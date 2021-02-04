Che giochi ci sono su PlayStation Plus per PS4 e PS5?

Che giochi ci sono su PlayStation Plus? Rispondere a questa domanda non è semplice dal momento che elencare dieci anni di giochi gratis per PlayStation 3, PlayStation Vita, PlayStation 4 e PS5 non è affatto facile.

Per rispondere parzialmente a questa domanda pubblichiamo qui sotto l'elenco dei giochi gratis per PS4 e PS5 del 2020 e 2021, che include titoli come Uncharted 4 Fine di un Ladro, Shadow of the Colossus, La Terra di Mezzo L'Ombra della Guerra, Bugsnax, Call of Duty WWII, Need for Speed Payback e Fall Guys Ultimate Knockout.

Giochi Gratis PlayStation Plus 2020

Goat Simulator

Uncharted The Nathan Drake Collection

BioShock The Collection

Firewall Zero Hour

The Sims 4

Shadow of the Colossus

Sonic Forces

DiRT Rally 2.0

Uncharted 4 Fine di un Ladro

Cities Skylines

Farming Simulator 19

Call of Duty WWII

Star Wars Battlefront 2

NBA 2K20

Rise of the Tomb Raider

Erica

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered

Fall Guys Ultimate Knockout

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds

Street Fighter 5

Need for Speed Payback

Vampyr

Bugsnax

Hollow Knight Edizione Cuore di Vuoto

La Terra di Mezzo L'Ombra della Guerra

Just Cause 4

Rocket Arena

Worms Rumble

Giochi Gratis PlayStation Plus 2021

Destruction AllStars

Control Ultimate Edition

Concrete Genie

Maneater

Greedfall

Shadow of the Tomb Raider

PlayStation Plus Collection

Batman Arkham Knight

Battlefield 1

Bloodborne

Call of Duty Black Ops 3 Zombies Chronicles

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy

Days Gone

Detroit Become Human

Fallout 4

Final Fantasy XV

God of War

inFamous Second Son

Monster Hunter World

Mortal Kombat X

Persona 5

Ratchet & Clank

Resident Evil 7 Biohazard

The Last Guardian

The Last of Us Remastered

Uncharted 4 Fine di un Ladro

Until Dawn

Disponibile per gli abbonati PlayStation Plus anche il pacchetto PlayStation Plus Collection gratis per PS5 che include 20 giochi PS4 giocabili sulla nuova console tra cui God of War, Fallout 4, Final Fantasy XV, Days Gone, Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy, The Last of Us Remastered e Bloodborne.