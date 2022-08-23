Giochi Xbox Series X|S e One in sconto: Xbox Store saluta l'estate con una marea di saldi

Mentre Death Stranding diventa disponibile su PC Game Pass, il team di Microsoft presenta una nuova ondata di sconti su Xbox Store, con ricchi saldi volti a salutare l'estate.

Per l'occasione, Microsoft si allea con Ubisoft, proponendo grandi sconti sui principali titolo della casa francese. Da Ghost Recon: Breakpoint ad Assassin's Creed: Valhalla, passando per Watch Dogs: Legion e Far Cry 6, il catalogo del publisher d'Oltralpe propone molteplici offerte. Spazio anche ad EA, tra l'acclamato It Takes Two, l'ottimo Lost in Random e la Mass Effect: Legendary Edition. Alla rassegna si uniscono poi ulteriori produzioni, dal recente The Quarry a LEGO Star Wars: La Saga degli Skywalker, passando per Mafia: Definitive Edition o World War Z: Aftermath.



Di seguito, trovate l'elenco completo delle promozioni attualmente attive su Xbox Store.

Giochi Xbox Series X|S e Xbox One in sconto

A Way Out EA Play 75% End of Summer Sale

Battlefield 1 EA Play 60% End of Summer Sale

Battlefield 4 EA Play 60% End of Summer Sale

It Takes Two – Digital Version EA Play 50% End of Summer Sale

Lost in Random EA Play 50% End of Summer Sale

Mass Effect Legendary Edition EA Play 60% End of Summer Sale

Plants vs. Zombies: Battle For Neighborville EA Play 75% End of Summer Sale

Skate (Back Compat) EA Play 80% End of Summer Sale

Skate 3 (Back Compat) EA Play 80% End of Summer Sale

Star Wars Battlefront II EA Play 50% End of Summer Sale

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order EA Play 80% End of Summer Sale

Star Wars Squadrons EA Play 75% End of Summer Sale

Titanfall 2 EA Play 80% End of Summer Sale

Battlefield 2042 Gold Edition Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 30% End of Summer Sale

Battlefield 2042 Ultimate Edition Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 30% End of Summer Sale

Battlefield 2042 Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 50% End of Summer Sale

Far Cry Anthology Bundle Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 67% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Hunting Simulator 2: Elite Edition Xbox Series X|S Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 50% End of Summer Sale

Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 75% End of Summer Sale

Milky Way Prince – The Vampire Star Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 25% DWG*

Outbreak Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 90% Spotlight Sale

Port Royale 4 Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 50% Publisher Spotlight Series

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 75% End of Summer Sale

Tales Of Arise Ultimate Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 50% End of Summer Sale

The Division 2 – Warlords of New York – Ultimate Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

The Quarry – Deluxe Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 33% End of Summer Sale

The Sinking City Xbox Series X|S Deluxe Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 60% End of Summer Sale

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint Deluxe Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint Ultimate Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Tropico 6 – Next Gen Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 40% Publisher Spotlight Series

Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong PRIMOGEN EDITION Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 30% End of Summer Sale

Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood Xbox Series X|S Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 70% End of Summer Sale

WWE 2K22 nWo 4-Life Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 35% End of Summer Sale

Boyfriend Dungeon PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% DWG*

Bus Driver Simulator PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% End of Summer Sale

Metro Simulator PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% End of Summer Sale

Mokoko X PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Spotlight Sale

Agent Intercept Smart Delivery 30% DWG*

Assassin’s Creed Bundle: Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, and Assassin’s Creed Origins Smart Delivery 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Smart Delivery 60% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla + Immortals Fenyx Rising Bundle Smart Delivery 67% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla + Watch Dogs: Legion Bundle Smart Delivery 67% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 60% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Asteroids: Recharged Smart Delivery 50% Publisher Spotlight Series

Autonauts Smart Delivery 40% DWG*

Ayo the Clown Smart Delivery 30% DWG*

Back 4 Blood: Ultimate Edition Smart Delivery 55% End of Summer Sale

Black Widow: Recharged Smart Delivery 50% Publisher Spotlight Series

Borderlands 3 Smart Delivery 75% End of Summer Sale

Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 60% End of Summer Sale

Breakneck City Smart Delivery 40% DWG*

Breakout: Recharged Smart Delivery 50% Publisher Spotlight Series

Centipede: Recharged Smart Delivery 50% Publisher Spotlight Series

Chivalry 2 Smart Delivery 40% End of Summer Sale

Chivalry 2 Special Edition Smart Delivery 40% End of Summer Sale

DEADCRAFT Smart Delivery 20% End of Summer Sale

DEADCRAFT Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 25% End of Summer Sale

Demon Turf Smart Delivery 30% Spotlight Sale

Disciples: Liberation Digital Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 40% Publisher Spotlight Series

Evil Dead: The Game Smart Delivery 25% End of Summer Sale

Evil Dead: The Game – Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 17% End of Summer Sale

Far Cry 6 Smart Delivery 60% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Far Cry 6 Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 60% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Far Cry 6 Gold Edition Smart Delivery 60% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Far Cry 6 Ultimate Edition Smart Delivery 60% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Gear.Club Unlimited 2 – Ultimate Edition Smart Delivery 30% Publisher Spotlight Series

GRID Legends Smart Delivery 60% End of Summer Sale

GRID Legends: Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 55% End of Summer Sale

HITMAN 3 – Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 60% End of Summer Sale

Immortals Fenyx Rising Gold Edition Smart Delivery 65% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Imp of the Sun Smart Delivery 25% End of Summer Sale

Just Dance 2022 Smart Delivery 67% End of Summer Sale

Just Dance 2022 Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 60% End of Summer Sale

Just Dance 2022 Ultimate Edition Smart Delivery 50% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

LEGO Builder’s Journey Smart Delivery 50% End of Summer Sale

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Smart Delivery 30% End of Summer Sale

Lost Judgment Digital Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 50% End of Summer Sale

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate Smart Delivery 65% End of Summer Sale

Nerf Legends Smart Delivery 80% End of Summer Sale

Nerf Legends Digital Deluxe Smart Delivery 75% End of Summer Sale

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl Smart Delivery 70% End of Summer Sale

OlliOlli World Smart Delivery 35% End of Summer Sale

OlliOlli World Rad Edition Smart Delivery 35% End of Summer Sale

Outbreak Gold Collection Smart Delivery 50% Spotlight Sale

Resident Evil Village Smart Delivery 25% End of Summer Sale

Riders Republic Ultimate Edition Smart Delivery 60% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Ryan’s Rescue Squad Smart Delivery 40% End of Summer Sale

Silt Smart Delivery 25% End of Summer Sale

Sonic Origins Digital Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 20% End of Summer Sale

Street Outlaws 2: Winner Takes All Smart Delivery 80% End of Summer Sale

Street Outlaws 2: Winner Takes All – Digital Deluxe Smart Delivery 75% End of Summer Sale

Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania Digital Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 40% End of Summer Sale

The Addams Family: Mansion Mayhem Smart Delivery 40% End of Summer Sale

The Elder Scrolls Online Collection: High Isle Smart Delivery 35% Spotlight Sale

The Elder Scrolls Online Collection: High Isle Collector’s Edition Smart Delivery 35% Spotlight Sale

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction United Bundle Smart Delivery 50% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Watch Dogs: Legion Smart Delivery 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Watch Dogs: Legion Gold Edition Smart Delivery 67% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Watch Dogs: Legion – Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Watch Dogs: Legion – Ultimate Edition Smart Delivery 67% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Worms Rumble Smart Delivery 80% End of Summer Sale

Yakuza: Like a Dragon Legendary Hero Edition Smart Delivery 65% End of Summer Sale

A Plague Tale: Innocence Xbox Game Pass 75% DWG*

AI: THE SOMNIUM FILES Xbox Game Pass 60% End of Summer Sale

Assassin’s Creed Origins Xbox Game Pass 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Ben 10: Power Trip Xbox Game Pass 40% End of Summer Sale

Crown Trick Xbox Game Pass 60% End of Summer Sale

Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair Anniversary Edition Xbox Game Pass 25% End of Summer Sale

Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc Anniversary Edition Xbox Game Pass 50% End of Summer Sale

Far Cry 5 Xbox Game Pass 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Football Manager 2022 Xbox Edition Xbox Game Pass 60% End of Summer Sale

For Honor – Marching Fire Edition Xbox Game Pass 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

For Honor – Standard Edition Xbox Game Pass 75% End of Summer Sale

Going Under Xbox Game Pass 65% End of Summer Sale

Hades Xbox Game Pass 33% DWG*

Injustice 2 Xbox Game Pass 70% End of Summer Sale

Mass Effect (Back Compat) Xbox Game Pass 75% DWG*

MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries Xbox Game Pass 33% End of Summer Sale

Monster Sanctuary Xbox Game Pass 65% End of Summer Sale

My Friend Peppa Pig Xbox Game Pass 40% End of Summer Sale

My Time at Portia Xbox Game Pass 75% End of Summer Sale

Neon Abyss Xbox Game Pass 50% End of Summer Sale

Outriders Xbox Game Pass 50% End of Summer Sale

Overcooked! 2 Xbox Game Pass 75% End of Summer Sale

PAW Patrol Mighty Pups Save Adventure Bay Xbox Game Pass 40% End of Summer Sale

PAW Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls Xbox Game Pass 40% End of Summer Sale

Pupperazzi Xbox Game Pass 20% DWG*

RESEARCH and DESTROY Xbox Game Pass 50% End of Summer Sale

The Elder Scrolls Online Xbox Game Pass 70% Spotlight Sale

The Last Kids on Earth and the Staff of Doom Xbox Game Pass 40% End of Summer Sale

The Outer Worlds Xbox Game Pass 67% End of Summer Sale

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Standard Edition Xbox Game Pass 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction Xbox Game Pass 50% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Tropico 6 Xbox Game Pass 50% Publisher Spotlight Series

Watch Dogs 2 Xbox Game Pass 80% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Worms W.M.D Xbox Game Pass 80% End of Summer Sale

Yakuza: Like a Dragon Xbox Game Pass 65% End of Summer Sale

Zero Escape: The Nonary Games Xbox Game Pass 25% End of Summer Sale

Assassin’s Creed Xbox One Backward Compatible 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Assassin’s Creed Revelations Xbox One Backward Compatible 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Beyond Good & Evil HD Xbox One Backward Compatible 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Brothers In Arms: Hell’s Highway Xbox One Backward Compatible 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Castlevania: Lords of Shadow Xbox One Backward Compatible 50% End of Summer Sale

Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2 Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% End of Summer Sale

F.E.A.R. 2 Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% End of Summer Sale

Far Cry 2 Xbox One Backward Compatible 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon Xbox One Backward Compatible 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Far Cry 3: Deluxe Bundle DLC Xbox One Backward Compatible 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Far Cry Classic Xbox One Backward Compatible 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Far Cry Instincts Predator Xbox One Backward Compatible 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

I Am Alive Xbox One Backward Compatible 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Injustice: Gods Among Us Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% End of Summer Sale

Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance Xbox One Backward Compatible 50% End of Summer Sale

Metal Gear Solid Peace Walker HD Edition Xbox One Backward Compatible 67% End of Summer Sale

Outland Xbox One Backward Compatible 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Prince of Persia The Forgotten Sands Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Rayman Legends Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Rayman Origins Xbox One Backward Compatible 67% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Rumble Roses XX Xbox One Backward Compatible 50% End of Summer Sale

ScreamRide Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% DWG*

Silent Hill Homecoming Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% End of Summer Sale

Silent Hill: HD Collection Xbox One Backward Compatible 67% End of Summer Sale

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Vegas Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Chaos Theory Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Conviction Xbox One Backward Compatible 70% DWG*

Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Double Agent (OG Xbox) Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Double Agent (Xbox 360) Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell: Pandora Tomorrow Xbox One Backward Compatible 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Zone of the Enders HD Collection Xbox One Backward Compatible 67% End of Summer Sale

Assassin’s Creed III Remastered Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Ultimate Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Assassin’s Creed Origins – Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Assassin’s Creed Origins – Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Batman: Return To Arkham Xbox One X Enhanced 70% End of Summer Sale

Battlefield 1 Revolution Xbox One X Enhanced 75% End of Summer Sale

Battlefield V Standard Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% End of Summer Sale

Big Crown: Showdown Xbox One X Enhanced 80% End of Summer Sale

BioShock: The Collection Xbox One X Enhanced 80% End of Summer Sale

Call Of Duty: Black Ops 4 Xbox One X Enhanced 67% End of Summer Sale

Call Of Duty: Black Ops 4 – Digital Deluxe Xbox One X Enhanced 60% End of Summer Sale

Call Of Duty: Infinite Warfare – Digital Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 60% End of Summer Sale

Call Of Duty: Infinite Warfare – Launch Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 67% End of Summer Sale

Contra: Rogue Corps Xbox One X Enhanced 85% End of Summer Sale

Cuccchi Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Spotlight Sale

Disintegration Xbox One X Enhanced 50% End of Summer Sale

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Xbox One X Enhanced 67% End of Summer Sale

Far Cry 3 Classic Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Far Cry 5 + Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe Edition Bundle Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Far Cry 5 Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Far Cry 5 Gold Edition + Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe Edition Bundle Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

For Honor – Complete Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Get-A-Grip Chip Xbox One X Enhanced 40% DWG*

Hitman 2 – Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 85% End of Summer Sale

Hunt: Showdown Xbox One X Enhanced 75% End of Summer Sale

Jumanji: The Video Game Xbox One X Enhanced 40% End of Summer Sale

Killing Floor 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 75% End of Summer Sale

LEGO DC Super-Villains Xbox One X Enhanced 80% End of Summer Sale

LEGO Harry Potter Collection Xbox One X Enhanced 55% End of Summer Sale

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 75% End of Summer Sale

Life Is Strange 2 – Complete Season Xbox One X Enhanced 60% End of Summer Sale

Mafia: Definitive Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 65% End of Summer Sale

Mafia: Trilogy Xbox One X Enhanced 60% End of Summer Sale

Masters of Anima Xbox One X Enhanced 75% DWG*

Mega Man 11 Xbox One X Enhanced 67% End of Summer Sale

Monster Hunter World Xbox One X Enhanced 25% End of Summer Sale

MudRunner Xbox One X Enhanced 75% End of Summer Sale

One Piece World Seeker Xbox One X Enhanced 90% End of Summer Sale

PGA TOUR 2K21 Xbox One X Enhanced 75% End of Summer Sale

Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 65% End of Summer Sale

PONG Quest Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Publisher Spotlight Series

Project CARS 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 90% End of Summer Sale

Red Faction Geurrilla Re-Mars-tered Xbox One X Enhanced 80% End of Summer Sale

Resident Evil 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 60% End of Summer Sale

Resident Evil 2 Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 60% End of Summer Sale

Resident Evil 3 Xbox One X Enhanced 60% End of Summer Sale

RIDE 3 Xbox One X Enhanced 85% End of Summer Sale

RIDE 3 – Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 85% End of Summer Sale

Rise of The Tomb Raider – 20 Year Celebration Xbox One X Enhanced 80% End of Summer Sale

Shadow Gangs Xbox One X Enhanced 25% Spotlight Sale

Shadow Of The Tomb Raider Definitive Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 67% End of Summer Sale

Sid Meier’s Civilization VI Xbox One X Enhanced 70% End of Summer Sale

Soulcalibur VI Xbox One X Enhanced 85% End of Summer Sale

Star Wars Battlefront II: Celebration Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 80% End of Summer Sale

Starlink: Battle For Atlas Xbox One X Enhanced 80% End of Summer Sale

Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet Xbox One X Enhanced 80% End of Summer Sale

Team Sonic Racing Xbox One X Enhanced 50% End of Summer Sale

Tempest 4000 Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Publisher Spotlight Series

The Crew 2 – Standard Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

The Surge Xbox One X Enhanced 70% DWG*

Titanfall 2: Ultimate Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 80% End of Summer Sale

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint – Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Ultimate Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Year 2 Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Tom Clancy’s The Division Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Tom Clancy’s The Division Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% End of Summer Sale

Vampyr Xbox One X Enhanced 75% DWG*

Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr Complete Collection Xbox One X Enhanced 75% End of Summer Sale

We should talk. Xbox One X Enhanced 60% End of Summer Sale

XCOM 2 Collection Xbox One X Enhanced 90% End of Summer Sale

2K Ball N’ Brawl Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% End of Summer Sale

8Floor Strategic Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spotlight Sale

ACE COMBAT 7: SKIES UNKNOWN – TOP GUN: Maverick Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% End of Summer Sale

Agatha Christie – Hercule Poirot: The First Cases Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Publisher Spotlight Series

Agatha Christie – The ABC Murders Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Publisher Spotlight Series

Alchemic Cutie Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale

America’s Greatest Game Shows: Wheel of Fortune & Jeopardy! Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% End of Summer Sale

Assassin’s Creed Antiquity Pack Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Assassin’s Creed Chronicles – Trilogy Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: China Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: India Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: Russia Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Assassin’s Creed Legendary Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Assassin’s Creed Syndicate Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% End of Summer Sale

Assassin’s Creed Syndicate Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Assassin’s Creed Unity Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Complete Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 55% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Ragnarök Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 55% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Asterix & Obelix Slap Them All! Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Publisher Spotlight Series

Asterix & Obelix XXL3: The Crystal Menhir Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Publisher Spotlight Series

Asterix & Obelix XXL: Romastered Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Publisher Spotlight Series

Atari Flashback Classics Vol. 1 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Publisher Spotlight Series

Atari Flashback Classics Vol. 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Publisher Spotlight Series

Atari Flashback Classics Vol. 3 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Publisher Spotlight Series

Attack of the Earthlings Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 45% Spotlight Sale

ATV Drift & Tricks Definitive Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Publisher Spotlight Series

Aven Colony Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% End of Summer Sale

Battlefield 2042 Xbox One Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% End of Summer Sale

Battlefield 4 Premium Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% End of Summer Sale

Battlefield Hardline Standard Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% End of Summer Sale

Battlefield Hardline Ultimate Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% End of Summer Sale

Battlefield V Definitive Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% End of Summer Sale

BATTLESHIP Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% End of Summer Sale

Ben 10 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% End of Summer Sale

Beyond a Steel Sky Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Publisher Spotlight Series

Big Buck Hunter Arcade Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% End of Summer Sale

Black The Fall Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% End of Summer Sale

Blacksad: Under the Skin Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Publisher Spotlight Series

Blasphemous Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% End of Summer Sale

Blaze and the Monster Machines: Axle City Racers Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% End of Summer Sale

Bloodstained: Ritual Of The Night Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*

Boggle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

BPM: Bullets Per Minute Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% Spotlight Sale

Buildings Have Feelings Too Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% End of Summer Sale

Bundle: South Park: The Stick of Truth + The Fractured But Whole Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Call Of Duty: Advanced Warfare Digital Pro Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% End of Summer Sale

Call Of Duty: Advanced Warfare Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% End of Summer Sale

Call Of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% End of Summer Sale

Call Of Duty: Ghosts Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% End of Summer Sale

Call Of Duty: Ghosts Digital Hardened Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% End of Summer Sale

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare – Digital Legacy Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% End of Summer Sale

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% End of Summer Sale

Capcom Arcade Stadium Pack 1: Dawn of the Arcade (’84 – ’88) Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 33% End of Summer Sale

Capcom Arcade Stadium Pack 2: Arcade Revolution (’89 – ’92) Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 33% End of Summer Sale

Capcom Arcade Stadium Pack 3: Arcade Evolution (’92 – ’01) Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 33% End of Summer Sale

Capcom Arcade Stadium Packs 1, 2, and 3 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% End of Summer Sale

Circuit Superstars Top Gear Time Attack Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% End of Summer Sale

Cobra Kai: The Karate Kid Saga Continues Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% End of Summer Sale

Commandos 2 & Praetorians: HD Remaster Double Pack Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Publisher Spotlight Series

Crossroads Inn Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*

Dead Island Definitive Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% DWG*

Dead Island Definitive Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% DWG*

Dead Island: Riptide Definitive Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% DWG*

Deadbeat Heroes Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% End of Summer Sale

Destiny 2: Bungie 30th Anniversary Pack Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% End of Summer Sale

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% End of Summer Sale

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen Deluxe Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 33% End of Summer Sale

Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition Demon Hunter Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% End of Summer Sale

Devil May Cry 5 Deluxe + Vergil Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% End of Summer Sale

Devil May Cry HD Collection & 4SE Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% End of Summer Sale

Disjunction Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% End of Summer Sale

Dragon Age: Inquisition – Game of the Year Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% End of Summer Sale

Dragon Ball Xenoverse + Season Pass Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% End of Summer Sale

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Ultimate Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% End of Summer Sale

Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% End of Summer Sale

DreamWorks Spirit Lucky’s Big Adventure Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% End of Summer Sale

Dungeons 3 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Publisher Spotlight Series

EA STAR WARS TRIPLE BUNDLE Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% End of Summer Sale

Escape Game Fort Boyard Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Publisher Spotlight Series

Evil Dead: The Game – The Classics Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 20% End of Summer Sale

Family Feud Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon Classic Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Far Cry 4 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Far Cry 4 + Far Cry Primal Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Far Cry 4 Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Far Cry Insanity Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Far Cry Primal – Apex Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% End of Summer Sale

Fast & Furious: Spy Racers Rise of SH1FT3R Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% End of Summer Sale

Fighter Within Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Flashback Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Publisher Spotlight Series

Flying Islands Games Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 55% Spotlight Sale

Foreclosed Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% End of Summer Sale

G.I. Joe: Operation Blackout Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% End of Summer Sale

G.I. Joe: Operation Blackout – Digital Deluxe Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% End of Summer Sale

Galaxy Shooter DX Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale

Garfield Kart Furious Racing Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Publisher Spotlight Series

Genesis Alpha One Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% End of Summer Sale

Ghost Sweeper Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale

Gnomes Garden Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale

Goosebumps: The Game Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 83% End of Summer Sale

Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition & Great White Shark Card Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 55% End of Summer Sale

Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition & Megalodon Shark Card Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% End of Summer Sale

Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition & Whale Shark Card Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% End of Summer Sale

Grow Up Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Guts ‘N Goals Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spotlight Sale

Hasbro Family Fun Pack Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% End of Summer Sale

Hasbro Family Fun Pack Conquest Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% End of Summer Sale

Headspun Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Spotlight Sale

Homefront: The Revolution ‘Freedom Fighter’ Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% End of Summer Sale

Hotel Transylvania: Scary-Tale Adventures Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% End of Summer Sale

Hungry Shark World Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Hunting Simulator 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% End of Summer Sale

Hunting Simulator 2: Elite Edition Xbox One Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% End of Summer Sale

Jeopardy! Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Katamari Damacy REROLL Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% End of Summer Sale

KeyWe Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 33% End of Summer Sale

Killing Floor 2 – Ultimate Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 15% End of Summer Sale

Kombinera Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Publisher Spotlight Series

Lara Croft And The Temple Of Osiris Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% End of Summer Sale

Legend of the Tetrarchs Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale

LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% End of Summer Sale

LEGO Jurassic World Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% End of Summer Sale

LEGO Marvel Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 65% End of Summer Sale

LEGO Marvel’s Avengers Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% End of Summer Sale

LEGO The Incredibles Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% End of Summer Sale

Life is Strange Remastered Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% End of Summer Sale

Lornsword Winter Chronicle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Publisher Spotlight Series

Marsupilami: Hoobadventure Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Publisher Spotlight Series

MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries – JumpShip Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 33% End of Summer Sale

Mega Man Legacy Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% End of Summer Sale

Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% End of Summer Sale

Mega Man X Legacy Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% End of Summer Sale

Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% End of Summer Sale

Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% End of Summer Sale

Megaparty: A Tootuff Adventure Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Publisher Spotlight Series

Metaloid: Origin Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale

Minigolf Adventure Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% End of Summer Sale

Monopoly Deal Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% End of Summer Sale

Monopoly Family Fun Pack Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% End of Summer Sale

Monopoly Madness Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% End of Summer Sale

Monopoly Plus Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

MONOPOLY PLUS + MONOPOLY Madness Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 55% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Monster Energy Supercross 4 – Special Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% End of Summer Sale

Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 4 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% End of Summer Sale

Monster Harvest Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% End of Summer Sale

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% End of Summer Sale

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% End of Summer Sale

Moon Hunters Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% DWG*

Mortal Kombat X Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% End of Summer Sale

Moto Racer 4 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Publisher Spotlight Series

MotoGP 21 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% End of Summer Sale

Moving Out Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% End of Summer Sale

Murder Mystery Machine Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Publisher Spotlight Series

MXGP 2020 – The Official Motocross Videogame Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% End of Summer Sale

My Hero One’s Justice Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% End of Summer Sale

My Hero One’s Justice 2 Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% End of Summer Sale

My Universe – Interior Designer Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Publisher Spotlight Series

My Universe – My Baby Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Publisher Spotlight Series

My Universe – School Teacher Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Publisher Spotlight Series

Mythic Ocean Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Spotlight Sale

Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Legacy Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% End of Summer Sale

Naruto To Boruto: Shinobi Striker Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% End of Summer Sale

Nickelodeon Kart Racers 2: Grand Prix Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% End of Summer Sale

Nickelodeon: Kart Racers Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% End of Summer Sale

No Straight Roads Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 33% End of Summer Sale

Offroad Racing – Buggy X ATV X Moto Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Publisher Spotlight Series

Oh My Godheads Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% End of Summer Sale

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 – The Official Video Game Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% End of Summer Sale

Omen of Sorrow Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% DWG*

One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% End of Summer Sale

Overcooked Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% End of Summer Sale

Paw Patrol: On A Roll Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% End of Summer Sale

PGA TOUR 2K21 Baller Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% End of Summer Sale

Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% End of Summer Sale

PJ Masks: Heroes of the Night Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% End of Summer Sale

Professor Rubik’s Brain Fitness Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Publisher Spotlight Series

Rabbids Invasion – Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Rabbids: Party of Legends Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Raccoon City Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% End of Summer Sale

Radical Rabbit Stew Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% End of Summer Sale

Railway Empire – Complete Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% Publisher Spotlight Series

Rapala Fishing: Pro Series Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% End of Summer Sale

Regalia: Of Men and Monarchs – Royal Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spotlight Sale

Resident Evil Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% End of Summer Sale

Resident Evil 0 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% End of Summer Sale

Resident Evil 4 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% End of Summer Sale

Resident Evil 5 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% End of Summer Sale

Resident Evil 6 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% End of Summer Sale

Resident Evil Revelations Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% End of Summer Sale

Resident Evil Revelations 1 & 2 Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% End of Summer Sale

Resident Evil Revelations 2 Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% End of Summer Sale

Resident Evil Triple Pack Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% End of Summer Sale

Resident Evil: Deluxe Origins Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% End of Summer Sale

Riders Republic Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Risk Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Risk: Urban Assault Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Roguebook Xbox One Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% End of Summer Sale

Roman Rumble in Las Vegum – Asterix & Obelix XXL 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Publisher Spotlight Series

Ruined King: A League of Legends Story Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Spotlight Sale

Ruined King: A League of Legends Story – Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Spotlight Sale

Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game – Complete Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% End of Summer Sale

Scrabble Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% DWG*

Scribblenauts Showdown Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% End of Summer Sale

Shape Up Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Sherlock Holmes Essential Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 45% End of Summer Sale

Sherlock Holmes: The Devil’s Daughter Redux Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 55% End of Summer Sale

Sonic Colors: Ultimate – Digital Deluxe Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% End of Summer Sale

South Park: The Fractured But Whole – Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% End of Summer Sale

Star Wars Battlefront Ultimate Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% End of Summer Sale

Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 33% End of Summer Sale

SWORD ART ONLINE Alicization Lycoris Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% End of Summer Sale

Syberia 3 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Publisher Spotlight Series

Tales from the Borderlands Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% End of Summer Sale

Teratopia Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spotlight Sale

The BioWare Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% End of Summer Sale

The Bluecoats: North & South Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Publisher Spotlight Series

The Crew 2 Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% DWG*

The Crew Ultimate Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

The Escapists Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% End of Summer Sale

The Escapists 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% End of Summer Sale

The Inner World – The Last Wind Monk Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Publisher Spotlight Series

The LEGO NINJAGO Movie Video Game Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% End of Summer Sale

The Quarry for Xbox One Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 33% End of Summer Sale

The Sinking City – Necronomicon Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% End of Summer Sale

The Sisters – Party of the Year Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Publisher Spotlight Series

The Smurfs – Mission Vileaf Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Publisher Spotlight Series

Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep: A Wonderlands One-shot Adventure Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% End of Summer Sale

TOKI Juju Densetsu Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Publisher Spotlight Series

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Tom Clancy’s The Division Franchise Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% End of Summer Sale

Tomb Raider: Definitive Survivor Trilogy Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% End of Summer Sale

Tour de France 2022 Xbox One Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% End of Summer Sale

Toy Odyssey Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% DWG*

Transference Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Treasure Hunter Simulator Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Spotlight Sale

Trials Fusion: The Awesome Max Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*

Trigger Witch Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Spotlight Sale

Trivial Pursuit Live! Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

TRIVIAL PURSUIT Live! 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Tropico 5 – Penultimate Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 43% Publisher Spotlight Series

UNO Ultimate Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Valiant Hearts: The Great War Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Storm Ground Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% End of Summer Sale

Watch Dogs 1 + Watch Dogs 2 Gold Editions Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Watch Dogs 1 + Watch Dogs 2 Standard Editions Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Watch Dogs 2 – Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Watch Dogs 2 – Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Watch_Dogs Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 65% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Watch_Dogs Complete Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood Xbox One Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% End of Summer Sale

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Publisher Spotlight Series

World War Z: Aftermath Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% End of Summer Sale

World War Z: Aftermath – Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% End of Summer Sale

WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship Xbox One Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% End of Summer Sale

WWE 2K22 for Xbox One Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% End of Summer Sale

WWE 2K22 for Xbox Series X|S Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% End of Summer Sale

XIII Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Publisher Spotlight Series

Yesterday Origins Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Publisher Spotlight Series

ZOMBI Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Zorro The Chronicles Xbox One Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% End of Summer Sale

Cast of the Seven Godsends – Redux Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 80% Spotlight Sale

Little Nightmares Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 75% End of Summer Sale

Octahedron Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 60% End of Summer Sale

Shape Up Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

The Crew Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 67% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Trials Fusion Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

UNO Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 60% End of Summer Sale

AI: THE SOMNIUM FILES Nirvana Initiative Xbox Play Anywhere 20% End of Summer Sale

Chronus Arc Xbox Play Anywhere 50% Spotlight Sale

Resident Evil 7 Biohazard Gold Edition Xbox Play Anywhere 60% End of Summer Sale

Splash Blast Panic Xbox Play Anywhere 90% DWG*

Summertime Madness (Xbox Series X|S) Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 30% DWG*

The Quarry for Xbox Series X|S Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 33% End of Summer Sale

Le nuove promozioni resteranno attive su Xbox Store sino al prossimo 29 agosto 2022. Vi ricordiamo inoltre che si avvicina l'appuntamento con l'evento Xbox organizzato per la Gamescom 2022.