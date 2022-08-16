Giochi Xbox Series X e One, l'estate prosegue con tanti sconti: le offerte su Xbox Store
Puntuali come ogni martedì, debuttano tante nuove offerte su Xbox Store, con numerosi videogiochi per Xbox One e Xbox Series X|S proposti ad un prezzo speciale.
Mentre si conferma la presenza di High On Life e The Last Case of Benedict Fox alla Gamescom 2022, il negozio digitale verdecrociato accoglie infatti interessanti promozioni. Di seguito, trovate un riepilogo delle offerte al momento attive:
Giochi Xbox Series X|S e Xbox One in sconto
- Endzone – A World Apart: Survivor Edition Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 30% Spotlight Sale
- Outbreak: Epidemic Definitive Edition Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 60% Spotlight Sale
- Way of the Hunter: Elite Edition Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 10% Spotlight Sale
- Realpolitiks New Power Xbox Play Anywhere 90% DWG*
- Shape Up Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- The Crew Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 67% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Trials Fusion Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- UNO Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 60% DWG*
- Aces Of The Luftwaffe – Squadron Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spotlight Sale
- Agatha Christie – Hercule Poirot: The First Cases Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Publisher Spotlight Series
- Agatha Christie – The ABC Murders Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Publisher Spotlight Series
- Air Guitar Warrior for Kinect Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Spotlight Sale
- America’s Greatest Game Shows: Wheel of Fortune & Jeopardy! Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Arrest of a stone Buddha Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% DWG*
- Assassin’s Creed Antiquity Pack Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Chronicles – Trilogy Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: China Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: India Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: Russia Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Legendary Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Syndicate Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Unity Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Complete Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 55% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Ragnarök Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 55% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Asterix & Obelix Slap Them All! Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Publisher Spotlight Series
- Asterix & Obelix XXL3: The Crystal Menhir Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Publisher Spotlight Series
- Asterix & Obelix XXL: Romastered Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Publisher Spotlight Series
- Atari Flashback Classics Vol. 1 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Publisher Spotlight Series
- Atari Flashback Classics Vol. 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Publisher Spotlight Series
- Atari Flashback Classics Vol. 3 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Publisher Spotlight Series
- ATV Drift & Tricks Definitive Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Publisher Spotlight Series
- Baja: Edge of Control HD Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spotlight Sale
- Barn Finders Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 20% DWG*
- Battle Worlds: Kronos Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spotlight Sale
- Beyond a Steel Sky Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Publisher Spotlight Series
- Big Rumble Boxing: Creed Champions Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
- Black Mirror Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spotlight Sale
- Blacksad: Under the Skin Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Publisher Spotlight Series
- Blind Postman Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Spotlight Sale
- Boggle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Borderlands Legendary Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*
- Borderlands: The Handsome Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*
- Bundle: South Park: The Stick of Truth + The Fractured But Whole Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Butcher Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Spotlight Sale
- Call Of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Deluxe Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*
- Carmageddon: Max Damage Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spotlight Sale
- Carnival Games Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*
- Chicken Police – Paint it RED! Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale
- Chronos: Before the Ashes Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 55% Spotlight Sale
- Commandos 2 & Praetorians: HD Remaster Double Pack Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Publisher Spotlight Series
- Crazy Sports Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spotlight Sale
- Darksiders Fury’s Collection – War and Death Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spotlight Sale
- de Blob Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spotlight Sale
- Detective Di: The Silk Rose Murders Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*
- Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition – Complete In-game Unlock Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% UGS Add-On Sale
- DOOM Eternal: Year One Pass Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% QuakeCon Sale
- DOOM Slayers Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% QuakeCon Sale
- Dungeons 3 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Publisher Spotlight Series
- El Hijo – A Wild West Tale Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Spotlight Sale
- EleMetals: Death Metal Death Match! Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 65% Spotlight Sale
- Enter Digiton: Heart of Corruption Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale
- Escape Game Fort Boyard Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Publisher Spotlight Series
- Etherborn Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spotlight Sale
- Fade To Silence Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spotlight Sale
- Family Feud Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon Classic Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Far Cry 4 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Far Cry 4 + Far Cry Primal Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Far Cry 4 Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Far Cry Insanity Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Fighter Within Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Flashback Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Publisher Spotlight Series
- Flaskoman Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 45% Spotlight Sale
- Forza Horizon 5 Premium Add-Ons Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 20% UGS Add-On Sale
- From Heaven To Earth Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Spotlight Sale
- Garfield Kart Furious Racing Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Publisher Spotlight Series
- Generation Zero – Story Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% UGS Add-On Sale
- Gnomes Garden 3: The Thief of Castles Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Spotlight Sale
- Gnomes Garden: Lost King Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spotlight Sale
- Grim Dawn: Definitive Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*
- Grin Robot Games Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% DWG*
- Grow Up Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Hungry Shark World Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Hunt: Showdown – For the Bounty Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% UGS Add-On Sale
- Jeopardy! Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Jurassic World Evolution: Expansion Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% UGS Add-On Sale
- Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 55% Spotlight Sale
- Kombinera Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Publisher Spotlight Series
- Little Big Workshop Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% Spotlight Sale
- Lock’s Quest Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Spotlight Sale
- Lornsword Winter Chronicle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Publisher Spotlight Series
- Macrotis: A Mother’s Journey Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% DWG*
- Marsupilami: Hoobadventure Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Publisher Spotlight Series
- Mayhem Brawler Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Spotlight Sale
- Megaparty: A Tootuff Adventure Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Publisher Spotlight Series
- Monopoly Plus Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- MONOPOLY PLUS + MONOPOLY Madness Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 55% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Monster Harvest Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale
- Moto Racer 4 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Publisher Spotlight Series
- Murder Mystery Machine Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Publisher Spotlight Series
- MX vs. ATV Supercross Encore Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spotlight Sale
- MX vs. ATV Supercross Encore – 2015 KTM Vehicle Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spotlight Sale
- MY LITTLE PONY: A Maretime Bay Adventure Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 20% DWG*
- My Universe – Interior Designer Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Publisher Spotlight Series
- My Universe – My Baby Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Publisher Spotlight Series
- My Universe – School Teacher Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Publisher Spotlight Series
- NBA 2K Playgrounds 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*
- Neighbours Back From Hell Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% Spotlight Sale
- Offroad Racing – Buggy X ATV X Moto Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Publisher Spotlight Series
- One Hand Clapping Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 20% Spotlight Sale
- One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*
- Outbreak Narrative Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spotlight Sale
- Outbreak: Gwen’s Nightmare Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spotlight Sale
- Professor Rubik’s Brain Fitness Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Publisher Spotlight Series
- Rabbids Invasion – Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Rabbids: Party of Legends Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Rad Rodgers Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Spotlight Sale
- Railway Empire – Complete Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% Publisher Spotlight Series
- Riders Republic Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Risk Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Risk: Urban Assault Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Rogue Explorer Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale
- Rogue Stormers Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Spotlight Sale
- Rogue Stormers & Giana Sisters Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Spotlight Sale
- Roman Rumble in Las Vegum – Asterix & Obelix XXL 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Publisher Spotlight Series
- Ruined King: A League of Legends Story Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% DWG*
- Ruined King: A League of Legends Story – Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% DWG*
- SCARLET NEXUS Ultimate Upgrade Pack Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% UGS Add-On Sale
- Seeds of Resilience Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% DWG*
- Shape Up Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Sine Mora EX Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Spotlight Sale
- Skydrift Infinity Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 20% Spotlight Sale
- Skyrim Anniversary Edition + Fallout 4 G.O.T.Y Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% QuakeCon Sale
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole – Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% DWG*
- Sublevel Zero Redux Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spotlight Sale
- Super Cyborg Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% Spotlight Sale
- Super Retro Charge Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*
- Syberia 3 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Publisher Spotlight Series
- Taxi Chaos Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spotlight Sale
- The Amazing American Circus Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spotlight Sale
- The Bluecoats: North & South Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Publisher Spotlight Series
- The Book of Unwritten Tales 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spotlight Sale
- The Crew Ultimate Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- The Dwarves Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spotlight Sale
- The friends of Ringo Ishikawa Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% DWG*
- The Inner World – The Last Wind Monk Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Publisher Spotlight Series
- The Raven Remastered Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spotlight Sale
- The Sims 4 Snowy Escape Expansion Pack Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% UGS Add-On Sale
- The Sisters – Party of the Year Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Publisher Spotlight Series
- The Smurfs – Mission Vileaf Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Publisher Spotlight Series
- This Is The Police Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spotlight Sale
- Time Carnage Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Spotlight Sale
- Titan Chaser Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% Spotlight Sale
- TOKI Juju Densetsu Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Publisher Spotlight Series
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Tom Clancy’s The Division Franchise Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Transference Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Trivial Pursuit Live! Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- TRIVIAL PURSUIT Live! 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Tropico 5 – Penultimate Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 43% Publisher Spotlight Series
- UNO Ultimate Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Urban Flow Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 20% DWG*
- Valiant Hearts: The Great War Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Watch Dogs 1 + Watch Dogs 2 Gold Editions Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Watch Dogs 1 + Watch Dogs 2 Standard Editions Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Watch Dogs 2 – Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Watch Dogs 2 – Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Watch_Dogs Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 65% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Watch_Dogs Complete Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Wheel of Fortune Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*
- Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Publisher Spotlight Series
- Wolfenstein: Alt History Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% QuakeCon Sale
- Wolfenstein: The Two-Pack Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% QuakeCon Sale
- Word Sudoku by POWGI Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale
- Wreckfest Complete Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 55% Spotlight Sale
- WWE 2K Battlegrounds Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*
- WWE 2K Battlegrounds Digital Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*
- X-Force Genesis Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 20% Spotlight Sale
- XIII Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Publisher Spotlight Series
- Yesterday Origins Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Publisher Spotlight Series
- ZOMBI Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed III Remastered Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Ultimate Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Origins – Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Origins – Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Battle Chasers: Nightwar Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Spotlight Sale
- Borderlands: Game Of The Year Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 67% DWG*
- Darksiders Genesis Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Spotlight Sale
- Darksiders III – Blades & Whip Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Spotlight Sale
- DCL-The Game Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Spotlight Sale
- Dishonored: Death Of The Outsider Deluxe Bundle Xbox One X Enhanced 80% QuakeCon Sale
- DOOM Eternal Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 67% QuakeCon Sale
- Elex Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Spotlight Sale
- Escape from Life Inc Xbox One X Enhanced 40% DWG*
- Far Cry 3 Classic Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Far Cry 5 + Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe Edition Bundle Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Far Cry 5 Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Far Cry 5 Gold Edition + Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe Edition Bundle Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- For Honor – Complete Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- I, AI Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG*
- Jagged Alliance: Rage! Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Spotlight Sale
- L.A. Noire Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG*
- Mickey Storm and the Cursed Mask Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Spotlight Sale
- Monster Jam Steel Titans Xbox One X Enhanced 55% Spotlight Sale
- Monster Jam Steel Titans 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 55% Spotlight Sale
- Murder Diaries 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 35% DWG*
- MX vs ATV All Out Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Spotlight Sale
- PONG Quest Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Publisher Spotlight Series
- Prey: Digital Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% QuakeCon Sale
- Rage 2: Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% QuakeCon Sale
- Rebel Cops Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Spotlight Sale
- Sir Lovelot Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG*
- Sleepin’ Deeply Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Spotlight Sale
- Soulcalibur VI Xbox One X Enhanced 85% DWG*
- Space Hulk: Tactics Xbox One X Enhanced 80% DWG*
- SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Spotlight Sale
- Starlink: Battle For Atlas Xbox One X Enhanced 80% DWG*
- Tempest 4000 Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Publisher Spotlight Series
- The Crew 2 – Standard Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- The Surge 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 75% DWG*
- This Is The Police 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Spotlight Sale
- Titan Quest Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Spotlight Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint – Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Ultimate Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Year 2 Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Tom Clancy’s The Division Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Townsmen – A Kingdom Rebuilt Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Spotlight Sale
- WINGSPAN Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG*
- Wolfenstein: Youngblood Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% QuakeCon Sale
- XCOM 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 90% DWG*
- XCOM 2 Digital Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 90% DWG*
- Assassin’s Creed Xbox One Backward Compatible 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Revelations Xbox One Backward Compatible 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Avatar: TLA: TBE Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% Spotlight Sale
- Beyond Good & Evil HD Xbox One Backward Compatible 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Brothers In Arms: Hell’s Highway Xbox One Backward Compatible 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Conan Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% Spotlight Sale
- Darksiders Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% Spotlight Sale
- Far Cry 2 Xbox One Backward Compatible 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon Xbox One Backward Compatible 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Far Cry 3: Deluxe Bundle DLC Xbox One Backward Compatible 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Far Cry Classic Xbox One Backward Compatible 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Far Cry Instincts Predator Xbox One Backward Compatible 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Frontlines: Fuel of War Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% Spotlight Sale
- Full Spectrum Warrior Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% Spotlight Sale
- I Am Alive Xbox One Backward Compatible 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Juju Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% Spotlight Sale
- MX vs. ATV Alive Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% Spotlight Sale
- MX vs. ATV Reflex Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% Spotlight Sale
- MX vs. ATV: Untamed Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% Spotlight Sale
- Outland Xbox One Backward Compatible 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Panzer Elite (not available in US) Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% Spotlight Sale
- Prince of Persia The Forgotten Sands Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Rayman Legends Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Rayman Origins Xbox One Backward Compatible 67% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Risen 2 Dark Waters Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% Spotlight Sale
- Sacred 2 Fallen Angel Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% Spotlight Sale
- SINE MORA Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% Spotlight Sale
- Sphinx and the Cursed Mummy Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% Spotlight Sale
- SpongeBob SquarePants Underpants Slam! Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% Spotlight Sale
- Stuntman Ignition Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% Spotlight Sale
- The Outfit Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% Spotlight Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Vegas Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Chaos Theory Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Double Agent (OG Xbox) Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Double Agent (Xbox 360) Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell: Pandora Tomorrow Xbox One Backward Compatible 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Elements Of Destruction Xbox One Backward Compatibility 75% Spotlight Sale
- Risen Xbox One Backward Compatibility 75% Spotlight Sale
- SpongeBob: Truth-Sq. Xbox One Backward Compatibility 60% Spotlight Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Origins Xbox Game Pass 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Destroy All Humans! Xbox Game Pass 50% Spotlight Sale
- Dishonored 2 Xbox Game Pass 80% QuakeCon Sale
- DOOM Xbox Game Pass 75% QuakeCon Sale
- DOOM (1993) Xbox Game Pass 75% QuakeCon Sale
- DOOM 3 Xbox Game Pass 75% QuakeCon Sale
- DOOM 64 Xbox Game Pass 75% QuakeCon Sale
- DOOM II (Classic) Xbox Game Pass 75% QuakeCon Sale
- Far Cry 5 Xbox Game Pass 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- For Honor – Marching Fire Edition Xbox Game Pass 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Quake Xbox Game Pass 60% QuakeCon Sale
- Rage 2 Xbox Game Pass 75% QuakeCon Sale
- The Elder Scrolls Online Xbox Game Pass 70% QuakeCon Sale
- The Evil Within 2 Xbox Game Pass 80% QuakeCon Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Standard Edition Xbox Game Pass 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction Xbox Game Pass 50% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Tropico 6 Xbox Game Pass 50% Publisher Spotlight Series
- Watch Dogs 2 Xbox Game Pass 80% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus Xbox Game Pass 80% QuakeCon Sale
- Wolfenstein: The New Order Xbox Game Pass 70% QuakeCon Sale
- Wolfenstein: The Old Blood Xbox Game Pass 70% QuakeCon Sale
- Wolfenstein: Youngblood Xbox Game Pass 70% QuakeCon Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Bundle: Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, and Assassin’s Creed Origins Smart Delivery 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Smart Delivery 60% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla + Immortals Fenyx Rising Bundle Smart Delivery 67% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla + Watch Dogs: Legion Bundle Smart Delivery 67% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 60% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Asteroids: Recharged Smart Delivery 50% Publisher Spotlight Series
- Black Widow: Recharged Smart Delivery 50% Publisher Spotlight Series
- Breakout: Recharged Smart Delivery 50% Publisher Spotlight Series
- Centipede: Recharged Smart Delivery 50% Publisher Spotlight Series
- Demoniaca: Everlasting Night Smart Delivery 35% DWG*
- Desperados III Smart Delivery 55% Spotlight Sale
- Disciples: Liberation Digital Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 40% Publisher Spotlight Series
- Far Cry 6 Smart Delivery 60% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Far Cry 6 Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 60% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Far Cry 6 Gold Edition Smart Delivery 60% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Far Cry 6 Ultimate Edition Smart Delivery 60% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Gear.Club Unlimited 2 – Ultimate Edition Smart Delivery 30% Publisher Spotlight Series
- Immortals Fenyx Rising Gold Edition Smart Delivery 65% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Just Dance 2022 Ultimate Edition Smart Delivery 50% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- MX vs ATV Legends Smart Delivery 10% Spotlight Sale
- MX vs ATV Legends Leader Pack Smart Delivery 10% Spotlight Sale
- Riders Republic Ultimate Edition Smart Delivery 60% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- SpellForce III Reforced: Complete Edition Smart Delivery 30% Spotlight Sale
- The Elder Scrolls Online Collection: High Isle Smart Delivery 35% QuakeCon Sale
- The Elder Scrolls Online Collection: High Isle Collector’s Edition Smart Delivery 35% QuakeCon Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction United Bundle Smart Delivery 50% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Watch Dogs: Legion Smart Delivery 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Watch Dogs: Legion Gold Edition Smart Delivery 67% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Watch Dogs: Legion – Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Watch Dogs: Legion – Ultimate Edition Smart Delivery 67% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Word Wheel by POWGI Smart Delivery 50% Spotlight Sale
- Circa Infinity Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 80% DWG*
- Far Cry Anthology Bundle Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 67% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Imagine Earth Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 35% Spotlight Sale
- Insurgency: Sandstorm – Deluxe Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
- Port Royale 4 Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 50% Publisher Spotlight Series
- The Division 2 – Warlords of New York – Ultimate Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 60% QuakeCon Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint Deluxe Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint Ultimate Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Tropico 6 – Next Gen Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 40% Publisher Spotlight Series
Oltre ai titoli qui elencati, il negozio digitale Microsoft propone moltissime offerte su DLC ed espansioni. Interessanti promozioni coinvolgono ad esempio il Season Pass di Assassin's Creed: Valhalla, scontato del 50%, il Season Pass di Code Vein, scontato del 60%, o l'apprezzato Gears 5: Hivebusters. Potete trovare l'elenco completo degli sconti attivi sulla pagina dedicata di Xbox Store.
Come sempre, gli sconti resteranno attivi per un periodo di tempo limitato, con scadenza prevista per il prossimo 22 agosto 2022.
Here are this week’s Deals With Gold and Spotlight Sale offers https://t.co/xbMA1K2uyc— Larry Hryb 🎮⌨️🖱☁️ 🇺🇦 (@majornelson) August 16, 2022
Altri contenuti per Xbox Store
- Nuovi sconti sui giochi per Xbox, le migliori offerte della settimana
- Sconti Xbox: tornano i Deals with Gold con le offerte sui migliori giochi
- Xbox Series X e One fanno incetta di sconti: tantissimi giochi in saldo su Xbox Store
- Xbox Store accoglie una marea di sconti: i giochi Xbox Series X e One in promozione
- Giochi Xbox in sconto: Assassin's Creed, Borderlands 3, GTA 4 e Max Payne
Xbox Store
Contenuti più Letti
- 5 commentiPlayStation Store: tre giochi PS4 e PS5 a 4.99 euro
- Fortnite x Dragon Ball Super: ecco a che ora arriverà l'atteso evento
- Quante persone si chiamano Zelda in Italia? Ecco il numero preciso
- Amouranth allarga il suo business con un negozio NFT solo per adulti
- Fortnite X Dragon Ball Super, gameplay e trailer: reveal a brevissimo, ecco data e orario
- 26 commentiSony, a quando il prossimo State of Play? Dubbi sul futuro di PlayStation
- 10 commentiElon Musk vuole creare una console? Il parere del tycoon su PS5, Switch e Xbox Series X/S
- 4 commentiMarvel's Spider-Man arriva anche su Xbox grazie ad un'applicazione
- 3 commentiAvatar Generations: Square Enix annuncia il nuovo GDR open world per iOS e Android
- 3 commentiStarfield: che ci fanno i Floater di Fallout nel Gameplay Reveal?