PS3 USA
Kinetica PS2
Kingdom of Paradise PSP
Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning PS4
Knytt Underground PS3
Kung Fu Rabbit PS3
Lead & Gold: Gangs of the Wild West PS3 USA
Learning with the PooYoos: Episode 1 PS3 Europe
Legasista PS3
LEGO Batman 2: DC Super Heroes PS3
LEGO Batman: The Videogame PS3
LEGO Harry Potter Collection PS4
LEGO Indiana Jones 2: The Adventure Continues PS3
LEGO Indiana Jones: The Original Adventures PS3
LEGO Star Wars III: The Clone Wars PS3
LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga PS3
LEGO: Pirates of the Caribbean PS3
Limbo PS4
Linger in Shadows PS3
Lock's Quest PS4
LocoRoco 2 Remastered PS4
LocoRoco Cocoreccho! PS3
LocoRoco Remastered PS4
LocoRoco: Midnight Carnival PSP
Lost Planet 2 PS3
Lost Planet 3 PS3
Lost Planet: Extreme Condition PS3
Lumines Remastered PS4
Magic Orbz PS3
Magus PS3
Mahjong Tales: Ancient Wisdom PS3
Mamorukun Curse! PS3 USA
Mars: War Logs PS3
Matt Hazard: Blood Bath & Beyond PS3 USA
Mega Man 10 PS3
Mega Man 9 PS3
Metro Redux PS4
Monkey Island 2: LeChuck's Revenge: Special Edition PS3
MotorStorm Apocalypse PS3
MotorStorm RC PS3
Mount & Blade: Warband PS4
Mr. Driller PS1
MX vs. ATV Alive PS3
MX vs. ATV Reflex PS3
MX vs. ATV: Untamed PS3
Narco Terror PS3 USA
Ninja Gaiden 3: Razor's Edge PS3
Ninja Gaiden Sigma PS3 USA
Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2 PS3
No Heroes Allowed PSP
Nobunaga's Ambition: Sphere of Influence PS3
Numblast PS3
Oddworld: Abe's Exoddus PS1
Oddworld: Abe's Oddysee PS1
Okabu PS3 USA
Okage: Shadow King PS2
Order Up!! PS3 Europe
Outcast: Second Contact PS4
Papo & Yo PS3
Patapon 2 Remastered PS4
Patapon Remastered PS4
Penny Arcade Adventures On the Rain-Slick Precipice of Darkness Episode One PS3 USA
Penny Arcade Adventures On the Rain-Slick Precipice of Darkness Episode Two PS3 USA
Phineas and Ferb: Across the Second Dimension PS3
Pid PS3
Pinball Heroes PSP
Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End PS3
PixelJunk Eden PS3
PixelJunk Monsters PS3
PixelJunk Racers: 2nd Lap PS3
Piyotama PS3
Planet Minigolf PS3
Planets Under Attack PS3
Pool Nation PS3
Port Royale 3: Pirates & Merchants Gold Edition PS3
Primal PS2
Proteus PS3
Puppeteer PS3
Puzzle Agent PS3
Quantum Theory PS3
R-Type Dimensions PS3
Rag Doll Kung Fu: Fists Of Plastic PS3
RAGE PS3
Ragnarok Odyssey Ace PS3
Raiden IV: OverKill PS3
Rain PS3
Ratatouille PS3
Ratchet & Clank Collection PS3
Ratchet & Clank: A Crack in Time PS3
Ratchet & Clank: All 4 One PS3
Ratchet & Clank: Deadlocked PS3
Ratchet & Clank: Full Frontal Assault PS3
Ratchet & Clank: Into the Nexus PS3
Ratchet & Clank: Quest for Booty PS3 USA
Ratchet & Clank: Tools of Destruction PS3
Realms of Ancient War PS3
Record of Agarest War PS3 USA
Record of Agarest War 2 PS3 USA
Record of Agarest War Zero PS3 USA
Red Faction PS2
Red Faction 2 PS2
Red Faction: Battlegrounds PS3 USA
Red Faction: Guerrilla Re-Mars-tered PS4
Red Johnson's Chronicles PS3
Red Johnson's Chronicles - One Against All PS3
Resident Evil PS4
Resident Evil 4 HD PS3 USA
Resident Evil 5: Gold Edition PS3 USA
Resident Evil 6 PS3 USA
Resident Evil Code: Veronica X PS3
Resident Evil: Director's Cut PS1
Resident Evil: Operation Raccoon City PS3
Resident Evil: Revelations PS3
Resident Evil: Revelations 2 PS3
Resident Evil: The Darkside Chronicles PS3
Resident Evil: The Umbrella Chronicles PS3
Resistance 3 PS3
Retro City Rampage PS3
Retro/Grade PS3
Ricochet HD PS3
Ridge Racer 2 PSP
Rise of the Kasai PS2
Rocket Knight PS3 USA
Rocketbirds: Hardboiled Chicken PS3
Rogue Galaxy PS2
Rogue Warrior PS3 USA
Rotastic PS3
Sacred 3 PS3 USA
Sacred Citadel PS3
Saints Row 2 PS3
Sam & Max Beyond Time and Space PS3
Sam & Max: The Devil's Playhouse PS3
Samurai Warriors 4 PS3
Sanctum 2 PS3 USA
Savage Moon PS3
Serious Sam Collection PS4
Shatter PS3
Sid Meier's Civilization Revolution PS3
Siren PS2
Siren: Blood Curse PS3
Skullgirls Encore PS3
Sky Fighter PS3
Skydive: Proximity Flight PS3
SkyDrift PS3 USA
Slender: The Arrival PS3 USA
Sly Cooper: Thieves in Time PS3
Smash Cars PS3
Snakeball PS3
Sniper Elite V2 PS3
Söldner-X 2: Final Prototype PS3
Söldner-X: Himmelsstürmer PS3
Space Ace PS3
Sparkle Unleashed PS4 Europe
Spelunker HD PS3 USA
Star Raiders PS3 USA
Star Wars: Bounty Hunter PS2
Star Wars: Jedi Starfighter PS2
Star Wars: Racer Revenge PS2
Star Wars: The Force Unleashed PS3
Star Wars: The Force Unleashed II PS3
StarDrone PS3 USA
Starwhal PS3
Street Fighter III: 3rd Strike Online Edition PS3 USA
Strider PS4
Strong Bad's Cool Game for Attractive People PS3
Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo HD Remix PS3
Super Star Wars PS4
Super Stardust Portable PSP
Super Street Fighter II Turbo HD Remix PS3 USA
Syphon Filter PS1
Syphon Filter 2 PS1
Tales From Space: About A Blob PS3
Tales From Space: Mutant Blobs Attack PS3
Tekken 2 PS1
The Awakened Fate Ultimatum PS3
The Darkness PS3
The Darkness II PS3
The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion PS3
The Guided Fate Paradox PS3
The King of Fighters XIII PS3
The Last Guy PS3
The Last of Us Remastered PS4
The Last of Us: Left Behind PS4
The Mark of Kri PS2
The Raven Remastered PS4
The Secret of Monkey Island: Special Edition PS3
The Sly Collection PS3
The Undergarden PS3 USA
Thunder Wolves PS3 USA
Tokyo Jungle PS3
Tokyo Twilight Ghost Hunters PS3
Toukiden: Kiwami PS4
Toy Home PS3
Toy Story 2: Buzz Lightyear to the Rescue PS1
Toy Story 3 PSP
Trash Panic PS3
Trinity: Souls of Zill O'll PS3
Tron Evolution PS3 USA
Truck Racer PS3
Ultra Street Fighter IV PS4
Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection PS4
Urban Trial Freestyle PS3
Velocity Ultra PS3
Vessel PS3
Voodoo Chronicles: The First Sign PS3
Wakeboarding HD PS3
War of the Monsters PS4
Warlords PS3 USA
Warriors Orochi 3 Ultimate PS3
Warriors: Legends of Troy PS3
Way of the Samurai 3 PS3 USA
Way of the Samurai 4 PS3 USA
When Vikings Attack PS3
White Knight Chronicles PS3
White Knight Chronicles II PS3 Europe
Wild Arms PS1
Wild Arms 3 PS2
WipEout Omega Collection PS4
Wizardry: Labyrinth of Lost Souls PS3 USA
Worms Armageddon PS1
Worms World Party PS1
XBLAZE Code: Embryo PS3 USA
XCOM: Enemy Within PS3
Yaiba: Ninja Gaiden Z PS3
Yakuza 3 Remastered PS4
Yakuza 4 Remastered PS4
Yakuza 5 Remastered PS4
Zack Zero PS3
Zen Pinball 2 PS3
Zombie Tycoon 2: Brainhov's Revenge
PlayStation Plus Premium Demo
AI: The Somnium Files - nirvanA Initiative PS4 1 hour
Construction Simulator PS5, PS4 2 hours
Crusader Kings III PS5 3 hours
Cyberpunk 2077 PS5, PS4 5 hours
DNF Duel PS5, PS4 2 hours
Dying Light 2 PS5, PS4 3 hours
Elemental War 2 PS5, PS4 2 hours
ELEX 2 PS5, PS4 2 hours
Ghostwire: Tokyo PS5 1 hour
Horizon Forbidden West PS5, PS4 5 hours
Hot Wheels Unleashed PS5 2 hours
Hunting Simulator 2 PS5 2 hours
LEGO City Undercover PS4 2 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga PS5, PS4 1 hour
Little League World Series Baseball 2022 PS5, PS4 2 hours
MLB The Show 22 PS5, PS4 4 hours
MotoGP 22 PS5, PS4 2 hours
MX vs. ATV Legends PS5, PS4 2 hours
NBA 2K23 PS5 2 hours
NHRA Championship Drag Racing: Speed for All PS5, PS4 2 hours
OlliOlli World PS5, PS4 1 hour
PGA Tour 2K23 PS5 2 hours
Phoenix Point PS5, PS4 2 hours
Relayer PS5, PS4 2 hours
RiMS Racing PS5 2 hours
Rollerdrome PS5, PS4 1 hour
Sniper Elite 5 PS5, PS4 1 hour
Soul Hackers 2 PS5, PS4 2 hours
SpellForce III Reforced PS5 2 hours
Steelrising PS5 2 hours
The Cruel King and the Great Hero PS4 2 hours
Tiny Tina's Wonderlands PS5, PS4 2 hours
Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection PS5 2 hours
Vampire: The Masquerade - Swansong PS5 2 hours
WWE 2K22 PS5 2 hours
PlayStation Plus Collection
Batman Arkham Knight PS4
Battlefield 1 PS4
Bloodborne PS4
Call of Duty: Black Ops III Zombies Chronicles PS4
Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy PS4
Days Gone PS4
Detroit Become Human PS4
Fallout 4 PS4
Final Fantasy XV PS4
God of War PS4
inFAMOUS Second Son PS4
Monster Hunter World PS4
Mortal Kombat X PS4
Ratchet & Clank PS4
Resident Evil 7 Biohazard PS4
The Last Guardian PS4
The Last of Us Remastered PS4
Uncharted 4 Fine di un Ladro PS4
Until Dawn PS4
PlayStation Plus è un servizio sempre più centrale nelle strategie di Sony e nel 2023 la compagnia dovrebbe continuare a spingere sull'arrivo di nuovi contenuti con l'obiettivo di aumentare il numero di abbonati attivi.
Altri contenuti per PlayStation Plus
- PlayStation Plus Extra e Premium: Vice City e Sine Mora EX escono dal catalogo a febbraio
- PlayStation Plus Extra e Premium: quali giochi abbandonano il catalogo a gennaio?
- PlayStation Plus Extra e Premium: più di 20 nuovi giochi sono disponibili da oggi
- PlayStation Plus: quando annunciano i nuovi giochi gratis di gennaio 2023?
- PlayStation Plus Extra: quando escono e quanto pesano i giochi di dicembre?
PlayStation Plus
Contenuti più Letti
- Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales: il prezzo scende su Amazon per PS4 e PS5
- 12 commentiRegali di Natale PlayStation: PS5, giochi, DualSense, cover e gadget da non perdere
- Regali di Natale Nintendo: console Switch, videogiochi e accessori
- 2 commentiGiochi gratis su Steam: Digital Eclipse vi fa il regalo di Natale
- PlayStation Store: al via gli sconti di gennaio, anche Elden Ring in offerta
- 15 commentiPlayStation 5 in vendita da GameStop il 21 dicembre: ecco prezzi e contenuti del bundle
- PlayStation 5 acquistabile ora su Amazon in bundle con God of War Ragnarok
- PS Store e Saldi di Gennaio: tantissimi giochi PS4 e PS5 a meno di 20 euro
- 64 commentiUn grande controller ma a caro prezzo: il DualSense Edge di PS5 alla prova
- Nintendo Switch OLED in offerta ad un super prezzo: ottima idea regalo per Natale