Quali giochi PS4 e PS5 escono nel 2023? Tutte le uscite del prossimo anno

Sony non ha ancora annunciato il suo piano di pubblicazione per il 2023 e attualmente non ci sono esclusive PlayStation first party annunciate per il prossimo anno, ad eccezione di Horizon Call of the Mountain per PlayStation VR2. Ma questo non vuol dire ovviamente che non ci saranno in arrivo su PS4 e PS5.

Ecco tutti i giochi per PS4, PS5 e PSVR2 confermati fino a questo momento, con le relative date di uscita. L'inizio anno si prospetta interessante con l'arrivo di giochi come One Piece Odyssey, Forspoken e Dead Space Remake, a febbraio sarà poi la volta di PlayStation VR2 mentre a marzo e aprile escono Wo Long Fallen Dynasty, Skull & Bones e Dead Island 2.

Gennaio 2023

One Piece Odyssey (PS4, PS5) – 13 gennaio

Forspoken (PS5) – 24 gennaio

Dead Space Remake (PS5) – 27 gennaio

Febbraio 2023

Deliver Us Mars (PS5, PS4) – 2 febbraio

Hogwarts Legacy (PS5, PS4) – 10 febbraio

Tales of Symphonia Remastered (PS4) – 17 febbraio

Atomic Heart (PS4, PS5) – 21 febbraio

Like A Dragon Ishin (PS4, PS5) – 21 febbraio

Zenith The Last City (PS4) – 22 febbraio

Cities: VR Enhanced Edition (PSVR2) – 22 febbraio

Cosmonious High (PSVR2) – 22 febbraio

The Dark Pictures Switchback VR (PSVR2) – 22 febbraio

The Light Brigade (PSVR2) – 22 febbraio

After The Fall (PSVR2) – 22 febbraio

Star Wars Tales From The Galaxy Enhanced Edition (PSVR2) – 22 febbraio

Horizon Call Of The Mountain (PSVR2) – 22 febbraio

Demeo (PSVR2) – 22 febbraio

Blood Bowl 3 (PS5) – 23 febbraio

Octopath Traveler 2 (PS4, PS5) – 24 febbraio

Destiny 2 Lightfall (PS5) – 28 febbraio

Marzo 2023

Wo Long Fallen Dynasty (PS5) – 3 marzo

Skull & Bones (PS5) – 9 marzo

Fatal Frame Mask Of The Lunar Eclipse (PS4, PS5) – 9 marzo

Resident Evil 4 Remake (PS5) – 23 marzo

Aprile 2023

Dead Island 2 (PS4, PS5) – 28 aprile

Giochi PS4 e PS5 in uscita nel 2023

I seguenti titoli sono attesi presumibilmente nel corso del 2023 ma non hanno ancora una data di uscita precisa.

AEW Fight Forever (PS5, PS4) – 2023

Alone in the Dark (PS5, PS4) – 2023

Assassin’s Creed Mirage (PS5, PS4) – 2023

Avatar Frontiers of Pandora (PS5) – 2023

Clash Artifacts Of Chaos (PS5, PS4) – 2023

Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty (PS5, PS4) – 2023

Diablo IV (PS5, PS4) – 2023

Die By The Blade (PS5, PS4) – 2023

Final Fantasy XVI (PS5) – Estate 2023

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (PS5) – 2023?

Flintlock Siege of Dawn (PS5, PS4) – 2023

Goodbye Volcano High (PS5, PS4) – 2023

Kerbal Space Program 2 (PS5, PS4) – 2023

Lies of P (PS5, PS4) – 2023

Like A Dragon Gaiden The Man Who Erased His Name (PS5, PS4) – 2023

Little Devil Inside (PS5, PS4) – 2023

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (PS5) – 2023?

Minecraft Legends (PS5, PS4) – 2023

Oxenfree 2 Lost Signals (PS4) – 2023

Prince Of Persia The Sands Of Time Remake (PS5, PS4) – 2023?

Robocop Rogue City (PS5, PS4) – 2023

Six Days In Fallujah (PS5, PS4) – 2023

Star Wars Jedi Survivor (PS5) – 2023

Stellar Blade (PS5) – 2023

Street Fighter 6 (PS4, PS5) – 2023

Suicide Squad Kill The Justice League (PS5) – 2023

Tchia (PS5, PS4) – 2023

The Last Of Us Part 2 Factions (PS5) – 2023

The Walking Dead Saints & Sinners Chapter 2 Retribution (PSVR, PSVR2) – 2023

The Wolf Among Us 2 (PS5, PS4) – 2023

War Hospital (PS5) – 2023

Warhammer 40,000 Boltgun (PS5, PS4) – 2023

