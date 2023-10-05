Quali giochi PS4 girano a 60fps su PlayStation 5? La lista completa aggiornata 2023
Continua a crescere la lista dei giochi PlayStation 4 con upgrade a 60fps su PlayStation 5, un elenco che in questi primi tre anni di vita della console Sony è diventato lunghissimo. Dunque facciamo chiarezza: ecco quali sono i giochi PS4 che girano a 60fps su PS5.
Ultimo gioco in ordine di tempo (nel momento in cui scriviamo) ad aver ricevuto il supporto per i 60fps su PS5 è Red Dead Redemption, il gioco Rockstar è stato pubblicato su PS4 e Nintendo Switch lo scorso mese di agosto e con l'aggiornamento del 4 ottobre 2023 guadagna i 60fps su PlayStation 5.
Giochi PS4 a 60fps su PlayStation 5
- .hack//G.U. Last Recode
- 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim
- 2064: Read Only
- 20XX
- 9 Monkeys Of Shaolin
- 99Vidas
- A Boy and his Blob
- A King’s Tale: Final Fantasy XV
- A Hat In Time
- A Tale of Paper
- A Way Out
- Aaru’s Awakening
- Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown
- Action Henk
- AereA
- Age of Wonders: Planetfall
- Air Conflict: Secret Wars Ultimate Edition
- Amnesia: Rebirth
- Amnesia Collection
- Amplitude
- Anamorphine
- Animal Super Squad
- AO International Tennis
- AO Tennis 2
- Apothem
- Are Fell: Enhanced Edition
- Armello
- Ashes Cricket
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
- Assassin’s Creed Origins
- Assetto Corsa
- Assetto Corsa Competizione
- Attack on Titan 2
- ATV Drift & Tricks
- AVICII Invector
- Battlefield 1
- Battlefield 4
- Battlefield Hardline
- Battlefield V
- Battlewake
- Battlezone Gold Edition
- Bayonetta 10th Anniversary
- Biomutant
- BioShock 2 Remastered
- BioShock Infinite The Complete Edition
- Birthdays: The Beginning
- Black Clover: Quartet Knights
- Blast Zone! Tournament
- Blaster Master Zero
- Blaster Master Zero II
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night
- Blue Reflection
- BOMBFEST
- Borderlands: The Handsome Collection
- Bound
- Brawlout
- Broken Age
- Bubble Bobble 4 Friends: The Baron Is Back
- Bubsy: The Woolies Strike Back
- Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition
- Burnout Paradise
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
- Call of Duty: Black Ops III
- Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII
- Call of Duty: Infinite
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Remastered
- Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare Remastered
- Call of Duty Warzone
- Call of Duty: WWII
- Candleman: The Complete Journey
- Celeste
- Chess Ultra
- Child of Light
- City of Brass
- Claybook
- Code Vein
- Conception Plus: Maidens of the Twelve Stars
- Construction Simulator 2: Console Edition
- Contrast
- Cosmic Star Heroine
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time
- Cricket 2019
- Crysis Remastered
- Crysis 2 Remastered
- Crysis 3 Remastered
- Cuisine Royale
- Cyberdimension Neptunia 4: Goddesses Online
- Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony
- Dangerous Driving
- Dark Cloud
- Dark Souls II: Scholar of the First Sin
- Dark Souls III
- Dark Souls Remastered
- Darksiders Genesis
- Darksiders Warmastered Edition
- Daylight
- DayZ
- Dead Cells
- Dead Island Retro Revenge
- Dead or Alive 5 Last Round
- Dead or Alive 6
- Dead or Alive Xtreme 3: Fortune DOAX 3
- Deadlight: Director’s Cut
- Death’s Gambit
- Descenders
- Devil May Cry 5
- Diablo III: Ultimate Evil Edition
- Digimon World: Next Order
- DiRT 4
- DiRT Rally
- DiRT Rally 2.0
- Disgaea 5: Alliance of Vengeance
- Dissidia Final Fantasy NT
- Dog Duty
- Dollhouse
- Don Bradman Cricket 17
- Donut County
- DOOM
- DOOM 3: BFG Edition
- DOOM 64
- DOOM Eternal
- Dragon Ball Fighter Z
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2
- Dragon Quest Builders
- Dragon Quest Builders 2
- Dragon Quest Heroes II: Twin Kings and the Prophecy’s End
- Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition
- Dragon’s Crown Pro
- Dreams
- Dying Light
- Dynasty Warriors 8 Empires
- Elea
- Elite Dangerous
- Energy Invasion
- Entwined
- Eve: Valkyrie Warzone
- Everspace
- Everybody’s Gone to the Rapture
- Evoland: Legendary Edition
- F1 2017
- F1 2018
- F1 2019
- F1 2020
- Fall Guys
- Fantavision
- Far Cry 5
- Far: Lone Sails
- Farming Simulator 17
- Farming Simulator 18
- Feather
- Fez
- FIFA 17
- FIFA 18
- FIFA 19
- FIFA 20
- FIFA 21
- Fighter EX Layer
- Firewall Zero Hour
- Flower
- Flywrench
- Forma.8
- Fortnite
- Furi
- Galak-Z: The Dimensional
- Game of Thrones: A Telltale Game Series
- Gas Guzzlers Extreme
- Genshin Impact
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered
- Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams – Director’s Cut
- God of War
- God of War III Remastered
- Gran Turismo Sport
- Granblue Fantasy Versus
- Gravel
- Gravity Rush Remastered
- Grip: Combat Racing
- Gris
- Guacamelee! 2
- Guilty Gear Xrd REV 2
- Guilty Gear Xrd REVELATOR
- H1Z1 Battle Royale
- Hard Rest Redux
- Hatsune Miku: Project Diva Future Tone
- Hatsune Miku: Project Diva X
- Heaven’s Vault
- Helldivers
- Here They Lie
- Hero Defense
- Hitman
- Hitman 2
- Hollow Knight: Voidhart Edition
- Horizon Chase Turbo
- Horizon Zero Dawn
- Hot Shots Tennis
- Hotshot Racing
- Hover
- Human: Fall Flat
- Hungry Shark World
- Hunt: Showdown
- Hustle Kings
- Hyper Light Drifter
- Hyper Scape
- Iconoclasts
- Ikaruga
- Immortal Redneck
- Inertial Drift
- inFAMOUS: First Light
- inFAMOUS: Second Son
- Infinite Minigolf
- Injustice 2
- Injustice: Gods Among Us Ultimate Edition
- Insurgency: Sandstorm
- Invisible Inc. Console Edition
- Ion Fury
- Jax X: Combat Racing
- Jigsaw Zen
- Journey
- Killing Floor 2
- Killzone: Shadow Fall
- King’s Quest
- Kingdom Hearts 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue
- Kingdom Hearts 3
- Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning
- Knack
- Knack 2
- Knights and Bikes
- Kona
- Labyrinth Of Refrain: Coven of Dusk
- LawBreakers
- Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel
- Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II
- Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III
- Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection
- Let It Die
- Life is Strange 2
- Life is Strange: Before the Storm
- Little Nightmares
- LocoRoco 2 Remastered
- LocoRoco Remastered
- Lovely Planet
- Luminous Remastered
- Manifold Garden
- Mantis Burn Racing
- Mark of the Ninja Remastered
- Marvel Ultimate Alliance
- Marvel Ultimate Alliance 2
- Marvel vs. Capcom Infinite
- Marvel vs. Capcom Ultimate
- Marvel’s Avengers
- Matterfall
- MediEvil
- Megaman 11
- Megaton Rainfall
- METAGAL
- Metal Gear Solid V: The Definitive Experience
- Metro 2033 Redux
- Minecraft
- Minit
- Mirror’s Edge Catalyst
- Mitsurugi Kamui Hikte
- MLB The Show 19
- MLB The Show 20
- Momodora: Reverie Under the Moonlight
- Monster Energy Supercross
- Monster Hunter World
- Moonlighter
- Mortal Kombat 11
- Mortal Kombat XL
- Mother Russia Bleeds
- Moto Racer 4
- MotoGP 17
- MotoGP 20
- Mount & Blade: Warband
- MouseCraft
- MudRunner: A Spintires Games
- Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered
- Neon Chrome
- Never Alone
- Never out
- New Gundam Breaker
- New Super Lucky’s Tale
- Nex Machina: Death Machine
- Nexomon: Extinction
- NHL 18
- NHL 19
- NHL 20
- NHL 21
- Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch Remastered
- Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom
- Nidhogg II
- Niffelheim
- Nioh
- Nioh 2
- No Man’s Sky
- Observation
- Observer
- Oddworld: Stranger’s Wrath
- Odin Sphere: Leifthrasir
- Okage: Shadow King
- One Piece: Unlimited World Red Deluxe Edition
- ONRUSH
- Outlast 2
- Overcooked 2!
- Override: Mech City Brawl
- Overwatch
- Oxenfree
- PAC-MAN 256
- PAC-MAN Championship Edition 2
- Paladins: Champions of the Realm
- Party Golf
- Party Hard 2
- Patapon 2 Remastered
- Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous
- Peggle 2
- Persona 3: Dancing in Moonlight
- Persona 4: Dancing All Night
- Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers
- Persona 5: Dancing in Starlight
- Plague Road
- Planetside 2
- Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for the Neighborville
- Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare
- Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2
- PUBG
- Polybius
- Portal Knights
- Predator: Hunting Grounds
- Pro Evolution Soccer 2017
- Pro Evolution Soccer 2018
- Pro Evolution Soccer 2019
- Pro Evolution Soccer 2020
- Pro Evolution Soccer 2021
- Project CARS
- Project CARS 3
- Psychonauts 2
- Pumped BMX+
- Pure Pool
- Pyre
- Race the Sun
- RAD
- Rage 2
- Rainbow Moon
- Ratchet & Clank
- Rayman Legends
- Red Dead Redemption
- Realm Royale
- REDEEMER: Enhanced Edition
- Redout: Lightspeed Edition
- Relicta
- Resident Evil 2 Remake
- Resident Evil 3 Remake
- Resident Evil 4
- Resident Evil 6
- Resident Evil 7: Biohazard
- RESOGUN
- Reus
- Rez Infinite
- Riddled Corpses EX
- Ride 3
- Ride 4
- RiME
- RIVE
- Riverbond
- Rocket Arena
- Rocket League
- Rogue Company
- Rogue Legacy
- Roundabout
- Rust: Console Edition
- SaGa SCARLET GRACE: AMBITIONS
- Saints Row 4 Re-Elected
- Saints Row Gat Out of Hell
- Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin
- Samurai Shodown
- Sayonara Wild Hearts
- Schacht
- Scintillatron
- Seasons After Fall
- Secret of Mana
- Secret Ponchos
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
- Senran Kagura: Burst Re:Newal
- Senran Kagura: Estival Versus
- Senran Kagura: Peach Beach Splash
- Shadow of the Beast
- Shadow of the Colossus
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider
- Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun
- Shadow Warrior
- Shantae and the Pirate’s Curse
- Shaq Fu: A Legend Reborn
- Shenmue III
- Shing!
- Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove
- Sine Mora EX
- Skater XL
- Sky: Children of the Light
- Sky Force Reloaded
- Smite
- Smoke and Sacrifice
- Snake Pass
- Sniper Elite 4
- Sniper Elite III
- Sniper Elite V2: Remastered
- SNK Heroines Tag Team Frenzy
- Snooker 19
- Sonic Forces
- Sonic Mania
- Soul Calibur VI
- Sound Shapes
- Spaceland
- Spacelords
- Sparkle 2
- Spellbreak
- Spelunky
- Spirit of the North
- Splody
- SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated
- Star Ocean: Integrity and Faithlessness
- Star Ocean: The Last Hope
- Star Wars Episode I: Racer
- Star Wars Battlefront
- Star Wars Battlefront II
- Star Wars Squadrons
- State of Mind
- SteamWorld Dig 2
- Steep
- Stellaris
- Steven Universe: Save the Light
- Stick It to the Man!
- Street Fighter V: Champion Edition
- Strider
- Submerged
- Subnautica
- Super Meat Boy
- Super Mega Baseball 2
- Super Stardust Ultra
- SUPERHOT
- SUPERHEAT: Mind Control Delete
- Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization
- Tacoma
- Tales from the Borderlands
- Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition
- Team Sonic Racing
- Tearaway Unfolded
- Tekken 7
- Tempest 4000
- Tennis in the Face
- Tennis is World Tour
- Tennis World Tour 2
- Tera
- Tesla vs. Lovecraft
- Tesla vs. Lovecraft: For Science!
- Tethered
- Tetris Effect
- The Assembly
- The Awesome Adventures of Captain Spirit
- The Bard’s Tale: Remastered and Resnarkled
- The Crew 2
- The Evil Within 2
- The Fisherman: Fishing Planet
- The Girl and the Robot
- The incredible Adventures of Van Helsing Extended Edition
- The Incredible Adventures of Van Helsing II
- The Incredible Adventures of Van Helsing III
- The King Fighters XIV
- The Last Guardian
- The Last of Us Remastered
- The Last of Us Left Behind
- The Last of Us Part 2
- The Last Remnant Remastered
- The Legend of Kay: Anniversary
- The Messenger
- The Mooseman
- The Occupation
- The Park
- The Seven Deadly Sins: Knights of Britannia
- The Sojourn
- The Solus Project
- The Surge
- The Surge 2
- The Survivalists
- The Swapper
- The Talos Principle
- The Unfinished Swan
- The Vanishing of Ethan Carter
- The Witch and the Hundred Knight 2
- The Witness
- The Wonderful 101 Remastered
- Thea: The Awakening
- They Are Billions
- Thumper
- Tinertia
- Tiny Metal
- Titanfall 2
- Tokyo Ghoul: re [Call to Exist]
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
- Tomb Raider Definitive Edition
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2
- Toren
- Touhou: Scarlet Curiosity
- Trackmania Turbo
- Transformers Devastation
- Trials Rising
- Twisted Metal Black
- Two Point Hospital
- UFC 4
- Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3
- Ultra Street Fighter IV
- Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection
- Undead Horde
- Under Night In-Birth Exe: Late[cl-r] Uniel Uniclr
- Unravel
- Unravel Two
- Unruly Heroes
- Utawaremono Zan
- Valfaris
- Valiant Hearts: The Great War
- Vampyr
- Vanquish 10th Anniversary
- Victor Vran
- Viking Squad
- Warface
- Warhammer 40K Inquisitor Martyr
- Warhammer Vermintide 2
- Wheels of Aurelia
- White Day: A Labyrinth Named School
- WipEout Omega Collection
- Wolfenstein II The New Colossus
- Wolfenstein The Youngblood
- Wonder Blade
- Wulverblade
- WWE 2K19
- WWE 2K20
- WWE 2K22
- X-Morph Defense
- XING: The Land Beyond
- Xuan-Yuan Sword VII
- Yaga
- Yakuza 0
- Yakuza Kiwami
- Yakuza 3 Remastered
- Yakuza 4 Remastered
- Yakuza 5 Remastered
- Ys VIII Lacrimosa of Dana
- Ys VIII Lacrimosa of Dana Ys 8
- Zombie Army 4 Dead War
- Zone of the Enders The 2nd Runner Second Runner MARS
Armored Core 6 sembra girare meglio su PS5 se giocato in versione PS4 e lo stesso accade anche con altri giochi (tra cui Elden Ring, giocabile in retrocompatibilità su PS5). Chiaramente, il consiglio generale è sempre quello di preferire la versione nativa per PlayStation 5 a meno di evidenti e conclamati bug o problemi tecnici, a volte gli stessi sviluppatori suggeriscono di lanciare la versione PS4 in attesa di patch e aggiornamenti risolutivi.
La lista riportata qui sopra, aggiornata a ottobre 2023 potrebbe crescere ulteriormente nelle prossime settimane, ricordiamo che il supporto a PlayStation 4 continuerà almeno per tutto il 2024.
