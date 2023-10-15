Che giochi usciranno nel 2024? Lista aggiornata, esclusi rinvii all'ultimo minuto
Sono tanti i giochi in uscita nel 2024 (a meno di rinvii all'ultimo minuto) su PlayStation 5, PC, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch (e magari, Nintendo Switch 2?) e mobile. Che giochi usciranno nel 2024? Facciamo chiarezza, la lista è lunga e include giochi come Tekken 8, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, Prince of Persia The Lost Crown e Princess Peach Showtime.
Il 2024 si apre con l'arrivo di Alone in the Dark, Prince of Persia The Lost Crown, Like A Dragon Infinite Wealth e Tekken 8 a gennaio per poi proseguire con Granblue Fantasy Relink, Suicide Squad Kill The Justice League, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth e Helldivers 2 a febbraio. Ma ci sono anche uscite già pianificate per i mesi di marzo e aprile.
Gennaio 2024
- Alone in the Dark - 16 gennaio PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC
- Prince of Persia The Lost Crown - 18 gennaio PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Another Code Recollection - 19 gennaio Nintendo Switch
- Rugby 24 - 24 gennaio PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC
- Apollo Justice Ace Attorney Trilogy - 25 gennaio PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Like A Dragon Infinite Wealth - 26 gennaio PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Tekken 8 - 26 gennaio PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC
Febbraio 2024
- Granblue Fantasy Relink - 1 febbraio PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PC
- Persona 3 Reload - 2 febbraio PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC
- Suicide Squad Kill The Justice League - 2 febbraio PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC
- Helldivers II - 8 febbraio PlayStation 5, PC
- Banishers Ghosts of New Eden - 13 febbraio PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC
- Tomb Raider I-III Remastered - 14 febbraio PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Mario Vs Donkey Kong - 16 febbraio Nintendo Switch
- Nightingale - 22 febbraio PC
- Destiny 2 The Final Shape - 27 febbraio PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth - 29 febbraio PlayStation 5
Marzo 2024
- Unicorn Overlord - 8 marzo PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Switch
- Princess Peach Showtime! -22 marzo Nintendo Switch
Aprile 2024
- Eiyuden Chronicle Hundred Heroes - 23 aprile PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
Videogiochi in uscita nel 2024
E poi ci sono quei giochi (tanti, tantissimi) ancora privi di una data o una finestra di lancio precisa, il cui debutto è genericamente previsto nel corso del 2024:
- 33 Immortals (Xbox Series X/S, PC)
- Anger Foot (PC)
- Animal Well (PlayStation 5, Switch, PC)
- Another Crab's Treasure (Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC)
- Ara History Untold (PC)
- Ark 2 (Xbox Series X/S, PC)
- Assassin's Creed Mirage (iOS)
- Avowed (Xbox Series X/S, PC)
- Baby Steps (PlayStation 5, PC)
- Bandle Tale A League of Legends Story (Switch)
- Battle Crush (Switch, PC, Android)
- Beastieball (PC)
- Big Boy Boxing (PC)
- Black Myth Wukong (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC)
- Blue Protocol (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC)
- Bounty Star The Morose Tale of Graveyard Clem (PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One, PC)
- Cat Quest Pirates of the Purribean (PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC)
- Cities Skylines II (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S)
- Concord (PlayStation 5, PC)
- Contra Operation Galuga (PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC)
- Crashlands 2 (PC, iOS, Android)
- Crypt Custodian (PC)
- Deathbound (PC)
- Dungeons of Hinterberg (Xbox Series X/S, PC)
- Dustborn (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC)
- Earth Defense Force 6 (PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PC)
- Earthlock 2 (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One, PC)
- Endzone 2 (PC)
- Été (PC)
- Final Fantasy XIV A Realm Reborn (Xbox Series X/S)
- Final Fantasy XIV Dawntrail (PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PC)
- Flintlock The Siege of Dawn (PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One, PC)
- Foamstars (PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4)
- Forever Skies (PlayStation 5, PC)
- Forgotlings (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC)
- Frostpunk 2 (PC)
- Funko Fusion (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC)
- Ghost Bike (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC)
- GreedFall 2 The Dying World (PC)
- Hauntii (PC)
- Homeworld 3 (PC)
- Hotel Barcelona (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC)
- Hyper Light Breaker (PC)
- John Carpenter's Toxic Commando (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC)
- Lightyear Frontier (Xbox Series X/S, PC)
- Little Kitty, Big City (Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC)
- Little Nightmares III (PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC)
- Luigi's Mansion 2 HD (Switch)
- Lysfanga The Time Shift Warrior (PC)
- Metaphor ReFantazio (Xbox Series X/S, PC)
- Mewgenics (PC, iOS)
- Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 (Xbox Series X/S, PC)
- MultiVersus (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC)
- Neva (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC)
- Octopath Traveler II (Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One)
- Pacific Drive (PlayStation 5, PC)
- Palworld (PC)
- Paper Mario The Thousand-Year Door (Switch)
- Paper Trail (PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, iOS, Android)
- Penny's Big Breakaway (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC)
- Pepper Grinder (Switch, PC)
- Ra Ra Boom (PC)
- REKA (PC)
- Replaced (Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC)
- Rise of the Ronin (PlayStation 5)
- Rivals 2
- SaGa Emerald Beyond (PS5, PS4, Switch, PC, iOS, Android)
- Senua's Saga Hellblade II (Xbox Series X/S)
- Skate Story (PC)
- South Park Snow Day! (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC)
- Spy x Anya Operation Memories (PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Switch, PC)
- Star Wars Outlaws (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC)
- Starship Troopers Extermination (PC)
- Stick It To The Stickman (PC)
- Silent Hill 2 (PlayStation 5, PC)
- Still Wakes the Deep (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC)
- Synced (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S)
- Tales of the Shire (PC)
- Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC)
- Thank Goodness You're Here! (PlayStation 5, Switch, PC)
- The Alters (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC)
- The Lord of the Rings Return to Moria (Xbox Series X/S)
- The Lost Wild (PC)
- The Plucky Squire (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC)
- The Spirit of the Samurai (PC)
- The Wolf Among Us 2 (PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One, PC)
- Time Flies (PlayStation 5, Switch, PC)
- Towers of Aghasba (PlayStation 5, PC)
- Toxic Crusaders (PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC)
- Ultros (PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PC)
- Untitled Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Mutant Mayhem Game (PC)
- V Rising (PC)
- Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines 2 (PS5, Xbox, PS4, PC)
- Witchfire (PC)
La lista dei giochi senza data è davvero ben nutrita e include tra gli altri The Lord of the Rings Return to Moria, Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines 2, Luigi's Mansion 2 HD, Little Nightmares 3, Paper Mario Il Portale Millenario, Senua's Saga Hellblade 2, Foamstars di Square Enix e Black Myth WuKong.
E non dimenticate di controllare la lista dei giochi PS5 più promettenti in uscita nel 2024, presto in arrivo anche i most wanted per le altre piattaforme come Xbox Series X/S, PC e Nintendo Switch.
Nuovi videogiochi 2024
