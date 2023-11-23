Quanti giochi sono usciti nel 2023 su PlayStation Plus?

Nel 2023 sono usciti decine di giochi su PlayStation Plus, suddivisi tra i tier Essential, Extra e Premium: giochi recenti, titoli più datati, nuove uscite al day one e classici per le vecchie console Sony, non manca davvero nulla.

Per avere un quadro più completo della situazione, abbiamo elencato tutti ma proprio tutti i giochi usciti su PlayStation Plus nel 2023, all'appello mancano i giochi di dicembre 2023, li inseriremo non appena Sony li annuncerà, tra la fine di novembre e la prima metà del mese di dicembre.

PlayStation Plus Essential

Mafia II Definitive Edition (novembre 2023)

Aliens Fireteam Elite (novembre 2023)

Dragon Ball The Breakers (novembre 2023)

The Callisto Protocol (ottobre 2023)

Weird West (ottobre 2023)

Saints Row (settembre 2023)

Black Desert Traveler Edition (settembre 2023)

Generation Zero (settembre 2023)

Death's Door (agosto 2023)

PGA Tour 2K23 (agosto 2023)

Dreams (agosto 2023)

Alan Wake Remastered (luglio 2023)

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War (luglio 2023)

Endling Extinction is Forever (luglio 2023)

Jurassic World Evolution 2 (giugno 2023)

NBA 2K23 (giugno 2023)

Trek to Yomi (giugno 2023)

Chivalry 2 (maggio 2023)

Grid Legends (maggio 2023)

Descenders (maggio 2023)

Meet Your Maker (aprile 2023)

Sackboy A Big Adventure (aprile 2023)

Tails of Iron (aprile 2023)

Battlefield 2042 (marzo 2023)

Code Vein (marzo 2023)

Minecraft Dungeons (marzo 2023)

Destiny 2 Oltre La Luce (febbraio 2023)

Evil Dead The Game (febbraio 2023)

OlliOlliWorld (febbraio 2023)

Axiom Verge 2 (gennaio 2023)

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order (gennaio 2023)

Fallout 76 (gennaio 2023)

PlayStation Plus Extra e Premium 2023

Superliminal (novembre 2023)

Teardown (novembre 2023)

Alternate Jake Hunter Daedalus The Awakening of Golden Jazz (novembre 2023)

Dead Island Riptide Definitive Edition (novembre 2023)

Dragon’s Dogma Dark Arisen (novembre 2023)

Eiyuden Chronicle Rising (novembre 2023)

Mobile Suit Gundam: Extreme vs. Maxi Boost On (novembre 2023)

Nobunaga’s Ambition Taishi (novembre 2023)

River City Melee Mach!! (novembre 2023)

Alien Isolation (ottobre 2023)

The Dark Pictures Anthology House of Ashes (ottobre 2023)

Disco Elysium The Final Cut (ottobre 2023)

Eldest Souls (ottobre 2023)

FAR Changing Tides (ottobre 2023)

Gotham Knights (ottobre 2023)

Gungrave G.O.R.E. (ottobre 2023)

Dead Island Definitive Edition (ottobre 2023)

Elite Dangerous (ottobre 2023)

Outlast 2 (ottobre 2023)

Röki (ottobre 2023)

Call of the Sea (settembre 2023)

Cloudpunk (settembre 2023)

PAW Patrol The Movie Adventure City Calls (settembre 2023)

Planet Coaster Console Edition (settembre 2023)

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 (settembre 2023)

Star Ocean The Divine Force (settembre 2023)

Tails Noir (settembre 2023)

This War of Mine Final Cut (settembre 2023)

Unpacking (settembre 2023)

13 Sentinels Aegis Rim (settembre 2023)

Contra Rogue Corps (settembre 2023)

NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139… (settembre 2023)

Odin Sphere Leifthrasir (settembre 2023)

Sid Meier's Civilization 6 (settembre 2023)

Star Ocean Integrity and Faithlessness (settembre 2023)

West of Dead (settembre 2023)

Cursed to Golf (agosto 2023)

Destiny 2 The Witch Queen (agosto 2023)

Destroy All Humans 2 Reprobed (agosto 2023)

Hotel Transylvania Scary-Tale Adventures (agosto 2023)

Lawn Mowing Simulator Landmark Edition (agosto 2023)

Lost Judgment (agosto 2023)

Moving Out 2 (agosto 2023)

PJ Masks Heroes of the Night (agosto 2023)

Sea of Stars (agosto 2023)

Midnight Fight Express (agosto 2023)

Spellforce 3 Reforced (agosto 2023)

Source of Madness (agosto 2023)

Two Point Hospital Jumbo Edition (agosto 2023)

The Ascent (luglio 2023)

Fast & Furious Spy Racers Rise of SH1FT3R (luglio 2023)

It Takes Two (luglio 2023)

Sniper Elite 5 (luglio 2023)

Snowrunner (luglio 2023)

World War Z (luglio 2023)

Circus Electrique (luglio 2023)

Dynasty Warriors 9 (luglio 2023)

Dysmantle (luglio 2023)

Melty Blood Type Lumina (luglio 2023)

Monster Jam Steel Titans (luglio 2023)

My Little Pony A Maretime Bay Adventure (luglio 2023)

Samurai Warriors 5 (luglio 2023)

SpongeBob SquarePants Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated (luglio 2023)

Undertale (luglio 2023)

Elex 2 (giugno 2023)

Far Cry 6 (giugno 2023)

MX vs ATV Legends (giugno 2023)

A Hat in Time (giugno 2023)

Carto (giugno 2023)

Conan Exiles (giugno 2023)

DC League of Superpets The Adventures of Crypto and Ace (giugno 2023)

Deus Ex Mankind Divided (giugno 2023)

Dodgeball Academia (giugno 2023)

Forager (giugno 2023)

Hundred Days Winemaking Simulator (giugno 2023)

Killing Floor 2 (giugno 2023)

Lonely Mountains Downhill (giugno 2023)

My Friend Peppa Pig (giugno 2023)

PAW Patrol Mighty Pups Save Adventure Bay! (giugno 2023)

Redout 2 (giugno 2023)

Rogue Legacy 2 (giugno 2023)

Soulstice (giugno 2023)

Tacoma (giugno 2023)

The Talos Principle Deluxe Edition (giugno 2023)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Shredder’s Revenge (giugno 2023)

Thief (giugno 2023)

Vampire The Masquerade Coteries of New York (giugno 2023)

The Wild at Heart (giugno 2023)

Bus Simulator 21 Next Stop (maggio 2023)

Humanity (maggio 2023)

Lake (maggio 2023)

Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart (maggio 2023)

Soundfall (maggio 2023)

Thymesia (maggio 2023)

Dishonored 2 (maggio 2023)

Dishonored Death of the Outsider (maggio 2023)

The Evil Within 2 (maggio 2023)

Rain World (maggio 2023)

Rise of the Tomb Raider 20 Year Celebration (maggio 2023)

Rune Factory 4 Special (maggio 2023)

Sakuna Of Rice and Ruin (maggio 2023)

Shadow of the Tomb Raider (maggio 2023)

Tomb Raider Definitive Edition (maggio 2023)

Watch Dogs Legion (maggio 2023)

Wolfenstein Youngblood (maggio 2023)

Doom Eternal (aprile 2023)

Kena Bridge of Spirits (aprile 2023)

Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom (aprile 2023)

Paradise Killer (aprile 2023)

Riders Republic (aprile 2023)

Sackboy A Big Adventure (aprile 2023)

The Evil Within (aprile 2023)

Slay the Spire (aprile 2023)

Wolfenstein The Old Blood (aprile 2023)

Wolfenstein 2 The New Colossus (aprile 2023)

Ghostwire Tokyo (marzo 2023)

Tchia (marzo 2023)

Uncharted Raccolta L'Eredità dei Ladri (marzo 2023)

Final Fantasy Type-0 HD (marzo 2023)

Life is Strange 2 (marzo 2023)

NEO The World Ends With You (marzo 2023)

Rage 2 (marzo 2023)

Street Fighter 5 Champion Edition (marzo 2023)

Untitled Goose Game (marzo 2023)

Outriders (febbraio 2023)

The Quarry (febbraio 2023)

Ace Combat 7 Skies Unknown (febbraio 2023)

Borderlands 3 (febbraio 2023)

Earth Defense Force 5 (febbraio 2023)

I am Setsuna (febbraio 2023)

Lost Sphear (febbraio 2023)

Oninaki (febbraio 2023)

Resident Evil 7 Biohazard (febbraio 2023)

Scarlet Nexus (febbraio 2023)

Tekken 7 (febbraio 2023)

Back 4 Blood (gennaio 2023)

Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition (gennaio 2023)

Jett The Far Shore (gennaio 2023)

Dragon Ball FighterZ (gennaio 2023)

Erica (gennaio 2023)

Just Cause 4 Reloaded (gennaio 2023)

Life is Strange (gennaio 2023)

Life is Strange Before the Storm (gennaio 2023)

Omno (gennaio 2023)

WWE 2K22 (gennaio 2023)

Classici PlayStation Plus Premium

Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series

PaRappa the Rapper 2

Grandia

Jet Moto

Up

IQ Final

Ape Escape Academy

Soulcalibur Broken Destiny

Tekken 6

Dragon’s Crown Pro (PS4)

Star Ocean First Departure R (PS4)

Star Ocean The Last Hope (PS4)

Star Ocean Till the End of Time (PS4)

Ape Escape On the Loose

MediEvil Resurrection

Pursuit Force Extreme Justice

Twisted Metal

Twisted Metal 2

Gravity Crash Portable

Herc's Adventures

Worms

Coded Soul

Killzone Liberation

Ghostbusters The Video Game Remastered (PS4)

Blade Dancer Lineage of Light

Pursuit Force

Syphon Filter Logan’s Shadow

Dishonored Definitive Edition PS4

Doom (PS4)

Doom 2 (PS4)

Doom 3 (PS4)

Doom 64 (PS4)

Ridge Racer Type 4

Ape Academy 2

Syphon Filter Dark Mirror

Destroy All Humans! (PS4)

Harvest Moon Back to Nature

The Legend of Dragoon

Wild Arms 2

Hot Shots Golf 2

Star Wars Demolition

Syphon Filter 3

possono essere scaricati solo nel mese di pubblicazione mentre irestano disponibili per un periodo di tempo maggior, seppur soggetti alla normale rotazione del catalogo e dunque possibili di "uscita" in qualsiasi momento.