Giochi Xbox Series X e One in saldo: sconti fino all'80% su Xbox Store
Non sarebbe realmente martedì senza l'arrivo dei nuovi sconti su Xbox Store, con tantissime promozioni dedicate a videogiochi per Xbox Series X|S e Xbox One.
Tra le occasioni di risparmio, troviamo un'ampia selezione di generi e produzioni. Da Hot Wheels Unleashed, racing game italiano dedicato alle Hot Wheels, a Tales of Arise (trovate qui la recensione di Tales of Arise), tra i capitoli più apprezzati delle serie JRPG di Bandai Namco. Spazio anche ad Assassin's Creed: Valhalla, in attesa del lancio di Assassin's Creed: Mirage, e Immortal Fenyx: Rising, oltre a Cult of the Lamb, Carrion o Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. Di seguito, trovate l'elenco completo dei titoli attualmente in promozione su Xbox Store.
Giochi Xbox Series X|S e Xbox One in sconto
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – Cross-Gen Bundle Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 60% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Hot Wheels Unleashed – Xbox Series X|S Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 80% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Monster Truck Championship Xbox Series X|S Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*
- NBA 2K23 Digital Deluxe Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*
- Outbreak: Epidemic Definitive Collection Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 20% DWG*
- PGA TOUR 2K23 Deluxe Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
- RiMS Racing – Japanese Manufacturers Deluxe Edition Xbox Series X|S Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 70% DWG*
- Tales of Arise Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 60% Anime Month Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint Deluxe Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 80% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 – Cross-Gen Deluxe Bundle Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 60% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- WRC 10 Deluxe Edition Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 80% DWG*
- WWE 2K22 Cross-Gen Digital Bundle Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 70% DWG*
- WWE 2K22 Deluxe Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 70% DWG*
- Yuoni Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*
- Hatsune Miku Jigsaw Puzzle PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 20% Anime Month Sale
- Hatsune Miku Logic Paint S PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 20% Anime Month Sale
- McPixel 3 PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 33% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Arcade Paradise Smart Delivery 25% DWG*
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla + Immortals Fenyx Rising Bundle Smart Delivery 75% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 67% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Watch Dogs Legion Bundle Smart Delivery 75% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Borderlands 3: Next Level Edition Smart Delivery 85% DWG*
- Borderlands 3: Ultimate Edition Smart Delivery 70% DWG*
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II – Cross-Gen Bundle Smart Delivery 25% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Chorus Smart Delivery 75% Deep Silver and Friends Sale
- Cult of the Lamb Smart Delivery 25% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Cult of the Lamb: Cultist Edition Smart Delivery 25% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles Digital Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 50% Anime Month Sale
- Diablo II: Resurrected Smart Delivery 67% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Diablo Prime Evil Collection Smart Delivery 67% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Diablo Prime Evil Upgrade Smart Delivery 67% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Dolmen Smart Delivery 80% Deep Silver and Friends Sale
- Ghost Sync Smart Delivery 40% Anime Month Sale
- GRIS Smart Delivery 50% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Lost Judgment Digital Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 60% Anime Month Sale
- Monster Energy Supercross 5 – Special Edition Smart Delivery 85% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 5 Smart Delivery 85% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- MotoGP 22 Smart Delivery 80% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord Digital Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 25% DWG*
- New Tales from the Borderlands: Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 50% DWG*
- RIDE 4 Smart Delivery 80% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- RIDE 4 – Special Edition Smart Delivery 80% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Riders Republic Smart Delivery 70% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Riders Republic Ultimate Edition Smart Delivery 70% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Road 96 Smart Delivery 65% Deep Silver and Friends Sale
- Saturnalia Smart Delivery 25% DWG*
- SBK 22 Smart Delivery 60% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- SCARLET NEXUS Smart Delivery 75% Anime Month Sale
- Shadow Warrior 3 Smart Delivery 50% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Soul Hackers 2 – Digital Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 50% Anime Month Sale
- The Anacrusis – Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 50% Spotlight Sale
- The Beast Inside (Console Version) Smart Delivery 20% DWG*
- Them’s Fightin’ Herds Smart Delivery 40% Anime Month Sale
- Watch Dogs: Legion – Ultimate Edition Smart Delivery 75% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon Legendary Hero Edition Smart Delivery 70% Anime Month Sale
- Absolver Xbox Game Pass 80% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Aragami 2 Xbox Game Pass 60% DWG*
- Bloodstained: Ritual Of The Night Xbox Game Pass 65% Anime Month Sale
- Carrion Xbox Game Pass 60% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Dead Island Definitive Edition Xbox Game Pass 85% Deep Silver and Friends Sale
- Disc Room Xbox Game Pass 50% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Enter The Gungeon Xbox Game Pass 60% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Gato Roboto Xbox Game Pass 75% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Gungrave G.O.R.E Xbox Game Pass 55% Deep Silver and Friends Sale
- Hot Wheels Unleashed – Game Of The Year Edition Xbox Game Pass 80% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Hot Wheels Unleashed – Game Of The Year Edition – Xbox Series X|S Xbox Game Pass 80% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance Xbox Game Pass 80% Deep Silver and Friends Sale
- Kona Xbox Game Pass 85% Deep Silver and Friends Sale
- Metro 2033 Redux Xbox Game Pass 85% Deep Silver and Friends Sale
- Metro – Last Light Redux Xbox Game Pass 80% Deep Silver and Friends Sale
- MINIT Xbox Game Pass 75% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord Xbox Game Pass 25% DWG*
- Mount & Blade: Warband Xbox Game Pass 75% DWG*
- My Friend Pedro Xbox Game Pass 75% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- No Man’s Sky Xbox Game Pass 50% Spotlight Sale
- Observation Xbox Game Pass 75% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Phantom Abyss Xbox Game Pass 25% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Pikuniku Xbox Game Pass 75% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Record of Lodoss War-Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth- Xbox Game Pass 30% Anime Month Sale
- Return to Monkey Island Xbox Game Pass 25% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Serious Sam 4 Xbox Game Pass 70% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Shadow Warrior 2 Xbox Game Pass 75% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- TEKKEN 7 Xbox Game Pass 80% Anime Month Sale
- The Messenger Xbox Game Pass 60% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- The Talos Principle Xbox Game Pass 85% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Xbox Game Pass 40% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales Xbox Game Pass 70% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Trek to Yomi Xbox Game Pass 35% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Vambrace: Cold Soul Xbox Game Pass 75% DWG*
- Wasteland 3 (Xbox One) Xbox Game Pass 80% Deep Silver and Friends Sale
- Weird West Xbox Game Pass 50% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon Xbox Game Pass 70% Anime Month Sale
- Bully Scholarship Edition Xbox One Backward Compatible 40% DWG*
- Far Cry Instincts Predator Xbox One Backward Compatible 70% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Grand Theft Auto IV Xbox One Backward Compatible 65% DWG*
- Manhunt Xbox One Backward Compatible 40% DWG*
- Max Payne Xbox One Backward Compatible 40% DWG*
- Max Payne 2: The Fall of Max Payne Xbox One Backward Compatible 40% DWG*
- Max Payne 3 Xbox One Backward Compatible 65% DWG*
- Midnight Club: Los Angeles Complete Xbox One Backward Compatible 33% DWG*
- RAW – Realms of Ancient War Xbox One Backward Compatible 70% DWG*
- Red Dead Redemption Xbox One Backward Compatible 67% DWG*
- Red Dead Revolver Xbox One Backward Compatible 40% DWG*
- Red Faction II Xbox One Backward Compatible 85% Deep Silver and Friends Sale
- Red Faction: Armageddon Xbox One Backward Compatible 85% Deep Silver and Friends Sale
- Rockstar Table Tennis Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% DWG*
- Saints Row Xbox One Backward Compatible 85% Deep Silver and Friends Sale
- Saints Row 2 Xbox One Backward Compatible 85% Deep Silver and Friends Sale
- Saints Row IV Xbox One Backward Compatible 85% Deep Silver and Friends Sale
- Saints Row: The Third Xbox One Backward Compatible 85% Deep Silver and Friends Sale
- The Bureau: XCOM Declassified Xbox One Backward Compatible 85% DWG*
- The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings Xbox One Backward Compatible 80% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- TimeSplitters 2 Xbox One Backward Compatible 80% Deep Silver and Friends Sale
- TimeSplitters Future Perfect Xbox One Backward Compatible 80% Deep Silver and Friends Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Double Agent Xbox One Backward Compatible 70% DWG*
- Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Double Agent (OG Xbox) Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% DWG*
- XCOM: Enemy Within Xbox One Backward Compatible 80% DWG*
- Aery – Calm Mind Xbox One X Enhanced 35% Spotlight Sale
- Aery – Last Day of Earth Xbox One X Enhanced 30% Spotlight Sale
- Agents of Mayhem Xbox One X Enhanced 90% Deep Silver and Friends Sale
- American Fugitive Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Spotlight Sale
- Ara Fell: Enhanced Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% DWG*
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Ultimate Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Blazing Beaks Xbox One X Enhanced 67% DWG*
- Call Of Duty: Black Ops 4 Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Call Of Duty: Black Ops 4 – Digital Deluxe Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare – Digital Standard Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Call of Duty: WWII – Digital Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Citadel: Forged With Fire Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Spotlight Sale
- Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled – Nitros Oxide Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 65% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Anime Month Sale
- Diablo III: Eternal Collection Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Dragon Ball FighterZ – FighterZ Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Anime Month Sale
- Far Cry 3 Classic Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Far Cry 5 + Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe Edition Bundle Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- For Honor – Complete Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Heaven Dust Xbox One X Enhanced 40% DWG*
- Homefront: The Revolution Xbox One X Enhanced 90% Deep Silver and Friends Sale
- Hotline Miami Collection Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance – Royal Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Deep Silver and Friends Sale
- Metal Wolf Chaos XD Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Metro Exodus Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Deep Silver and Friends Sale
- Metro Exodus – Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Deep Silver and Friends Sale
- One Piece World Seeker Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 90% Anime Month Sale
- One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Anime Month Sale
- Red Faction Geurrilla Re-Mars-tered Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Deep Silver and Friends Sale
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Serious Sam Collection Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Shining Resonance Refrain Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Anime Month Sale
- Slime Rancher Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Spotlight Sale
- Snooker 19 Xbox One X Enhanced 65% Spotlight Sale
- Space Hulk: Tactics Xbox One X Enhanced 80% DWG*
- Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet Complete Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Anime Month Sale
- Temple of Horror Xbox One X Enhanced 30% Spotlight Sale
- The Surge 2 – Premium Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% DWG*
- The Surge: Augmented Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% DWG*
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 40% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Transcripted Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Spotlight Sale
- Valkyria Chronicles 4 Complete Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Anime Month Sale
- XCOM 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 95% DWG*
- XCOM 2: Digital Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 90% DWG*
- 9 Monkeys Of Shaolin Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Deep Silver and Friends Sale
- 9 Monkeys of Shaolin + Ash of Gods + Redeemer: Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Deep Silver and Friends Sale
- Aeon Must Die! Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 65% Anime Month Sale
- Agents of Mayhem – Total Mayhem Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Deep Silver and Friends Sale
- Agony Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Deep Silver and Friends Sale
- Allison’s Diary: Rebirth Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale
- Aragami: Shadow Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% DWG*
- Arietta of Spirits Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*
- Ash of Gods: Redemption Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Deep Silver and Friends Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Syndicate Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Ragnarök Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 65% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Ballotron Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% Spotlight Sale
- Blightbound Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Boggle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Broken Mind Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
- Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*
- Bundle: South Park: The Stick of Truth + The Fractured But Whole Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Call Of Duty: Advanced Warfare Digital Pro Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – Standard Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Call Of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Call Of Duty: Ghosts Digital Hardened Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare – Digital Legacy Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Call of Duty: Vanguard – Cross-Gen Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Call of Duty: Vanguard – Standard Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium: Street Fighter Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Anime Month Sale
- DAKAR 18 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Deep Silver and Friends Sale
- Dead Island Definitive Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Deep Silver and Friends Sale
- Dead Island Retro Revenge Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Deep Silver and Friends Sale
- Dead Island: Riptide Definitive Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Deep Silver and Friends Sale
- Deadlight: Director’s Cut Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Deep Silver and Friends Sale
- Death’s Door [Xbox] Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Detective Di: The Silk Rose Murders Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*
- Digimon Survive Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Anime Month Sale
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse + Season Pass Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Anime Month Sale
- Dragon Ball: The Breakers Special Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% Anime Month Sale
- Dreamfall Chapters Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Deep Silver and Friends Sale
- Exit the Gungeon Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon Classic Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Far Cry 6 Game of the Year Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 65% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Fluffy Horde + Clumsy Rush Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% DWG*
- FOCUS INDIES BUNDLE: Curse of the Dead Gods + Shady Part of Me + Aeon Must Die! Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Anime Month Sale
- Giraffe and Annika（ジラフとアンニカ） Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Anime Month Sale
- Gods Will Fall Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Deep Silver and Friends Sale
- Gods Will Fall – Valiant Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Deep Silver and Friends Sale
- Homefront: The Revolution ‘Freedom Fighter’ Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Deep Silver and Friends Sale
- Hot Wheels Unleashed Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- I Hate Running Backwards Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Jeopardy! Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Katana Zero XB1 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- King’s Bounty II Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Deep Silver and Friends Sale
- King’s Bounty II – Lord’s Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Deep Silver and Friends Sale
- Let’s Sing 2023 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 33% Deep Silver and Friends Sale
- Let’s Sing 2023 Platinum Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 33% Deep Silver and Friends Sale
- Let’s Sing ABBA Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 45% Deep Silver and Friends Sale
- Metro Redux Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Deep Silver and Friends Sale
- Metro Saga Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Deep Silver and Friends Sale
- Monopoly Plus Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Monster Truck Championship Xbox One Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*
- Mordheim: City of the Damned Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% DWG*
- MXGP 2021 – The Official Motocross Videogame Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- My Hero One’s Justice 2 Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Anime Month Sale
- Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Anime Month Sale
- Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Anime Month Sale
- Necromunda: Underhive Wars – Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*
- Noel the Mortal Fate Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Anime Month Sale
- Of Tanks and Demons III Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Spotlight Sale
- Olija Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- One Piece: Burning Blood – Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Anime Month Sale
- One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Anime Month Sale
- Othercide Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% DWG*
- Outward: The Adventurer Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Deep Silver and Friends Sale
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker – Definitive Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Deep Silver and Friends Sale
- Pro Gymnast Simulator + Cyber Protocol Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spotlight Sale
- Pumped BMX Pro Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Spotlight Sale
- Rabbids: Party of Legends Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Relicta Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Deep Silver and Friends Sale
- RiMS Racing – European Manufacturers Deluxe Edition Xbox One Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% DWG*
- RiMS Racing – Japanese Manufacturers Deluxe Edition Xbox One Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% DWG*
- Risk Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Rusty Gun Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Spotlight Sale
- Saints Row Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Deep Silver and Friends Sale
- Saints Row IV: Re-Elected Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Deep Silver and Friends Sale
- Saints Row IV: Re-Elected + Gat out of Hell Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Deep Silver and Friends Sale
- Saints Row Platinum Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Deep Silver and Friends Sale
- Saints Row The Third Remastered Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Deep Silver and Friends Sale
- Saints Row: Gat Out Of Hell Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Deep Silver and Friends Sale
- Shadow Warrior Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Shenmue I & II Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Anime Month Sale
- Skatemasta Tcheco Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spotlight Sale
- Sophstar Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% DWG*
- Space Raiders in Space + Clumsy Rush Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*
- Strategic Mind: Fight for Freedom Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% Spotlight Sale
- SWORD ART ONLINE Alicization Lycoris Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Anime Month Sale
- Tales from the Borderlands Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% DWG*
- Tandem: A Tale of Shadows Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale
- The Amazing American Circus Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 65% Spotlight Sale
- The Crew 2 Special Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- The Last Campfire Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spotlight Sale
- The Shadow Warrior Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Them’s Fightin’ Herds: Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% Anime Month Sale
- Them’s Fightin’ Herds: Season 1 Pass Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 15% Anime Month Sale
- This War of Mine: The Little Ones Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Deep Silver and Friends Sale
- Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Storm Ground Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% DWG*
- Warhammer: Chaosbane Magnus Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% DWG*
- Wasteland 3 Colorado Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Deep Silver and Friends Sale
- Watch Dogs 2 – Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Weedcraft Inc Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% Spotlight Sale
- Windbound Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Deep Silver and Friends Sale
- Xenon Valkyrie+ Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spotlight Sale
- Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist : Link Evolution Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Anime Month Sale
- Zombie Pinball Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spotlight Sale
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 85% Anime Month Sale
- Trials Fusion Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 75% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 75% Anime Month Sale
- Alphadia Genesis 1 & 2 Xbox Play Anywhere 50% Anime Month Sale
- Asdivine Dios Xbox Play Anywhere 50% Anime Month Sale
- Asdivine Hearts I & II Xbox Play Anywhere 50% Anime Month Sale
- Fernz Gate Xbox Play Anywhere 50% Anime Month Sale
- Out of Line Xbox Play Anywhere 50% Spotlight Sale
- Ruiner Xbox Play Anywhere 80% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Ruinverse Xbox Play Anywhere 50% Anime Month Sale
- Seek Hearts Xbox Play Anywhere 50% Spotlight Sale
- The Last Rolling Hero Xbox Play Anywhere 50% Spotlight Sale
- Tyd wag vir Niemand Xbox Play Anywhere 80% Spotlight Sale
- Blacktail Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 25% DWG*
- Iron Harvest Complete Edition Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 75% Deep Silver and Friends Sale
- Marvel’s Midnight Suns Digital+ Edition Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 40% DWG*
- MXGP 2021 – The Official Motocross Videogame – Xbox Series X|S Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 80% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Outward: Definitive Edition Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 75% Deep Silver and Friends Sale
- RiMS Racing – European Manufacturers Deluxe Edition Xbox Series X|S Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 70% DWG*
- Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 30% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- The Chant Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 50% Deep Silver and Friends Sale
- THE KING OF FIGHTERS XV Deluxe Edition Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 50% Deep Silver and Friends Sale
- THE KING OF FIGHTERS XV Standard Edition Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 60% Deep Silver and Friends Sale
- The Last Oricru Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 55% Deep Silver and Friends Sale
- Way of the Hunter: Elite Edition Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 25% DWG*
Le nuove offerte resteranno attive su Xbox Store sino al prossimo 27 febbraio 2023.
Here are this week’s Deals With Gold and Spotlight Sale offers https://t.co/H6q7UManDL— Larry Hryb 💫✨ (@majornelson) February 21, 2023
