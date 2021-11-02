Giochi Xbox Series X in offerta con i nuovi Deals with Gold di inizio novembre

Come ogni settimana tornano i Deals with Gold su Xbox Store con nuove offerte sui migliori giochi Xbox 360, Xbox One e Xbox Series X/S in vendita a prezzo ridotto fino all'8 novembre. Ecco le promozioni da non perdere nei prossimi sette giorni.

Tra i giochi in promozione troviamo Agony, BioShock The Collection, Bloodstained Ritual of the Night, Borderlands 2 e vari giochi della serie Call of Duty in vista dell'arrivo di COD Vanguard il 5 novembre.

Sconti Xbox Series X

112th Seed Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale

9 Monkeys of Shaolin Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% DWG*

Aborigenus Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 55% Spotlight Sale

Aery – Little Bird Adventure Xbox One X Enhanced 40% Spotlight Sale

Afterparty Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*

Agony Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Shocktober Sale

Ailment & Endurance Bundle Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 25% Spotlight Sale

Aircraft Evolution Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% DWG*

BioShock: The Collection Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Shocktober Sale

Black Mirror Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Shocktober Sale

Black The Fall Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Shocktober Sale

Bleed Complete Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Spotlight Sale

Bloodstained: Ritual Of The Night Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Shocktober Sale

Book of Demons Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Shocktober Sale

Borderlands 2 Season Pass Add-On 70% DWG*

Borderlands 2 Ultimate Upgrade Pack Add-On 67% DWG*

Borderlands 2 Ultimate Upgrade Pack 2 Add-On 67% DWG*

Borderlands 3: Next Level Edition Smart Delivery 65% Shocktober Sale

Borderlands 3: Ultimate Edition Smart Delivery 50% Shocktober Sale

Bridge Constructor Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% ID@Xbox Big Bundle Sale

BRUTAL 2URVIVE Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Spotlight Sale

Bundle Epopeia Puzzle Games Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% Spotlight Sale

Butterflies Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% ID@Xbox Big Bundle Sale

Call Of Duty: Advanced Warfare Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Shocktober Sale

Call Of Duty: Black Ops 4 Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Shocktober Sale

Call Of Duty: Ghosts Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Shocktober Sale

Call Of Duty: Infinite Warfare – Launch Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Shocktober Sale

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Shocktober Sale

Destroy All Humans! Path of the Furon Games On Demand 70% DWG*

Far Cry 2 Backward Compatible 70% DWG*

Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon Backward Compatible 60% DWG*

Far Cry 4 Games On Demand 60% DWG*

Grand Theft Auto: The Ballad of Gay Tony Add-On 50% DWG*

GTA IV: The Lost and Damned Add-On 50% DWG*

Lara Croft Tomb Raider Anniversary Backward Compatible 85% Tomb Raider 25th Anniv Sale

Legend of Kay Anniversary Games On Demand 70% DWG*

LEGO Batman Backward Compatible 60% LEGO Franchise Sale

MX vs. ATV Alive Games On Demand 70% DWG*

Prey Backward Compatible 80% DWG*

Prince of Persia Classic Backward Compatible 60% DWG*

Rainbow Six Vegas 2 Backward Compatible 60% DWG*

Rayman 3 HD Backward Compatible 50% DWG*

Rayman Origins Backward Compatible 60% DWG*

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter Backward Compatible 60% DWG*

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter 2 Backward Compatible 50% DWG*

Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Backward Compatible 60% DWG*

Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Double Agent Backward Compatible 60% DWG*

Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Pandora Tomorrow Backward Compatible 60% DWG*

Tomb Raider Legend Backward Compatible 85% Tomb Raider 25th Anniv Sale

Tomb Raider Underworld Backward Compatible 85% Tomb Raider 25th Anniv Sale

XCOM: Enemy Within Backward Compatible 80% DWG*

Sul sito di Major Nelson trovate la lista completa dei giochi Xbox in offerta, i titoli evidenziati con il simbolo asterisco sono in promozione solamente per gli abbonati Xbox LIVE Gold e Game Pass Ultimate.