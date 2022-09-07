Giochi PS4 con aggiornamento gratis per PS5, lista completa aggiornata al 2022
Davide Leoni
Sono sempre di più i giochi per PS4 con l'aggiornamento gratis a PlayStation 5, sebbene non sia una pratica standard, la maggior parte dei publisher e degli sviluppatori sembrano essere ben disposti a fornire l'upgrade gratis alla versione next-gen dei loro videogiochi.
La lista è in continuo aggiornamento e include giochi come Alan Wake Remastered, Borderlands 3, Biomutant, Resident Evil 2, Resident Evil 3, Resident Evil 7 Biohazard, Bugsnax, Little Nightmares 2, Watch Dogs Legion, No Man's Sky e tantissimi altri.
Giochi PS4 con aggiornamento PS5 gratis
- A Plague Tale: Innocence
- Alan Wake Remastered
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
- Assetto Corsa Competizione
- Astro Aqua Kitty DX
- Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & The Secret Fairy
- Balan Wonderworld
- Battlefield 2042
- Beyond A Steel Sky
- Biomutant
- Borderlands 3
- Bugsnax
- Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War Cross Gen Edition
- Call of Duty Modern Warfare II Cross Gen Edition
- Chernobylite
- Cloudpunk
- Concept Destruction
- Control Ultimate Edition
- Crash Bandicoot 4 It’s About Time
- CrossCode
- Cyberpunk 2077
- DARQ: Complete Edition
- Dead By Daylight
- Deliver Us The Moon
- Demon’s Tier +
- Destiny 2
- DiRT 5
- DNF Duel
- Dying Light 2
- DOOM Eternal
- Elden Ring
- Far Cry 6
- FIFA 22
- FIFA 23
- Final Fantasy XIV Online
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade
- For Honor
- Furi
- Ghostrunner
- Godfall
- GreedFall
- Guilty
- Hades
- Haven
- Hellpoint
- Hitman 3
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Human Fall Flat
- Immortals: Fenyx Rising
- It Takes Two
- Just Dance 2021
- JYDGE
- Kena: Bridge Of Spirits
- Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition
- King Oddball
- Knockout City
- Kona
- Little Nightmares II
- Madden NFL 21
- Madden NFL 22
- Madden NFL 23
- Maid of Sker
- Maneater
- Marvel's Avengers
- Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales
- Metro Exodus Enhanced Edition
- MLB The Show 21
- Monster Boy and The Cursed Kingdom
- Mortal Kombat 11
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate
- Mortal Shell
- NBA 2K21 Forever Edition
- Necromunda Hired Gun
- NiOh Complete Edition
- Nobody Saves The World
- No Man’s Sky
- Oddworld Soulstorm
- Outriders
- Outward
- Override 2: Super Mech League
- Phoenix Point Behemoth Edition
- Planet Coaster Console Edition
- Port Royale 4
- Praey For The Gods
- Project Zero Maiden Of Black Water
- Puyo Puyo Tetris
- Quake
- Resident Evil 2
- Resident Evil 3
- Resident Evil 7 Biohazard
- Resident Evil Village
- Riders Republic
- RIDE 4
- Sackboy Una Grande Avventura
- Saints Row The Third Remastered
- Shakedown Hawaii
- Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2
- SnowRunner
- Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order
- Subnautica
- Subnautica Below Zero
- Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania
- Tennis World Tour 2
- Terminator Resistance Enhanced
- Tesla Force
- The Elder Scrolls Online
- The Elder Scrolls V Skyrim Special Edition & Anniversary Edition
- The Pathless
- The Persistence
- The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 & 2
- Tribes of Midgard
- Visage
- Watch Dogs Legion
- What Remains Of Edith Finch
- World War Z Aftermath
- WRC 9
- Yakuza Like A Dragon
Da segnalare che God of War Ragnarok non avrà l'aggiornamento gratis da PS4 a PS5, l'upgrade avrà un costo di 9,99 euro a causa di una precisa scelta del publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment. Atri editori invece offrono l'upgrade gratis solamente in caso di acquisto delle versioni Cross-Gen o Deluxe.
