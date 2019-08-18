Quali giochi vedremo alla Gamescom? Nota insider diffonde una lista di rumor!

I'm slowly getting a list of games that are going to have some sort of trailers/news out around Gamescom, after snooping around a bit with @GenosPapa. Please note that, to my knowledge, none of these are Nintendo first-party games. Give me some time before I start sharing them — Sabi (@New_WabiSabi) August 18, 2019

First up, Kerbal Space Program 2, Sakura Wars and Samurai Showdown. — Sabi (@New_WabiSabi) August 18, 2019

Ancestors, Anno 1800, Attack on titan 2 (maybe coming to stadia? no idea what news there'd be for this game), baby hands VR, Borderlands 3 (duh). — Sabi (@New_WabiSabi) August 18, 2019

Cibtrik, Control, Cyberpunk 2077, Darksiders: Genesis, Destroy All Humans, Disintegration, Doom Eternal, Elder Scrolls Online, Erica (FINALLY), Farming Simulator 2019 (Best game ever, definitely) — Sabi (@New_WabiSabi) August 18, 2019

Gears 5, GRID, Injection pie23 No Name No Number, Iron Harvest, Journey to the Savage Planet, Just Dance 2020, Kine, LotR Card Game, Madden NFL 2020, Metro Exodus,

(I just know that all the games in this thread at getting news, I won't be mentioning if they're Stadia ports) — Sabi (@New_WabiSabi) August 18, 2019

Moving Out, Mortal Kombat 11, One Punch Man, Orcs Must Die 3 (YES, one that is actually titled '3'), Pig Eat Ball, Port Royale 4, Predator: Hunting Grounds, Remnant: From the Ashes, Remothered: Broken Porcelain, Sakura Wars (finally, more info), Shenmue 3, Skyforge. — Sabi (@New_WabiSabi) August 18, 2019

Snowrunner, Spacebase Startopia (yes, it's real), Streets of Rage 4 (FINALLY), The Dark Pictures Anthology Man of Medan, Tokyo Chronos, Tokyo Ghoul: Re Call to Exist (finally), Trails of Cold Steel 3, Wasteland 3, Watchdogs Legion and lastly, Windjammer — Sabi (@New_WabiSabi) August 18, 2019