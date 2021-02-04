Che giochi ci sono su PlayStation Plus per PS4 e PS5?
Davide Leoni
Che giochi ci sono su PlayStation Plus? Rispondere a questa domanda non è semplice dal momento che elencare dieci anni di giochi gratis per PlayStation 3, PlayStation Vita, PlayStation 4 e PS5 non è affatto facile.
Per rispondere parzialmente a questa domanda pubblichiamo qui sotto l'elenco dei giochi gratis per PS4 e PS5 del 2020 e 2021, che include titoli come Uncharted 4 Fine di un Ladro, Shadow of the Colossus, La Terra di Mezzo L'Ombra della Guerra, Bugsnax, Call of Duty WWII, Need for Speed Payback e Fall Guys Ultimate Knockout.
Giochi Gratis PlayStation Plus 2020
- Goat Simulator
- Uncharted The Nathan Drake Collection
- BioShock The Collection
- Firewall Zero Hour
- The Sims 4
- Shadow of the Colossus
- Sonic Forces
- DiRT Rally 2.0
- Uncharted 4 Fine di un Ladro
- Cities Skylines
- Farming Simulator 19
- Call of Duty WWII
- Star Wars Battlefront 2
- NBA 2K20
- Rise of the Tomb Raider
- Erica
- Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered
- Fall Guys Ultimate Knockout
- PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds
- Street Fighter 5
- Need for Speed Payback
- Vampyr
- Bugsnax
- Hollow Knight Edizione Cuore di Vuoto
- La Terra di Mezzo L'Ombra della Guerra
- Just Cause 4
- Rocket Arena
- Worms Rumble
Giochi Gratis PlayStation Plus 2021
- Destruction AllStars
- Control Ultimate Edition
- Concrete Genie
- Maneater
- Greedfall
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider
PlayStation Plus Collection
- Batman Arkham Knight
- Battlefield 1
- Bloodborne
- Call of Duty Black Ops 3 Zombies Chronicles
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
- Days Gone
- Detroit Become Human
- Fallout 4
- Final Fantasy XV
- God of War
- inFamous Second Son
- Monster Hunter World
- Mortal Kombat X
- Persona 5
- Ratchet & Clank
- Resident Evil 7 Biohazard
- The Last Guardian
- The Last of Us Remastered
- Uncharted 4 Fine di un Ladro
- Until Dawn
Disponibile per gli abbonati PlayStation Plus anche il pacchetto PlayStation Plus Collection gratis per PS5 che include 20 giochi PS4 giocabili sulla nuova console tra cui God of War, Fallout 4, Final Fantasy XV, Days Gone, Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy, The Last of Us Remastered e Bloodborne.
Altri contenuti per PlayStation Plus
- Giochi Gratis PS Plus SENZA PS5: Riscatta ora, gioca domani!
- PlayStation Plus parte bene su PS5, DLC e microtransazioni valgono il 29% dei ricavi Sony
- PlayStation Plus supera i 47 milioni di abbonati, ecco i dati aggiornati
- Si può condividere un account PlayStation Plus su PS4?
- Giochi gratis PS Plus: disponibili da oggi Control, Concrete Genie e Destruction AllStars
PlayStation Plus
Contenuti più Letti
- 21 commentiPS5 da Unieuro a sorpresa nella notte: abbiamo monitorato la situazione
- 37 commentiPS5, nuove scorte in arrivo: Sony promette altre 3 milioni di console a breve
- 3 commentiGiochi PC gratis: Epic Games Store regala un nuovo gioco, ecco il link per il download
- 15 commentiPlayStation Store, giochi in sconto: al via la nuova Offerta della Settimana
- 25 commentiMass Effect Legendary Edition: svelata la Collector's Edition, contenuti e prezzo
- Control gratis con PlayStation Plus: la guida per i nuovi giocatori
- 25 commentiMass Effect Legendary Edition: un famoso DLC non è incluso, perso il codice sorgente
- 8 commentiPotentia: demo gratis su Steam per il mix tra Uncharted, The Last of Us e The Division
- 3 commentiXbox Game Pass accoglie...tutti i giochi di Xbox Store! Un errore in casa Microsoft
- 27 commentiPS5: arriva l'aggiornamento 20.02-02.50.00 e risolve il bug dell'installazione giochi PS4