Giochi Xbox in sconto: Assassin's Creed, Borderlands 3, GTA 4 e Max Payne

Come ogni martedì tornano i Deals with Gold su Xbox Store, gli sconti riservati agli abbonati Xbox LIVE Gold e Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, con decine di videogiochi per le console Xbox in offerta a prezzo ridotto.

Fino al 4 luglio è possibile acquistare tantissimi titoli a prezzi scontati tra cui Aeon Must Die, Assassin's Creed Odyssey, Red Dead Redemption, Max Payne, Mafia 2, GTA 4, Spec Ops The Line e BioShock.

Xbox giochi in offerta

1979 Revolution: Black Friday Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spotlight Sale

A Memoir Blue Smart Delivery 25% Publisher Spotlight Sale

A Plague Tale: Innocence Xbox Game Pass 75% DWG*

Aeon Must Die! Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG*

Aery – Sky Castle Xbox One X Enhanced 40% DWG*

Ages of Mages: The Last Keeper Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Spotlight Sale

Ash of Gods: Redemption Xbox One X Enhanced 90% Publisher Spotlight Sale

Ashen Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Publisher Spotlight Sale

Ashen: Definitive Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Publisher Spotlight Sale

Assassin’s Creed Chronicles – Trilogy Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Publisher Spotlight Sale

Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: China Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Publisher Spotlight Sale

Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: India Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Publisher Spotlight Sale

Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: Russia Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Publisher Spotlight Sale

Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Publisher Spotlight Sale

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Publisher Spotlight Sale

Assassin’s Creed Origins – Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Publisher Spotlight Sale

Assassin’s Creed Rogue Xbox One Backward Compatible 70% DWG*

Assassin’s Creed Syndicate Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Publisher Spotlight Sale

Assassin’s Creed Triple Pack: Black Flag, Unity, Syndicate Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Smart Delivery 60% Publisher Spotlight Sale

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Season Pass Add-On 50% Publisher Spotlight Sale

Back 4 Blood: Ultimate Edition Smart Delivery 50% Publisher Spotlight Sale

Ball laB Smart Delivery 30% Spotlight Sale

Batman: Arkham Collection Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Publisher Spotlight Sale

Before We Leave Xbox Game Pass 50% Game Award Winner Sale

BioShock Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Game Award Winner Sale

BioShock 2 Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% DWG*

BioShock 2 Remastered Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*

BioShock Infinite Xbox One Backward Compatible 70% DWG*

BioShock Infinite: The Complete Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*

BioShock Remastered Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*

Bit Orchard: Animal Valley Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Spotlight Sale

Blue Dragon Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% Games With Pets Sale

Boggle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Publisher Spotlight Sale

Borderlands Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% DWG*

Borderlands 2 Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% DWG*

Borderlands 2 Season Pass Add-On 70% DWG*

Borderlands 2 Ultimate Upgrade Pack Add-On 67% DWG*

Borderlands 2 Ultimate Upgrade Pack 2 Add-On 67% DWG*

Borderlands 3 Season Pass Add-On 75% DWG*

Borderlands 3: Bounty of Blood Add-On 33% DWG*

Borderlands 3: Guns, Love, and Tentacles Add-On 33% DWG*

Borderlands 3: Next Level Edition Smart Delivery 70% DWG*

Jeopardy! Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% DWG*

Just Dance 2022 Ultimate Edition Smart Delivery 50% Publisher Spotlight Sale

Kao the Kangaroo Smart Delivery 10% Spotlight Sale

Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition Xbox Game Pass 40% Publisher Spotlight Sale

Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition Complete Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 55% DWG*

Kingdom Come: Deliverance Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Game Award Winner Sale

King’s Bounty II Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Publisher Spotlight Sale

King’s Bounty II – Lord’s Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Publisher Spotlight Sale

Kona Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Publisher Spotlight Sale

Ladders by POWGI Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale

Last Stop Xbox Game Pass 50% Publisher Spotlight Sale

LEGO DC Super-Villains Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Publisher Spotlight Sale

LEGO Harry Potter Collection Xbox One X Enhanced 55% Publisher Spotlight Sale

LEGO Jurassic World Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Publisher Spotlight Sale

LEGO Marvel Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Publisher Spotlight Sale

Little Nightmares Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 75% Game Award Winner Sale

Lost Judgment Digital Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 50% Games With Pets Sale

Mable & The Wood Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spotlight Sale

Mafia II Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% Game Award Winner Sale

Mafia II: Definitive Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 67% DWG*

Mafia III: Definitive Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 67% DWG*

Max Payne Xbox One Backward Compatible 40% Game Award Winner Sale

Mega Man 30th Anniversary Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Games With Pets Sale

Metro Exodus Gold Edition Smart Delivery 75% Publisher Spotlight Sale

Metro Redux Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Publisher Spotlight Sale

Metro Saga Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Publisher Spotlight Sale

Minerva’s Den Xbox One Backward Compatible 50% DWG*

Misadventures PB Winterbottom Xbox One Backward Compatible 80% DWG*

Mixups by POWGI Smart Delivery 50% Spotlight Sale

Monopoly Deal Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Publisher Spotlight Sale

Monster Energy Supercross – Special Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Spotlight Sale

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate Smart Delivery 60% Publisher Spotlight Sale

Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood Backward Compatible 70% DWG*

Assassin’s Creed Rogue Backward Compatible 70% DWG*

BioShock Backward Compatible 60% Game Award Winners Sale

BioShock 2 Backward Compatible 60% DWG*

BioShock 2 Minerva’s Den Add-On 50% DWG*

BioShock Infinite Backward Compatible 70% DWG*

Blue Dragon Backward Compatible 75% Games With Pets Sale

Borderlands Backward Compatible 60% DWG*

Borderlands 2 Backward Compatible 60% DWG*

Borderlands 2 Season Pass Add-On 70% DWG*

Borderlands 2 Ultimate Vault Hunter Upgrade Pack Add-On 67% DWG*

Borderlands 2 Ultimate Vault Hunter Upgrade Pack 2 Add-On 67% DWG*

Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel Backward Compatible 70% DWG*

Duke Nukem Forever Backward Compatible 80% DWG*

Dust: An Elysian Tail Backward Compatible 75% Games With Pets Sale

Far Cry 4 Backward Compatible 67% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale

Grand Theft Auto IV Backward Compatible 65% Game Award Winners Sale

Mafia II Backward Compatible 75% Game Award Winners Sale

Max Payne Backward Compatible 40% Game Award Winners Sale

Prey Backward Compatible 80% DWG*

RAW – Realms of Ancient War Backward Compatible 70% DWG*

Red Dead Redemption Backward Compatible 67% Game Award Winners Sale

Rotastic Arcade 80% DWG*

Sid Meier’s Civilization Revolution Backward Compatible 75% DWG*

Sid Meier’s Pirates! Backward Compatible 75% DWG*

Spec Ops: The Line Backward Compatible 80% DWG*

The Darkness Backward Compatible 80% DWG*

The Darkness II Backward Compatible 80% DWG*

The Misadventures of PB Winterbottom Backward Compatible 80% DWG*

I giochi contrassegnati dal simbolo asterisco sono scontati solamente per gli abbonati Xbox LIVE Gold e Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Trovate la lista completa dei giochi Xbox in offerta sul sito di Major Nelson.