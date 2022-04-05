Giochi Xbox Series X|S e One in sconto: tante nuove offerte su Xbox Store
Dopo la presentazione della line-up di giochi gratis con Xbox Live Gold ad aprile 2022, il team di Microsoft presenta una nuova ondata di sconti su Xbox Store.
Mentre arrivano sull'ecosistema verdecrociato i primi nuovi giochi Xbox One e Series X|S di aprile 2022, lo store digitale verdecrociato propone infatti tante occasioni per risparmiare. Tra i titoli attualmente in promozione, possiamo ad esempio segnalare A Plague Tale: Innocence, scontato del 75%, o il recente Hood: Outlaws & Legends, proposto a metà prezzo. Sconti interessanti anche per Desperados III, l'apprezzato Psychonauts 2, Destiny 2, Aeterna Noctis e moltissimi altri.
Di seguito, vi riportiamo dunque l'elenco completo degli sconti attivi su Xbox Store:
Sconti giochi Xbox One e Xbox Series X|S
- Hot Wheels Unleashed – Collectors Edition – Xbox Series X|S Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 40% Best Rated Hits Sale
- Hunting Simulator 2: Elite Edition Xbox Series X|S Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 50% Best Rated Hits Sale
- ImmortalLegacy:TheJadeCipherConsoleEdition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 40% DWG*
- Little Bug Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 70% Spotlight Sale
- Monster Truck Championship – Rebel Hunter Edition Xbox Series X|S Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 60% Best Rated Hits Sale
- NBA 2K22 Cross-Gen Digital Bundle Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 70% Best Rated Hits Sale
- Outbreak: The New Nightmare Definitive Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*
- Rugby 22 Xbox Series X|S & Xbox One Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 30% Best Rated Hits Sale
- Tennis World Tour 2 – Complete Edition Xbox Series X|S Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 75% Best Rated Hits Sale
- Urban Exploration Bundle Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 40% DWG*
- Warhammer: Chaosbane Slayer Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 60% Best Rated Hits Sale
- Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood Champion of Gaia Xbox Series X|S Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 50% Best Rated Hits Sale
- WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship Xbox Series X|S Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 50% Best Rated Hits Sale
- Crazy Gravity Smart Delivery 30% Spotlight Sale
- Desperados III Smart Delivery 60% Best Rated Hits Sale
- Gears 5 Game of the Year Edition Smart Delivery 60% Best Rated Hits Sale
- Hood: Outlaws & Legends Smart Delivery 50% DWG*
- Riders Republic Gold Edition Smart Delivery 50% Best Rated Hits Sale
- A Plague Tale: Innocence Xbox Game Pass 75% DWG*
- Back 4 Blood Xbox Game Pass 50% Best Rated Hits Sale
- Before We Leave Xbox Game Pass 50% Spotlight Sale
- Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice Xbox Game Pass 75% Best Rated Hits Sale
- Psychonauts 2 Xbox Game Pass 40% Best Rated Hits Sale
- SnowRunner Xbox Game Pass 50% DWG*
- Wreckfest Xbox Game Pass 50% Best Rated Hits Sale
- Darksiders Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% DWG*
- Frontlines: Fuel of War Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% DWG*
- Killer Is Dead Xbox One Backward Compatible 80% Best Rated Hits Sale
- MX Unleashed Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% DWG*
- Rayman Origins Xbox One Backward Compatible 67% DWG*
- Saints Row IV Xbox One Backward Compatible 90% Best Rated Hits Sale
- TimeSplitters Future Perfect Xbox One Backward Compatible 70% Best Rated Hits Sale
- Arcade Spirits Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG*
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% DWG*
- Assassin’s Creed Origins – Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% DWG*
- Ghost Files: Memory of a Crime (Xbox One Version) Xbox One X Enhanced 75% DWG*
- Little Mouse’s Encyclopedia Xbox One X Enhanced 70% DWG*
- Monster Jam Steel Titans 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 55% Best Rated Hits Sale
- STONE Xbox One X Enhanced 60% DWG*
- Sudden Strike 4 – European Battlefields Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Best Rated Hits Sale
- The Childs Sight Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Spotlight Sale
- The Surge 2 – Premium Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% DWG*
- TT Isle of Man Ride on the Edge 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Best Rated Hits Sale
- Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr Complete Collection Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Best Rated Hits Sale
- Aces Of the Luftwaffe – Squadron – Extended Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Best Rated Hits Sale
- Aery – A Journey Beyond Time Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% Spotlight Sale
- Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale
- Allison’s Diary: Rebirth Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
- Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Best Rated Hits Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Legendary Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% DWG*
- Assassin’s Creed Syndicate Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% DWG*
- Assassin’s Creed Triple Pack: Black Flag, Unity, Syndicate Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Best Rated Hits Sale
- BioShock 2 Remastered Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Best Rated Hits Sale
- BioShock Infinite: The Complete Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Best Rated Hits Sale
- BioShock Remastered Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Best Rated Hits Sale
- Bundle: South Park: The Stick of Truth + The Fractured But Whole Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 65% Best Rated Hits Sale
- Car Mechanic Simulator Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Best Rated Hits Sale
- Castle on the Coast Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% Spotlight Sale
- Chicken Police – Paint it RED! Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% Best Rated Hits Sale
- Child of Light Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Best Rated Hits Sale
- Child of Light Ultimate Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Best Rated Hits Sale
- Clocker & Mr. Pumpkin Adventure & Alien Cruise Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% DWG*
- Commandos 2 & Praetorians: HD Remaster Double Pack Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Best Rated Hits Sale
- Comrade Rabbit Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% DWG*
- Cook, Serve, Delicious! 2!! Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*
- Cook, Serve, Delicious! 2/3 Bundle!! Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 65% DWG*
- Cook, Serve, Delicious! 3?! Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*
- Desert Child Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spotlight Sale
- Destiny 2: Bungie 30th Anniversary Pack Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 20% Best Rated Hits Sale
- Destiny 2: The Witch Queen Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 20% Best Rated Hits Sale
- Destiny 2: The Witch Queen Deluxe Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 15% Best Rated Hits Sale
- Destiny 2: The Witch Queen Deluxe + Bungie 30th Anniversary Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 15% Best Rated Hits Sale
- Detective Novels Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*
- Doughlings Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Spotlight Sale
- Doughlings: Invasion Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Spotlight Sale
- Dyna Bomb Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 10% Spotlight Sale
- El Hijo – A Wild West Tale Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Best Rated Hits Sale
- Far Cry 4 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% DWG*
- Far Cry 4 + Far Cry Primal Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Best Rated Hits Sale
- Far Cry Insanity Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% DWG*
- Far Cry Primal Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Best Rated Hits Sale
- Five Dates Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Spotlight Sale
- Glaive: Brick Breaker Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% DWG*
- Grood Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Spotlight Sale
- HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED – Collectors Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Best Rated Hits Sale
- Hunting Simulator 2: Elite Edition Xbox One Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Best Rated Hits Sale
- Immortus Temporus Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Spotlight Sale
- Karma. Incarnation 1 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Spotlight Sale
- Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning FATE Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 55% Best Rated Hits Sale
- Little Big Workshop Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Best Rated Hits Sale
- Metro Redux Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Best Rated Hits Sale
- Mittelborg: City of Mages Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spotlight Sale
- Monster Jam Steel Titans Power Out Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Best Rated Hits Sale
- Monster Truck Championship – Rebel Hunter Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Best Rated Hits Sale
- MX vs. ATV Supercross Encore Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Best Rated Hits Sale
- Nexomon: Extinction Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% DWG*
- OVERPASS Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Best Rated Hits Sale
- Railway Empire – Complete Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Best Rated Hits Sale
- Rayman Legends Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Best Rated Hits Sale
- Restless Night Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Spotlight Sale
- Riders Republic Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Best Rated Hits Sale
- Risk: Urban Assault Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
- Shady Part of Me Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*
- South Park: The Stick Of Truth Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Best Rated Hits Sale
- Super Sports Blast Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spotlight Sale
- The Amazing American Circus Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale
- The Bunker Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale
- The Journey Down Trilogy Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Spotlight Sale
- The Last Door – Complete Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spotlight Sale
- The Sinking City – Necronomicon Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Best Rated Hits Sale
- The Walking Vegetables: Radical Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spotlight Sale
- They Are Billions Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Spotlight Sale
- Tribal Pass Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spotlight Sale
- Tropico 5 – Penultimate Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Best Rated Hits Sale
- Valiant Hearts: The Great War Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Best Rated Hits Sale
- Volley & Tennis Bundle Blast Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spotlight Sale
- Warhammer: Chaosbane Slayer Edition Xbox One Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Best Rated Hits Sale
- Warparty Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale
- Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood Champion of Gaia Xbox One Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Best Rated Hits Sale
- World War Z: Aftermath – Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% DWG*
- Timberman VS Xbox Play Anywhere 50% Spotlight Sale
- Aeterna Noctis Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 30% DWG*
- THE KING OF FIGHTERS XV Deluxe Edition Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 30% Best Rated Hits Sale
Tutti gli sconti attivati su Xbox Store resteranno attivi solamente per una settimana circa, con scadenza in programma per la giornata dell'11 aprile 2022.
Here are this week’s Deals With Gold and Spotlight Sale offers https://t.co/2cUCS9ld9v— Larry Hryb 🇺🇦 (@majornelson) April 5, 2022
Altri contenuti per Xbox Store
- Sconti Xbox: Far Cry 6, Fallout 76 e Dead Space tra le nuove offerte
- Battlefield 2042 e Resident Evil Village tra i nuovi sconti su Xbox Store
- Xbox Series X e One, nuovi sconti su Xbox Store: tantissimi giochi a meno di 20 euro
- Xbox Series X e One, tanti giochi in sconto: al via i nuovi saldi su Xbox Store
- Xbox Series X e One, tantissimi giochi in sconto: disponibili i nuovi saldi Xbox Store
Xbox Store
Contenuti più Letti
- Elden Ring, avatar e wallpaper gratis da Bandai Namco: come scaricarli
- 27 commentiElden Ring, update 1.03.3 disponibile: un Boss torna ad essere più forte!
- 2 commentiSconti Nintendo Switch: cinque giochi imperdibili a meno di 10 euro
- 97 commentiReturn to Monkey Island è realtà! Ron Gilbert svela l'avventura grafica
- 7 commentiPlayStation Now: i giocatori americani si stanno abbonando per anni sfruttando un trucco
- Elden Ring e l'esperienza totalizzante del Senzaluce: Elon Musk ci scherza su
- 5 commentiNintendo Switch: in arrivo un gioco che stupirà tutti?
- The Witcher, un cosplay di Yennefer: Hikka la prepara per il ritorno nei videogiochi
- 11 commentiGames with Gold: i nuovi giochi gratis di aprile per Xbox Series X
- 11 commentiLEGO Star Wars La Saga degli Skywalker Recensione: kolossal di mattoncini