Giochi Xbox Series X|S e One in sconto: Xbox Store saluta l'estate con una marea di saldi
Mentre Death Stranding diventa disponibile su PC Game Pass, il team di Microsoft presenta una nuova ondata di sconti su Xbox Store, con ricchi saldi volti a salutare l'estate.
Per l'occasione, Microsoft si allea con Ubisoft, proponendo grandi sconti sui principali titolo della casa francese. Da Ghost Recon: Breakpoint ad Assassin's Creed: Valhalla, passando per Watch Dogs: Legion e Far Cry 6, il catalogo del publisher d'Oltralpe propone molteplici offerte. Spazio anche ad EA, tra l'acclamato It Takes Two, l'ottimo Lost in Random e la Mass Effect: Legendary Edition. Alla rassegna si uniscono poi ulteriori produzioni, dal recente The Quarry a LEGO Star Wars: La Saga degli Skywalker, passando per Mafia: Definitive Edition o World War Z: Aftermath.
Di seguito, trovate l'elenco completo delle promozioni attualmente attive su Xbox Store.
Giochi Xbox Series X|S e Xbox One in sconto
- A Way Out EA Play 75% End of Summer Sale
- Battlefield 1 EA Play 60% End of Summer Sale
- Battlefield 4 EA Play 60% End of Summer Sale
- It Takes Two – Digital Version EA Play 50% End of Summer Sale
- Lost in Random EA Play 50% End of Summer Sale
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition EA Play 60% End of Summer Sale
- Plants vs. Zombies: Battle For Neighborville EA Play 75% End of Summer Sale
- Skate (Back Compat) EA Play 80% End of Summer Sale
- Skate 3 (Back Compat) EA Play 80% End of Summer Sale
- Star Wars Battlefront II EA Play 50% End of Summer Sale
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order EA Play 80% End of Summer Sale
- Star Wars Squadrons EA Play 75% End of Summer Sale
- Titanfall 2 EA Play 80% End of Summer Sale
- Battlefield 2042 Gold Edition Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 30% End of Summer Sale
- Battlefield 2042 Ultimate Edition Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 30% End of Summer Sale
- Battlefield 2042 Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 50% End of Summer Sale
- Far Cry Anthology Bundle Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 67% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Hunting Simulator 2: Elite Edition Xbox Series X|S Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 50% End of Summer Sale
- Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 75% End of Summer Sale
- Milky Way Prince – The Vampire Star Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 25% DWG*
- Outbreak Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 90% Spotlight Sale
- Port Royale 4 Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 50% Publisher Spotlight Series
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 75% End of Summer Sale
- Tales Of Arise Ultimate Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 50% End of Summer Sale
- The Division 2 – Warlords of New York – Ultimate Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- The Quarry – Deluxe Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 33% End of Summer Sale
- The Sinking City Xbox Series X|S Deluxe Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 60% End of Summer Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint Deluxe Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint Ultimate Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Tropico 6 – Next Gen Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 40% Publisher Spotlight Series
- Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong PRIMOGEN EDITION Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 30% End of Summer Sale
- Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood Xbox Series X|S Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 70% End of Summer Sale
- WWE 2K22 nWo 4-Life Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 35% End of Summer Sale
- Boyfriend Dungeon PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% DWG*
- Bus Driver Simulator PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% End of Summer Sale
- Metro Simulator PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% End of Summer Sale
- Mokoko X PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Spotlight Sale
- Agent Intercept Smart Delivery 30% DWG*
- Assassin’s Creed Bundle: Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, and Assassin’s Creed Origins Smart Delivery 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Smart Delivery 60% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla + Immortals Fenyx Rising Bundle Smart Delivery 67% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla + Watch Dogs: Legion Bundle Smart Delivery 67% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 60% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Asteroids: Recharged Smart Delivery 50% Publisher Spotlight Series
- Autonauts Smart Delivery 40% DWG*
- Ayo the Clown Smart Delivery 30% DWG*
- Back 4 Blood: Ultimate Edition Smart Delivery 55% End of Summer Sale
- Black Widow: Recharged Smart Delivery 50% Publisher Spotlight Series
- Borderlands 3 Smart Delivery 75% End of Summer Sale
- Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 60% End of Summer Sale
- Breakneck City Smart Delivery 40% DWG*
- Breakout: Recharged Smart Delivery 50% Publisher Spotlight Series
- Centipede: Recharged Smart Delivery 50% Publisher Spotlight Series
- Chivalry 2 Smart Delivery 40% End of Summer Sale
- Chivalry 2 Special Edition Smart Delivery 40% End of Summer Sale
- DEADCRAFT Smart Delivery 20% End of Summer Sale
- DEADCRAFT Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 25% End of Summer Sale
- Demon Turf Smart Delivery 30% Spotlight Sale
- Disciples: Liberation Digital Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 40% Publisher Spotlight Series
- Evil Dead: The Game Smart Delivery 25% End of Summer Sale
- Evil Dead: The Game – Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 17% End of Summer Sale
- Far Cry 6 Smart Delivery 60% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Far Cry 6 Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 60% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Far Cry 6 Gold Edition Smart Delivery 60% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Far Cry 6 Ultimate Edition Smart Delivery 60% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Gear.Club Unlimited 2 – Ultimate Edition Smart Delivery 30% Publisher Spotlight Series
- GRID Legends Smart Delivery 60% End of Summer Sale
- GRID Legends: Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 55% End of Summer Sale
- HITMAN 3 – Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 60% End of Summer Sale
- Immortals Fenyx Rising Gold Edition Smart Delivery 65% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Imp of the Sun Smart Delivery 25% End of Summer Sale
- Just Dance 2022 Smart Delivery 67% End of Summer Sale
- Just Dance 2022 Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 60% End of Summer Sale
- Just Dance 2022 Ultimate Edition Smart Delivery 50% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- LEGO Builder’s Journey Smart Delivery 50% End of Summer Sale
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Smart Delivery 30% End of Summer Sale
- Lost Judgment Digital Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 50% End of Summer Sale
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate Smart Delivery 65% End of Summer Sale
- Nerf Legends Smart Delivery 80% End of Summer Sale
- Nerf Legends Digital Deluxe Smart Delivery 75% End of Summer Sale
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl Smart Delivery 70% End of Summer Sale
- OlliOlli World Smart Delivery 35% End of Summer Sale
- OlliOlli World Rad Edition Smart Delivery 35% End of Summer Sale
- Outbreak Gold Collection Smart Delivery 50% Spotlight Sale
- Resident Evil Village Smart Delivery 25% End of Summer Sale
- Riders Republic Ultimate Edition Smart Delivery 60% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Ryan’s Rescue Squad Smart Delivery 40% End of Summer Sale
- Silt Smart Delivery 25% End of Summer Sale
- Sonic Origins Digital Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 20% End of Summer Sale
- Street Outlaws 2: Winner Takes All Smart Delivery 80% End of Summer Sale
- Street Outlaws 2: Winner Takes All – Digital Deluxe Smart Delivery 75% End of Summer Sale
- Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania Digital Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 40% End of Summer Sale
- The Addams Family: Mansion Mayhem Smart Delivery 40% End of Summer Sale
- The Elder Scrolls Online Collection: High Isle Smart Delivery 35% Spotlight Sale
- The Elder Scrolls Online Collection: High Isle Collector’s Edition Smart Delivery 35% Spotlight Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction United Bundle Smart Delivery 50% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Watch Dogs: Legion Smart Delivery 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Watch Dogs: Legion Gold Edition Smart Delivery 67% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Watch Dogs: Legion – Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Watch Dogs: Legion – Ultimate Edition Smart Delivery 67% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Worms Rumble Smart Delivery 80% End of Summer Sale
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon Legendary Hero Edition Smart Delivery 65% End of Summer Sale
- A Plague Tale: Innocence Xbox Game Pass 75% DWG*
- AI: THE SOMNIUM FILES Xbox Game Pass 60% End of Summer Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Origins Xbox Game Pass 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Ben 10: Power Trip Xbox Game Pass 40% End of Summer Sale
- Crown Trick Xbox Game Pass 60% End of Summer Sale
- Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair Anniversary Edition Xbox Game Pass 25% End of Summer Sale
- Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc Anniversary Edition Xbox Game Pass 50% End of Summer Sale
- Far Cry 5 Xbox Game Pass 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Football Manager 2022 Xbox Edition Xbox Game Pass 60% End of Summer Sale
- For Honor – Marching Fire Edition Xbox Game Pass 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- For Honor – Standard Edition Xbox Game Pass 75% End of Summer Sale
- Going Under Xbox Game Pass 65% End of Summer Sale
- Hades Xbox Game Pass 33% DWG*
- Injustice 2 Xbox Game Pass 70% End of Summer Sale
- Mass Effect (Back Compat) Xbox Game Pass 75% DWG*
- MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries Xbox Game Pass 33% End of Summer Sale
- Monster Sanctuary Xbox Game Pass 65% End of Summer Sale
- My Friend Peppa Pig Xbox Game Pass 40% End of Summer Sale
- My Time at Portia Xbox Game Pass 75% End of Summer Sale
- Neon Abyss Xbox Game Pass 50% End of Summer Sale
- Outriders Xbox Game Pass 50% End of Summer Sale
- Overcooked! 2 Xbox Game Pass 75% End of Summer Sale
- PAW Patrol Mighty Pups Save Adventure Bay Xbox Game Pass 40% End of Summer Sale
- PAW Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls Xbox Game Pass 40% End of Summer Sale
- Pupperazzi Xbox Game Pass 20% DWG*
- RESEARCH and DESTROY Xbox Game Pass 50% End of Summer Sale
- The Elder Scrolls Online Xbox Game Pass 70% Spotlight Sale
- The Last Kids on Earth and the Staff of Doom Xbox Game Pass 40% End of Summer Sale
- The Outer Worlds Xbox Game Pass 67% End of Summer Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Standard Edition Xbox Game Pass 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction Xbox Game Pass 50% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Tropico 6 Xbox Game Pass 50% Publisher Spotlight Series
- Watch Dogs 2 Xbox Game Pass 80% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Worms W.M.D Xbox Game Pass 80% End of Summer Sale
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon Xbox Game Pass 65% End of Summer Sale
- Zero Escape: The Nonary Games Xbox Game Pass 25% End of Summer Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Xbox One Backward Compatible 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Revelations Xbox One Backward Compatible 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Beyond Good & Evil HD Xbox One Backward Compatible 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Brothers In Arms: Hell’s Highway Xbox One Backward Compatible 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Castlevania: Lords of Shadow Xbox One Backward Compatible 50% End of Summer Sale
- Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2 Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% End of Summer Sale
- F.E.A.R. 2 Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% End of Summer Sale
- Far Cry 2 Xbox One Backward Compatible 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon Xbox One Backward Compatible 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Far Cry 3: Deluxe Bundle DLC Xbox One Backward Compatible 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Far Cry Classic Xbox One Backward Compatible 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Far Cry Instincts Predator Xbox One Backward Compatible 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- I Am Alive Xbox One Backward Compatible 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Injustice: Gods Among Us Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% End of Summer Sale
- Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance Xbox One Backward Compatible 50% End of Summer Sale
- Metal Gear Solid Peace Walker HD Edition Xbox One Backward Compatible 67% End of Summer Sale
- Outland Xbox One Backward Compatible 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Prince of Persia The Forgotten Sands Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Rayman Legends Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Rayman Origins Xbox One Backward Compatible 67% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Rumble Roses XX Xbox One Backward Compatible 50% End of Summer Sale
- ScreamRide Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% DWG*
- Silent Hill Homecoming Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% End of Summer Sale
- Silent Hill: HD Collection Xbox One Backward Compatible 67% End of Summer Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Vegas Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Chaos Theory Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Conviction Xbox One Backward Compatible 70% DWG*
- Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Double Agent (OG Xbox) Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Double Agent (Xbox 360) Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell: Pandora Tomorrow Xbox One Backward Compatible 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Zone of the Enders HD Collection Xbox One Backward Compatible 67% End of Summer Sale
- Assassin’s Creed III Remastered Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Ultimate Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Origins – Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Origins – Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Batman: Return To Arkham Xbox One X Enhanced 70% End of Summer Sale
- Battlefield 1 Revolution Xbox One X Enhanced 75% End of Summer Sale
- Battlefield V Standard Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% End of Summer Sale
- Big Crown: Showdown Xbox One X Enhanced 80% End of Summer Sale
- BioShock: The Collection Xbox One X Enhanced 80% End of Summer Sale
- Call Of Duty: Black Ops 4 Xbox One X Enhanced 67% End of Summer Sale
- Call Of Duty: Black Ops 4 – Digital Deluxe Xbox One X Enhanced 60% End of Summer Sale
- Call Of Duty: Infinite Warfare – Digital Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 60% End of Summer Sale
- Call Of Duty: Infinite Warfare – Launch Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 67% End of Summer Sale
- Contra: Rogue Corps Xbox One X Enhanced 85% End of Summer Sale
- Cuccchi Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Spotlight Sale
- Disintegration Xbox One X Enhanced 50% End of Summer Sale
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Xbox One X Enhanced 67% End of Summer Sale
- Far Cry 3 Classic Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Far Cry 5 + Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe Edition Bundle Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Far Cry 5 Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Far Cry 5 Gold Edition + Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe Edition Bundle Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- For Honor – Complete Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Get-A-Grip Chip Xbox One X Enhanced 40% DWG*
- Hitman 2 – Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 85% End of Summer Sale
- Hunt: Showdown Xbox One X Enhanced 75% End of Summer Sale
- Jumanji: The Video Game Xbox One X Enhanced 40% End of Summer Sale
- Killing Floor 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 75% End of Summer Sale
- LEGO DC Super-Villains Xbox One X Enhanced 80% End of Summer Sale
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection Xbox One X Enhanced 55% End of Summer Sale
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 75% End of Summer Sale
- Life Is Strange 2 – Complete Season Xbox One X Enhanced 60% End of Summer Sale
- Mafia: Definitive Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 65% End of Summer Sale
- Mafia: Trilogy Xbox One X Enhanced 60% End of Summer Sale
- Masters of Anima Xbox One X Enhanced 75% DWG*
- Mega Man 11 Xbox One X Enhanced 67% End of Summer Sale
- Monster Hunter World Xbox One X Enhanced 25% End of Summer Sale
- MudRunner Xbox One X Enhanced 75% End of Summer Sale
- One Piece World Seeker Xbox One X Enhanced 90% End of Summer Sale
- PGA TOUR 2K21 Xbox One X Enhanced 75% End of Summer Sale
- Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 65% End of Summer Sale
- PONG Quest Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Publisher Spotlight Series
- Project CARS 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 90% End of Summer Sale
- Red Faction Geurrilla Re-Mars-tered Xbox One X Enhanced 80% End of Summer Sale
- Resident Evil 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 60% End of Summer Sale
- Resident Evil 2 Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 60% End of Summer Sale
- Resident Evil 3 Xbox One X Enhanced 60% End of Summer Sale
- RIDE 3 Xbox One X Enhanced 85% End of Summer Sale
- RIDE 3 – Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 85% End of Summer Sale
- Rise of The Tomb Raider – 20 Year Celebration Xbox One X Enhanced 80% End of Summer Sale
- Shadow Gangs Xbox One X Enhanced 25% Spotlight Sale
- Shadow Of The Tomb Raider Definitive Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 67% End of Summer Sale
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI Xbox One X Enhanced 70% End of Summer Sale
- Soulcalibur VI Xbox One X Enhanced 85% End of Summer Sale
- Star Wars Battlefront II: Celebration Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 80% End of Summer Sale
- Starlink: Battle For Atlas Xbox One X Enhanced 80% End of Summer Sale
- Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet Xbox One X Enhanced 80% End of Summer Sale
- Team Sonic Racing Xbox One X Enhanced 50% End of Summer Sale
- Tempest 4000 Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Publisher Spotlight Series
- The Crew 2 – Standard Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- The Surge Xbox One X Enhanced 70% DWG*
- Titanfall 2: Ultimate Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 80% End of Summer Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint – Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Ultimate Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Year 2 Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Tom Clancy’s The Division Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Tom Clancy’s The Division Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% End of Summer Sale
- Vampyr Xbox One X Enhanced 75% DWG*
- Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr Complete Collection Xbox One X Enhanced 75% End of Summer Sale
- We should talk. Xbox One X Enhanced 60% End of Summer Sale
- XCOM 2 Collection Xbox One X Enhanced 90% End of Summer Sale
- 2K Ball N’ Brawl Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% End of Summer Sale
- 8Floor Strategic Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spotlight Sale
- ACE COMBAT 7: SKIES UNKNOWN – TOP GUN: Maverick Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% End of Summer Sale
- Agatha Christie – Hercule Poirot: The First Cases Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Publisher Spotlight Series
- Agatha Christie – The ABC Murders Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Publisher Spotlight Series
- Alchemic Cutie Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale
- America’s Greatest Game Shows: Wheel of Fortune & Jeopardy! Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% End of Summer Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Antiquity Pack Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Chronicles – Trilogy Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: China Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: India Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: Russia Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Legendary Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Syndicate Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% End of Summer Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Syndicate Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Unity Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Complete Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 55% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Ragnarök Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 55% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Asterix & Obelix Slap Them All! Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Publisher Spotlight Series
- Asterix & Obelix XXL3: The Crystal Menhir Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Publisher Spotlight Series
- Asterix & Obelix XXL: Romastered Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Publisher Spotlight Series
- Atari Flashback Classics Vol. 1 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Publisher Spotlight Series
- Atari Flashback Classics Vol. 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Publisher Spotlight Series
- Atari Flashback Classics Vol. 3 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Publisher Spotlight Series
- Attack of the Earthlings Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 45% Spotlight Sale
- ATV Drift & Tricks Definitive Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Publisher Spotlight Series
- Aven Colony Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% End of Summer Sale
- Battlefield 2042 Xbox One Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% End of Summer Sale
- Battlefield 4 Premium Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% End of Summer Sale
- Battlefield Hardline Standard Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% End of Summer Sale
- Battlefield Hardline Ultimate Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% End of Summer Sale
- Battlefield V Definitive Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% End of Summer Sale
- BATTLESHIP Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% End of Summer Sale
- Ben 10 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% End of Summer Sale
- Beyond a Steel Sky Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Publisher Spotlight Series
- Big Buck Hunter Arcade Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% End of Summer Sale
- Black The Fall Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% End of Summer Sale
- Blacksad: Under the Skin Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Publisher Spotlight Series
- Blasphemous Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% End of Summer Sale
- Blaze and the Monster Machines: Axle City Racers Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% End of Summer Sale
- Bloodstained: Ritual Of The Night Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*
- Boggle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- BPM: Bullets Per Minute Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% Spotlight Sale
- Buildings Have Feelings Too Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% End of Summer Sale
- Bundle: South Park: The Stick of Truth + The Fractured But Whole Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Call Of Duty: Advanced Warfare Digital Pro Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% End of Summer Sale
- Call Of Duty: Advanced Warfare Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% End of Summer Sale
- Call Of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% End of Summer Sale
- Call Of Duty: Ghosts Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% End of Summer Sale
- Call Of Duty: Ghosts Digital Hardened Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% End of Summer Sale
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare – Digital Legacy Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% End of Summer Sale
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% End of Summer Sale
- Capcom Arcade Stadium Pack 1: Dawn of the Arcade (’84 – ’88) Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 33% End of Summer Sale
- Capcom Arcade Stadium Pack 2: Arcade Revolution (’89 – ’92) Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 33% End of Summer Sale
- Capcom Arcade Stadium Pack 3: Arcade Evolution (’92 – ’01) Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 33% End of Summer Sale
- Capcom Arcade Stadium Packs 1, 2, and 3 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% End of Summer Sale
- Circuit Superstars Top Gear Time Attack Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% End of Summer Sale
- Cobra Kai: The Karate Kid Saga Continues Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% End of Summer Sale
- Commandos 2 & Praetorians: HD Remaster Double Pack Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Publisher Spotlight Series
- Crossroads Inn Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
- Dead Island Definitive Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% DWG*
- Dead Island Definitive Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% DWG*
- Dead Island: Riptide Definitive Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% DWG*
- Deadbeat Heroes Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% End of Summer Sale
- Destiny 2: Bungie 30th Anniversary Pack Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% End of Summer Sale
- Destiny 2: The Witch Queen Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% End of Summer Sale
- Destiny 2: The Witch Queen Deluxe Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 33% End of Summer Sale
- Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition Demon Hunter Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% End of Summer Sale
- Devil May Cry 5 Deluxe + Vergil Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% End of Summer Sale
- Devil May Cry HD Collection & 4SE Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% End of Summer Sale
- Disjunction Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% End of Summer Sale
- Dragon Age: Inquisition – Game of the Year Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% End of Summer Sale
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse + Season Pass Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% End of Summer Sale
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Ultimate Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% End of Summer Sale
- Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% End of Summer Sale
- DreamWorks Spirit Lucky’s Big Adventure Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% End of Summer Sale
- Dungeons 3 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Publisher Spotlight Series
- EA STAR WARS TRIPLE BUNDLE Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% End of Summer Sale
- Escape Game Fort Boyard Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Publisher Spotlight Series
- Evil Dead: The Game – The Classics Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 20% End of Summer Sale
- Family Feud Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon Classic Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Far Cry 4 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Far Cry 4 + Far Cry Primal Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Far Cry 4 Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Far Cry Insanity Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Far Cry Primal – Apex Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% End of Summer Sale
- Fast & Furious: Spy Racers Rise of SH1FT3R Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% End of Summer Sale
- Fighter Within Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Flashback Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Publisher Spotlight Series
- Flying Islands Games Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 55% Spotlight Sale
- Foreclosed Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% End of Summer Sale
- G.I. Joe: Operation Blackout Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% End of Summer Sale
- G.I. Joe: Operation Blackout – Digital Deluxe Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% End of Summer Sale
- Galaxy Shooter DX Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale
- Garfield Kart Furious Racing Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Publisher Spotlight Series
- Genesis Alpha One Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% End of Summer Sale
- Ghost Sweeper Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale
- Gnomes Garden Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale
- Goosebumps: The Game Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 83% End of Summer Sale
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition & Great White Shark Card Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 55% End of Summer Sale
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition & Megalodon Shark Card Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% End of Summer Sale
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition & Whale Shark Card Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% End of Summer Sale
- Grow Up Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Guts ‘N Goals Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spotlight Sale
- Hasbro Family Fun Pack Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% End of Summer Sale
- Hasbro Family Fun Pack Conquest Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% End of Summer Sale
- Headspun Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Spotlight Sale
- Homefront: The Revolution ‘Freedom Fighter’ Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% End of Summer Sale
- Hotel Transylvania: Scary-Tale Adventures Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% End of Summer Sale
- Hungry Shark World Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Hunting Simulator 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% End of Summer Sale
- Hunting Simulator 2: Elite Edition Xbox One Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% End of Summer Sale
- Jeopardy! Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Katamari Damacy REROLL Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% End of Summer Sale
- KeyWe Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 33% End of Summer Sale
- Killing Floor 2 – Ultimate Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 15% End of Summer Sale
- Kombinera Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Publisher Spotlight Series
- Lara Croft And The Temple Of Osiris Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% End of Summer Sale
- Legend of the Tetrarchs Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale
- LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% End of Summer Sale
- LEGO Jurassic World Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% End of Summer Sale
- LEGO Marvel Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 65% End of Summer Sale
- LEGO Marvel’s Avengers Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% End of Summer Sale
- LEGO The Incredibles Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% End of Summer Sale
- Life is Strange Remastered Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% End of Summer Sale
- Lornsword Winter Chronicle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Publisher Spotlight Series
- Marsupilami: Hoobadventure Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Publisher Spotlight Series
- MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries – JumpShip Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 33% End of Summer Sale
- Mega Man Legacy Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% End of Summer Sale
- Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% End of Summer Sale
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% End of Summer Sale
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% End of Summer Sale
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% End of Summer Sale
- Megaparty: A Tootuff Adventure Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Publisher Spotlight Series
- Metaloid: Origin Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale
- Minigolf Adventure Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% End of Summer Sale
- Monopoly Deal Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% End of Summer Sale
- Monopoly Family Fun Pack Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% End of Summer Sale
- Monopoly Madness Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% End of Summer Sale
- Monopoly Plus Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- MONOPOLY PLUS + MONOPOLY Madness Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 55% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Monster Energy Supercross 4 – Special Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% End of Summer Sale
- Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 4 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% End of Summer Sale
- Monster Harvest Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% End of Summer Sale
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% End of Summer Sale
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% End of Summer Sale
- Moon Hunters Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% DWG*
- Mortal Kombat X Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% End of Summer Sale
- Moto Racer 4 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Publisher Spotlight Series
- MotoGP 21 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% End of Summer Sale
- Moving Out Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% End of Summer Sale
- Murder Mystery Machine Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Publisher Spotlight Series
- MXGP 2020 – The Official Motocross Videogame Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% End of Summer Sale
- My Hero One’s Justice Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% End of Summer Sale
- My Hero One’s Justice 2 Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% End of Summer Sale
- My Universe – Interior Designer Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Publisher Spotlight Series
- My Universe – My Baby Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Publisher Spotlight Series
- My Universe – School Teacher Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Publisher Spotlight Series
- Mythic Ocean Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Spotlight Sale
- Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Legacy Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% End of Summer Sale
- Naruto To Boruto: Shinobi Striker Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% End of Summer Sale
- Nickelodeon Kart Racers 2: Grand Prix Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% End of Summer Sale
- Nickelodeon: Kart Racers Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% End of Summer Sale
- No Straight Roads Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 33% End of Summer Sale
- Offroad Racing – Buggy X ATV X Moto Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Publisher Spotlight Series
- Oh My Godheads Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% End of Summer Sale
- Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 – The Official Video Game Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% End of Summer Sale
- Omen of Sorrow Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% DWG*
- One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% End of Summer Sale
- Overcooked Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% End of Summer Sale
- Paw Patrol: On A Roll Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% End of Summer Sale
- PGA TOUR 2K21 Baller Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% End of Summer Sale
- Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% End of Summer Sale
- PJ Masks: Heroes of the Night Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% End of Summer Sale
- Professor Rubik’s Brain Fitness Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Publisher Spotlight Series
- Rabbids Invasion – Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Rabbids: Party of Legends Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Raccoon City Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% End of Summer Sale
- Radical Rabbit Stew Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% End of Summer Sale
- Railway Empire – Complete Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% Publisher Spotlight Series
- Rapala Fishing: Pro Series Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% End of Summer Sale
- Regalia: Of Men and Monarchs – Royal Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spotlight Sale
- Resident Evil Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% End of Summer Sale
- Resident Evil 0 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% End of Summer Sale
- Resident Evil 4 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% End of Summer Sale
- Resident Evil 5 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% End of Summer Sale
- Resident Evil 6 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% End of Summer Sale
- Resident Evil Revelations Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% End of Summer Sale
- Resident Evil Revelations 1 & 2 Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% End of Summer Sale
- Resident Evil Revelations 2 Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% End of Summer Sale
- Resident Evil Triple Pack Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% End of Summer Sale
- Resident Evil: Deluxe Origins Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% End of Summer Sale
- Riders Republic Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Risk Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Risk: Urban Assault Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Roguebook Xbox One Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% End of Summer Sale
- Roman Rumble in Las Vegum – Asterix & Obelix XXL 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Publisher Spotlight Series
- Ruined King: A League of Legends Story Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Spotlight Sale
- Ruined King: A League of Legends Story – Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Spotlight Sale
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game – Complete Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% End of Summer Sale
- Scrabble Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% DWG*
- Scribblenauts Showdown Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% End of Summer Sale
- Shape Up Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Sherlock Holmes Essential Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 45% End of Summer Sale
- Sherlock Holmes: The Devil’s Daughter Redux Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 55% End of Summer Sale
- Sonic Colors: Ultimate – Digital Deluxe Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% End of Summer Sale
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole – Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% End of Summer Sale
- Star Wars Battlefront Ultimate Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% End of Summer Sale
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 33% End of Summer Sale
- SWORD ART ONLINE Alicization Lycoris Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% End of Summer Sale
- Syberia 3 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Publisher Spotlight Series
- Tales from the Borderlands Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% End of Summer Sale
- Teratopia Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spotlight Sale
- The BioWare Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% End of Summer Sale
- The Bluecoats: North & South Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Publisher Spotlight Series
- The Crew 2 Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% DWG*
- The Crew Ultimate Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- The Escapists Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% End of Summer Sale
- The Escapists 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% End of Summer Sale
- The Inner World – The Last Wind Monk Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Publisher Spotlight Series
- The LEGO NINJAGO Movie Video Game Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% End of Summer Sale
- The Quarry for Xbox One Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 33% End of Summer Sale
- The Sinking City – Necronomicon Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% End of Summer Sale
- The Sisters – Party of the Year Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Publisher Spotlight Series
- The Smurfs – Mission Vileaf Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Publisher Spotlight Series
- Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep: A Wonderlands One-shot Adventure Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% End of Summer Sale
- TOKI Juju Densetsu Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Publisher Spotlight Series
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Tom Clancy’s The Division Franchise Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% End of Summer Sale
- Tomb Raider: Definitive Survivor Trilogy Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% End of Summer Sale
- Tour de France 2022 Xbox One Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% End of Summer Sale
- Toy Odyssey Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% DWG*
- Transference Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Treasure Hunter Simulator Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Spotlight Sale
- Trials Fusion: The Awesome Max Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*
- Trigger Witch Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Spotlight Sale
- Trivial Pursuit Live! Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- TRIVIAL PURSUIT Live! 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Tropico 5 – Penultimate Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 43% Publisher Spotlight Series
- UNO Ultimate Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Valiant Hearts: The Great War Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Storm Ground Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% End of Summer Sale
- Watch Dogs 1 + Watch Dogs 2 Gold Editions Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Watch Dogs 1 + Watch Dogs 2 Standard Editions Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Watch Dogs 2 – Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Watch Dogs 2 – Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Watch_Dogs Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 65% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Watch_Dogs Complete Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood Xbox One Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% End of Summer Sale
- Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Publisher Spotlight Series
- World War Z: Aftermath Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% End of Summer Sale
- World War Z: Aftermath – Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% End of Summer Sale
- WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship Xbox One Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% End of Summer Sale
- WWE 2K22 for Xbox One Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% End of Summer Sale
- WWE 2K22 for Xbox Series X|S Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% End of Summer Sale
- XIII Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Publisher Spotlight Series
- Yesterday Origins Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Publisher Spotlight Series
- ZOMBI Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Zorro The Chronicles Xbox One Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% End of Summer Sale
- Cast of the Seven Godsends – Redux Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 80% Spotlight Sale
- Little Nightmares Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 75% End of Summer Sale
- Octahedron Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 60% End of Summer Sale
- Shape Up Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- The Crew Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 67% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Trials Fusion Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- UNO Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 60% End of Summer Sale
- AI: THE SOMNIUM FILES Nirvana Initiative Xbox Play Anywhere 20% End of Summer Sale
- Chronus Arc Xbox Play Anywhere 50% Spotlight Sale
- Resident Evil 7 Biohazard Gold Edition Xbox Play Anywhere 60% End of Summer Sale
- Splash Blast Panic Xbox Play Anywhere 90% DWG*
- Summertime Madness (Xbox Series X|S) Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 30% DWG*
- The Quarry for Xbox Series X|S Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 33% End of Summer Sale
Le nuove promozioni resteranno attive su Xbox Store sino al prossimo 29 agosto 2022. Vi ricordiamo inoltre che si avvicina l'appuntamento con l'evento Xbox organizzato per la Gamescom 2022.
