Giochi PS4 ottimizzati per PS5: lista aggiornata a ottobre 2021 con le ultime novità
INFORMAZIONI GIOCO
Con il passaggio alla nuova generazione, molti titoli originariamente usciti su PS4 hanno beneficiato di un aggiornamento tecnico per PS5, con miglioramenti al framerate e alla risoluzione. Eccola la lista completa dei giochi ottimizzati per l'ultima console Sony.La lista è sterminata e include giochi come Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Call of Duty Warzone, Crash Bandicoot 4, God of War, Metro Exodus, Immortals Fenyx Rising, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Watch Dogs Legion e The Last of Us Parte 2, solamente per citarne alcuni.
Giochi PS4 ottimizzati per PS5
- A Hat in Time – 60 FPS
- A Plague Tale Innocence – 4k e 60 FPS
- Ark Survival Evolved – 60 FPS
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – 4k e 60 FPS
- Assetto Corsa Competizione – 4k (dinamici) e 60 FPS
- Borderlands 3 – 4k e 60 FPS
- Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War – 4k e 60 FPS
- Call of Duty Vanguard – 4k (dinamici) e 60 FPS
- Call of Duty Warzone – 120 FPS con una risoluzione inferiore
- Centipede Recharged – 4k e 60 FPS
- Control Ultimate Edition – 60 FPS in modalità Prestazioni, 40 FPS e Ray Tracing in Risoluzione
- Crash Bandicoot 4 It’s about time – 4k e 60 FPS
- Cyrisis Remastered – 1800p e 60 FPS in modalità Grafica, 1440p e 60 FPS in modalità Ray Tracing, 1080p e 60 FPS in modalità Prestazioni
- Days Gone – 4k (dinamici) e 60 FPS
- Dead by Daylight – 4k e 60 FPS
- Death Stranding Director’s Cut – 4k upscalati e 60 FPS in modalità Prestazioni, 4k nativi e 30 FPS in modalità Grafica
- Deliver Us the Moon – Ray Tracing e 4k dinamici
- Destiny 2 – 4k e 60 FPS
- DiRT 5 – 120 FPS a 1080p, 4k e 30 FPS oppure 1440p e 60 FPS
- DOOM Eternal – in modalità Prestazioni 1584p e 120 FPS, 2160p e 60 FPS in modalità Bilanciata oppure 1800p e 60 FPS in modalità Ray Tracing
- Dying Light 2 – 4k e 30 FPS, 4k (dinamici) e 60 FPS in modalità Prestazioni
- Far Cry 6 – 4k e 60 FPS
- Final Fantasy XIV Online – 4k e 30 FPS in modalità Grafica, 1440p e 60 FPS con Prestazioni
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade – 4k e 30 FPS, oppure 4k (dinamici) e 60 FPS
- For Honor – 4k e 60 FPS
- Fortnite – 4k e 60 FPS, oppure 120 FPS con le risoluzioni inferiori
- Genshin Impact – 4k (dinamici) e 60 FPS
- Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut – 4k (dinamici) e 60 FPS
- Ghostrunner – 120 FPS a risoluzioni inferiori al 4k
- Godfall – 4k (dinamici) e 60 FPS
- God of War – 4k e 60 FPS
- Gran Turismo 7 – 4k e 60 FPS, con Ray Tracing
- Hood Outlaws & Legends – 4k (dinamici) e 60 FPS
- Immortals: Fenix Rising – 4k e 60 FPS
- Iron Harvest Complete Edition – 4k (dinamici) e 60 FPS
- JETT The Far Shore – 4k e 60 FPS
- Kena Bridge of Spirits – 4k e 30 FPS
- Little Nightmares II – 4k e 30 FPS, 4k (dinamici) e 60 FPS, con Ray Tracing
- Lost Judgment – 4k e 30 FPS, 1440p e 60 FPS
- Maid of Sker – 4k e 30 FPS, 1440p e 60 FPS
- Maneater – 4k e 60 FPS, con Ray Tracing
- Marvel's Avengers – 4k e 60 FPS
- Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered – 4k, Ray Tracing e 30 FPS, oppure 1440p e 60 FPS con Ray Tracing
- Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales - 4k, Ray Tracing e 30 FPS, oppure 1440p e 60 FPS con Ray Tracing
- Metro Exodus Enchanced Edition – 4k a FPS, con Ray Tracing
- Monster Boy and The Cursed Kingdom – 4k e 120 FPS
- Mortal Kombat 11 – 4k (nativi) e 60 FPS
- Mortal Shell – 4k e 60 FPS
- NBA 2k21 – 4k e 60 FPS
- Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered – 4k e 60 FPS
- Nioh Collection - 4k e 60 FPS, oppure 120 FPS a risoluzioni inferiori
- No Man’s Sky – 4k e 60 FPS
- Observer: System Redux – 4k e 30 FPS, con Ray Tracing
- OlliOlli World – 4k e 60 FPS, oppure 120 a risoluzioni inferiori
- Overcooked! All You Can Eat – 4k e 60 FPS
- PGA Tour 2k21 – 60 FPS
- Port Royale 4 - 4k
- Quantum Error – 4k e 60 FPS, con Ray Tracing
- Rainbow Six Siege – 120 FPS a risoluzioni inferiori il 4k
- Ratchet & Clank - 60 FPS
- Resident Evil Village – 4k e 60 FPS, con Ray Tracing
- Rider Republic – 4k e 60 FPS
- Rocket League – 4k e 60 FPS, oppure 120 FPS a risoluzioni inferiori
- Sackboy A Big Adventure – 4k e 60 FPS
- Saint Row The Third remastered – 4k e 60 FPS
- Scarlet Nexus – 4k e 60 FPS
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider – 4k e 60 FPS in modalità Grafica
- Shing! - 4k (dinamici) e 60 FPS
- Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 – 4k e 30 FPS in modalità Risoluzione, 2k e 60 FPS in modalità Prestazioni
- Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order – 4k e 30 FPS, oppure 1800p e 60 FPS
- Subanutica Below Zero – 4k e 60 FPS
- Tales of Arise – 4k e 60 FPS
- Terminator Restistance Enchanced – 4k e 60 FPS
- The Last of Us Parte II – 1440p e 60 FPS
- The Pathless – 4k e 30 FPS, oppure 1440p e 60 FPS
- The Persistance Enchanced – 4k e 60 FPS, dai 30 ai 50 FPS con Ray Tracing
- The Riftbreaker – 4k e 60 FPS
- The Sinking City – 4k e 60 FPS
- The Touryst – 4k e 120 FPS, oppure 8k a 60 FPS
- Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 – 4k e 60 FPS
- TT Isle of Man Riden the Edge 2 – 1440p e 60 FPS
- Warframe – 4k e 60 FPS
- Warhammer Vermintide 2 – 1440p a 60 FPS
- War Thunder- 4k e 60 FPS
- Watch Dogs Legion – 4k e 30 FPS, con Ray Tracing
- WRC 9 – 4k e 60 FPS
- Wreckfest – 4k e 60 FPS
- Zombie Army 4 Dead War – 4k 60 FPS
Se invece volete conoscere quali titoli includono un passaggio gratuito tra una generazione e l'altra, ecco la lista completa dei giochi PS4 con aggiornamento PS5 gratis. Alcuni di questi prodotti hanno beneficiato di una versione estesa e riveduta, come Ghost of Tsushima e Death Stranding (a tal proposito, ecco la recensione di Death Stranding Director's Cut).
Altri contenuti per PlayStation 5
- PS5 in oro massiccio a oltre 300.000 dollari: la proposta di Caviar
- PS5 continua a dominare in UK, ma vanno forte anche Xbox Series X|S e Switch
- PS5 e Xbox Series X: AMD prevede carenza fino alla prima metà del 2022
- Giochi PS4 con aggiornamento PS5 gratis: la lista completa aggiornata a ottobre 2021
- PS5 Prove Gratis: trovato un modo per aggirare il limite di tempo delle Demo PS5
1 Recensione Serie TV What If...? 1x09: le gesta dei Guardiani del Multiverso
Speciale Tech Guida all'acquisto di criptovalute su Young Platform
1 Speciale Serie TV House of the Dragon, analizziamo l'epico trailer del prequel di GOT
PlayStation 5
Contenuti più Letti
- Battlefield 2042 Beta: quando inizia, come accedere e modalità disponibili
- Quando uscirà Hogwarts Legacy, il nuovo gioco di Harry Potter?
- ExeKiller: un'avventura Open World tra Western e Cyberpunk
- 1 commentiFIFA 22: segnare su punizione diventa un gioco da ragazzi con l'ultimo bug
- 50 commentiBloodborne Remake/Remaster per PS5 o sequel in sviluppo da Bluepoint? Nuovo rumor
- 3 commentiNew World, bot sfruttati per farmare pesci: i giocatori si fanno giustizia da soli
- 2 commentiDays Gone: Sony Bend pubblica la patch 1.80, disponibile su PS5 e PS4
- FIFA 22 per PS4 è in offerta su Amazon in una edizione esclusiva - Terminata
- 37 commentiPlayStation Now, è ufficiale: c'è anche The Last of Us 2 tra i giochi gratis di ottobre!
- 22 commentiGhost Recon Frontline: il nuovo Battle Royale gratis di Ubisoft