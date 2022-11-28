Quali giochi PS4 e PS5 escono nel 2023? Tutte le uscite del prossimo anno
Davide Leoni
Sony non ha ancora annunciato il suo piano di pubblicazione per il 2023 e attualmente non ci sono esclusive PlayStation first party annunciate per il prossimo anno, ad eccezione di Horizon Call of the Mountain per PlayStation VR2. Ma questo non vuol dire ovviamente che non ci saranno in arrivo su PS4 e PS5.
Ecco tutti i giochi per PS4, PS5 e PSVR2 confermati fino a questo momento, con le relative date di uscita. L'inizio anno si prospetta interessante con l'arrivo di giochi come One Piece Odyssey, Forspoken e Dead Space Remake, a febbraio sarà poi la volta di PlayStation VR2 mentre a marzo e aprile escono Wo Long Fallen Dynasty, Skull & Bones e Dead Island 2.
Gennaio 2023
- One Piece Odyssey (PS4, PS5) – 13 gennaio
- Forspoken (PS5) – 24 gennaio
- Dead Space Remake (PS5) – 27 gennaio
Febbraio 2023
- Deliver Us Mars (PS5, PS4) – 2 febbraio
- Hogwarts Legacy (PS5, PS4) – 10 febbraio
- Tales of Symphonia Remastered (PS4) – 17 febbraio
- Atomic Heart (PS4, PS5) – 21 febbraio
- Like A Dragon Ishin (PS4, PS5) – 21 febbraio
- Zenith The Last City (PS4) – 22 febbraio
- Cities: VR Enhanced Edition (PSVR2) – 22 febbraio
- Cosmonious High (PSVR2) – 22 febbraio
- The Dark Pictures Switchback VR (PSVR2) – 22 febbraio
- The Light Brigade (PSVR2) – 22 febbraio
- After The Fall (PSVR2) – 22 febbraio
- Star Wars Tales From The Galaxy Enhanced Edition (PSVR2) – 22 febbraio
- Horizon Call Of The Mountain (PSVR2) – 22 febbraio
- Demeo (PSVR2) – 22 febbraio
- Blood Bowl 3 (PS5) – 23 febbraio
- Octopath Traveler 2 (PS4, PS5) – 24 febbraio
- Destiny 2 Lightfall (PS5) – 28 febbraio
Marzo 2023
- Wo Long Fallen Dynasty (PS5) – 3 marzo
- Skull & Bones (PS5) – 9 marzo
- Fatal Frame Mask Of The Lunar Eclipse (PS4, PS5) – 9 marzo
- Resident Evil 4 Remake (PS5) – 23 marzo
Aprile 2023
- Dead Island 2 (PS4, PS5) – 28 aprile
Giochi PS4 e PS5 in uscita nel 2023
I seguenti titoli sono attesi presumibilmente nel corso del 2023 ma non hanno ancora una data di uscita precisa.
- AEW Fight Forever (PS5, PS4) – 2023
- Alone in the Dark (PS5, PS4) – 2023
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage (PS5, PS4) – 2023
- Avatar Frontiers of Pandora (PS5) – 2023
- Clash Artifacts Of Chaos (PS5, PS4) – 2023
- Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty (PS5, PS4) – 2023
- Diablo IV (PS5, PS4) – 2023
- Die By The Blade (PS5, PS4) – 2023
- Final Fantasy XVI (PS5) – Estate 2023
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (PS5) – 2023?
- Flintlock Siege of Dawn (PS5, PS4) – 2023
- Goodbye Volcano High (PS5, PS4) – 2023
- Kerbal Space Program 2 (PS5, PS4) – 2023
- Lies of P (PS5, PS4) – 2023
- Like A Dragon Gaiden The Man Who Erased His Name (PS5, PS4) – 2023
- Little Devil Inside (PS5, PS4) – 2023
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (PS5) – 2023?
- Minecraft Legends (PS5, PS4) – 2023
- Oxenfree 2 Lost Signals (PS4) – 2023
- Prince Of Persia The Sands Of Time Remake (PS5, PS4) – 2023?
- Robocop Rogue City (PS5, PS4) – 2023
- Six Days In Fallujah (PS5, PS4) – 2023
- Star Wars Jedi Survivor (PS5) – 2023
- Stellar Blade (PS5) – 2023
- Street Fighter 6 (PS4, PS5) – 2023
- Suicide Squad Kill The Justice League (PS5) – 2023
- Tchia (PS5, PS4) – 2023
- The Last Of Us Part 2 Factions (PS5) – 2023
- The Walking Dead Saints & Sinners Chapter 2 Retribution (PSVR, PSVR2) – 2023
- The Wolf Among Us 2 (PS5, PS4) – 2023
- War Hospital (PS5) – 2023
- Warhammer 40,000 Boltgun (PS5, PS4) – 2023
Tra i giochi senza data o finestra di lancio troviamo invece Suicide Squad Kill The Justice League, Star Wars Jedi Survivor, Street Fighter 6, Marvel's Spider-Man 2, Kerbal Space Program 2, Lies of P e Final Fantasy XVI, quest'ultimo atteso in estate.
