Quali sono i giochi PS4 compatibili con PS5 che girano a 60fps?

Quali sono i giochi PS4 compatibili con PS5 che girano a 60fps?
Abbiamo già visto la lista dei giochi PS4 ottimizzati per PS5 ma quali sono i giochi di vecchia generazione che girano a 60 fps su PlayStation 5 e PlayStation 5 Digital Edition? Ecco l'elenco completo e aggiornato a ottobre 2022.

Tra i tanti citiamo Horizon Zero Dawn a 60fps su PS5 oppure The Last of Us 2 (ecco come gira The Last of Us Parte 2 su PS5 a 60fps) oppure The Crew 2 con supporto 60fps su PlayStation 5 ma la lista è finita e include giochi come Bayonetta 10th Anniversary, WWE 2K22, Wolfenstein II The New Colossus, WipEout Omega Collection, Danganronpa V3 Killing Harmony, Crash Bandicoot 4 It’s About Time, Darksiders Warmastered Edition, Dead or Alive 6, DOOM Eternal, Dragon Ball FighterZ e tanti altri.

Giochi PS4 a 60fps su PlayStation 5

  • .hack//G.U. Last Recode
  • 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim
  • 2064: Read Only
  • 20XX
  • 9 Monkeys Of Shaolin
  • 99Vidas
  • A Boy and his Blob
  • A King’s Tale Final Fantasy XV
  • A Hat In Time
  • A Tale of Paper
  • A Way Out
  • Aaru’s Awakening
  • Ace Combat 5 The Unsung War (non più disponibile su PlayStation Store)
  • Ace Combat 7 Skies Unknown
  • Action Henk
  • AereA
  • Age of Wonders: Planetfall
  • Air Conflict: Secret Wars Ultimate Edition
  • Amnesia: Rebirth
  • Amnesia Collection
  • Amplitude
  • Anamorphine
  • Animal Super Squad
  • AO International Tennis
  • AO Tennis 2
  • Apothem
  • Are Fell: Enhanced Edition
  • Armello
  • Ashes Cricket
  • Assassin’s Creed Oddysey
  • Assassin’s Creed Origins
  • Assetto Corsa
  • Assetto Corsa Competizione
  • Attack on Titan 2
  • ATV Drift & Tricks
  • AVICII Invector
  • Battleborn (non più giocabile, server chiusi)
  • Battlefield 1
  • Battlefield 4
  • Battlefield Hardline
  • Battlefield V
  • Battlewake
  • Battlezone Gold Edition
  • Bayonetta 10th Anniversary
  • Biomutant
  • BioShock 2 Remastered
  • BioShock Infinite The Complete Edition
  • Birthdays The Beginning
  • Black Clover: Quartet Knights
  • Blast Zone! Tournament
  • Blaster Master Zero
  • Blaster Master Zero II
  • Bloodstained Ritual of the Night
  • Blue Reflection
  • BOMBFEST
  • Borderlands: The Handsome Collection
  • Bound
  • Brawlout
  • Broken Age
  • Bubble Bobble 4 Friends: The Baron Is Back
  • Bubsy: The Woolies Strike Back
  • Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition
  • Burnout Paradise
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops III
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII
  • Call of Duty: Infinite
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Remastered
  • Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare Remastered
  • Call of Duty Warzone
  • Call of Duty: WWII
  • Candleman: The Complete Journey
  • Celeste
  • Chess Ultra
  • Child of Light
  • City of Brass
  • Claybook
  • Code Vein
  • Conception Plus: Maidens of the Twelve Stars
  • Construction Simulator 2: Console Edition
  • Contrast
  • Cosmic Star Heroine
  • Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time
  • Cricket 2019
  • Crysis Remastered
  • Crysis 2 Remastered
  • Crysis 3 Remastered
  • Cuisine Royale
  • Cyberdimension Neptunia 4: Goddesses Online
  • Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony
  • Dangerous Driving
  • Dark Cloud
  • Dark Souls II: Scholar of the First Sin
  • Dark Souls III
  • Dark Souls Remastered
  • Darksiders Genesis
  • Darksiders Warmastered Edition
  • Daylight
  • DayZ
  • Dead Cells
  • Dead Island Retro Revenge
  • Dead or Alive 5 Last Round
  • Dead or Alive 6
  • Dead or Alive Xtreme 3 Fortune DOAX 3
  • Deadlight: Director’s Cut
  • Death’s Gambit
  • Descenders
  • Devil May Cry 5
  • Diablo III Ultimate Evil Edition
  • Digimon World Next Order
  • DiRT 4
  • DiRT Rally
  • DiRT Rally (modalità VR esclusa)
  • DiRT Rally 2.0
  • Disgaea 5: Alliance of Vengeance
  • Dissidia Final Fantasy NT
  • Dog Duty
  • Dollhouse
  • Don Bradman Cricket 17
  • Donut County
  • DOOM
  • DOOM 3: BFG Edition
  • DOOM 64
  • DOOM Eternal
  • Dragon Ball Fighter Z
  • Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2
  • Dragon Quest Builders
  • Dragon Quest Builders 2
  • Dragon Quest Heroes II Twin Kings and the Prophecy’s End
  • Dragon Quest XI S Echoes of an Elusive Age Definitive Edition
  • Dragon’s Crown Pro
  • Dreams
  • Dying Light
  • Dynasty Warriors 8 Empires
  • Elea
  • Elite Dangerous
  • Energy Invasion
  • Entwined
  • Eve: Valkyrie Warzone
  • Everspace
  • Everybody’s Gone to the Rapture
  • Evoland: Legendary Edition
  • F1 2017
  • F1 2018
  • F1 2019
  • F1 2020
  • Fall Guys
  • Fantavision
  • Far: Lone Sails
  • Farming Simulator 17
  • Farming Simulator 18
  • Feather
  • Fez
  • FIFA 17
  • FIFA 18
  • FIFA 19
  • FIFA 20
  • FIFA 21
  • Fighter EX Layer
  • Firewall Zero Hour
  • Flower
  • Flywrench
  • Forma.8
  • Fortnite
  • Furi
  • Galak-Z: The Dimensional
  • Game of Thrones A Telltale Game Series
  • Gas Guzzlers Extreme
  • Genshin Impact
  • Ghost of Tsushima
  • Ghostbusters The Video Game Remastered
  • Giana Sisters Twisted Dreams Director’s Cut
  • God of War
  • God of War III Remastered
  • Gran Turismo Sport
  • Granblue Fantasy Versus
  • Gravel
  • Gravity Rush Remastered
  • Grip: Combat Racing
  • Gris
  • Guacamelee! 2
  • Guilty Gear Xrd REV 2
  • Guilty Gear Xrd REVELATOR
  • H1Z1 Battle Royale
  • Hard Rest Redux
  • Hatsune Miku Project Diva Future Tone
  • Hatsune Miku Project Diva X
  • Heaven’s Vault
  • Helldivers
  • Here They Lie
  • Hero Defense
  • Hitman
  • Hitman 2
  • Hollow Knight Voidhart Edition
  • Horizon Chase Turbo
  • Horizon Zero Dawn
  • Hot Shots Tennis
  • Hotshot Racing
  • Hover
  • Human Fall Flat
  • Hungry Shark World
  • Hunt: Showdown
  • Hustle Kings
  • Hyper Light Drifter
  • Hyper Scape
  • Iconoclasts
  • Ikaruga
  • Immortal Redneck
  • Inertial Drift
  • inFAMOUS First Light
  • inFAMOUS Second Son
  • Infinite Minigolf
  • Injustice 2
  • Injustice Gods Among Us Ultimate Edition
  • Insurgency: Sandstorm
  • Invisible Inc. Console Edition
  • Ion Fury
  • Jax X: Combat Racing
  • Jigsaw Zen
  • Journey
  • Killing Floor 2
  • Killzone Shadow Fall
  • King’s Quest
  • Kingdom Hearts 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue
  • Kingdom Hearts 3
  • Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning
  • Knack
  • Knack 2
  • Knights and Bikes
  • Kona
  • Labyrinth Of Refrain: Coven of Dusk
  • LawBreakers
  • Legend of Heroes Trails of Cold Steel
  • Legend of Heroes Trails of Cold Steel II
  • Legend of Heroes Trails of Cold Steel III
  • Legend of Heroes Trails of Cold Steel IV
  • LEGO Harry Potter Collection
  • Let It Die
  • Life is Strange 2
  • Life is Strange: Before the Storm
  • Little Nightmares
  • LocoRoco 2 Remastered
  • LocoRoco Remastered
  • Lovely Planet
  • Luminous Remastered
  • Manifold Garden
  • Mantis Burn Racing
  • Mark of the Ninja Remastered
  • Marvel Ultimate Alliance
  • Marvel Ultimate Alliance 2
  • Marvel vs. Capcom Infinite
  • Marvel vs. Capcom Ultimate
  • Marvel’s Avengers
  • Matterfall
  • MediEvil
  • Megaman 11
  • Megaton Rainfall
  • METAGAL
  • Metal Gear Solid V The Definitive Experience
  • Metro 2033 Redux
  • Minecraft
  • Minit
  • Mirror’s Edge Catalyst
  • Mitsurugi Kamui Hikte
  • MLB The Show 19
  • MLB The Show 20
  • Momodora: Reverie Under the Moonlight
  • Monster Energy Supercross
  • Monster Hunter World
  • Moonlighter
  • Mortal Kombat 11
  • Mortal Kombat XL
  • Mother Russia Bleeds
  • Moto Racer 4
  • MotoGP 17
  • MotoGP 20
  • Mount & Blade: Warband
  • MouseCraft
  • MudRunner: A Spintires Games
  • Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered
  • Neon Chrome
  • Never Alone
  • Never out
  • New Gundam Breaker
  • New Super Lucky’s Tale
  • Nex Machina Death Machine
  • Nexomon Extinction
  • NHL 18
  • NHL 19
  • NHL 20
  • NHL 21
  • Ni no Kuni Wrath of the White Witch Remastered
  • Ni no Kuni II Revenant Kingdom
  • Nidhogg II
  • Niffelheim
  • Nioh
  • Nioh 2
  • No Man’s Sky
  • Observation
  • Observer
  • Oddworld Stranger’s Wrath
  • Odin Sphere Leifthrasir
  • Okage: Shadow King
  • One Piece Unlimited World Red Deluxe Edition
  • OnRush
  • Outlast 2
  • Overcooked 2!
  • Override Mech City Brawl
  • Overwatch
  • Oxenfree
  • Pac-Man 256
  • Pac-Man Championship Edition 2
  • Paladins Champions of the Realm
  • Party Golf
  • Party Hard 2
  • Patapon 2 Remastered
  • Pathfinder Wrath of the Righteous
  • Peggle 2
  • Persona 3 Dancing in Moonlight
  • Persona 4 Dancing All Night
  • Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers
  • Persona 5 Dancing in Starlight
  • Plague Road
  • Planetside 2
  • Plants vs. Zombies Battle for the Neighborville
  • Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare
  • Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2
  • PUBG
  • Polybius
  • Portal Knights
  • Predator: Hunting Grounds
  • Pro Evolution Soccer 2017
  • Pro Evolution Soccer 2018
  • Pro Evolution Soccer 2019
  • Pro Evolution Soccer 2020
  • Pro Evolution Soccer 2021
  • Project CARS
  • Project CARS 3
  • Psychonauts 2
  • Pumped BMX+
  • Pure Pool
  • Pyre
  • Race the Sun
  • RAD
  • Rage 2
  • Rainbow Moon
  • Ratchet & Clank
  • Rayman Legends
  • Realm Royale
  • REDEEMER Enhanced Edition
  • Redout: Lightspeed Edition
  • Relicta
  • Resident Evil 2 Remake
  • Resident Evil 3 Remake
  • Resident Evil 4
  • Resident Evil 6
  • Resident Evil 7 Biohazard
  • RESOGUN
  • Resonance of Fate (4K/Full HD Remaster)
  • Reus
  • Rez Infinite
  • Riddled Corpses EX
  • Ride 3
  • Ride 4
  • RiME
  • RIVE
  • Riverbond
  • Rocket Arena
  • Rocket League
  • Rogue Company
  • Rogue Legacy
  • Roundabout
  • Rust: Console Edition
  • SaGa SCARLET GRACE:AMBITIONS
  • Saints Row 4 Re-Elected e Gat Out of Hell
  • Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin
  • Samurai Shodown
  • Sayonara Wild Hearts
  • Schacht
  • Scintillatron
  • Seasons After Fall
  • Secret of Mana
  • Secret Ponchos
  • Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
  • Senran Kagura: Burst Re:Newal
  • Senran Kagura: Estival Versus
  • Senran Kagura: Peach Beach Splash
  • Shadow of the Beast
  • Shadow of the Colossus
  • Shadow of the Tomb Raider
  • Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun
  • Shadow Warrior
  • Shantae and the Pirate’s Curse
  • Shaq Fu: A Legend Reborn
  • Shenmue III
  • Shing!
  • Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove
  • Sine Mora EX
  • Skater XL
  • Sky Force Reloaded
  • Smite
  • Smoke and Sacrifice
  • Snake Pass
  • Sniper Elite 4
  • Sniper Elite III
  • Sniper Elite V2: Remastered
  • SNK Heroines Tag Team Frenzy
  • Snooker 19
  • Sonic Forces
  • Sonic Mania
  • Soul Calibur VI
  • Sound Shapes
  • Spaceland
  • Spacelords
  • Sparkle 2
  • Spellbreak
  • Spelunky
  • Spirit of the North
  • Splody
  • SpongeBob SquarePants Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated
  • Star Ocean: Integrity and Faithlessness
  • Star Ocean The Last Hope (4K/Full HD Remaster)
  • Star Wars Episode I: Racer
  • Star Wars Battlefront
  • Star Wars Battlefront II
  • Star Wars Squadrons
  • State of Mind
  • SteamWorld Dig 2
  • Steep
  • Stellatum
  • Steven Universe Save the Light
  • Stick It to the Man!
  • Street Fighter V Champion Edition
  • Strider
  • Submerged
  • Subnautica
  • Super Meat Boy
  • Super Mega Baseball 2
  • Super Stardust Ultra
  • SUPERHOT
  • SUPERHEAT Mind Control Delete
  • Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization
  • Tacoma
  • Tales from the Borderlands
  • Tales of Vesperia Definitive Edition
  • Team Sonic Racing
  • Tearaway Unfolded
  • Tekken 7
  • Tempest 4000
  • Tennis in the Face
  • Tennis is World Tour
  • Tennis World Tour 2
  • Tera
  • Tesla vs. Lovecraft
  • Tesla vs. Lovecraft: For Science!
  • Tethered
  • Tetris Effect
  • The Assembly
  • The Awesome Adventures of Captain Spirit
  • The Bard’s Tale: Remastered and Resnarkled
  • The Crew 2
  • The Evil Within 2
  • The Fisherman: Fishing Planet
  • The Girl and the Robot
  • The incredible Adventures of Van Helsing Extended Edition
  • The Incredible Adventures of Van Helsing II
  • The Incredible Adventures of Van Helsing III
  • The King Fighters XIV
  • The Last Guardian
  • The Last of Us Remastered
  • The Last of Us Left Behind
  • The Last of Us Part 2
  • The Last Remnant Remastered
  • The Legend of Kay: Anniversary
  • The Messenger
  • The Mooseman
  • The Occupation
  • The Park
  • The Seven Deadly Sins Knights of Britannia
  • The Sojourn
  • The Solus Project
  • The Surge
  • The Surge 2
  • The Survivalists
  • The Swapper
  • The Talos Principle
  • The Unfinished Swan
  • The Vanishing of Ethan Carter
  • The Witch and the Hundred Knight 2
  • The Witness
  • The Wonderful 101 Remastered
  • Thea: The Awakening
  • They Are Billions
  • Thumper
  • Tinertia
  • Tiny Metal
  • Titanfall 2
  • Tokyo Ghoul: re [Call to Exist]
  • Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint
  • Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
  • Tomb Raider Definitive Edition
  • Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2
  • Toren
  • Touhou: Scarlet Curiosity
  • Trackmania Turbo
  • Transformers Devastation
  • Trials Rising
  • Twisted Metal Black
  • Two Point Hospital
  • UFC 4
  • Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3
  • Ultra Street Fighter IV
  • Uncharted The Nathan Drake Collection
  • Undead Horde
  • Under Night In-Birth Exe: Late[cl-r] Uniel Uniclr
  • Unravel
  • Unravel Two
  • Unruly Heroes
  • Utawaremono Zan
  • Valfaris
  • Valiant Hearts: The Great War
  • Vampyr
  • Vanquish 10th Anniversary
  • Victor Vran
  • Viking Squad
  • Warface
  • Warhammer 40K Inquisitor Martyr
  • Warhammer Vermintide 2
  • Wheels of Aurelia
  • White Day: A Labyrinth Named School
  • WipEout Omega Collection
  • Wolfenstein II The New Colossus
  • Wolfenstein: The Youngblood
  • Wonder Blade
  • Wulverblade
  • WWE 2K19
  • WWE 2K20
  • WWE 2K22
  • X-Morph Defense
  • XING The Land Beyond
  • Xuan-Yuan Sword VII
  • Yaga
  • Yakuza 0
  • Yakuza Kiwami
  • Yakuza 3 Remastered
  • Yakuza 4 Remastered
  • Yakuza 5 Remastered
  • Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana
  • Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana Ys 8
  • Zombie Army 4 Dead War
  • Zone of the Enders The 2nd Runner MARS
Su Everyeye.it trovate anche la lista dei giochi PS5 compatibili con il VRR, inoltre vi spieghiamo come aggiornare il DualSense direttamente da PC tramite app.
