Quali giochi vedremo alla Gamescom? Nota insider diffonde una lista di rumor!
Dopo aver attirato su di sé l'attenzione in occasione dell'E3 2019, con leak legati ad esempio alle nuove IP di Bethesda e all'annuncio di Final Fantasy VIII Remaster, l'insider Sabi incrementa la propria attività su Twitter in vista della Gamescom.
Come potete infatti verificare direttamente in calce a questa news, l'insider ha pubblicato una lunga serie di cinguettii, all'interno dei quali offre alcune previsioni su giochi che, nel corso della Fiera di Colonia, saranno in qualche modo protagonisti, tramite annunci, nuovi trailer o altro. Di seguito, vi riportiamo dunque l'elenco dei titoli citati da Sabi:
- Kerbal Space Program 2;
- Sakura Wars;
- Samurai Shodown;
- Ancestors;
- Anno 1800;
- Attack on Titan 2;
- Baby Hands VR;
- Borderlands 3;
- Cibtrik;
- Control;
- Cyberpunk 2077;
- Darksiders: Genesis;
- Destroy All Humans;
- Disintegration;
- Doom Eternal;
- Elder Scrolls Online;
- Erica;
- Farming Simulator 2019;
- Gears 5;
- GRID;
- Injection pie23 No Name No Number;
- Iron Harvest;
- Journey to the Savage Planet;
- Just Dance 2020;
- Kine;
- LoTR Card Game;
- Madden NFL 2020;
- Metro Exodus;
- Moving Out;
- Mortal Kombat 11;
- One Punch Man;
- Orcs Must Die 3;
- Pig Eat Ball;
- Port Royale 4;
- Predator: Hunting Grounds;
- Remnant: From the Ashes;
- Remothered: Broken Porcelain;
- Shenmue 3;
- Skyforge;
- Snowrunner;
- Spacebase Startopia;
- Streets of Rage 4;
- The Dark Pictures Anthology Man of Medan;
- Tokyo Chronos;
- Tokyo Ghoul: Re Call to Exist;
- Trails of Cold Steel 3;
- Wasteland 3;
- Watchdogs: Legion;
- Windjammer;
I'm slowly getting a list of games that are going to have some sort of trailers/news out around Gamescom, after snooping around a bit with @GenosPapa. Please note that, to my knowledge, none of these are Nintendo first-party games. Give me some time before I start sharing them— Sabi (@New_WabiSabi) August 18, 2019
First up, Kerbal Space Program 2, Sakura Wars and Samurai Showdown.— Sabi (@New_WabiSabi) August 18, 2019
Ancestors, Anno 1800, Attack on titan 2 (maybe coming to stadia? no idea what news there'd be for this game), baby hands VR, Borderlands 3 (duh).— Sabi (@New_WabiSabi) August 18, 2019
Cibtrik, Control, Cyberpunk 2077, Darksiders: Genesis, Destroy All Humans, Disintegration, Doom Eternal, Elder Scrolls Online, Erica (FINALLY), Farming Simulator 2019 (Best game ever, definitely)— Sabi (@New_WabiSabi) August 18, 2019
Gears 5, GRID, Injection pie23 No Name No Number, Iron Harvest, Journey to the Savage Planet, Just Dance 2020, Kine, LotR Card Game, Madden NFL 2020, Metro Exodus,— Sabi (@New_WabiSabi) August 18, 2019
(I just know that all the games in this thread at getting news, I won't be mentioning if they're Stadia ports)
Moving Out, Mortal Kombat 11, One Punch Man, Orcs Must Die 3 (YES, one that is actually titled '3'), Pig Eat Ball, Port Royale 4, Predator: Hunting Grounds, Remnant: From the Ashes, Remothered: Broken Porcelain, Sakura Wars (finally, more info), Shenmue 3, Skyforge.— Sabi (@New_WabiSabi) August 18, 2019
Snowrunner, Spacebase Startopia (yes, it's real), Streets of Rage 4 (FINALLY), The Dark Pictures Anthology Man of Medan, Tokyo Chronos, Tokyo Ghoul: Re Call to Exist (finally), Trails of Cold Steel 3, Wasteland 3, Watchdogs Legion and lastly, Windjammer— Sabi (@New_WabiSabi) August 18, 2019
Clarifying some things now that I have shared names: these are general games that are getting new info or trailers at Gamescom. There is obvious/confirmed stuff I didn't mention like Death Stranding, but I'm just mentioning what me and @GenosPapa found.— Sabi (@New_WabiSabi) August 18, 2019
Altri contenuti per Gamescom 2019
- Gamescom 2019:seguiteci su Twitch nel Pre-Show del Q&A dalle 16:00 del 20, 21 e 22 agosto!
- Gamescom 2019: seguite lo Stadia Connect assieme a noi su Twitch il 19 agosto dalle 19:00!
- Microsoft Gamescom 2019: Inside Xbox commentato in diretta su Twitch lunedì 19 agosto
- Q&A dalla Gamescom 2019: in diretta da Colonia tutti i giorni alle 17:00 fino al 22 agosto
- Gamescom 2019: date e orari dello show d'apertura e delle conferenze
