Giochi PS4 in offerta, al via i Doppi Sconti PlayStation Plus
di
Davide Leoni
Come se non bastassero le offerte PlayStation Days of Play, Sony lancia una nuova promozione questa volta esclusivamente digitale: sul PlayStation Store tornano i Doppi Sconti con tanti titoli a prezzo ridotto fino al 10 giugno.
Come funzionano i Doppi Sconti? E' semplice, i giochi elencati di seguito sono in vendita a prezzo scontato, la percentuale di sconto raddoppia però per gli abbonati PlayStation Plus!
Giochi PS4 offerte
- Assassin’s Creed III Remastered
- Assassin’s Creed Origins – DELUXE EDITION
- Assassin’s Creed Origins – DELUXE PACK
- Assassin’s Creed Origins – GOLD EDITION
- Assassin’s Creed Origins – Horus Pack
- Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered
- Asterix & Obelix XXL 2
- Asterix & Obelix XXL3: The Crystal Menhir
- Batman: Arkham Knight Premium Edition
- Batman: Return to Arkham
- BLACKSAD: Under the Skin
- Bus Simulator
- Call of Duty: WWII DLC1 – The Resistance
- Call of Duty: WWII DLC2 – The War Machine
- Call of Duty: WWII DLC3 – The United Front
- Call of Duty: WWII DLC4 – The Shadow War
- Car Mechanic Simulator
- Conan Exiles
- Conan Exiles – Blood and Sand Pack
- Conan Exiles – Debaucheries of Derketo Pack
- Conan Exiles – Deluxe Edition
- Conan Exiles – Jewel of the West Pack
- Conan Exiles – Riddle of Steel Pack
- Conan Exiles – Riders of Hyboria Pack
- Conan Exiles – Seekers of the Dawn Pack
- Conan Exiles – The Imperial East Pack
- Conan Exiles – The Savage Frontier Pack
- Conan Exiles – Treasures of Turan
- eFootball PES 2020 Legend Edition
- eFootball PES 2020 Standard Edition
- Farmer’s Dynasty Deluxe Edition
- Felix The Reaper
- Flashback
- For Honor Marching Fire Expansion
- For Honor Year 3 Pass
- Foul Play
- Gravel
- Gravel Special Edition
- Handball 17
- Hatoful Boyfriend
- Hatoful Boyfriend: Holiday Star
- Hotline Miami Collection
- Just Dance 2019
- LEGO Marvel Collection
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Deluxe Edition
- Mighty No. 9
- Monopoly Family Fun Pack
- MONOPOLY PLUS
- Monster Energy Supercross 3 – Season Pass
- Monster Energy Supercross 3 – Special Edition
- MotoGP19
- MXGP 2019 – The Official Motocross Videogame
- MXGP PRO
- MXGP3 – Special Edition
- MXGP3 – The Official Motocross Videogame
- Need for Speed Payback
- No Man’s Sky
- Persona 5
- Persona 5: Ultimate Edition
- PixelJunk Nom Nom Galaxy
- PixelJunk Shooter Ultimate
- Prototype Biohazard Bundle
- Prototype 2
- PROTOTYPE
- Subject 13
- Tennis World Tour – Roland-Garros Edition
- Tennis World Tour Legends Edition
- The Crew 2 – Deluxe Edition
- The Crew 2 – Gold Edition
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II
- The Room VR: A Dark Matter
- The Surge 2 – Premium Edition
- The Unicorn Princess
- theHunter: Call of the Wild
- THEHUNTER: CALL OF THE WILD – Mallard
- theHunter: Call of the Wild – Weapon Pack 2
- theHunter: Call of the Wild – Weapon Pack 1
- theHunter Call of the Wild – Yukon Valley
- TOKI
- Yakuza Kiwami
- Yesterday Origins
- Zombie Army 4: Dead War
- Zombie Army 4: Dead War Deluxe Edition
- Zombie Army 4: Dead War Super Deluxe Edition
La lista completa dei giochi in promozione è disponibile sul PlayStation Store europeo con prezzi aggiornati, ricordiamo che gli abbonati PS Plus possono risparmiare fino al 70% su alcuni titoli, avete tempo fino al 10 giugno fare per shopping.
