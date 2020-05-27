Everyeye.itLogo Everyeye.it
PSPLUS

Giochi PS4 in offerta, al via i Doppi Sconti PlayStation Plus

Come se non bastassero le offerte PlayStation Days of Play, Sony lancia una nuova promozione questa volta esclusivamente digitale: sul PlayStation Store tornano i Doppi Sconti con tanti titoli a prezzo ridotto fino al 10 giugno.

Come funzionano i Doppi Sconti? E' semplice, i giochi elencati di seguito sono in vendita a prezzo scontato, la percentuale di sconto raddoppia però per gli abbonati PlayStation Plus!

Giochi PS4 offerte

  • Assassin’s Creed III Remastered
  • Assassin’s Creed Origins – DELUXE EDITION
  • Assassin’s Creed Origins – DELUXE PACK
  • Assassin’s Creed Origins – GOLD EDITION
  • Assassin’s Creed Origins – Horus Pack
  • Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered
  • Asterix & Obelix XXL 2
  • Asterix & Obelix XXL3: The Crystal Menhir
  • Batman: Arkham Knight Premium Edition
  • Batman: Return to Arkham
  • BLACKSAD: Under the Skin
  • Bus Simulator
  • Call of Duty: WWII DLC1 – The Resistance
  • Call of Duty: WWII DLC2 – The War Machine
  • Call of Duty: WWII DLC3 – The United Front
  • Call of Duty: WWII DLC4 – The Shadow War
  • Car Mechanic Simulator
  • Conan Exiles
  • Conan Exiles – Blood and Sand Pack
  • Conan Exiles – Debaucheries of Derketo Pack
  • Conan Exiles – Deluxe Edition
  • Conan Exiles – Jewel of the West Pack
  • Conan Exiles – Riddle of Steel Pack
  • Conan Exiles – Riders of Hyboria Pack
  • Conan Exiles – Seekers of the Dawn Pack
  • Conan Exiles – The Imperial East Pack
  • Conan Exiles – The Savage Frontier Pack
  • Conan Exiles – Treasures of Turan
  • eFootball PES 2020 Legend Edition
  • eFootball PES 2020 Standard Edition
  • Farmer’s Dynasty Deluxe Edition
  • Felix The Reaper
  • Flashback
  • For Honor Marching Fire Expansion
  • For Honor Year 3 Pass
  • Foul Play
  • Gravel
  • Gravel Special Edition
  • Handball 17
  • Hatoful Boyfriend
  • Hatoful Boyfriend: Holiday Star
  • Hotline Miami Collection
  • Just Dance 2019
  • LEGO Marvel Collection
  • LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Deluxe Edition
  • Mighty No. 9
  • Monopoly Family Fun Pack
  • MONOPOLY PLUS
  • Monster Energy Supercross 3 – Season Pass
  • Monster Energy Supercross 3 – Special Edition
  • MotoGP19
  • MXGP 2019 – The Official Motocross Videogame
  • MXGP PRO
  • MXGP3 – Special Edition
  • MXGP3 – The Official Motocross Videogame
  • Need for Speed Payback
  • No Man’s Sky
  • Persona 5
  • Persona 5: Ultimate Edition
  • PixelJunk Nom Nom Galaxy
  • PixelJunk Shooter Ultimate
  • Prototype Biohazard Bundle
  • Prototype 2
  • PROTOTYPE
  • Subject 13
  • Tennis World Tour – Roland-Garros Edition
  • Tennis World Tour Legends Edition
  • The Crew 2 – Deluxe Edition
  • The Crew 2 – Gold Edition
  • The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel
  • The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II
  • The Room VR: A Dark Matter
  • The Surge 2 – Premium Edition
  • The Unicorn Princess
  • theHunter: Call of the Wild
  • THEHUNTER: CALL OF THE WILD – Mallard
  • theHunter: Call of the Wild – Weapon Pack 2
  • theHunter: Call of the Wild – Weapon Pack 1
  • theHunter Call of the Wild – Yukon Valley
  • TOKI
  • Yakuza Kiwami
  • Yesterday Origins
  • Zombie Army 4: Dead War
  • Zombie Army 4: Dead War Deluxe Edition
  • Zombie Army 4: Dead War Super Deluxe Edition

La lista completa dei giochi in promozione è disponibile sul PlayStation Store europeo con prezzi aggiornati, ricordiamo che gli abbonati PS Plus possono risparmiare fino al 70% su alcuni titoli, avete tempo fino al 10 giugno fare per shopping.

