Quali sono i giochi PS4 che girano a 60fps su PS5? Da DOOM a RE2 Remake

La lista dei giochi PS4 che girano su PS5 a 60fps continua a crescere e sono sempre di più i giochi per la "vecchia" console Sony ottimizzati con il supporto per i 60 fps su PlayStation 5: da Horizon Zero Dawn a The Last of Us Parte 2, passando per Resident Evil 4 Remake e DOOM Eternal, ecco l'elenco completo e aggiornato a marzo 2023.

Tra i tanti giochi della lista citiamo Elden Ring a 60fps su PS5, The Elder Scrolls V Skyrim Special Edition, Ace Combat 7, Resident Evil 2 Remake e Battlefield V.

Giochi PS4 a 60fps su PS5

A King’s Tale: Final Fantasy XV

A Hat In Time

A Tale of Paper

A Way Out

Aaru’s Awakening

Ace Combat 5: The Unsung War

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown

Age of Wonders: Planetfall

Air Conflict: Secret Wars Ultimate Edition

Amnesia: Rebirth

Amnesia Collection

Amplitude

Anamorphine

Animal Super Squad

AO International Tennis

AO Tennis 2

Apothem

Are Fell: Enhanced Edition

Armello

Ashes Cricket

Assassin’s Creed Oddysey

Assassin’s Creed Origins

Assetto Corsa

Assetto Corsa Competizione

Attack on Titan 2

ATV Drift & Tricks

AVICII Invector

Battlefield 1

Battlefield 4

Battlefield Hardline

Battlefield V

Battlewake

Battlezone Gold Edition

Bayonetta 10th Anniversary

Biomutant

BioShock Infinite The Complete Edition

Birthdays: The Beginning

Black Clover: Quartet Knights

Blast Zone! Tournament

Blaster Master Zero

Blaster Master Zero II

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night

Blue Reflection

BOMBFEST

Borderlands: The Handsome Collection

Bound

Brawlout

Broken Age

Bubble Bobble 4 Friends: The Baron Is Back

Bubsy: The Woolies Strike Back

Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition

Burnout Paradise

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Call of Duty: Black Ops III

Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII

Call of Duty: Infinite

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Remastered

Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare Remastered

Call of Duty Warzone

Call of Duty: WWII

Candleman: The Complete Journey

Celeste

Chess Ultra

Child of Light

City of Brass

Claybook

Code Vein

Conception Plus: Maidens of the Twelve Stars

Construction Simulator 2: Console Edition

Contrast

Cosmic Star Heroine

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time

Cricket 2019

Crysis Remastered

Crysis 2 Remastered

Crysis 3 Remastered

Cuisine Royale

Cyberdimension Neptunia 4: Goddesses Online

Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony

Dangerous Driving

Dark Cloud

Dark Souls II: Scholar of the First Sin

Dark Souls III

Dark Souls Remastered

Darksiders Genesis

Darksiders Warmastered Edition

Daylight

DayZ

Dead Cells

Dead Island Retro Revenge

Dead or Alive 5 Last Round

Dead or Alive 6

Dead or Alive Xtreme 3: Fortune DOAX 3

Deadlight: Director’s Cut

Death’s Gambit

Descenders

Devil May Cry 5

Diablo III: Ultimate Evil Edition

Digimon World: Next Order

DiRT 4

DiRT Rally

DiRT Rally (Non-VR)

DiRT Rally 2.0

Disgaea 5: Alliance of Vengeance

Dissidia Final Fantasy NT

Dog Duty

Dollhouse

Don Bradman Cricket 17

Donut County

DOOM

DOOM 3: BFG Edition

DOOM 64

DOOM Eternal

Dragon Ball Fighter Z

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2

Dragon Quest Builders

Dragon Quest Builders 2

Dragon Quest Heroes II: Twin Kings and the Prophecy’s End

Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition

Dragon’s Crown Pro

Dreams

Dying Light

Dynasty Warriors 8 Empires

Elea

Elite Dangerous

Energy Invasion

Entwined

Eve: Valkyrie Warzone

Everspace

Everybody’s Gone to the Rapture

Evoland: Legendary Edition

F1 2017

F1 2018

F1 2019

F1 2020

Fall Guys

Fantavision

Far Cry 5

Far: Lone Sails

Farming Simulator 17

Farming Simulator 18

Feather

Fez

FIFA 17

FIFA 18

FIFA 19

FIFA 20

FIFA 21

Fighter EX Layer

Firewall Zero Hour

Flower

Flywrench

Forma.8

Fortnite

Furi

Galak-Z: The Dimensional

Game of Thrones: A Telltale Game Series

Gas Guzzlers Extreme

Genshin Impact

Ghost of Tsushima

Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered

Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams – Director’s Cut

God of War

God of War III Remastered

Gran Turismo Sport

Granblue Fantasy Versus

Gravel

Gravity Rush Remastered

Grip: Combat Racing

Gris

Guacamelee! 2

Guilty Gear Xrd REV 2

Guilty Gear Xrd REVELATOR

H1Z1 Battle Royale

Hard Rest Redux

Hatsune Miku: Project Diva Future Tone

Hatsune Miku: Project Diva X

Heaven’s Vault

Helldivers

Here They Lie

Hero Defense

Hitman

Hitman 2

Hollow Knight: Voidhart Edition

Horizon Chase Turbo

Horizon Zero Dawn

Hot Shots Tennis

Hotshot Racing

Hover

Human: Fall Flat

Hungry Shark World

Hunt: Showdown

Hustle Kings

Hyper Light Drifter

Hyper Scape

Iconoclasts

Ikaruga

Immortal Redneck

Inertial Drift

inFAMOUS: First Light

inFAMOUS: Second Son

Infinite Minigolf

Injustice 2

Injustice: Gods Among Us Ultimate Edition

Insurgency: Sandstorm

Invisible Inc. Console Edition

Ion Fury

Jax X: Combat Racing

Jigsaw Zen

Journey

Killing Floor 2

Killzone: Shadow Fall

King’s Quest

Kingdom Hearts 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue

Kingdom Hearts 3

Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning

Knack

Knack 2

Knights and Bikes

Kona

Labyrinth Of Refrain: Coven of Dusk

LawBreakers

Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel

Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II

Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III

Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV

LEGO Harry Potter Collection

Let It Die

Life is Strange 2

Life is Strange: Before the Storm

Little Nightmares

LocoRoco 2 Remastered

LocoRoco Remastered

Lovely Planet

Luminous Remastered

Manifold Garden

Mantis Burn Racing

Mark of the Ninja Remastered

Marvel Ultimate Alliance

Marvel Ultimate Alliance 2

Marvel vs. Capcom Infinite

Marvel vs. Capcom Ultimate

Marvel’s Avengers

Matterfall

MediEvil

Megaman 11

Megaton Rainfall

METAGAL

Metal Gear Solid V: The Definitive Experience

Metro 2033 Redux

Minecraft

Minit

Mirror’s Edge Catalyst

Mitsurugi Kamui Hikte

MLB The Show 19

MLB The Show 20

Momodora: Reverie Under the Moonlight

Monster Energy Supercross

Monster Hunter World

Moonlighter

Mortal Kombat 11

Mortal Kombat XL

Mother Russia Bleeds

Moto Racer 4

MotoGP 17

MotoGP 20

Mount & Blade: Warband

MouseCraft

MudRunner: A Spintires Games

Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered

Neon Chrome

Never Alone

Never out

New Gundam Breaker

New Super Lucky’s Tale

Nex Machina: Death Machine

Nexomon: Extinction

NHL 18

NHL 19

NHL 20

NHL 21

Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch Remastered

Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom

Nidhogg II

Niffelheim

Nioh

Nioh 2

No Man’s Sky

Observation

Observer

Oddworld: Stranger’s Wrath

Odin Sphere: Leifthrasir

Okage: Shadow King

One Piece: Unlimited World Red Deluxe Edition

ONRUSH

Outlast 2

Overcooked 2!

Override: Mech City Brawl

Overwatch

Oxenfree

PAC-MAN Championship Edition 2

Paladins: Champions of the Realm

Patapon 2 Remastered

Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous

Persona 3: Dancing in Moonlight

Persona 4: Dancing All Night

Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers

Persona 5: Dancing in Starlight

Planetside 2

Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for the Neighborville

Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare

Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2

PUBG

Portal Knights

Predator: Hunting Grounds

Pro Evolution Soccer 2017

Pro Evolution Soccer 2018

Pro Evolution Soccer 2019

Pro Evolution Soccer 2020

Pro Evolution Soccer 2021

Project CARS

Project CARS 3

Psychonauts 2

Pumped BMX+

Pure Pool

Pyre

Race the Sun

RAD

Rage 2

Rainbow Moon

Ratchet & Clank

Rayman Legends

Realm Royale

REDEEMER: Enhanced Edition

Redout: Lightspeed Edition

Relicta

Resident Evil 2 Remake

Resident Evil 3 Remake

Resident Evil 4

Resident Evil 6

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard

RESOGUN

Reus

Rez Infinite

Riddled Corpses EX

Ride 3

Ride 4

RiME

RIVE

Riverbond

Rocket Arena

Rocket League

Rogue Company

Rogue Legacy

Roundabout

Rust: Console Edition

Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin

Samurai Shodown

Sayonara Wild Hearts

Schacht

Scintillatron

Seasons After Fall

Secret of Mana

Secret Ponchos

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Senran Kagura: Burst Re:Newal

Senran Kagura: Estival Versus

Senran Kagura: Peach Beach Splash

Shadow of the Beast

Shadow of the Colossus

Shadow of the Tomb Raider

Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun

Shadow Warrior

Shantae and the Pirate’s Curse

Shaq Fu: A Legend Reborn

Shenmue III

Shing!

Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove

Sine Mora EX

Skater XL

Sky: Children of the Light

Sky Force Reloaded

Smite

Smoke and Sacrifice

Snake Pass

Sniper Elite 4

Sniper Elite III

Sniper Elite V2: Remastered

SNK Heroines Tag Team Frenzy

Snooker 19

Sonic Forces

Sonic Mania

Soul Calibur VI

Sound Shapes

Spaceland

Spacelords

Sparkle 2

Spellbreak

Spelunky

Spirit of the North

Splody

SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated

Star Ocean: Integrity and Faithlessness

Star Wars Episode I: Racer

Star Wars Battlefront

Star Wars Battlefront II

Star Wars Squadrons

State of Mind

SteamWorld Dig 2

Steep

Stellaris

Steven Universe: Save the Light

Stick It to the Man!

Street Fighter V: Champion Edition

Strider

Submerged

Subnautica

Super Meat Boy

Super Mega Baseball 2

Super Stardust Ultra

SUPERHOT

SUPERHEAT: Mind Control Delete

Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization

Tacoma

Tales from the Borderlands

Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition

Team Sonic Racing

Tearaway Unfolded

Tekken 7

Tempest 4000

Tennis in the Face

Tennis is World Tour

Tennis World Tour 2

Tera

Tesla vs. Lovecraft

Tesla vs. Lovecraft: For Science!

Tethered

Tetris Effect

The Assembly

The Awesome Adventures of Captain Spirit

The Bard’s Tale: Remastered and Resnarkled

The Crew 2

The Evil Within 2

The Fisherman: Fishing Planet

The Girl and the Robot

The incredible Adventures of Van Helsing Extended Edition

The Incredible Adventures of Van Helsing II

The Incredible Adventures of Van Helsing III

The King Fighters XIV

The Last Guardian

The Last of Us Remastered

The Last of Us Left Behind

The Last of Us Part 2

The Last Remnant Remastered

The Legend of Kay: Anniversary

The Messenger

The Mooseman

The Occupation

The Park

The Seven Deadly Sins: Knights of Britannia

The Sojourn

The Solus Project

The Surge

The Surge 2

The Survivalists

The Swapper

The Talos Principle

The Unfinished Swan

The Vanishing of Ethan Carter

The Witch and the Hundred Knight 2

The Witness

The Wonderful 101 Remastered

Thea: The Awakening

They Are Billions

Thumper

Tinertia

Tiny Metal

Titanfall 2

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege

Tomb Raider Definitive Edition

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2

Toren

Touhou: Scarlet Curiosity

Trackmania Turbo

Transformers Devastation

Trials Rising

Twisted Metal Black

Two Point Hospital

UFC 4

Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3

Ultra Street Fighter IV

Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection

Undead Horde

Under Night In-Birth Exe: Late[cl-r] Uniel Uniclr

Unravel

Unravel Two

Unruly Heroes

Utawaremono Zan

Valfaris

Valiant Hearts: The Great War

Vampyr

Vanquish 10th Anniversary

Victor Vran

Viking Squad

Warface

Warhammer 40K: Inquisitor – Martyr

Warhammer: Vermintide 2

Wheels of Aurelia

White Day: A Labyrinth Named School

WipEout Omega Collection

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus

Wolfenstein: The Youngblood

Wonder Blade

Wulverblade

WWE 2K19

WWE 2K20

WWE 2K22

X-Morph Defense

XING: The Land Beyond

Xuan-Yuan Sword VII

Yaga

Yakuza 0

Yakuza Kiwami

Yakuza 3 Remastered

Yakuza 4 Remastered

Yakuza 5 Remastered

Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana

Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana Ys 8

Zombie Army 4: Dead War

Zone of the Enders – The 2nd Runner: Second Runner MARS

L'elenco è in continuo aggiornamento, non è raro che giochi per PS4 anche datati vengano aggiornati, come accaduto recentemente con la patch di Far Cry 5 a 60fps su PlayStation 5.