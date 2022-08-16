Giochi Xbox Series X e One, l'estate prosegue con tanti sconti: le offerte su Xbox Store

Puntuali come ogni martedì, debuttano tante nuove offerte su Xbox Store, con numerosi videogiochi per Xbox One e Xbox Series X|S proposti ad un prezzo speciale.

Mentre si conferma la presenza di High On Life e The Last Case of Benedict Fox alla Gamescom 2022, il negozio digitale verdecrociato accoglie infatti interessanti promozioni. Di seguito, trovate un riepilogo delle offerte al momento attive:

Giochi Xbox Series X|S e Xbox One in sconto

Endzone – A World Apart: Survivor Edition Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 30% Spotlight Sale

Outbreak: Epidemic Definitive Edition Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 60% Spotlight Sale

Way of the Hunter: Elite Edition Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 10% Spotlight Sale

Realpolitiks New Power Xbox Play Anywhere 90% DWG*

Shape Up Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

The Crew Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 67% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Trials Fusion Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

UNO Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 60% DWG*

Aces Of The Luftwaffe – Squadron Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spotlight Sale

Agatha Christie – Hercule Poirot: The First Cases Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Publisher Spotlight Series

Agatha Christie – The ABC Murders Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Publisher Spotlight Series

Air Guitar Warrior for Kinect Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Spotlight Sale

America’s Greatest Game Shows: Wheel of Fortune & Jeopardy! Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Arrest of a stone Buddha Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% DWG*

Assassin’s Creed Antiquity Pack Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Assassin’s Creed Chronicles – Trilogy Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: China Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: India Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: Russia Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Assassin’s Creed Legendary Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Assassin’s Creed Syndicate Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Assassin’s Creed Unity Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Complete Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 55% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Ragnarök Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 55% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Asterix & Obelix Slap Them All! Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Publisher Spotlight Series

Asterix & Obelix XXL3: The Crystal Menhir Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Publisher Spotlight Series

Asterix & Obelix XXL: Romastered Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Publisher Spotlight Series

Atari Flashback Classics Vol. 1 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Publisher Spotlight Series

Atari Flashback Classics Vol. 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Publisher Spotlight Series

Atari Flashback Classics Vol. 3 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Publisher Spotlight Series

ATV Drift & Tricks Definitive Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Publisher Spotlight Series

Baja: Edge of Control HD Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spotlight Sale

Barn Finders Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 20% DWG*

Battle Worlds: Kronos Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spotlight Sale

Beyond a Steel Sky Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Publisher Spotlight Series

Big Rumble Boxing: Creed Champions Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*

Black Mirror Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spotlight Sale

Blacksad: Under the Skin Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Publisher Spotlight Series

Blind Postman Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Spotlight Sale

Boggle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Borderlands Legendary Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*

Borderlands: The Handsome Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*

Bundle: South Park: The Stick of Truth + The Fractured But Whole Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Butcher Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Spotlight Sale

Call Of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Deluxe Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*

Carmageddon: Max Damage Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spotlight Sale

Carnival Games Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*

Chicken Police – Paint it RED! Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale

Chronos: Before the Ashes Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 55% Spotlight Sale

Commandos 2 & Praetorians: HD Remaster Double Pack Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Publisher Spotlight Series

Crazy Sports Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spotlight Sale

Darksiders Fury’s Collection – War and Death Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spotlight Sale

de Blob Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spotlight Sale

Detective Di: The Silk Rose Murders Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*

Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition – Complete In-game Unlock Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% UGS Add-On Sale

DOOM Eternal: Year One Pass Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% QuakeCon Sale

DOOM Slayers Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% QuakeCon Sale

Dungeons 3 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Publisher Spotlight Series

El Hijo – A Wild West Tale Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Spotlight Sale

EleMetals: Death Metal Death Match! Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 65% Spotlight Sale

Enter Digiton: Heart of Corruption Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale

Escape Game Fort Boyard Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Publisher Spotlight Series

Etherborn Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spotlight Sale

Fade To Silence Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spotlight Sale

Family Feud Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon Classic Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Far Cry 4 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Far Cry 4 + Far Cry Primal Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Far Cry 4 Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Far Cry Insanity Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Fighter Within Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Flashback Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Publisher Spotlight Series

Flaskoman Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 45% Spotlight Sale

Forza Horizon 5 Premium Add-Ons Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 20% UGS Add-On Sale

From Heaven To Earth Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Spotlight Sale

Garfield Kart Furious Racing Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Publisher Spotlight Series

Generation Zero – Story Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% UGS Add-On Sale

Gnomes Garden 3: The Thief of Castles Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Spotlight Sale

Gnomes Garden: Lost King Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spotlight Sale

Grim Dawn: Definitive Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*

Grin Robot Games Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% DWG*

Grow Up Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Hungry Shark World Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Hunt: Showdown – For the Bounty Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% UGS Add-On Sale

Jeopardy! Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Jurassic World Evolution: Expansion Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% UGS Add-On Sale

Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 55% Spotlight Sale

Kombinera Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Publisher Spotlight Series

Little Big Workshop Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% Spotlight Sale

Lock’s Quest Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Spotlight Sale

Lornsword Winter Chronicle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Publisher Spotlight Series

Macrotis: A Mother’s Journey Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% DWG*

Marsupilami: Hoobadventure Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Publisher Spotlight Series

Mayhem Brawler Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Spotlight Sale

Megaparty: A Tootuff Adventure Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Publisher Spotlight Series

Monopoly Plus Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

MONOPOLY PLUS + MONOPOLY Madness Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 55% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Monster Harvest Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale

Moto Racer 4 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Publisher Spotlight Series

Murder Mystery Machine Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Publisher Spotlight Series

MX vs. ATV Supercross Encore Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spotlight Sale

MX vs. ATV Supercross Encore – 2015 KTM Vehicle Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spotlight Sale

MY LITTLE PONY: A Maretime Bay Adventure Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 20% DWG*

My Universe – Interior Designer Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Publisher Spotlight Series

My Universe – My Baby Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Publisher Spotlight Series

My Universe – School Teacher Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Publisher Spotlight Series

NBA 2K Playgrounds 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*

Neighbours Back From Hell Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% Spotlight Sale

Offroad Racing – Buggy X ATV X Moto Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Publisher Spotlight Series

One Hand Clapping Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 20% Spotlight Sale

One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*

Outbreak Narrative Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spotlight Sale

Outbreak: Gwen’s Nightmare Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spotlight Sale

Professor Rubik’s Brain Fitness Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Publisher Spotlight Series

Rabbids Invasion – Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Rabbids: Party of Legends Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Rad Rodgers Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Spotlight Sale

Railway Empire – Complete Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% Publisher Spotlight Series

Riders Republic Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Risk Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Risk: Urban Assault Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Rogue Explorer Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale

Rogue Stormers Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Spotlight Sale

Rogue Stormers & Giana Sisters Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Spotlight Sale

Roman Rumble in Las Vegum – Asterix & Obelix XXL 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Publisher Spotlight Series

Ruined King: A League of Legends Story Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% DWG*

Ruined King: A League of Legends Story – Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% DWG*

SCARLET NEXUS Ultimate Upgrade Pack Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% UGS Add-On Sale

Seeds of Resilience Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% DWG*

Shape Up Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Sine Mora EX Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Spotlight Sale

Skydrift Infinity Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 20% Spotlight Sale

Skyrim Anniversary Edition + Fallout 4 G.O.T.Y Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% QuakeCon Sale

South Park: The Fractured But Whole – Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% DWG*

Sublevel Zero Redux Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spotlight Sale

Super Cyborg Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% Spotlight Sale

Super Retro Charge Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*

Syberia 3 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Publisher Spotlight Series

Taxi Chaos Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spotlight Sale

The Amazing American Circus Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spotlight Sale

The Bluecoats: North & South Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Publisher Spotlight Series

The Book of Unwritten Tales 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spotlight Sale

The Crew Ultimate Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

The Dwarves Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spotlight Sale

The friends of Ringo Ishikawa Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% DWG*

The Inner World – The Last Wind Monk Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Publisher Spotlight Series

The Raven Remastered Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spotlight Sale

The Sims 4 Snowy Escape Expansion Pack Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% UGS Add-On Sale

The Sisters – Party of the Year Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Publisher Spotlight Series

The Smurfs – Mission Vileaf Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Publisher Spotlight Series

This Is The Police Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spotlight Sale

Time Carnage Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Spotlight Sale

Titan Chaser Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% Spotlight Sale

TOKI Juju Densetsu Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Publisher Spotlight Series

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Tom Clancy’s The Division Franchise Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Transference Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Trivial Pursuit Live! Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

TRIVIAL PURSUIT Live! 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Tropico 5 – Penultimate Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 43% Publisher Spotlight Series

UNO Ultimate Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Urban Flow Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 20% DWG*

Valiant Hearts: The Great War Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Watch Dogs 1 + Watch Dogs 2 Gold Editions Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Watch Dogs 1 + Watch Dogs 2 Standard Editions Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Watch Dogs 2 – Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Watch Dogs 2 – Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Watch_Dogs Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 65% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Watch_Dogs Complete Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Wheel of Fortune Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Publisher Spotlight Series

Wolfenstein: Alt History Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% QuakeCon Sale

Wolfenstein: The Two-Pack Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% QuakeCon Sale

Word Sudoku by POWGI Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale

Wreckfest Complete Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 55% Spotlight Sale

WWE 2K Battlegrounds Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*

WWE 2K Battlegrounds Digital Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*

X-Force Genesis Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 20% Spotlight Sale

XIII Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Publisher Spotlight Series

Yesterday Origins Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Publisher Spotlight Series

ZOMBI Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Assassin’s Creed III Remastered Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Ultimate Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Assassin’s Creed Origins – Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Assassin’s Creed Origins – Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Battle Chasers: Nightwar Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Spotlight Sale

Borderlands: Game Of The Year Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 67% DWG*

Darksiders Genesis Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Spotlight Sale

Darksiders III – Blades & Whip Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Spotlight Sale

DCL-The Game Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Spotlight Sale

Dishonored: Death Of The Outsider Deluxe Bundle Xbox One X Enhanced 80% QuakeCon Sale

DOOM Eternal Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 67% QuakeCon Sale

Elex Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Spotlight Sale

Escape from Life Inc Xbox One X Enhanced 40% DWG*

Far Cry 3 Classic Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Far Cry 5 + Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe Edition Bundle Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Far Cry 5 Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Far Cry 5 Gold Edition + Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe Edition Bundle Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

For Honor – Complete Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

I, AI Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG*

Jagged Alliance: Rage! Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Spotlight Sale

L.A. Noire Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG*

Mickey Storm and the Cursed Mask Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Spotlight Sale

Monster Jam Steel Titans Xbox One X Enhanced 55% Spotlight Sale

Monster Jam Steel Titans 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 55% Spotlight Sale

Murder Diaries 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 35% DWG*

MX vs ATV All Out Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Spotlight Sale

PONG Quest Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Publisher Spotlight Series

Prey: Digital Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% QuakeCon Sale

Rage 2: Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% QuakeCon Sale

Rebel Cops Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Spotlight Sale

Sir Lovelot Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG*

Sleepin’ Deeply Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Spotlight Sale

Soulcalibur VI Xbox One X Enhanced 85% DWG*

Space Hulk: Tactics Xbox One X Enhanced 80% DWG*

SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Spotlight Sale

Starlink: Battle For Atlas Xbox One X Enhanced 80% DWG*

Tempest 4000 Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Publisher Spotlight Series

The Crew 2 – Standard Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

The Surge 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 75% DWG*

This Is The Police 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Spotlight Sale

Titan Quest Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Spotlight Sale

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint – Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Ultimate Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Year 2 Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Tom Clancy’s The Division Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Townsmen – A Kingdom Rebuilt Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Spotlight Sale

WINGSPAN Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG*

Wolfenstein: Youngblood Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% QuakeCon Sale

XCOM 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 90% DWG*

XCOM 2 Digital Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 90% DWG*

Assassin’s Creed Xbox One Backward Compatible 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Assassin’s Creed Revelations Xbox One Backward Compatible 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Avatar: TLA: TBE Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% Spotlight Sale

Beyond Good & Evil HD Xbox One Backward Compatible 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Brothers In Arms: Hell’s Highway Xbox One Backward Compatible 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Conan Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% Spotlight Sale

Darksiders Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% Spotlight Sale

Far Cry 2 Xbox One Backward Compatible 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon Xbox One Backward Compatible 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Far Cry 3: Deluxe Bundle DLC Xbox One Backward Compatible 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Far Cry Classic Xbox One Backward Compatible 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Far Cry Instincts Predator Xbox One Backward Compatible 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Frontlines: Fuel of War Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% Spotlight Sale

Full Spectrum Warrior Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% Spotlight Sale

I Am Alive Xbox One Backward Compatible 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Juju Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% Spotlight Sale

MX vs. ATV Alive Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% Spotlight Sale

MX vs. ATV Reflex Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% Spotlight Sale

MX vs. ATV: Untamed Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% Spotlight Sale

Outland Xbox One Backward Compatible 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Panzer Elite (not available in US) Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% Spotlight Sale

Prince of Persia The Forgotten Sands Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Rayman Legends Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Rayman Origins Xbox One Backward Compatible 67% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Risen 2 Dark Waters Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% Spotlight Sale

Sacred 2 Fallen Angel Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% Spotlight Sale

SINE MORA Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% Spotlight Sale

Sphinx and the Cursed Mummy Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% Spotlight Sale

SpongeBob SquarePants Underpants Slam! Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% Spotlight Sale

Stuntman Ignition Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% Spotlight Sale

The Outfit Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% Spotlight Sale

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Vegas Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Chaos Theory Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Double Agent (OG Xbox) Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Double Agent (Xbox 360) Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell: Pandora Tomorrow Xbox One Backward Compatible 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Elements Of Destruction Xbox One Backward Compatibility 75% Spotlight Sale

Risen Xbox One Backward Compatibility 75% Spotlight Sale

SpongeBob: Truth-Sq. Xbox One Backward Compatibility 60% Spotlight Sale

Assassin’s Creed Origins Xbox Game Pass 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Destroy All Humans! Xbox Game Pass 50% Spotlight Sale

Dishonored 2 Xbox Game Pass 80% QuakeCon Sale

DOOM Xbox Game Pass 75% QuakeCon Sale

DOOM (1993) Xbox Game Pass 75% QuakeCon Sale

DOOM 3 Xbox Game Pass 75% QuakeCon Sale

DOOM 64 Xbox Game Pass 75% QuakeCon Sale

DOOM II (Classic) Xbox Game Pass 75% QuakeCon Sale

Far Cry 5 Xbox Game Pass 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

For Honor – Marching Fire Edition Xbox Game Pass 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Quake Xbox Game Pass 60% QuakeCon Sale

Rage 2 Xbox Game Pass 75% QuakeCon Sale

The Elder Scrolls Online Xbox Game Pass 70% QuakeCon Sale

The Evil Within 2 Xbox Game Pass 80% QuakeCon Sale

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Standard Edition Xbox Game Pass 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction Xbox Game Pass 50% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Tropico 6 Xbox Game Pass 50% Publisher Spotlight Series

Watch Dogs 2 Xbox Game Pass 80% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus Xbox Game Pass 80% QuakeCon Sale

Wolfenstein: The New Order Xbox Game Pass 70% QuakeCon Sale

Wolfenstein: The Old Blood Xbox Game Pass 70% QuakeCon Sale

Wolfenstein: Youngblood Xbox Game Pass 70% QuakeCon Sale

Assassin’s Creed Bundle: Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, and Assassin’s Creed Origins Smart Delivery 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Smart Delivery 60% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla + Immortals Fenyx Rising Bundle Smart Delivery 67% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla + Watch Dogs: Legion Bundle Smart Delivery 67% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 60% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Asteroids: Recharged Smart Delivery 50% Publisher Spotlight Series

Black Widow: Recharged Smart Delivery 50% Publisher Spotlight Series

Breakout: Recharged Smart Delivery 50% Publisher Spotlight Series

Centipede: Recharged Smart Delivery 50% Publisher Spotlight Series

Demoniaca: Everlasting Night Smart Delivery 35% DWG*

Desperados III Smart Delivery 55% Spotlight Sale

Disciples: Liberation Digital Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 40% Publisher Spotlight Series

Far Cry 6 Smart Delivery 60% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Far Cry 6 Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 60% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Far Cry 6 Gold Edition Smart Delivery 60% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Far Cry 6 Ultimate Edition Smart Delivery 60% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Gear.Club Unlimited 2 – Ultimate Edition Smart Delivery 30% Publisher Spotlight Series

Immortals Fenyx Rising Gold Edition Smart Delivery 65% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Just Dance 2022 Ultimate Edition Smart Delivery 50% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

MX vs ATV Legends Smart Delivery 10% Spotlight Sale

MX vs ATV Legends Leader Pack Smart Delivery 10% Spotlight Sale

Riders Republic Ultimate Edition Smart Delivery 60% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

SpellForce III Reforced: Complete Edition Smart Delivery 30% Spotlight Sale

The Elder Scrolls Online Collection: High Isle Smart Delivery 35% QuakeCon Sale

The Elder Scrolls Online Collection: High Isle Collector’s Edition Smart Delivery 35% QuakeCon Sale

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction United Bundle Smart Delivery 50% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Watch Dogs: Legion Smart Delivery 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Watch Dogs: Legion Gold Edition Smart Delivery 67% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Watch Dogs: Legion – Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Watch Dogs: Legion – Ultimate Edition Smart Delivery 67% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Word Wheel by POWGI Smart Delivery 50% Spotlight Sale

Circa Infinity Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 80% DWG*

Far Cry Anthology Bundle Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 67% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Imagine Earth Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 35% Spotlight Sale

Insurgency: Sandstorm – Deluxe Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*

Port Royale 4 Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 50% Publisher Spotlight Series

The Division 2 – Warlords of New York – Ultimate Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 60% QuakeCon Sale

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint Deluxe Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint Ultimate Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Tropico 6 – Next Gen Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 40% Publisher Spotlight Series

Oltre ai titoli qui elencati, il negozio digitale Microsoft propone moltissime offerte su DLC ed espansioni. Interessanti promozioni coinvolgono ad esempio il Season Pass di Assassin's Creed: Valhalla, scontato del 50%, il Season Pass di Code Vein, scontato del 60%, o l'apprezzato Gears 5: Hivebusters. Potete trovare l'elenco completo degli sconti attivi sulla pagina dedicata di Xbox Store.

Come sempre, gli sconti resteranno attivi per un periodo di tempo limitato, con scadenza prevista per il prossimo 22 agosto 2022.