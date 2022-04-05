Everyeye.itLogo Everyeye.it
Giochi Xbox Series X|S e One in sconto: tante nuove offerte su Xbox Store

Dopo la presentazione della line-up di giochi gratis con Xbox Live Gold ad aprile 2022, il team di Microsoft presenta una nuova ondata di sconti su Xbox Store.

Mentre arrivano sull'ecosistema verdecrociato i primi nuovi giochi Xbox One e Series X|S di aprile 2022, lo store digitale verdecrociato propone infatti tante occasioni per risparmiare. Tra i titoli attualmente in promozione, possiamo ad esempio segnalare A Plague Tale: Innocence, scontato del 75%, o il recente Hood: Outlaws & Legends, proposto a metà prezzo. Sconti interessanti anche per Desperados III, l'apprezzato Psychonauts 2, Destiny 2, Aeterna Noctis e moltissimi altri.

Di seguito, vi riportiamo dunque l'elenco completo degli sconti attivi su Xbox Store:

Sconti giochi Xbox One e Xbox Series X|S

  • Hot Wheels Unleashed – Collectors Edition – Xbox Series X|S Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 40% Best Rated Hits Sale
  • Hunting Simulator 2: Elite Edition Xbox Series X|S Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 50% Best Rated Hits Sale
  • ImmortalLegacy:TheJadeCipherConsoleEdition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 40% DWG*
  • Little Bug Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 70% Spotlight Sale
  • Monster Truck Championship – Rebel Hunter Edition Xbox Series X|S Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 60% Best Rated Hits Sale
  • NBA 2K22 Cross-Gen Digital Bundle Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 70% Best Rated Hits Sale
  • Outbreak: The New Nightmare Definitive Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*
  • Rugby 22 Xbox Series X|S & Xbox One Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 30% Best Rated Hits Sale
  • Tennis World Tour 2 – Complete Edition Xbox Series X|S Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 75% Best Rated Hits Sale
  • Urban Exploration Bundle Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 40% DWG*
  • Warhammer: Chaosbane Slayer Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 60% Best Rated Hits Sale
  • Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood Champion of Gaia Xbox Series X|S Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 50% Best Rated Hits Sale
  • WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship Xbox Series X|S Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 50% Best Rated Hits Sale
  • Crazy Gravity Smart Delivery 30% Spotlight Sale
  • Desperados III Smart Delivery 60% Best Rated Hits Sale
  • Gears 5 Game of the Year Edition Smart Delivery 60% Best Rated Hits Sale
  • Hood: Outlaws & Legends Smart Delivery 50% DWG*
  • Riders Republic Gold Edition Smart Delivery 50% Best Rated Hits Sale
  • A Plague Tale: Innocence Xbox Game Pass 75% DWG*
  • Back 4 Blood Xbox Game Pass 50% Best Rated Hits Sale
  • Before We Leave Xbox Game Pass 50% Spotlight Sale
  • Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice Xbox Game Pass 75% Best Rated Hits Sale
  • Psychonauts 2 Xbox Game Pass 40% Best Rated Hits Sale
  • SnowRunner Xbox Game Pass 50% DWG*
  • Wreckfest Xbox Game Pass 50% Best Rated Hits Sale
  • Darksiders Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% DWG*
  • Frontlines: Fuel of War Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% DWG*
  • Killer Is Dead Xbox One Backward Compatible 80% Best Rated Hits Sale
  • MX Unleashed Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% DWG*
  • Rayman Origins Xbox One Backward Compatible 67% DWG*
  • Saints Row IV Xbox One Backward Compatible 90% Best Rated Hits Sale
  • TimeSplitters Future Perfect Xbox One Backward Compatible 70% Best Rated Hits Sale
  • Arcade Spirits Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG*
  • Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% DWG*
  • Assassin’s Creed Origins – Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% DWG*
  • Ghost Files: Memory of a Crime (Xbox One Version) Xbox One X Enhanced 75% DWG*
  • Little Mouse’s Encyclopedia Xbox One X Enhanced 70% DWG*
  • Monster Jam Steel Titans 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 55% Best Rated Hits Sale
  • STONE Xbox One X Enhanced 60% DWG*
  • Sudden Strike 4 – European Battlefields Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Best Rated Hits Sale
  • The Childs Sight Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Spotlight Sale
  • The Surge 2 – Premium Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% DWG*
  • TT Isle of Man Ride on the Edge 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Best Rated Hits Sale
  • Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr Complete Collection Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Best Rated Hits Sale
  • Aces Of the Luftwaffe – Squadron – Extended Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Best Rated Hits Sale
  • Aery – A Journey Beyond Time Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% Spotlight Sale
  • Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale
  • Allison’s Diary: Rebirth Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
  • Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Best Rated Hits Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed Legendary Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% DWG*
  • Assassin’s Creed Syndicate Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% DWG*
  • Assassin’s Creed Triple Pack: Black Flag, Unity, Syndicate Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Best Rated Hits Sale
  • BioShock 2 Remastered Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Best Rated Hits Sale
  • BioShock Infinite: The Complete Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Best Rated Hits Sale
  • BioShock Remastered Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Best Rated Hits Sale
  • Bundle: South Park: The Stick of Truth + The Fractured But Whole Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 65% Best Rated Hits Sale
  • Car Mechanic Simulator Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Best Rated Hits Sale
  • Castle on the Coast Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% Spotlight Sale
  • Chicken Police – Paint it RED! Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% Best Rated Hits Sale
  • Child of Light Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Best Rated Hits Sale
  • Child of Light Ultimate Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Best Rated Hits Sale
  • Clocker & Mr. Pumpkin Adventure & Alien Cruise Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% DWG*
  • Commandos 2 & Praetorians: HD Remaster Double Pack Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Best Rated Hits Sale
  • Comrade Rabbit Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% DWG*
  • Cook, Serve, Delicious! 2!! Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*
  • Cook, Serve, Delicious! 2/3 Bundle!! Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 65% DWG*
  • Cook, Serve, Delicious! 3?! Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*
  • Desert Child Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spotlight Sale
  • Destiny 2: Bungie 30th Anniversary Pack Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 20% Best Rated Hits Sale
  • Destiny 2: The Witch Queen Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 20% Best Rated Hits Sale
  • Destiny 2: The Witch Queen Deluxe Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 15% Best Rated Hits Sale
  • Destiny 2: The Witch Queen Deluxe + Bungie 30th Anniversary Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 15% Best Rated Hits Sale
  • Detective Novels Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*
  • Doughlings Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Spotlight Sale
  • Doughlings: Invasion Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Spotlight Sale
  • Dyna Bomb Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 10% Spotlight Sale
  • El Hijo – A Wild West Tale Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Best Rated Hits Sale
  • Far Cry 4 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% DWG*
  • Far Cry 4 + Far Cry Primal Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Best Rated Hits Sale
  • Far Cry Insanity Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% DWG*
  • Far Cry Primal Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Best Rated Hits Sale
  • Five Dates Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Spotlight Sale
  • Glaive: Brick Breaker Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% DWG*
  • Grood Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Spotlight Sale
  • HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED – Collectors Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Best Rated Hits Sale
  • Hunting Simulator 2: Elite Edition Xbox One Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Best Rated Hits Sale
  • Immortus Temporus Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Spotlight Sale
  • Karma. Incarnation 1 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Spotlight Sale
  • Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning FATE Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 55% Best Rated Hits Sale
  • Little Big Workshop Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Best Rated Hits Sale
  • Metro Redux Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Best Rated Hits Sale
  • Mittelborg: City of Mages Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spotlight Sale
  • Monster Jam Steel Titans Power Out Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Best Rated Hits Sale
  • Monster Truck Championship – Rebel Hunter Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Best Rated Hits Sale
  • MX vs. ATV Supercross Encore Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Best Rated Hits Sale
  • Nexomon: Extinction Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% DWG*
  • OVERPASS Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Best Rated Hits Sale
  • Railway Empire – Complete Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Best Rated Hits Sale
  • Rayman Legends Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Best Rated Hits Sale
  • Restless Night Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Spotlight Sale
  • Riders Republic Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Best Rated Hits Sale
  • Risk: Urban Assault Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
  • Shady Part of Me Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*
  • South Park: The Stick Of Truth Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Best Rated Hits Sale
  • Super Sports Blast Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spotlight Sale
  • The Amazing American Circus Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale
  • The Bunker Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale
  • The Journey Down Trilogy Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Spotlight Sale
  • The Last Door – Complete Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spotlight Sale
  • The Sinking City – Necronomicon Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Best Rated Hits Sale
  • The Walking Vegetables: Radical Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spotlight Sale
  • They Are Billions Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Spotlight Sale
  • Tribal Pass Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spotlight Sale
  • Tropico 5 – Penultimate Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Best Rated Hits Sale
  • Valiant Hearts: The Great War Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Best Rated Hits Sale
  • Volley & Tennis Bundle Blast Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spotlight Sale
  • Warhammer: Chaosbane Slayer Edition Xbox One Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Best Rated Hits Sale
  • Warparty Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale
  • Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood Champion of Gaia Xbox One Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Best Rated Hits Sale
  • World War Z: Aftermath – Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% DWG*
  • Timberman VS Xbox Play Anywhere 50% Spotlight Sale
  • Aeterna Noctis Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 30% DWG*
  • THE KING OF FIGHTERS XV Deluxe Edition Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 30% Best Rated Hits Sale

Tutti gli sconti attivati su Xbox Store resteranno attivi solamente per una settimana circa, con scadenza in programma per la giornata dell'11 aprile 2022.

