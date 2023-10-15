Che giochi usciranno nel 2024? Lista aggiornata, esclusi rinvii all'ultimo minuto

Sono tanti i giochi in uscita nel 2024 (a meno di rinvii all'ultimo minuto) su PlayStation 5, PC, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch (e magari, Nintendo Switch 2?) e mobile. Che giochi usciranno nel 2024? Facciamo chiarezza, la lista è lunga e include giochi come Tekken 8, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, Prince of Persia The Lost Crown e Princess Peach Showtime.

Il 2024 si apre con l'arrivo di Alone in the Dark, Prince of Persia The Lost Crown, Like A Dragon Infinite Wealth e Tekken 8 a gennaio per poi proseguire con Granblue Fantasy Relink, Suicide Squad Kill The Justice League, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth e Helldivers 2 a febbraio. Ma ci sono anche uscite già pianificate per i mesi di marzo e aprile.

Gennaio 2024

Alone in the Dark - 16 gennaio PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Prince of Persia The Lost Crown - 18 gennaio PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Another Code Recollection - 19 gennaio Nintendo Switch

Rugby 24 - 24 gennaio PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC

Apollo Justice Ace Attorney Trilogy - 25 gennaio PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Like A Dragon Infinite Wealth - 26 gennaio PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One, PC

Tekken 8 - 26 gennaio PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Febbraio 2024

Granblue Fantasy Relink - 1 febbraio PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PC

Persona 3 Reload - 2 febbraio PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC

Suicide Squad Kill The Justice League - 2 febbraio PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Helldivers II - 8 febbraio PlayStation 5, PC

Banishers Ghosts of New Eden - 13 febbraio PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Tomb Raider I-III Remastered - 14 febbraio PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Mario Vs Donkey Kong - 16 febbraio Nintendo Switch

Nightingale - 22 febbraio PC

Destiny 2 The Final Shape - 27 febbraio PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One, PC

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth - 29 febbraio PlayStation 5

Marzo 2024

Unicorn Overlord - 8 marzo PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Switch

Princess Peach Showtime! -22 marzo Nintendo Switch

Aprile 2024

Eiyuden Chronicle Hundred Heroes - 23 aprile PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC

Videogiochi in uscita nel 2024

E poi ci sono quei giochi (tanti, tantissimi) ancora privi di una data o una finestra di lancio precisa, il cui debutto è genericamente previsto nel corso del 2024:

33 Immortals (Xbox Series X/S, PC)

Anger Foot (PC)

Animal Well (PlayStation 5, Switch, PC)

Another Crab's Treasure (Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC)

Ara History Untold (PC)

Ark 2 (Xbox Series X/S, PC)

Assassin's Creed Mirage (iOS)

Avowed (Xbox Series X/S, PC)

Baby Steps (PlayStation 5, PC)

Bandle Tale A League of Legends Story (Switch)

Battle Crush (Switch, PC, Android)

Beastieball (PC)

Big Boy Boxing (PC)

Black Myth Wukong (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC)

Blue Protocol (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC)

Bounty Star The Morose Tale of Graveyard Clem (PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One, PC)

Cat Quest Pirates of the Purribean (PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC)

Cities Skylines II (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S)

Concord (PlayStation 5, PC)

Contra Operation Galuga (PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC)

Crashlands 2 (PC, iOS, Android)

Crypt Custodian (PC)

Deathbound (PC)

Dungeons of Hinterberg (Xbox Series X/S, PC)

Dustborn (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC)

Earth Defense Force 6 (PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PC)

Earthlock 2 (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One, PC)

Endzone 2 (PC)

Été (PC)

Final Fantasy XIV A Realm Reborn (Xbox Series X/S)

Final Fantasy XIV Dawntrail (PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PC)

Flintlock The Siege of Dawn (PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One, PC)

Foamstars (PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4)

Forever Skies (PlayStation 5, PC)

Forgotlings (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC)

Frostpunk 2 (PC)

Funko Fusion (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC)

Ghost Bike (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC)

GreedFall 2 The Dying World (PC)

Hauntii (PC)

Homeworld 3 (PC)

Hotel Barcelona (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC)

Hyper Light Breaker (PC)

John Carpenter's Toxic Commando (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC)

Lightyear Frontier (Xbox Series X/S, PC)

Little Kitty, Big City (Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC)

Little Nightmares III (PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC)

Luigi's Mansion 2 HD (Switch)

Lysfanga The Time Shift Warrior (PC)

Metaphor ReFantazio (Xbox Series X/S, PC)

Mewgenics (PC, iOS)

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 (Xbox Series X/S, PC)

MultiVersus (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC)

Neva (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC)

Octopath Traveler II (Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One)

Pacific Drive (PlayStation 5, PC)

Palworld (PC)

Paper Mario The Thousand-Year Door (Switch)

Paper Trail (PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, iOS, Android)

Penny's Big Breakaway (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC)

Pepper Grinder (Switch, PC)

Ra Ra Boom (PC)

REKA (PC)

Replaced (Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC)

Rise of the Ronin (PlayStation 5)

Rivals 2

SaGa Emerald Beyond (PS5, PS4, Switch, PC, iOS, Android)

Senua's Saga Hellblade II (Xbox Series X/S)

Skate Story (PC)

South Park Snow Day! (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC)

Spy x Anya Operation Memories (PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Switch, PC)

Star Wars Outlaws (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC)

Starship Troopers Extermination (PC)

Stick It To The Stickman (PC)

Silent Hill 2 (PlayStation 5, PC)

Still Wakes the Deep (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC)

Synced (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S)

Tales of the Shire (PC)

Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC)

Thank Goodness You're Here! (PlayStation 5, Switch, PC)

The Alters (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC)

The Lord of the Rings Return to Moria (Xbox Series X/S)

The Lost Wild (PC)

The Plucky Squire (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC)

The Spirit of the Samurai (PC)

The Wolf Among Us 2 (PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One, PC)

Time Flies (PlayStation 5, Switch, PC)

Towers of Aghasba (PlayStation 5, PC)

Toxic Crusaders (PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC)

Ultros (PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PC)

Untitled Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Mutant Mayhem Game (PC)

V Rising (PC)

Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines 2 (PS5, Xbox, PS4, PC)

Witchfire (PC)

La lista dei giochi senza data è davvero ben nutrita e include tra gli altri The Lord of the Rings Return to Moria, Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines 2, Luigi's Mansion 2 HD, Little Nightmares 3, Paper Mario Il Portale Millenario, Senua's Saga Hellblade 2, Foamstars di Square Enix e Black Myth WuKong.



E non dimenticate di controllare la lista dei giochi PS5 più promettenti in uscita nel 2024, presto in arrivo anche i most wanted per le altre piattaforme come Xbox Series X/S, PC e Nintendo Switch.