Giochi PS4 con aggiornamento gratis per PS5, lista completa aggiornata al 2022

Sono sempre di più i giochi per PS4 con l'aggiornamento gratis a PlayStation 5, sebbene non sia una pratica standard, la maggior parte dei publisher e degli sviluppatori sembrano essere ben disposti a fornire l'upgrade gratis alla versione next-gen dei loro videogiochi.

La lista è in continuo aggiornamento e include giochi come Alan Wake Remastered, Borderlands 3, Biomutant, Resident Evil 2, Resident Evil 3, Resident Evil 7 Biohazard, Bugsnax, Little Nightmares 2, Watch Dogs Legion, No Man's Sky e tantissimi altri.

Giochi PS4 con aggiornamento PS5 gratis

  • A Plague Tale: Innocence
  • Alan Wake Remastered
  • Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
  • Assetto Corsa Competizione
  • Astro Aqua Kitty DX
  • Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & The Secret Fairy
  • Balan Wonderworld
  • Battlefield 2042
  • Beyond A Steel Sky
  • Biomutant
  • Borderlands 3
  • Bugsnax
  • Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War Cross Gen Edition
  • Call of Duty Modern Warfare II Cross Gen Edition
  • Chernobylite
  • Cloudpunk
  • Concept Destruction
  • Control Ultimate Edition
  • Crash Bandicoot 4 It’s About Time
  • CrossCode
  • Cyberpunk 2077
  • DARQ: Complete Edition
  • Dead By Daylight
  • Deliver Us The Moon
  • Demon’s Tier +
  • Destiny 2
  • DiRT 5
  • DNF Duel
  • Dying Light 2
  • DOOM Eternal
  • Elden Ring
  • Far Cry 6
  • FIFA 22
  • FIFA 23
  • Final Fantasy XIV Online
  • Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade
  • For Honor
  • Furi
  • Ghostrunner
  • Godfall
  • GreedFall
  • Guilty
  • Hades
  • Haven
  • Hellpoint
  • Hitman 3
  • Horizon Forbidden West
  • Human Fall Flat
  • Immortals: Fenyx Rising
  • It Takes Two
  • Just Dance 2021
  • JYDGE
  • Kena: Bridge Of Spirits
  • Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition
  • King Oddball
  • Knockout City
  • Kona
  • Little Nightmares II
  • Madden NFL 21
  • Madden NFL 22
  • Madden NFL 23
  • Maid of Sker
  • Maneater
  • Marvel's Avengers
  • Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales
  • Metro Exodus Enhanced Edition
  • MLB The Show 21
  • Monster Boy and The Cursed Kingdom
  • Mortal Kombat 11
  • Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate
  • Mortal Shell
  • NBA 2K21 Forever Edition
  • Necromunda Hired Gun
  • NiOh Complete Edition
  • Nobody Saves The World
  • No Man’s Sky
  • Oddworld Soulstorm
  • Outriders
  • Outward
  • Override 2: Super Mech League
  • Phoenix Point Behemoth Edition
  • Planet Coaster Console Edition
  • Port Royale 4
  • Praey For The Gods
  • Project Zero Maiden Of Black Water
  • Puyo Puyo Tetris
  • Quake
  • Resident Evil 2
  • Resident Evil 3
  • Resident Evil 7 Biohazard
  • Resident Evil Village
  • Riders Republic
  • RIDE 4
  • Sackboy Una Grande Avventura
  • Saints Row The Third Remastered
  • Shakedown Hawaii
  • Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2
  • SnowRunner
  • Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order
  • Subnautica
  • Subnautica Below Zero
  • Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania
  • Tennis World Tour 2
  • Terminator Resistance Enhanced
  • Tesla Force
  • The Elder Scrolls Online
  • The Elder Scrolls V Skyrim Special Edition & Anniversary Edition
  • The Pathless
  • The Persistence
  • The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt
  • Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction
  • Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
  • Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 & 2
  • Tribes of Midgard
  • Visage
  • Watch Dogs Legion
  • What Remains Of Edith Finch
  • World War Z Aftermath
  • WRC 9
  • Yakuza Like A Dragon

Da segnalare che God of War Ragnarok non avrà l'aggiornamento gratis da PS4 a PS5, l'upgrade avrà un costo di 9,99 euro a causa di una precisa scelta del publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment. Atri editori invece offrono l'upgrade gratis solamente in caso di acquisto delle versioni Cross-Gen o Deluxe.

