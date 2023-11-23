Quanti giochi sono usciti nel 2023 su PlayStation Plus?
di
Davide Leoni
Nel 2023 sono usciti decine di giochi su PlayStation Plus, suddivisi tra i tier Essential, Extra e Premium: giochi recenti, titoli più datati, nuove uscite al day one e classici per le vecchie console Sony, non manca davvero nulla.
Per avere un quadro più completo della situazione, abbiamo elencato tutti ma proprio tutti i giochi usciti su PlayStation Plus nel 2023, all'appello mancano i giochi di dicembre 2023, li inseriremo non appena Sony li annuncerà, tra la fine di novembre e la prima metà del mese di dicembre.
PlayStation Plus Essential
- Mafia II Definitive Edition (novembre 2023)
- Aliens Fireteam Elite (novembre 2023)
- Dragon Ball The Breakers (novembre 2023)
- The Callisto Protocol (ottobre 2023)
- Farming Simulator 2 (ottobre 2023)
- Weird West (ottobre 2023)
- Saints Row (settembre 2023)
- Black Desert Traveler Edition (settembre 2023)
- Generation Zero (settembre 2023)
- Death's Door (agosto 2023)
- PGA Tour 2K23 (agosto 2023)
- Dreams (agosto 2023)
- Alan Wake Remastered (luglio 2023)
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War (luglio 2023)
- Endling Extinction is Forever (luglio 2023)
- Jurassic World Evolution 2 (giugno 2023)
- NBA 2K23 (giugno 2023)
- Trek to Yomi (giugno 2023)
- Chivalry 2 (maggio 2023)
- Grid Legends (maggio 2023)
- Descenders (maggio 2023)
- Meet Your Maker (aprile 2023)
- Sackboy A Big Adventure (aprile 2023)
- Tails of Iron (aprile 2023)
- Battlefield 2042 (marzo 2023)
- Code Vein (marzo 2023)
- Minecraft Dungeons (marzo 2023)
- Destiny 2 Oltre La Luce (febbraio 2023)
- Evil Dead The Game (febbraio 2023)
- OlliOlliWorld (febbraio 2023)
- Mafia The Definitive Edition (febbraio 2023)
- Axiom Verge 2 (gennaio 2023)
- Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order (gennaio 2023)
- Fallout 76 (gennaio 2023)
PlayStation Plus Extra e Premium 2023
- Superliminal (novembre 2023)
- Teardown (novembre 2023)
- Alternate Jake Hunter Daedalus The Awakening of Golden Jazz (novembre 2023)
- Dead Island Riptide Definitive Edition (novembre 2023)
- Dragon’s Dogma Dark Arisen (novembre 2023)
- Eiyuden Chronicle Rising (novembre 2023)
- Mobile Suit Gundam: Extreme vs. Maxi Boost On (novembre 2023)
- Nobunaga’s Ambition Taishi (novembre 2023)
- River City Melee Mach!! (novembre 2023)
- Alien Isolation (ottobre 2023)
- The Dark Pictures Anthology House of Ashes (ottobre 2023)
- Disco Elysium The Final Cut (ottobre 2023)
- Eldest Souls (ottobre 2023)
- FAR Changing Tides (ottobre 2023)
- Gotham Knights (ottobre 2023)
- Gungrave G.O.R.E. (ottobre 2023)
- Dead Island Definitive Edition (ottobre 2023)
- Elite Dangerous (ottobre 2023)
- Outlast 2 (ottobre 2023)
- Röki (ottobre 2023)
- Call of the Sea (settembre 2023)
- Cloudpunk (settembre 2023)
- PAW Patrol The Movie Adventure City Calls (settembre 2023)
- Planet Coaster Console Edition (settembre 2023)
- Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 (settembre 2023)
- Star Ocean The Divine Force (settembre 2023)
- Tails Noir (settembre 2023)
- This War of Mine Final Cut (settembre 2023)
- Unpacking (settembre 2023)
- 13 Sentinels Aegis Rim (settembre 2023)
- Contra Rogue Corps (settembre 2023)
- NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139… (settembre 2023)
- Odin Sphere Leifthrasir (settembre 2023)
- Sid Meier's Civilization 6 (settembre 2023)
- Star Ocean Integrity and Faithlessness (settembre 2023)
- West of Dead (settembre 2023)
- Cursed to Golf (agosto 2023)
- Destiny 2 The Witch Queen (agosto 2023)
- Destroy All Humans 2 Reprobed (agosto 2023)
- Hotel Transylvania Scary-Tale Adventures (agosto 2023)
- Lawn Mowing Simulator Landmark Edition (agosto 2023)
- Lost Judgment (agosto 2023)
- Moving Out 2 (agosto 2023)
- PJ Masks Heroes of the Night (agosto 2023)
- Sea of Stars (agosto 2023)
- Cursed to Golf (agosto 2023)
- Dreams (agosto 2023)
- Midnight Fight Express (agosto 2023)
- Spellforce 3 Reforced (agosto 2023)
- Source of Madness (agosto 2023)
- Two Point Hospital Jumbo Edition (agosto 2023)
- The Ascent (luglio 2023)
- Fast & Furious Spy Racers Rise of SH1FT3R (luglio 2023)
- It Takes Two (luglio 2023)
- Sniper Elite 5 (luglio 2023)
- Snowrunner (luglio 2023)
- World War Z (luglio 2023)
- Circus Electrique (luglio 2023)
- Dynasty Warriors 9 (luglio 2023)
- Dysmantle (luglio 2023)
- Melty Blood Type Lumina (luglio 2023)
- Monster Jam Steel Titans (luglio 2023)
- My Little Pony A Maretime Bay Adventure (luglio 2023)
- Samurai Warriors 5 (luglio 2023)
- SpongeBob SquarePants Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated (luglio 2023)
- Undertale (luglio 2023)
- Elex 2 (giugno 2023)
- Far Cry 6 (giugno 2023)
- Inscryption (giugno 2023)
- MX vs ATV Legends (giugno 2023)
- A Hat in Time (giugno 2023)
- Carto (giugno 2023)
- Conan Exiles (giugno 2023)
- DC League of Superpets The Adventures of Crypto and Ace (giugno 2023)
- Deus Ex Mankind Divided (giugno 2023)
- Dodgeball Academia (giugno 2023)
- Forager (giugno 2023)
- Hundred Days Winemaking Simulator (giugno 2023)
- Inscryption (giugno 2023)
- Killing Floor 2 (giugno 2023)
- Lonely Mountains Downhill (giugno 2023)
- MX vs ATV Legends (giugno 2023)
- My Friend Peppa Pig (giugno 2023)
- PAW Patrol Mighty Pups Save Adventure Bay! (giugno 2023)
- Redout 2 (giugno 2023)
- Rogue Legacy 2 (giugno 2023)
- Soulstice (giugno 2023)
- Tacoma (giugno 2023)
- The Talos Principle Deluxe Edition (giugno 2023)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Shredder’s Revenge (giugno 2023)
- Thief (giugno 2023)
- Vampire The Masquerade Coteries of New York (giugno 2023)
- The Wild at Heart (giugno 2023)
- Bus Simulator 21 Next Stop (maggio 2023)
- Humanity (maggio 2023)
- Lake (maggio 2023)
- Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart (maggio 2023)
- Soundfall (maggio 2023)
- Thymesia (maggio 2023)
- Dishonored 2 (maggio 2023)
- Dishonored Death of the Outsider (maggio 2023)
- The Evil Within 2 (maggio 2023)
- Rain World (maggio 2023)
- Rise of the Tomb Raider 20 Year Celebration (maggio 2023)
- Rune Factory 4 Special (maggio 2023)
- Sakuna Of Rice and Ruin (maggio 2023)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider (maggio 2023)
- Tomb Raider Definitive Edition (maggio 2023)
- Watch Dogs Legion (maggio 2023)
- Wolfenstein Youngblood (maggio 2023)
- Bassmaster Fishing (aprile 2023)
- Doom Eternal (aprile 2023)
- Kena Bridge of Spirits (aprile 2023)
- Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom (aprile 2023)
- Paradise Killer (aprile 2023)
- Riders Republic (aprile 2023)
- Sackboy A Big Adventure (aprile 2023)
- Bassmaster Fishing (aprile 2023)
- The Evil Within (aprile 2023)
- Slay the Spire (aprile 2023)
- Wolfenstein The Old Blood (aprile 2023)
- Wolfenstein 2 The New Colossus (aprile 2023)
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot (marzo 2023)
- Ghostwire Tokyo (marzo 2023)
- Haven (marzo 2023)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising (marzo 2023)
- Life is Strange True Colors (marzo 2023)
- Rainbow Six Extraction (marzo 2023)
- Tchia (marzo 2023)
- Uncharted Raccolta L'Eredità dei Ladri (marzo 2023)
- Dragon Ball Z Kakarot (marzo 2023)
- Final Fantasy Type-0 HD (marzo 2023)
- Haven (marzo 2023)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising (marzo 2023)
- Life is Strange 2 (marzo 2023)
- Life is Strange True Colors (marzo 2023)
- NEO The World Ends With You (marzo 2023)
- Rage 2 (marzo 2023)
- Rainbow Six Extraction (marzo 2023)
- Street Fighter 5 Champion Edition (marzo 2023)
- Untitled Goose Game (marzo 2023)
- Horizon Forbidden West (febbraio 2023)
- Outriders (febbraio 2023)
- The Forgotten City (febbraio 2023)
- The Quarry (febbraio 2023)
- Ace Combat 7 Skies Unknown (febbraio 2023)
- Borderlands 3 (febbraio 2023)
- Earth Defense Force 5 (febbraio 2023)
- Horizon Forbidden West (febbraio 2023)
- I am Setsuna (febbraio 2023)
- Lost Sphear (febbraio 2023)
- Oninaki (febbraio 2023)
- Resident Evil 7 Biohazard (febbraio 2023)
- Scarlet Nexus (febbraio 2023)
- Tekken 7 (febbraio 2023)
- Back 4 Blood (gennaio 2023)
- Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition (gennaio 2023)
- Jett The Far Shore (gennaio 2023)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ (gennaio 2023)
- Erica (gennaio 2023)
- Jett The Far Shore (gennaio 2023)
- Just Cause 4 Reloaded (gennaio 2023)
- Life is Strange (gennaio 2023)
- Life is Strange Before the Storm (gennaio 2023)
- Omno (gennaio 2023)
- WWE 2K22 (gennaio 2023)
Classici PlayStation Plus Premium
- Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series
- PaRappa the Rapper 2
- Grandia
- Jet Moto
- Up
- IQ Final
- Ape Escape Academy
- Soulcalibur Broken Destiny
- Tekken 6
- Dragon’s Crown Pro (PS4)
- Star Ocean First Departure R (PS4)
- Star Ocean The Last Hope (PS4)
- Star Ocean Till the End of Time (PS4)
- Ape Escape On the Loose
- MediEvil Resurrection
- Pursuit Force Extreme Justice
- Twisted Metal
- Twisted Metal 2
- Gravity Crash Portable
- Herc's Adventures
- Worms
- Coded Soul
- Killzone Liberation
- Ghostbusters The Video Game Remastered (PS4)
- Blade Dancer Lineage of Light
- Pursuit Force
- Syphon Filter Logan’s Shadow
- Dishonored Definitive Edition PS4
- Doom (PS4)
- Doom 2 (PS4)
- Doom 3 (PS4)
- Doom 64 (PS4)
- Ridge Racer Type 4
- Ape Academy 2
- Syphon Filter Dark Mirror
- Destroy All Humans! (PS4)
- Harvest Moon Back to Nature
- The Legend of Dragoon
- Wild Arms 2
- Hot Shots Golf 2
- Star Wars Demolition
- Syphon Filter 3
PlayStation Plus
