Giochi PS4 con aggiornamento gratis per PS5, lista completa aggiornata al 2022

Sono sempre di più i giochi per PS4 con l'aggiornamento gratis a PlayStation 5, sebbene non sia una pratica standard, la maggior parte dei publisher e degli sviluppatori sembrano essere ben disposti a fornire l'upgrade gratis alla versione next-gen dei loro videogiochi.

La lista è in continuo aggiornamento e include giochi come Alan Wake Remastered, Borderlands 3, Biomutant, Resident Evil 2, Resident Evil 3, Resident Evil 7 Biohazard, Bugsnax, Little Nightmares 2, Watch Dogs Legion, No Man's Sky e tantissimi altri.

Giochi PS4 con aggiornamento PS5 gratis

A Plague Tale: Innocence

Alan Wake Remastered

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Assetto Corsa Competizione

Astro Aqua Kitty DX

Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & The Secret Fairy

Balan Wonderworld

Battlefield 2042

Beyond A Steel Sky

Biomutant

Borderlands 3

Bugsnax

Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War Cross Gen Edition

Call of Duty Modern Warfare II Cross Gen Edition

Chernobylite

Cloudpunk

Concept Destruction

Control Ultimate Edition

Crash Bandicoot 4 It’s About Time

CrossCode

Cyberpunk 2077

DARQ: Complete Edition

Dead By Daylight

Deliver Us The Moon

Demon’s Tier +

Destiny 2

DiRT 5

DNF Duel

Dying Light 2

DOOM Eternal

Elden Ring

Far Cry 6

FIFA 22

FIFA 23

Final Fantasy XIV Online

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade

For Honor

Furi

Ghostrunner

Godfall

GreedFall

Guilty

Hades

Haven

Hellpoint

Hitman 3

Horizon Forbidden West

Human Fall Flat

Immortals: Fenyx Rising

It Takes Two

Just Dance 2021

JYDGE

Kena: Bridge Of Spirits

Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition

King Oddball

Knockout City

Kona

Little Nightmares II

Madden NFL 21

Madden NFL 22

Madden NFL 23

Maid of Sker

Maneater

Marvel's Avengers

Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales

Metro Exodus Enhanced Edition

MLB The Show 21

Monster Boy and The Cursed Kingdom

Mortal Kombat 11

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate

Mortal Shell

NBA 2K21 Forever Edition

Necromunda Hired Gun

NiOh Complete Edition

Nobody Saves The World

No Man’s Sky

Oddworld Soulstorm

Outriders

Outward

Override 2: Super Mech League

Phoenix Point Behemoth Edition

Planet Coaster Console Edition

Port Royale 4

Praey For The Gods

Project Zero Maiden Of Black Water

Puyo Puyo Tetris

Quake

Resident Evil 2

Resident Evil 3

Resident Evil 7 Biohazard

Resident Evil Village

Riders Republic

RIDE 4

Sackboy Una Grande Avventura

Saints Row The Third Remastered

Shakedown Hawaii

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2

SnowRunner

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order

Subnautica

Subnautica Below Zero

Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania

Tennis World Tour 2

Terminator Resistance Enhanced

Tesla Force

The Elder Scrolls Online

The Elder Scrolls V Skyrim Special Edition & Anniversary Edition

The Pathless

The Persistence

The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 & 2

Tribes of Midgard

Visage

Watch Dogs Legion

What Remains Of Edith Finch

World War Z Aftermath

WRC 9

Yakuza Like A Dragon

Da segnalare che God of War Ragnarok non avrà l'aggiornamento gratis da PS4 a PS5, l'upgrade avrà un costo di 9,99 euro a causa di una precisa scelta del publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment. Atri editori invece offrono l'upgrade gratis solamente in caso di acquisto delle versioni Cross-Gen o Deluxe.