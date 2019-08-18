Everyeye.itLogo Everyeye.it
Quali giochi vedremo alla Gamescom? Nota insider diffonde una lista di rumor!

Dopo aver attirato su di sé l'attenzione in occasione dell'E3 2019, con leak legati ad esempio alle nuove IP di Bethesda e all'annuncio di Final Fantasy VIII Remaster, l'insider Sabi incrementa la propria attività su Twitter in vista della Gamescom.

Come potete infatti verificare direttamente in calce a questa news, l'insider ha pubblicato una lunga serie di cinguettii, all'interno dei quali offre alcune previsioni su giochi che, nel corso della Fiera di Colonia, saranno in qualche modo protagonisti, tramite annunci, nuovi trailer o altro. Di seguito, vi riportiamo dunque l'elenco dei titoli citati da Sabi:

  • Kerbal Space Program 2;
  • Sakura Wars;
  • Samurai Shodown;
  • Ancestors;
  • Anno 1800;
  • Attack on Titan 2;
  • Baby Hands VR;
  • Borderlands 3;
  • Cibtrik;
  • Control;
  • Cyberpunk 2077;
  • Darksiders: Genesis;
  • Destroy All Humans;
  • Disintegration;
  • Doom Eternal;
  • Elder Scrolls Online;
  • Erica;
  • Farming Simulator 2019;
  • Gears 5;
  • GRID;
  • Injection pie23 No Name No Number;
  • Iron Harvest;
  • Journey to the Savage Planet;
  • Just Dance 2020;
  • Kine;
  • LoTR Card Game;
  • Madden NFL 2020;
  • Metro Exodus;
  • Moving Out;
  • Mortal Kombat 11;
  • One Punch Man;
  • Orcs Must Die 3;
  • Pig Eat Ball;
  • Port Royale 4;
  • Predator: Hunting Grounds;
  • Remnant: From the Ashes;
  • Remothered: Broken Porcelain;
  • Shenmue 3;
  • Skyforge;
  • Snowrunner;
  • Spacebase Startopia;
  • Streets of Rage 4;
  • The Dark Pictures Anthology Man of Medan;
  • Tokyo Chronos;
  • Tokyo Ghoul: Re Call to Exist;
  • Trails of Cold Steel 3;
  • Wasteland 3;
  • Watchdogs: Legion;
  • Windjammer;
Insomma, un elenco piuttosto nutrito, ma che, come di consueto, vi invitiamo caldamente a prendere con le pinze: rumor o leak rappresentano infatti informazioni non ufficiali e possono risultare parzialmente o totalmente errati. Per scoprire cosa ci riserva la Fiera di Colonia non ci resta dunque che attenderne l'apertura! La redazione di Everyeye non mancherà di tenervi compagnia: lunedì 1 agosto potrete seguire il Nintendo Indie World, l'Inside Xbox e lo Stadia Connect sul canale Twitch di Everyeye.
