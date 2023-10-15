Everyeye.itLogo Everyeye.it
Che giochi usciranno nel 2024? Lista aggiornata, esclusi rinvii all'ultimo minuto

Sono tanti i giochi in uscita nel 2024 (a meno di rinvii all'ultimo minuto) su PlayStation 5, PC, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch (e magari, Nintendo Switch 2?) e mobile. Che giochi usciranno nel 2024? Facciamo chiarezza, la lista è lunga e include giochi come Tekken 8, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, Prince of Persia The Lost Crown e Princess Peach Showtime.

Il 2024 si apre con l'arrivo di Alone in the Dark, Prince of Persia The Lost Crown, Like A Dragon Infinite Wealth e Tekken 8 a gennaio per poi proseguire con Granblue Fantasy Relink, Suicide Squad Kill The Justice League, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth e Helldivers 2 a febbraio. Ma ci sono anche uscite già pianificate per i mesi di marzo e aprile.

Gennaio 2024

  • Alone in the Dark - 16 gennaio PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC
  • Prince of Persia The Lost Crown - 18 gennaio PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Another Code Recollection - 19 gennaio Nintendo Switch
  • Rugby 24 - 24 gennaio PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC
  • Apollo Justice Ace Attorney Trilogy - 25 gennaio PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Like A Dragon Infinite Wealth - 26 gennaio PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One, PC
  • Tekken 8 - 26 gennaio PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Febbraio 2024

  • Granblue Fantasy Relink - 1 febbraio PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PC
  • Persona 3 Reload - 2 febbraio PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC
  • Suicide Squad Kill The Justice League - 2 febbraio PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC
  • Helldivers II - 8 febbraio PlayStation 5, PC
  • Banishers Ghosts of New Eden - 13 febbraio PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC
  • Tomb Raider I-III Remastered - 14 febbraio PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Mario Vs Donkey Kong - 16 febbraio Nintendo Switch
  • Nightingale - 22 febbraio PC
  • Destiny 2 The Final Shape - 27 febbraio PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One, PC
  • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth - 29 febbraio PlayStation 5

Marzo 2024

  • Unicorn Overlord - 8 marzo PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Switch
  • Princess Peach Showtime! -22 marzo Nintendo Switch

Aprile 2024

  • Eiyuden Chronicle Hundred Heroes - 23 aprile PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC

Videogiochi in uscita nel 2024

E poi ci sono quei giochi (tanti, tantissimi) ancora privi di una data o una finestra di lancio precisa, il cui debutto è genericamente previsto nel corso del 2024:

  • 33 Immortals (Xbox Series X/S, PC)
  • Anger Foot (PC)
  • Animal Well (PlayStation 5, Switch, PC)
  • Another Crab's Treasure (Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC)
  • Ara History Untold (PC)
  • Ark 2 (Xbox Series X/S, PC)
  • Assassin's Creed Mirage (iOS)
  • Avowed (Xbox Series X/S, PC)
  • Baby Steps (PlayStation 5, PC)
  • Bandle Tale A League of Legends Story (Switch)
  • Battle Crush (Switch, PC, Android)
  • Beastieball (PC)
  • Big Boy Boxing (PC)
  • Black Myth Wukong (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC)
  • Blue Protocol (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC)
  • Bounty Star The Morose Tale of Graveyard Clem (PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One, PC)
  • Cat Quest Pirates of the Purribean (PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC)
  • Cities Skylines II (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S)
  • Concord (PlayStation 5, PC)
  • Contra Operation Galuga (PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC)
  • Crashlands 2 (PC, iOS, Android)
  • Crypt Custodian (PC)
  • Deathbound (PC)
  • Dungeons of Hinterberg (Xbox Series X/S, PC)
  • Dustborn (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC)
  • Earth Defense Force 6 (PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PC)
  • Earthlock 2 (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One, PC)
  • Endzone 2 (PC)
  • Été (PC)
  • Final Fantasy XIV A Realm Reborn (Xbox Series X/S)
  • Final Fantasy XIV Dawntrail (PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PC)
  • Flintlock The Siege of Dawn (PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One, PC)
  • Foamstars (PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4)
  • Forever Skies (PlayStation 5, PC)
  • Forgotlings (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC)
  • Frostpunk 2 (PC)
  • Funko Fusion (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC)
  • Ghost Bike (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC)
  • GreedFall 2 The Dying World (PC)
  • Hauntii (PC)
  • Homeworld 3 (PC)
  • Hotel Barcelona (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC)
  • Hyper Light Breaker (PC)
  • John Carpenter's Toxic Commando (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC)
  • Lightyear Frontier (Xbox Series X/S, PC)
  • Little Kitty, Big City (Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC)
  • Little Nightmares III (PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC)
  • Luigi's Mansion 2 HD (Switch)
  • Lysfanga The Time Shift Warrior (PC)
  • Metaphor ReFantazio (Xbox Series X/S, PC)
  • Mewgenics (PC, iOS)
  • Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 (Xbox Series X/S, PC)
  • MultiVersus (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC)
  • Neva (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC)
  • Octopath Traveler II (Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One)
  • Pacific Drive (PlayStation 5, PC)
  • Palworld (PC)
  • Paper Mario The Thousand-Year Door (Switch)
  • Paper Trail (PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, iOS, Android)
  • Penny's Big Breakaway (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC)
  • Pepper Grinder (Switch, PC)
  • Ra Ra Boom (PC)
  • REKA (PC)
  • Replaced (Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC)
  • Rise of the Ronin (PlayStation 5)
  • Rivals 2
  • SaGa Emerald Beyond (PS5, PS4, Switch, PC, iOS, Android)
  • Senua's Saga Hellblade II (Xbox Series X/S)
  • Skate Story (PC)
  • South Park Snow Day! (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC)
  • Spy x Anya Operation Memories (PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Switch, PC)
  • Star Wars Outlaws (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC)
  • Starship Troopers Extermination (PC)
  • Stick It To The Stickman (PC)
  • Silent Hill 2 (PlayStation 5, PC)
  • Still Wakes the Deep (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC)
  • Synced (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S)
  • Tales of the Shire (PC)
  • Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC)
  • Thank Goodness You're Here! (PlayStation 5, Switch, PC)
  • The Alters (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC)
  • The Lord of the Rings Return to Moria (Xbox Series X/S)
  • The Lost Wild (PC)
  • The Plucky Squire (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC)
  • The Spirit of the Samurai (PC)
  • The Wolf Among Us 2 (PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One, PC)
  • Time Flies (PlayStation 5, Switch, PC)
  • Towers of Aghasba (PlayStation 5, PC)
  • Toxic Crusaders (PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC)
  • Ultros (PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PC)
  • Untitled Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Mutant Mayhem Game (PC)
  • V Rising (PC)
  • Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines 2 (PS5, Xbox, PS4, PC)
  • Witchfire (PC)

La lista dei giochi senza data è davvero ben nutrita e include tra gli altri The Lord of the Rings Return to Moria, Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines 2, Luigi's Mansion 2 HD, Little Nightmares 3, Paper Mario Il Portale Millenario, Senua's Saga Hellblade 2, Foamstars di Square Enix e Black Myth WuKong.

E non dimenticate di controllare la lista dei giochi PS5 più promettenti in uscita nel 2024, presto in arrivo anche i most wanted per le altre piattaforme come Xbox Series X/S, PC e Nintendo Switch.

