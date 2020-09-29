Giochi Xbox One, The Division 2 e Borderlands 3 tra i nuovi sconti della settimana
di
Davide Leoni
Come ogni martedì arrivano i nuovi Deals with Gold su Xbox Store, gli sconti della settimana dedicati ai migliori giochi del catalogo Xbox One, con offerte su decine di titoli, in promozione solo fino al 5 ottobre.
Tra i giochi scontati troviamo Desert Child, Borderlands 3 Deluxe Edition, Borderlands The Handsome Collection, Redout, Watch Dogs 2 e tanti altri, con sconti fino al 90%.
Xbox Store Sconti
- 1971 Project Helios Xbox One Game 30% Spotlight Sale
- 8-Bit Armies Xbox One Game 90% Spotlight Sale
- A Knight’s Quest Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight Sale
- Aborigenus Xbox One Game 35% Spotlight Sale
- Abyss: The Wraiths of Eden Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial 90% Deep Sea Discount
- Aery – Broken Memories Xbox One X Enhanced 33% DWG
- Borderlands 3 Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG
- Borderlands: The Handsome Collection Xbox One Game 75% DWG
- Depth Of Extinction Xbox One X Enhanced 33% Deep Sea Discount
- Desert Child Xbox One Game 50% DWG
- Disintegration Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG
- Doug Hates His Job Xbox One X Enhanced 40% Spotlight Sale
- Dovetail Games Euro Fishing Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Deep Sea Discount
- Dread Nautical Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Deep Sea Discount
- Earth Atlantis Xbox One Game 60% Spotlight Sale
- Edgar – Bokbok in Boulzac Xbox One Game 50% DWG
- Element Space Xbox One X Enhanced 40% Spotlight Sale
- Euro Fishing: Ultimate Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Deep Sea Discount
- Faery: Legends of Avalon Xbox One Backward Compatible 80% DWG
- Fishing Planet: Bassboat Explorer Pack Add-On 25% Deep Sea Discount
- Fishing Planet: Golden Pack Add-On 30% Deep Sea Discount
- Fishing Planet: Rainforest Journey Pack Add-On 20% Deep Sea Discount
- Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour + Quad Lake Pass Xbox One Game 50% Deep Sea Discount
- Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour Quad Lake Pass Add-On 50% Deep Sea Discount
- Fishing: Barents Sea Complete Edition Xbox One Game 33% Deep Sea Discount
- Flutter Bombs Xbox One Game 50% DWG
- Nightmares from the Deep 3: Davy Jones Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Deep Sea Discount
- Nightmares from the Deep Collection Xbox One Game 75% Deep Sea Discount
- Outbreak: The Nightmare Chronicles Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Spotlight Sale
- Outbuddies DX Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Deep Sea Discount
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker – Definitive Edition Xbox One Game 20% DWG
- Pillars of Eternity II Deadfire Ultimate Edition Xbox One Game 35% Deep Sea Discount
- Purple Chicken Spaceman Xbox One Game 70% Deep Sea Discount
- Radio Squid Xbox One Game 40% Deep Sea Discount
- Rebel Cops Xbox One X Enhanced 25% DWG
- Redout Back to Earth Pack Add-On 50% Spotlight Sale
- Redout Lightspeed Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Spotlight Sale
- Subnautica Xbox Game Pass 30% Deep Sea Discount
- Sunless Sea: Zubmariner Edition Xbox One Game 67% Deep Sea Discount
- Super Volley Blast Xbox One Game 50% Deep Sea Discount
- Surf World Series Xbox One Game 40% Deep Sea Discount
- Swim Out Xbox One Game 30% Deep Sea Discount
- Swimsanity! Xbox One Game 30% Deep Sea Discount
- The Aquatic Adventure of the Last Human Xbox One Game 60% Deep Sea Discount
- The Division 2 Warlords of New York Edition Xbox One Game 67% DWG
- The Division 2 Warlords of New York – Expansion Add-On 50% DWG
- The Division 2 Warlords of New York – Ultimate Edition Xbox One Game 67% DWG
- The Flame in the Flood Xbox One Game 75% Deep Sea Discount
- Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Spotlight Sale
- Tower Of Time Xbox One Game 33% DWG
- Ultimate Fishing Simulator Xbox One Game 30% Deep Sea Discount
- Waking Xbox One Game 30% DWG
- War Tech Fighters Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG
- Watch Dogs 1 + Watch Dogs 2 Gold Editions Bundle Xbox One Game 75% DWG
- Watch Dogs 1 + Watch Dogs 2 Standard Editions Bundle Xbox One Game 75% DWG
- Watch Dogs 2 Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial 80% DWG
- Watch Dogs 2 Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 80% DWG
- Watch Dogs 2 Gold Edition Xbox One Game 80% DWG
- Watch Dogs 2 Season Pass Add-On 60% DWG
- Watch Dogs Season Pass Add-On 50% DWG
- Watch_Dogs Xbox One Game 65% DWG
I giochi contrassegnati con il simbolo asterisco sono in offerta solamente per gli abbonati Xbox LIVE Gold mentre gli altri sono accessibili anche agli utenti Silver. Avete già deciso cosa comprare? Fatecelo sapere nello spazio qui sotto dedicato ai commenti.
