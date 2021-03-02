Everyeye.itLogo Everyeye.it
Giochi Xbox Series X|S e One in sconto: una marea di offerte tra RDR2, AC Valhalla e oltre

Giochi Xbox Series X|S e One in sconto: una marea di offerte tra RDR2, AC Valhalla e oltre
Puntuali come ogni martedì, arriva una nuova ondata di sconti su Xbox Store, con una selezione davvero interessante di titoli in grande sconto, da Red Dead Redemption 2 alle grandi serie Ubisoft.

Il capolavoro western di Rockstar Games è proposto a 26,99 euro, con uno sconto del 50%. All'intrigante offerta si affiancano molti titoli Ubisoft, inclusi i più recenti. Citiamo ad esempio Assassin's Creed: Valhalla proposto a 48,99 euro, con uno sconto del 30%, oppure Immortals Fenix: Rising, scontato del 40% e proposto a 41,99 euro. In vista dell'arrivo del comparto multiplayer di Watch Dogs: Legion, segnaliamo inoltre che il titolo londinese è in sconto nella versione Gold Edition. Di seguito, trovate alcune delle promozioni attualmente attive su Xbox Store:

Sconti Giochi Xbox One e Xbox Series X|S

  • 2URVIVE Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale
  • Aery – Little Bird Adventure Xbox One X Enhanced 40% Spotlight Sale
  • Alien: Isolation – The Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*
  • Assassin’s Creed Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed Bundle: Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, and Assassin’s Creed Origins Smart Delivery 65% Publisher Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed Chronicles – Trilogy Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Publisher Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: China Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Publisher Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: India Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Publisher Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: Russia Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Publisher Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed II Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed III Remastered Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Publisher Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Publisher Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed Legendary Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Publisher Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Publisher Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Publisher Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Publisher Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Season Pass Add-On 50% Publisher Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Ultimate Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Publisher Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed Origins Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Publisher Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed Origins – Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Publisher Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed Origins – Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Publisher Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed Origins – Season Pass Add-On 60% Publisher Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed Revelations Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed Rogue Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Publisher Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed Syndicate Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Publisher Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed Syndicate Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Publisher Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed Syndicate – Season Pass Add-On 70% Publisher Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Publisher Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed Triple Pack: Black Flag, Unity, Syndicate Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Publisher Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed Unity Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Publisher Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed Vahalla Immortals Fenyx Rising Bundle Smart Delivery 45% Publisher Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Smart Delivery 30% Publisher Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed Valhalla + Watch Dogs: Legion Bundle Currently Not Available 55% Publisher Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Gold Edition Smart Delivery 20% Publisher Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Ultimate Edition Smart Delivery 20% Publisher Sale
  • AVICII Invector Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
  • AVICII Invector: Encore Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% DWG*
  • Away: Journey To The Unexpected Xbox One X Enhanced 75% DWG*
  • Azkend 2: The World Beneath Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 60% Spotlight Sale
  • Baldur’s Gate and Baldur’s Gate II: Enhanced Editions Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
  • Batman: The Telltale Series – The Complete Season (Episodes 1-5) Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
  • BATTLESHIP Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Publisher Sale
  • Beholder Complete Edition Xbox Game Pass 80% Spotlight Sale
  • Beyond Good & Evil HD Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
  • Boggle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Publisher Sale
  • Bomber Crew: Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 90% Spotlight Sale
  • Brothers In Arms: Hell’s Highway Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
  • Bundle: South Park: The Stick of Truth + The Fractured But Whole Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Publisher Sale
  • Burnout Paradise Remastered EA Play 75% DWG*
  • Child of Light Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Publisher Sale
  • Child of Light Ultimate Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Publisher Sale
  • Colossus Down Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 20% DWG*
  • Crimsonland Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 60% Spotlight Sale
  • Dark Grim Mariupolis Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 15% Spotlight Sale
  • Double Kick Heroes Xbox Game Pass 30% DWG*
  • Doughlings: Invasion Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% DWG*
  • Evan’s Remains Xbox One X Enhanced 25% Spotlight Sale
  • Family Feud Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Publisher Sale
  • Far Cry 2 Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
  • Far Cry 3 Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
  • Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
  • Far Cry 3 Classic Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Publisher Sale
  • Far Cry 4 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Publisher Sale
  • Far Cry 4 + Far Cry Primal Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Publisher Sale
  • Far Cry 4 Escape From Durgesh Prison Add-On 60% Publisher Sale
  • Far Cry 4 Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Publisher Sale
  • FAR CRY 4 Overrun Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Publisher Sale
  • Far Cry 4 Season Pass Add-On 50% Publisher Sale
  • Far Cry 5 Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Publisher Sale
  • Far Cry 5 + Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe Edition Bundle Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Publisher Sale
  • Far Cry 5 Gold Edition + Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe Edition Bundle Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Publisher Sale
  • Far Cry Classic Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
  • Far Cry Insanity Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Publisher Sale
  • Far Cry New Dawn Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Publisher Sale
  • Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Publisher Sale
  • Far Cry Primal Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Publisher Sale
  • Far Cry Primal – Apex Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Publisher Sale
  • Fighter Within Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Publisher Sale
  • Fight’N Rage Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% DWG*
  • For Honor – Complete Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Publisher Sale
  • For Honor – Marching Fire Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Publisher Sale
  • For Honor – Marching Fire Expansion Add-On 70% Publisher Sale
  • For Honor – Standard Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Publisher Sale
  • For Honor – Year 1 Heroes Bundle Add-On 70% Publisher Sale
  • For Honor – Year 3 Pass Add-On 70% Publisher Sale
  • Ghost Recon Breakpoint – Ultimate Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Publisher Sale
  • Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition & Megalodon Shark Card Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*
  • Gravel Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Spotlight Sale
  • Gravel Special Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Spotlight Sale
  • Grow Up Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Publisher Sale
  • Habroxia Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Spotlight Sale
  • Heroes of Hammerwatch – Ultimate Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 20% DWG*
  • Hungry Shark World Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Publisher Sale
  • I AM ALIVE Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
  • Immortals Fenyx Rising Smart Delivery 40% Publisher Sale
  • Immortals Fenyx Rising Gold Edition Smart Delivery 30% Publisher Sale
  • Immortals Fenyx Rising Season Pass Add-On 25% Publisher Sale
  • Insane Robots Xbox One X Enhanced 65% Spotlight Sale
  • Jeopardy! Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Publisher Sale
  • Johnny Rocket Xbox Play Anywhere 30% Spotlight Sale
  • Just Dance 2020 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Publisher Sale
  • Just Dance 2021 Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 67% Publisher Sale
  • Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*
  • L.A. Noire Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG*
  • Maldita Castilla EX – Cursed Castile Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale
  • Manual Samuel Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spotlight Sale
  • Monopoly Deal Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Publisher Sale
  • Monopoly Plus Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Publisher Sale
  • MXGP 2019 – The Official Motocross Videogame Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% DWG*
  • NBA 2K21 Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Spotlight Sale
  • NBA 2K21 Mamba Forever Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 33% Spotlight Sale
  • Need For Speed EA Play 75% DWG*
  • Need For Speed Payback EA Play 75% DWG*
  • Need For Speed Payback – Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% DWG*
  • Need For Speed Rivals EA Play 75% DWG*
  • Nickelodeon Kart Racers 2: Grand Prix Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
  • One Hundred Ways Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 65% Spotlight Sale
  • Outland Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
  • Planescape: Torment and Icewind Dale: Enhanced Editions Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
  • Prince of Persia Classic Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
  • Prince of Persia The Forgotten Sands Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
  • Rabbids Invasion : The Interactive TV Show Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 75% Publisher Sale
  • Rabbids Invasion – Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Publisher Sale
  • Rayman 3 HD Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
  • Rayman Legends Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
  • Rayman Legends Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Publisher Sale
  • Rayman Origins Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
  • Red Dead Redemption 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 55% DWG*
  • Retro Tanks Xbox One X Enhanced 45% Spotlight Sale
  • RIDE Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spotlight Sale
  • Risk Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Publisher Sale
  • Risk: Urban Assault Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Publisher Sale
  • Robot Squad Simulator X Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*
  • Rocksmith 2014 Edition – Remastered Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Publisher Sale
  • Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game – Complete Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 20% Publisher Sale
  • Scrabble Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% Publisher Sale
  • Shady Part of Me Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 20% DWG*
  • Shape Up Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 50% Publisher Sale
  • Shape Up Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Publisher Sale
  • South Park: The Fractured But Whole – Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Publisher Sale
  • South Park: The Stick Of Truth Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Publisher Sale
  • Spacejacked Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale
  • Spaceland Xbox One X Enhanced 65% DWG*
  • Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order EA Play 50% Spotlight Sale
  • Stardust Galaxy Warriors: Stellar Climax Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spotlight Sale
  • Starlink: Battle For Atlas Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Publisher Sale
  • Starlink: Battle for Atlas – Deluxe edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Publisher Sale
  • Start Your Engines Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% DWG*
  • STEEP Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Publisher Sale
  • STEEP and The Crew Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Publisher Sale
  • STEEP X Games Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Publisher Sale
  • Super Hydorah Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale
  • Super Tennis Blast Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
  • The Crew Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 70% Publisher Sale
  • The Crew 2 – Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Publisher Sale
  • The Crew 2 – Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Publisher Sale
  • The Crew 2 – Season Pass Add-On 60% Publisher Sale
  • The Crew 2 – Standard Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Publisher Sale
  • The Crew and Trackmania Turbo Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Publisher Sale
  • The Crew Calling All Units Add-On 50% Publisher Sale
  • The Crew Season Pass Add-On 60% Publisher Sale
  • The Crew Ultimate Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Publisher Sale
  • The Division 2 – Warlords of New York Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Publisher Sale
  • The Division 2 – Warlords of New York – Expansion Add-On 70% Publisher Sale
  • The Division 2 – Warlords of New York – Ultimate Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Publisher Sale
  • The Evil Within 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG*
  • The Evil Within Digital Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
  • The Surge 2 Xbox Game Pass 75% DWG*
  • The Surge 2 – Season Pass Add-On 50% DWG*
  • The Yakuza Remastered Collection Xbox Game Pass 25% DWG*
  • Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
  • Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter 2 Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
  • Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Publisher Sale
  • Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint Year 1 Pass Add-On 60% Publisher Sale
  • Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint – Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Publisher Sale
  • Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Standard Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Publisher Sale
  • Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Ultimate Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Publisher Sale
  • Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Future Soldier Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
  • Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege and Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Publisher Sale
  • Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition Xbox Game Pass 70% Publisher Sale
  • Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Gold Edition Smart Delivery 60% Publisher Sale
  • Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Ultimate Edition Smart Delivery 60% Publisher Sale
  • Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege – Year 5 Pass Add-On 40% Publisher Sale
  • Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Vegas Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
  • Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Vegas 2 Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
  • Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
  • Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Blacklist Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
  • Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Chaos Theory Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
  • Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Conviction Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
  • Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Double Agent (OG Xbox) Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
  • Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Double Agent (Xbox 360) Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
  • Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell: Pandora Tomorrow Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
  • Tom Clancy’s The Division Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Publisher Sale
  • Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Publisher Sale
  • Tom Clancy’s The Division Franchise Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Publisher Sale
  • Tom Clancy’s The Division Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Publisher Sale
  • Tom Clancy’s The Division Last Stand Add-On 70% Publisher Sale
  • Tom Clancy’s The Division Season Pass Add-On 60% Publisher Sale
  • Tour de France 2018 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% DWG*
  • Trackmania Turbo Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 75% Publisher Sale
  • Transference Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Publisher Sale
  • Trials Fusion Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 60% Publisher Sale
  • Trials Fusion: The Awesome Max Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Publisher Sale
  • Trials HD Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
  • Trials Rising Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Publisher Sale
  • Trivial Pursuit Live! Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Publisher Sale
  • UFC 4 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 50% Spotlight Sale
  • UFC 4 Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale
  • Ultimate Ski Jumping 2020 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale
  • UNO Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 60% Publisher Sale
  • UNO Ultimate Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Publisher Sale
  • Valentino Rossi The Game Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Spotlight Sale
  • Valiant Hearts: The Great War Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Publisher Sale
  • Watch Dogs 1 + Watch Dogs 2 Gold Editions Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Publisher Sale
  • Watch Dogs 1 + Watch Dogs 2 Standard Editions Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Publisher Sale
  • Watch Dogs 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 80% Publisher Sale
  • Watch Dogs 2 – Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Publisher Sale
  • Watch Dogs 2 – Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Publisher Sale
  • Watch Dogs 2 – Season Pass Add-On 60% Publisher Sale
  • Watch Dogs Season Pass Add-On 60% Publisher Sale
  • Watch Dogs: Legion Gold Edition Smart Delivery 35% Publisher Sale
  • Watch_Dogs Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Publisher Sale
  • Watch_Dogs Complete Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Publisher Sale
  • We should talk. Xbox One X Enhanced 20% Spotlight Sale
  • Where the Bees Make Honey Xbox One X Enhanced 90% Spotlight Sale
  • Yakuza 3 Remastered Xbox Game Pass 25% DWG*
  • Yakuza 4 Remastered Xbox Game Pass 25% DWG*
  • Yakuza 5 Remastered Xbox Game Pass 25% DWG*
  • ZOMBI Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Publisher Sale

Sconti Giochi Xbox 360

  • Assassin’s Creed Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed II Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed III Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag – Freedom Cry Add-On 60% Publisher Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed Revelations Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed Rogue Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
  • Beyond Good & Evil HD Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
  • Black Knight Sword Arcade 70% DWG*
  • Brothers in Arms: HH Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
  • Far Cry 2 Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
  • Far Cry 3 Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
  • Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
  • Far Cry Classic Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
  • Final Exam Arcade 80% DWG*
  • I Am Alive Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
  • Outland Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
  • Prince of Persia Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
  • Prince of Persia Classic Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
  • Prince of Persia The Forgotten Sands Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
  • Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
  • Rainbow Six Vegas Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
  • Rainbow Six Vegas 2 Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
  • Rayman 3 HD Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
  • Rayman Legends Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
  • Rayman Origins Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
  • The Raven – Legacy of a Master Thief Episode 1 Arcade 70% DWG*
  • The Raven – Legacy of a Master Thief Episode 2 Add-On 70% DWG*
  • The Raven – Legacy of a Master Thief Episode 3 Add-On 70% DWG*
  • Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
  • Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter 2 Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
  • Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Future Soldier Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
  • Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
  • Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Blacklist Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
  • Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Chaos Theory Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
  • Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Conviction Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
  • Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Double Agent Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
  • Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Double Agent (OG Xbox) Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
  • Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Pandora Tomorrow Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
  • Trials HD Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale

Come sempre, gli sconti attivi su Xbox Store avranno una durata limitata, con termine il prossimo 8 marzo, salvo eccezioni legate a iniziative promosse dai publisher.

