Giochi Xbox in sconto: Assassin's Creed, Borderlands 3, GTA 4 e Max Payne
di
Davide Leoni
Come ogni martedì tornano i Deals with Gold su Xbox Store, gli sconti riservati agli abbonati Xbox LIVE Gold e Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, con decine di videogiochi per le console Xbox in offerta a prezzo ridotto.
Fino al 4 luglio è possibile acquistare tantissimi titoli a prezzi scontati tra cui Aeon Must Die, Assassin's Creed Odyssey, Red Dead Redemption, Max Payne, Mafia 2, GTA 4, Spec Ops The Line e BioShock.
Xbox giochi in offerta
- 1979 Revolution: Black Friday Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spotlight Sale
- A Memoir Blue Smart Delivery 25% Publisher Spotlight Sale
- A Plague Tale: Innocence Xbox Game Pass 75% DWG*
- Aeon Must Die! Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG*
- Aery – Sky Castle Xbox One X Enhanced 40% DWG*
- Ages of Mages: The Last Keeper Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Spotlight Sale
- Ash of Gods: Redemption Xbox One X Enhanced 90% Publisher Spotlight Sale
- Ashen Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Publisher Spotlight Sale
- Ashen: Definitive Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Publisher Spotlight Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Chronicles – Trilogy Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Publisher Spotlight Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: China Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Publisher Spotlight Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: India Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Publisher Spotlight Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: Russia Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Publisher Spotlight Sale
- Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Publisher Spotlight Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Publisher Spotlight Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Origins – Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Publisher Spotlight Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Rogue Xbox One Backward Compatible 70% DWG*
- Assassin’s Creed Syndicate Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Publisher Spotlight Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Triple Pack: Black Flag, Unity, Syndicate Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Smart Delivery 60% Publisher Spotlight Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Season Pass Add-On 50% Publisher Spotlight Sale
- Back 4 Blood: Ultimate Edition Smart Delivery 50% Publisher Spotlight Sale
- Ball laB Smart Delivery 30% Spotlight Sale
- Batman: Arkham Collection Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Publisher Spotlight Sale
- Before We Leave Xbox Game Pass 50% Game Award Winner Sale
- BioShock Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Game Award Winner Sale
- BioShock 2 Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% DWG*
- BioShock 2 Remastered Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
- BioShock Infinite Xbox One Backward Compatible 70% DWG*
- BioShock Infinite: The Complete Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
- BioShock Remastered Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
- Bit Orchard: Animal Valley Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Spotlight Sale
- Blue Dragon Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% Games With Pets Sale
- Boggle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Publisher Spotlight Sale
- Borderlands Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% DWG*
- Borderlands 2 Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% DWG*
- Borderlands 2 Season Pass Add-On 70% DWG*
- Borderlands 2 Ultimate Upgrade Pack Add-On 67% DWG*
- Borderlands 2 Ultimate Upgrade Pack 2 Add-On 67% DWG*
- Borderlands 3 Season Pass Add-On 75% DWG*
- Borderlands 3: Bounty of Blood Add-On 33% DWG*
- Borderlands 3: Guns, Love, and Tentacles Add-On 33% DWG*
- Borderlands 3: Next Level Edition Smart Delivery 70% DWG*
- Jeopardy! Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% DWG*
- Just Dance 2022 Ultimate Edition Smart Delivery 50% Publisher Spotlight Sale
- Kao the Kangaroo Smart Delivery 10% Spotlight Sale
- Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition Xbox Game Pass 40% Publisher Spotlight Sale
- Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition Complete Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 55% DWG*
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Game Award Winner Sale
- King’s Bounty II Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Publisher Spotlight Sale
- King’s Bounty II – Lord’s Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Publisher Spotlight Sale
- Kona Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Publisher Spotlight Sale
- Ladders by POWGI Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale
- Last Stop Xbox Game Pass 50% Publisher Spotlight Sale
- LEGO DC Super-Villains Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Publisher Spotlight Sale
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection Xbox One X Enhanced 55% Publisher Spotlight Sale
- LEGO Jurassic World Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Publisher Spotlight Sale
- LEGO Marvel Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Publisher Spotlight Sale
- Little Nightmares Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 75% Game Award Winner Sale
- Lost Judgment Digital Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 50% Games With Pets Sale
- Mable & The Wood Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spotlight Sale
- Mafia II Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% Game Award Winner Sale
- Mafia II: Definitive Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 67% DWG*
- Mafia III: Definitive Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 67% DWG*
- Max Payne Xbox One Backward Compatible 40% Game Award Winner Sale
- Mega Man 30th Anniversary Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Games With Pets Sale
- Metro Exodus Gold Edition Smart Delivery 75% Publisher Spotlight Sale
- Metro Redux Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Publisher Spotlight Sale
- Metro Saga Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Publisher Spotlight Sale
- Minerva’s Den Xbox One Backward Compatible 50% DWG*
- Misadventures PB Winterbottom Xbox One Backward Compatible 80% DWG*
- Mixups by POWGI Smart Delivery 50% Spotlight Sale
- Monopoly Deal Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Publisher Spotlight Sale
- Monster Energy Supercross – Special Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Spotlight Sale
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate Smart Delivery 60% Publisher Spotlight Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood Backward Compatible 70% DWG*
- Assassin’s Creed Rogue Backward Compatible 70% DWG*
- BioShock Backward Compatible 60% Game Award Winners Sale
- BioShock 2 Backward Compatible 60% DWG*
- BioShock 2 Minerva’s Den Add-On 50% DWG*
- BioShock Infinite Backward Compatible 70% DWG*
- Blue Dragon Backward Compatible 75% Games With Pets Sale
- Borderlands Backward Compatible 60% DWG*
- Borderlands 2 Backward Compatible 60% DWG*
- Borderlands 2 Season Pass Add-On 70% DWG*
- Borderlands 2 Ultimate Vault Hunter Upgrade Pack Add-On 67% DWG*
- Borderlands 2 Ultimate Vault Hunter Upgrade Pack 2 Add-On 67% DWG*
- Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel Backward Compatible 70% DWG*
- Duke Nukem Forever Backward Compatible 80% DWG*
- Dust: An Elysian Tail Backward Compatible 75% Games With Pets Sale
- Far Cry 4 Backward Compatible 67% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Grand Theft Auto IV Backward Compatible 65% Game Award Winners Sale
- Mafia II Backward Compatible 75% Game Award Winners Sale
- Max Payne Backward Compatible 40% Game Award Winners Sale
- Prey Backward Compatible 80% DWG*
- RAW – Realms of Ancient War Backward Compatible 70% DWG*
- Red Dead Redemption Backward Compatible 67% Game Award Winners Sale
- Rotastic Arcade 80% DWG*
- Sid Meier’s Civilization Revolution Backward Compatible 75% DWG*
- Sid Meier’s Pirates! Backward Compatible 75% DWG*
- Spec Ops: The Line Backward Compatible 80% DWG*
- The Darkness Backward Compatible 80% DWG*
- The Darkness II Backward Compatible 80% DWG*
- The Misadventures of PB Winterbottom Backward Compatible 80% DWG*
I giochi contrassegnati dal simbolo asterisco sono scontati solamente per gli abbonati Xbox LIVE Gold e Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Trovate la lista completa dei giochi Xbox in offerta sul sito di Major Nelson.
