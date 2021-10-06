Giochi PS4 ottimizzati per PS5: lista aggiornata a ottobre 2021 con le ultime novità

Con il passaggio alla nuova generazione, molti titoli originariamente usciti su PS4 hanno beneficiato di un aggiornamento tecnico per PS5, con miglioramenti al framerate e alla risoluzione. Eccola la lista completa dei giochi ottimizzati per l'ultima console Sony.

Giochi PS4 ottimizzati per PS5

A Hat in Time – 60 FPS

A Plague Tale Innocence – 4k e 60 FPS

Ark Survival Evolved – 60 FPS

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – 4k e 60 FPS

Assetto Corsa Competizione – 4k (dinamici) e 60 FPS

Borderlands 3 – 4k e 60 FPS

Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War – 4k e 60 FPS

Call of Duty Vanguard – 4k (dinamici) e 60 FPS

Call of Duty Warzone – 120 FPS con una risoluzione inferiore

Centipede Recharged – 4k e 60 FPS

Control Ultimate Edition – 60 FPS in modalità Prestazioni, 40 FPS e Ray Tracing in Risoluzione

Crash Bandicoot 4 It’s about time – 4k e 60 FPS

Cyrisis Remastered – 1800p e 60 FPS in modalità Grafica, 1440p e 60 FPS in modalità Ray Tracing, 1080p e 60 FPS in modalità Prestazioni

Days Gone – 4k (dinamici) e 60 FPS

Dead by Daylight – 4k e 60 FPS

Death Stranding Director’s Cut – 4k upscalati e 60 FPS in modalità Prestazioni, 4k nativi e 30 FPS in modalità Grafica

Deliver Us the Moon – Ray Tracing e 4k dinamici

Destiny 2 – 4k e 60 FPS

DiRT 5 – 120 FPS a 1080p, 4k e 30 FPS oppure 1440p e 60 FPS

DOOM Eternal – in modalità Prestazioni 1584p e 120 FPS, 2160p e 60 FPS in modalità Bilanciata oppure 1800p e 60 FPS in modalità Ray Tracing

Dying Light 2 – 4k e 30 FPS, 4k (dinamici) e 60 FPS in modalità Prestazioni

Far Cry 6 – 4k e 60 FPS

Final Fantasy XIV Online – 4k e 30 FPS in modalità Grafica, 1440p e 60 FPS con Prestazioni

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade – 4k e 30 FPS, oppure 4k (dinamici) e 60 FPS

For Honor – 4k e 60 FPS

Fortnite – 4k e 60 FPS, oppure 120 FPS con le risoluzioni inferiori

Genshin Impact – 4k (dinamici) e 60 FPS

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut – 4k (dinamici) e 60 FPS

Ghostrunner – 120 FPS a risoluzioni inferiori al 4k

Godfall – 4k (dinamici) e 60 FPS

God of War – 4k e 60 FPS

Gran Turismo 7 – 4k e 60 FPS, con Ray Tracing

Hood Outlaws & Legends – 4k (dinamici) e 60 FPS

Immortals: Fenix Rising – 4k e 60 FPS

Iron Harvest Complete Edition – 4k (dinamici) e 60 FPS

JETT The Far Shore – 4k e 60 FPS

Kena Bridge of Spirits – 4k e 30 FPS

Little Nightmares II – 4k e 30 FPS, 4k (dinamici) e 60 FPS, con Ray Tracing

Lost Judgment – 4k e 30 FPS, 1440p e 60 FPS

Maid of Sker – 4k e 30 FPS, 1440p e 60 FPS

Maneater – 4k e 60 FPS, con Ray Tracing

Marvel's Avengers – 4k e 60 FPS

Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered – 4k, Ray Tracing e 30 FPS, oppure 1440p e 60 FPS con Ray Tracing

Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales - 4k, Ray Tracing e 30 FPS, oppure 1440p e 60 FPS con Ray Tracing

Metro Exodus Enchanced Edition – 4k a FPS, con Ray Tracing

Monster Boy and The Cursed Kingdom – 4k e 120 FPS

Mortal Kombat 11 – 4k (nativi) e 60 FPS

Mortal Shell – 4k e 60 FPS

NBA 2k21 – 4k e 60 FPS

Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered – 4k e 60 FPS

Nioh Collection - 4k e 60 FPS, oppure 120 FPS a risoluzioni inferiori

No Man’s Sky – 4k e 60 FPS

Observer: System Redux – 4k e 30 FPS, con Ray Tracing

OlliOlli World – 4k e 60 FPS, oppure 120 a risoluzioni inferiori

Overcooked! All You Can Eat – 4k e 60 FPS

PGA Tour 2k21 – 60 FPS

Port Royale 4 - 4k

Quantum Error – 4k e 60 FPS, con Ray Tracing

Rainbow Six Siege – 120 FPS a risoluzioni inferiori il 4k

Ratchet & Clank - 60 FPS

Resident Evil Village – 4k e 60 FPS, con Ray Tracing

Rider Republic – 4k e 60 FPS

Rocket League – 4k e 60 FPS, oppure 120 FPS a risoluzioni inferiori

Sackboy A Big Adventure – 4k e 60 FPS

Saint Row The Third remastered – 4k e 60 FPS

Scarlet Nexus – 4k e 60 FPS

Shadow of the Tomb Raider – 4k e 60 FPS in modalità Grafica

Shing! - 4k (dinamici) e 60 FPS

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 – 4k e 30 FPS in modalità Risoluzione, 2k e 60 FPS in modalità Prestazioni

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order – 4k e 30 FPS, oppure 1800p e 60 FPS

Subanutica Below Zero – 4k e 60 FPS

Tales of Arise – 4k e 60 FPS

Terminator Restistance Enchanced – 4k e 60 FPS

The Last of Us Parte II – 1440p e 60 FPS

The Pathless – 4k e 30 FPS, oppure 1440p e 60 FPS

The Persistance Enchanced – 4k e 60 FPS, dai 30 ai 50 FPS con Ray Tracing

The Riftbreaker – 4k e 60 FPS

The Sinking City – 4k e 60 FPS

The Touryst – 4k e 120 FPS, oppure 8k a 60 FPS

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 – 4k e 60 FPS

TT Isle of Man Riden the Edge 2 – 1440p e 60 FPS

Warframe – 4k e 60 FPS

Warhammer Vermintide 2 – 1440p a 60 FPS

War Thunder- 4k e 60 FPS

Watch Dogs Legion – 4k e 30 FPS, con Ray Tracing

WRC 9 – 4k e 60 FPS

Wreckfest – 4k e 60 FPS

Zombie Army 4 Dead War – 4k 60 FPS

La lista è sterminata e include giochi come, Call of Duty Warzone, Crash Bandicoot 4,, Metro Exodus, Immortals Fenyx Rising, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Watch Dogs Legion e The Last of Us Parte 2, solamente per citarne alcuni.

Se invece volete conoscere quali titoli includono un passaggio gratuito tra una generazione e l'altra, ecco la lista completa dei giochi PS4 con aggiornamento PS5 gratis. Alcuni di questi prodotti hanno beneficiato di una versione estesa e riveduta, come Ghost of Tsushima e Death Stranding (a tal proposito, ecco la recensione di Death Stranding Director's Cut).