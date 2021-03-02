Giochi Xbox Series X|S e One in sconto: una marea di offerte tra RDR2, AC Valhalla e oltre
Puntuali come ogni martedì, arriva una nuova ondata di sconti su Xbox Store, con una selezione davvero interessante di titoli in grande sconto, da Red Dead Redemption 2 alle grandi serie Ubisoft.
Il capolavoro western di Rockstar Games è proposto a 26,99 euro, con uno sconto del 50%. All'intrigante offerta si affiancano molti titoli Ubisoft, inclusi i più recenti. Citiamo ad esempio Assassin's Creed: Valhalla proposto a 48,99 euro, con uno sconto del 30%, oppure Immortals Fenix: Rising, scontato del 40% e proposto a 41,99 euro. In vista dell'arrivo del comparto multiplayer di Watch Dogs: Legion, segnaliamo inoltre che il titolo londinese è in sconto nella versione Gold Edition. Di seguito, trovate alcune delle promozioni attualmente attive su Xbox Store:
Sconti Giochi Xbox One e Xbox Series X|S
- 2URVIVE Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale
- Aery – Little Bird Adventure Xbox One X Enhanced 40% Spotlight Sale
- Alien: Isolation – The Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*
- Assassin’s Creed Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Bundle: Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, and Assassin’s Creed Origins Smart Delivery 65% Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Chronicles – Trilogy Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: China Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: India Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: Russia Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed II Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed III Remastered Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Legendary Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Season Pass Add-On 50% Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Ultimate Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Origins Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Origins – Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Origins – Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Origins – Season Pass Add-On 60% Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Revelations Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Rogue Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Syndicate Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Syndicate Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Syndicate – Season Pass Add-On 70% Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Triple Pack: Black Flag, Unity, Syndicate Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Unity Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Vahalla Immortals Fenyx Rising Bundle Smart Delivery 45% Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Smart Delivery 30% Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla + Watch Dogs: Legion Bundle Currently Not Available 55% Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Gold Edition Smart Delivery 20% Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Ultimate Edition Smart Delivery 20% Publisher Sale
- AVICII Invector Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
- AVICII Invector: Encore Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% DWG*
- Away: Journey To The Unexpected Xbox One X Enhanced 75% DWG*
- Azkend 2: The World Beneath Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 60% Spotlight Sale
- Baldur’s Gate and Baldur’s Gate II: Enhanced Editions Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
- Batman: The Telltale Series – The Complete Season (Episodes 1-5) Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
- BATTLESHIP Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Publisher Sale
- Beholder Complete Edition Xbox Game Pass 80% Spotlight Sale
- Beyond Good & Evil HD Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
- Boggle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Publisher Sale
- Bomber Crew: Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 90% Spotlight Sale
- Brothers In Arms: Hell’s Highway Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
- Bundle: South Park: The Stick of Truth + The Fractured But Whole Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Publisher Sale
- Burnout Paradise Remastered EA Play 75% DWG*
- Child of Light Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Publisher Sale
- Child of Light Ultimate Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Publisher Sale
- Colossus Down Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 20% DWG*
- Crimsonland Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 60% Spotlight Sale
- Dark Grim Mariupolis Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 15% Spotlight Sale
- Double Kick Heroes Xbox Game Pass 30% DWG*
- Doughlings: Invasion Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% DWG*
- Evan’s Remains Xbox One X Enhanced 25% Spotlight Sale
- Family Feud Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Publisher Sale
- Far Cry 2 Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
- Far Cry 3 Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
- Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
- Far Cry 3 Classic Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Publisher Sale
- Far Cry 4 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Publisher Sale
- Far Cry 4 + Far Cry Primal Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Publisher Sale
- Far Cry 4 Escape From Durgesh Prison Add-On 60% Publisher Sale
- Far Cry 4 Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Publisher Sale
- FAR CRY 4 Overrun Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Publisher Sale
- Far Cry 4 Season Pass Add-On 50% Publisher Sale
- Far Cry 5 Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Publisher Sale
- Far Cry 5 + Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe Edition Bundle Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Publisher Sale
- Far Cry 5 Gold Edition + Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe Edition Bundle Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Publisher Sale
- Far Cry Classic Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
- Far Cry Insanity Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Publisher Sale
- Far Cry New Dawn Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Publisher Sale
- Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Publisher Sale
- Far Cry Primal Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Publisher Sale
- Far Cry Primal – Apex Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Publisher Sale
- Fighter Within Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Publisher Sale
- Fight’N Rage Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% DWG*
- For Honor – Complete Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Publisher Sale
- For Honor – Marching Fire Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Publisher Sale
- For Honor – Marching Fire Expansion Add-On 70% Publisher Sale
- For Honor – Standard Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Publisher Sale
- For Honor – Year 1 Heroes Bundle Add-On 70% Publisher Sale
- For Honor – Year 3 Pass Add-On 70% Publisher Sale
- Ghost Recon Breakpoint – Ultimate Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Publisher Sale
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition & Megalodon Shark Card Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*
- Gravel Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Spotlight Sale
- Gravel Special Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Spotlight Sale
- Grow Up Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Publisher Sale
- Habroxia Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Spotlight Sale
- Heroes of Hammerwatch – Ultimate Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 20% DWG*
- Hungry Shark World Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Publisher Sale
- I AM ALIVE Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
- Immortals Fenyx Rising Smart Delivery 40% Publisher Sale
- Immortals Fenyx Rising Gold Edition Smart Delivery 30% Publisher Sale
- Immortals Fenyx Rising Season Pass Add-On 25% Publisher Sale
- Insane Robots Xbox One X Enhanced 65% Spotlight Sale
- Jeopardy! Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Publisher Sale
- Johnny Rocket Xbox Play Anywhere 30% Spotlight Sale
- Just Dance 2020 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Publisher Sale
- Just Dance 2021 Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 67% Publisher Sale
- Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*
- L.A. Noire Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG*
- Maldita Castilla EX – Cursed Castile Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale
- Manual Samuel Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spotlight Sale
- Monopoly Deal Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Publisher Sale
- Monopoly Plus Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Publisher Sale
- MXGP 2019 – The Official Motocross Videogame Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% DWG*
- NBA 2K21 Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Spotlight Sale
- NBA 2K21 Mamba Forever Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 33% Spotlight Sale
- Need For Speed EA Play 75% DWG*
- Need For Speed Payback EA Play 75% DWG*
- Need For Speed Payback – Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% DWG*
- Need For Speed Rivals EA Play 75% DWG*
- Nickelodeon Kart Racers 2: Grand Prix Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
- One Hundred Ways Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 65% Spotlight Sale
- Outland Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
- Planescape: Torment and Icewind Dale: Enhanced Editions Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
- Prince of Persia Classic Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
- Prince of Persia The Forgotten Sands Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
- Rabbids Invasion : The Interactive TV Show Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 75% Publisher Sale
- Rabbids Invasion – Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Publisher Sale
- Rayman 3 HD Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
- Rayman Legends Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
- Rayman Legends Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Publisher Sale
- Rayman Origins Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
- Red Dead Redemption 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 55% DWG*
- Retro Tanks Xbox One X Enhanced 45% Spotlight Sale
- RIDE Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spotlight Sale
- Risk Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Publisher Sale
- Risk: Urban Assault Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Publisher Sale
- Robot Squad Simulator X Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*
- Rocksmith 2014 Edition – Remastered Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Publisher Sale
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game – Complete Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 20% Publisher Sale
- Scrabble Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% Publisher Sale
- Shady Part of Me Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 20% DWG*
- Shape Up Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 50% Publisher Sale
- Shape Up Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Publisher Sale
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole – Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Publisher Sale
- South Park: The Stick Of Truth Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Publisher Sale
- Spacejacked Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale
- Spaceland Xbox One X Enhanced 65% DWG*
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order EA Play 50% Spotlight Sale
- Stardust Galaxy Warriors: Stellar Climax Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spotlight Sale
- Starlink: Battle For Atlas Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Publisher Sale
- Starlink: Battle for Atlas – Deluxe edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Publisher Sale
- Start Your Engines Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% DWG*
- STEEP Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Publisher Sale
- STEEP and The Crew Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Publisher Sale
- STEEP X Games Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Publisher Sale
- Super Hydorah Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale
- Super Tennis Blast Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
- The Crew Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 70% Publisher Sale
- The Crew 2 – Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Publisher Sale
- The Crew 2 – Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Publisher Sale
- The Crew 2 – Season Pass Add-On 60% Publisher Sale
- The Crew 2 – Standard Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Publisher Sale
- The Crew and Trackmania Turbo Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Publisher Sale
- The Crew Calling All Units Add-On 50% Publisher Sale
- The Crew Season Pass Add-On 60% Publisher Sale
- The Crew Ultimate Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Publisher Sale
- The Division 2 – Warlords of New York Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Publisher Sale
- The Division 2 – Warlords of New York – Expansion Add-On 70% Publisher Sale
- The Division 2 – Warlords of New York – Ultimate Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Publisher Sale
- The Evil Within 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG*
- The Evil Within Digital Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
- The Surge 2 Xbox Game Pass 75% DWG*
- The Surge 2 – Season Pass Add-On 50% DWG*
- The Yakuza Remastered Collection Xbox Game Pass 25% DWG*
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter 2 Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Publisher Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint Year 1 Pass Add-On 60% Publisher Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint – Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Publisher Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Standard Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Publisher Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Ultimate Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Publisher Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Future Soldier Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege and Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Publisher Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition Xbox Game Pass 70% Publisher Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Gold Edition Smart Delivery 60% Publisher Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Ultimate Edition Smart Delivery 60% Publisher Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege – Year 5 Pass Add-On 40% Publisher Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Vegas Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Vegas 2 Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Blacklist Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Chaos Theory Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Conviction Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Double Agent (OG Xbox) Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Double Agent (Xbox 360) Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell: Pandora Tomorrow Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
- Tom Clancy’s The Division Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Publisher Sale
- Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Publisher Sale
- Tom Clancy’s The Division Franchise Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Publisher Sale
- Tom Clancy’s The Division Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Publisher Sale
- Tom Clancy’s The Division Last Stand Add-On 70% Publisher Sale
- Tom Clancy’s The Division Season Pass Add-On 60% Publisher Sale
- Tour de France 2018 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% DWG*
- Trackmania Turbo Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 75% Publisher Sale
- Transference Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Publisher Sale
- Trials Fusion Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 60% Publisher Sale
- Trials Fusion: The Awesome Max Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Publisher Sale
- Trials HD Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
- Trials Rising Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Publisher Sale
- Trivial Pursuit Live! Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Publisher Sale
- UFC 4 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 50% Spotlight Sale
- UFC 4 Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale
- Ultimate Ski Jumping 2020 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale
- UNO Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 60% Publisher Sale
- UNO Ultimate Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Publisher Sale
- Valentino Rossi The Game Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Spotlight Sale
- Valiant Hearts: The Great War Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Publisher Sale
- Watch Dogs 1 + Watch Dogs 2 Gold Editions Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Publisher Sale
- Watch Dogs 1 + Watch Dogs 2 Standard Editions Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Publisher Sale
- Watch Dogs 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 80% Publisher Sale
- Watch Dogs 2 – Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Publisher Sale
- Watch Dogs 2 – Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Publisher Sale
- Watch Dogs 2 – Season Pass Add-On 60% Publisher Sale
- Watch Dogs Season Pass Add-On 60% Publisher Sale
- Watch Dogs: Legion Gold Edition Smart Delivery 35% Publisher Sale
- Watch_Dogs Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Publisher Sale
- Watch_Dogs Complete Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Publisher Sale
- We should talk. Xbox One X Enhanced 20% Spotlight Sale
- Where the Bees Make Honey Xbox One X Enhanced 90% Spotlight Sale
- Yakuza 3 Remastered Xbox Game Pass 25% DWG*
- Yakuza 4 Remastered Xbox Game Pass 25% DWG*
- Yakuza 5 Remastered Xbox Game Pass 25% DWG*
- ZOMBI Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Publisher Sale
Sconti Giochi Xbox 360
- Assassin’s Creed Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed II Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed III Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag – Freedom Cry Add-On 60% Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Revelations Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Rogue Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
- Beyond Good & Evil HD Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
- Black Knight Sword Arcade 70% DWG*
- Brothers in Arms: HH Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
- Far Cry 2 Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
- Far Cry 3 Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
- Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
- Far Cry Classic Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
- Final Exam Arcade 80% DWG*
- I Am Alive Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
- Outland Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
- Prince of Persia Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
- Prince of Persia Classic Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
- Prince of Persia The Forgotten Sands Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
- Rainbow Six Vegas Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
- Rainbow Six Vegas 2 Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
- Rayman 3 HD Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
- Rayman Legends Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
- Rayman Origins Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
- The Raven – Legacy of a Master Thief Episode 1 Arcade 70% DWG*
- The Raven – Legacy of a Master Thief Episode 2 Add-On 70% DWG*
- The Raven – Legacy of a Master Thief Episode 3 Add-On 70% DWG*
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter 2 Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Future Soldier Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Blacklist Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Chaos Theory Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Conviction Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Double Agent Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Double Agent (OG Xbox) Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Pandora Tomorrow Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
- Trials HD Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
Come sempre, gli sconti attivi su Xbox Store avranno una durata limitata, con termine il prossimo 8 marzo, salvo eccezioni legate a iniziative promosse dai publisher.
Here are this week’s Deals With Gold and Spotlight Sale offers including a publisher sale on a number of @Ubisoft titles https://t.co/lychZEkIlj— Larry Hryb (@majornelson) March 2, 2021
Altri contenuti per Xbox Store
- Xbox Store: Assassin's Creed Valhalla tra le nuove offerte della settimana
- Xbox Store: sconti della settimana, arrivano anche i nuovi Games with Gold di febbraio
- Xbox Series X e Xbox One, tantissimi giochi in sconto: al via i saldi del Capodanno Lunare
- Metro Exodus, Saints Row 3 e Dead Island tra i nuovi sconti Deep Silver su Xbox
- Xbox Store: al via i nuovi sconti, Gears 5 e Resident Evil HD gratis per gli abbonati Gold
Xbox Store
Contenuti più Letti
- 61 commentiPS5 da GameStopZing: il nuovo stock è sold-out, console non più disponibili
- 6 commentiProxima Universe: uno sparatutto Open World gigantesco!
- 9 commentiHorizon Zero Dawn compie 4 anni: Guerrilla regala la statua del Thunderjaw
- 10 commentiElden Ring, trailer pubblicato senza preavviso: la previsione di Imran Khan
- 2 commentiGames With Gold: disponibili i primi giochi gratis di marzo 2021 su Xbox One e Series X/S
- 14 commentiPlayStation Store sconti: i migliori giochi indie PS4 e PS5 in offerta
- 33 commentiNintendo Switch PRO, Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 e Mario Kart 9: proseguono i rumor
- 15 commentiAssassin's Creed Tournament svelato da un leak, uscita prevista nel 2022?
- 5 commentiGTA Online: un fan ha trovato un sistema per ridurre i caricamenti del 70%!
- 33 commentiElden Ring: un gameplay trailer rubato circola sul web, reveal a breve?