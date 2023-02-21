Everyeye.itLogo Everyeye.it
Giochi Xbox Series X e One in saldo: sconti fino all'80% su Xbox Store

Giochi Xbox Series X e One in saldo: sconti fino all'80% su Xbox Store
Non sarebbe realmente martedì senza l'arrivo dei nuovi sconti su Xbox Store, con tantissime promozioni dedicate a videogiochi per Xbox Series X|S e Xbox One.

Tra le occasioni di risparmio, troviamo un'ampia selezione di generi e produzioni. Da Hot Wheels Unleashed, racing game italiano dedicato alle Hot Wheels, a Tales of Arise (trovate qui la recensione di Tales of Arise), tra i capitoli più apprezzati delle serie JRPG di Bandai Namco. Spazio anche ad Assassin's Creed: Valhalla, in attesa del lancio di Assassin's Creed: Mirage, e Immortal Fenyx: Rising, oltre a Cult of the Lamb, Carrion o Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. Di seguito, trovate l'elenco completo dei titoli attualmente in promozione su Xbox Store.

Giochi Xbox Series X|S e Xbox One in sconto

  • Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – Cross-Gen Bundle Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 60% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
  • Hot Wheels Unleashed – Xbox Series X|S Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 80% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
  • Monster Truck Championship Xbox Series X|S Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*
  • NBA 2K23 Digital Deluxe Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*
  • Outbreak: Epidemic Definitive Collection Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 20% DWG*
  • PGA TOUR 2K23 Deluxe Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
  • RiMS Racing – Japanese Manufacturers Deluxe Edition Xbox Series X|S Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 70% DWG*
  • Tales of Arise Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 60% Anime Month Sale
  • Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint Deluxe Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 80% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
  • Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 – Cross-Gen Deluxe Bundle Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 60% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
  • WRC 10 Deluxe Edition Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 80% DWG*
  • WWE 2K22 Cross-Gen Digital Bundle Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 70% DWG*
  • WWE 2K22 Deluxe Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 70% DWG*
  • Yuoni Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*
  • Hatsune Miku Jigsaw Puzzle PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 20% Anime Month Sale
  • Hatsune Miku Logic Paint S PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 20% Anime Month Sale
  • McPixel 3 PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 33% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
  • Arcade Paradise Smart Delivery 25% DWG*
  • Assassin’s Creed Valhalla + Immortals Fenyx Rising Bundle Smart Delivery 75% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 67% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Watch Dogs Legion Bundle Smart Delivery 75% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
  • Borderlands 3: Next Level Edition Smart Delivery 85% DWG*
  • Borderlands 3: Ultimate Edition Smart Delivery 70% DWG*
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II – Cross-Gen Bundle Smart Delivery 25% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
  • Chorus Smart Delivery 75% Deep Silver and Friends Sale
  • Cult of the Lamb Smart Delivery 25% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
  • Cult of the Lamb: Cultist Edition Smart Delivery 25% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
  • Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles Digital Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 50% Anime Month Sale
  • Diablo II: Resurrected Smart Delivery 67% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
  • Diablo Prime Evil Collection Smart Delivery 67% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
  • Diablo Prime Evil Upgrade Smart Delivery 67% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
  • Dolmen Smart Delivery 80% Deep Silver and Friends Sale
  • Ghost Sync Smart Delivery 40% Anime Month Sale
  • GRIS Smart Delivery 50% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
  • Lost Judgment Digital Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 60% Anime Month Sale
  • Monster Energy Supercross 5 – Special Edition Smart Delivery 85% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
  • Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 5 Smart Delivery 85% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
  • MotoGP 22 Smart Delivery 80% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
  • Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord Digital Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 25% DWG*
  • New Tales from the Borderlands: Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 50% DWG*
  • RIDE 4 Smart Delivery 80% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
  • RIDE 4 – Special Edition Smart Delivery 80% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
  • Riders Republic Smart Delivery 70% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
  • Riders Republic Ultimate Edition Smart Delivery 70% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
  • Road 96 Smart Delivery 65% Deep Silver and Friends Sale
  • Saturnalia Smart Delivery 25% DWG*
  • SBK 22 Smart Delivery 60% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
  • SCARLET NEXUS Smart Delivery 75% Anime Month Sale
  • Shadow Warrior 3 Smart Delivery 50% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
  • Soul Hackers 2 – Digital Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 50% Anime Month Sale
  • The Anacrusis – Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 50% Spotlight Sale
  • The Beast Inside (Console Version) Smart Delivery 20% DWG*
  • Them’s Fightin’ Herds Smart Delivery 40% Anime Month Sale
  • Watch Dogs: Legion – Ultimate Edition Smart Delivery 75% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
  • Yakuza: Like a Dragon Legendary Hero Edition Smart Delivery 70% Anime Month Sale
  • Absolver Xbox Game Pass 80% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
  • Aragami 2 Xbox Game Pass 60% DWG*
  • Bloodstained: Ritual Of The Night Xbox Game Pass 65% Anime Month Sale
  • Carrion Xbox Game Pass 60% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
  • Dead Island Definitive Edition Xbox Game Pass 85% Deep Silver and Friends Sale
  • Disc Room Xbox Game Pass 50% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
  • Enter The Gungeon Xbox Game Pass 60% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
  • Gato Roboto Xbox Game Pass 75% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
  • Gungrave G.O.R.E Xbox Game Pass 55% Deep Silver and Friends Sale
  • Hot Wheels Unleashed – Game Of The Year Edition Xbox Game Pass 80% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
  • Hot Wheels Unleashed – Game Of The Year Edition – Xbox Series X|S Xbox Game Pass 80% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
  • Kingdom Come: Deliverance Xbox Game Pass 80% Deep Silver and Friends Sale
  • Kona Xbox Game Pass 85% Deep Silver and Friends Sale
  • Metro 2033 Redux Xbox Game Pass 85% Deep Silver and Friends Sale
  • Metro – Last Light Redux Xbox Game Pass 80% Deep Silver and Friends Sale
  • MINIT Xbox Game Pass 75% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
  • Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord Xbox Game Pass 25% DWG*
  • Mount & Blade: Warband Xbox Game Pass 75% DWG*
  • My Friend Pedro Xbox Game Pass 75% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
  • No Man’s Sky Xbox Game Pass 50% Spotlight Sale
  • Observation Xbox Game Pass 75% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
  • Phantom Abyss Xbox Game Pass 25% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
  • Pikuniku Xbox Game Pass 75% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
  • Record of Lodoss War-Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth- Xbox Game Pass 30% Anime Month Sale
  • Return to Monkey Island Xbox Game Pass 25% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
  • Serious Sam 4 Xbox Game Pass 70% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
  • Shadow Warrior 2 Xbox Game Pass 75% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
  • TEKKEN 7 Xbox Game Pass 80% Anime Month Sale
  • The Messenger Xbox Game Pass 60% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
  • The Talos Principle Xbox Game Pass 85% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
  • The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Xbox Game Pass 40% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
  • Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales Xbox Game Pass 70% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
  • Trek to Yomi Xbox Game Pass 35% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
  • Vambrace: Cold Soul Xbox Game Pass 75% DWG*
  • Wasteland 3 (Xbox One) Xbox Game Pass 80% Deep Silver and Friends Sale
  • Weird West Xbox Game Pass 50% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
  • Yakuza: Like a Dragon Xbox Game Pass 70% Anime Month Sale
  • Bully Scholarship Edition Xbox One Backward Compatible 40% DWG*
  • Far Cry Instincts Predator Xbox One Backward Compatible 70% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
  • Grand Theft Auto IV Xbox One Backward Compatible 65% DWG*
  • Manhunt Xbox One Backward Compatible 40% DWG*
  • Max Payne Xbox One Backward Compatible 40% DWG*
  • Max Payne 2: The Fall of Max Payne Xbox One Backward Compatible 40% DWG*
  • Max Payne 3 Xbox One Backward Compatible 65% DWG*
  • Midnight Club: Los Angeles Complete Xbox One Backward Compatible 33% DWG*
  • RAW – Realms of Ancient War Xbox One Backward Compatible 70% DWG*
  • Red Dead Redemption Xbox One Backward Compatible 67% DWG*
  • Red Dead Revolver Xbox One Backward Compatible 40% DWG*
  • Red Faction II Xbox One Backward Compatible 85% Deep Silver and Friends Sale
  • Red Faction: Armageddon Xbox One Backward Compatible 85% Deep Silver and Friends Sale
  • Rockstar Table Tennis Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% DWG*
  • Saints Row Xbox One Backward Compatible 85% Deep Silver and Friends Sale
  • Saints Row 2 Xbox One Backward Compatible 85% Deep Silver and Friends Sale
  • Saints Row IV Xbox One Backward Compatible 85% Deep Silver and Friends Sale
  • Saints Row: The Third Xbox One Backward Compatible 85% Deep Silver and Friends Sale
  • The Bureau: XCOM Declassified Xbox One Backward Compatible 85% DWG*
  • The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings Xbox One Backward Compatible 80% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
  • TimeSplitters 2 Xbox One Backward Compatible 80% Deep Silver and Friends Sale
  • TimeSplitters Future Perfect Xbox One Backward Compatible 80% Deep Silver and Friends Sale
  • Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Double Agent Xbox One Backward Compatible 70% DWG*
  • Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Double Agent (OG Xbox) Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% DWG*
  • XCOM: Enemy Within Xbox One Backward Compatible 80% DWG*
  • Aery – Calm Mind Xbox One X Enhanced 35% Spotlight Sale
  • Aery – Last Day of Earth Xbox One X Enhanced 30% Spotlight Sale
  • Agents of Mayhem Xbox One X Enhanced 90% Deep Silver and Friends Sale
  • American Fugitive Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Spotlight Sale
  • Ara Fell: Enhanced Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% DWG*
  • Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Ultimate Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
  • Blazing Beaks Xbox One X Enhanced 67% DWG*
  • Call Of Duty: Black Ops 4 Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
  • Call Of Duty: Black Ops 4 – Digital Deluxe Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare – Digital Standard Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
  • Call of Duty: WWII – Digital Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
  • Citadel: Forged With Fire Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Spotlight Sale
  • Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled – Nitros Oxide Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 65% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
  • Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Anime Month Sale
  • Diablo III: Eternal Collection Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
  • Dragon Ball FighterZ – FighterZ Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Anime Month Sale
  • Far Cry 3 Classic Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
  • Far Cry 5 + Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe Edition Bundle Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
  • For Honor – Complete Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
  • Heaven Dust Xbox One X Enhanced 40% DWG*
  • Homefront: The Revolution Xbox One X Enhanced 90% Deep Silver and Friends Sale
  • Hotline Miami Collection Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
  • Kingdom Come: Deliverance – Royal Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Deep Silver and Friends Sale
  • Metal Wolf Chaos XD Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
  • Metro Exodus Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Deep Silver and Friends Sale
  • Metro Exodus – Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Deep Silver and Friends Sale
  • One Piece World Seeker Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 90% Anime Month Sale
  • One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Anime Month Sale
  • Red Faction Geurrilla Re-Mars-tered Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Deep Silver and Friends Sale
  • Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
  • Serious Sam Collection Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
  • Shining Resonance Refrain Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Anime Month Sale
  • Slime Rancher Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Spotlight Sale
  • Snooker 19 Xbox One X Enhanced 65% Spotlight Sale
  • Space Hulk: Tactics Xbox One X Enhanced 80% DWG*
  • Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet Complete Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Anime Month Sale
  • Temple of Horror Xbox One X Enhanced 30% Spotlight Sale
  • The Surge 2 – Premium Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% DWG*
  • The Surge: Augmented Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% DWG*
  • The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 40% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
  • Transcripted Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Spotlight Sale
  • Valkyria Chronicles 4 Complete Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Anime Month Sale
  • XCOM 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 95% DWG*
  • XCOM 2: Digital Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 90% DWG*
  • 9 Monkeys Of Shaolin Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Deep Silver and Friends Sale
  • 9 Monkeys of Shaolin + Ash of Gods + Redeemer: Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Deep Silver and Friends Sale
  • Aeon Must Die! Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 65% Anime Month Sale
  • Agents of Mayhem – Total Mayhem Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Deep Silver and Friends Sale
  • Agony Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Deep Silver and Friends Sale
  • Allison’s Diary: Rebirth Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale
  • Aragami: Shadow Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% DWG*
  • Arietta of Spirits Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*
  • Ash of Gods: Redemption Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Deep Silver and Friends Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed Syndicate Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Ragnarök Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 65% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
  • Ballotron Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% Spotlight Sale
  • Blightbound Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
  • Boggle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
  • Broken Mind Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
  • Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*
  • Bundle: South Park: The Stick of Truth + The Fractured But Whole Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
  • Call Of Duty: Advanced Warfare Digital Pro Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – Standard Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
  • Call Of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
  • Call Of Duty: Ghosts Digital Hardened Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
  • Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare – Digital Legacy Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
  • Call of Duty: Vanguard – Cross-Gen Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
  • Call of Duty: Vanguard – Standard Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
  • Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium: Street Fighter Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Anime Month Sale
  • DAKAR 18 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Deep Silver and Friends Sale
  • Dead Island Definitive Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Deep Silver and Friends Sale
  • Dead Island Retro Revenge Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Deep Silver and Friends Sale
  • Dead Island: Riptide Definitive Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Deep Silver and Friends Sale
  • Deadlight: Director’s Cut Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Deep Silver and Friends Sale
  • Death’s Door [Xbox] Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
  • Detective Di: The Silk Rose Murders Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*
  • Digimon Survive Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Anime Month Sale
  • Dragon Ball Xenoverse + Season Pass Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Anime Month Sale
  • Dragon Ball: The Breakers Special Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% Anime Month Sale
  • Dreamfall Chapters Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Deep Silver and Friends Sale
  • Exit the Gungeon Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
  • Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon Classic Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
  • Far Cry 6 Game of the Year Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 65% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
  • Fluffy Horde + Clumsy Rush Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% DWG*
  • FOCUS INDIES BUNDLE: Curse of the Dead Gods + Shady Part of Me + Aeon Must Die! Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Anime Month Sale
  • Giraffe and Annika（ジラフとアンニカ） Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Anime Month Sale
  • Gods Will Fall Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Deep Silver and Friends Sale
  • Gods Will Fall – Valiant Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Deep Silver and Friends Sale
  • Homefront: The Revolution ‘Freedom Fighter’ Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Deep Silver and Friends Sale
  • Hot Wheels Unleashed Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
  • I Hate Running Backwards Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
  • Jeopardy! Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
  • Katana Zero XB1 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
  • King’s Bounty II Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Deep Silver and Friends Sale
  • King’s Bounty II – Lord’s Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Deep Silver and Friends Sale
  • Let’s Sing 2023 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 33% Deep Silver and Friends Sale
  • Let’s Sing 2023 Platinum Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 33% Deep Silver and Friends Sale
  • Let’s Sing ABBA Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 45% Deep Silver and Friends Sale
  • Metro Redux Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Deep Silver and Friends Sale
  • Metro Saga Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Deep Silver and Friends Sale
  • Monopoly Plus Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
  • Monster Truck Championship Xbox One Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*
  • Mordheim: City of the Damned Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% DWG*
  • MXGP 2021 – The Official Motocross Videogame Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
  • My Hero One’s Justice 2 Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Anime Month Sale
  • Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Anime Month Sale
  • Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Anime Month Sale
  • Necromunda: Underhive Wars – Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*
  • Noel the Mortal Fate Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Anime Month Sale
  • Of Tanks and Demons III Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Spotlight Sale
  • Olija Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
  • One Piece: Burning Blood – Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Anime Month Sale
  • One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Anime Month Sale
  • Othercide Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% DWG*
  • Outward: The Adventurer Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Deep Silver and Friends Sale
  • Pathfinder: Kingmaker – Definitive Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Deep Silver and Friends Sale
  • Pro Gymnast Simulator + Cyber Protocol Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spotlight Sale
  • Pumped BMX Pro Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Spotlight Sale
  • Rabbids: Party of Legends Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
  • Relicta Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Deep Silver and Friends Sale
  • RiMS Racing – European Manufacturers Deluxe Edition Xbox One Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% DWG*
  • RiMS Racing – Japanese Manufacturers Deluxe Edition Xbox One Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% DWG*
  • Risk Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
  • Rusty Gun Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Spotlight Sale
  • Saints Row Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Deep Silver and Friends Sale
  • Saints Row IV: Re-Elected Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Deep Silver and Friends Sale
  • Saints Row IV: Re-Elected + Gat out of Hell Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Deep Silver and Friends Sale
  • Saints Row Platinum Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Deep Silver and Friends Sale
  • Saints Row The Third Remastered Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Deep Silver and Friends Sale
  • Saints Row: Gat Out Of Hell Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Deep Silver and Friends Sale
  • Shadow Warrior Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
  • Shenmue I & II Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Anime Month Sale
  • Skatemasta Tcheco Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spotlight Sale
  • Sophstar Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% DWG*
  • Space Raiders in Space + Clumsy Rush Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*
  • Strategic Mind: Fight for Freedom Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% Spotlight Sale
  • SWORD ART ONLINE Alicization Lycoris Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Anime Month Sale
  • Tales from the Borderlands Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% DWG*
  • Tandem: A Tale of Shadows Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale
  • The Amazing American Circus Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 65% Spotlight Sale
  • The Crew 2 Special Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
  • The Last Campfire Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spotlight Sale
  • The Shadow Warrior Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
  • Them’s Fightin’ Herds: Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% Anime Month Sale
  • Them’s Fightin’ Herds: Season 1 Pass Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 15% Anime Month Sale
  • This War of Mine: The Little Ones Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Deep Silver and Friends Sale
  • Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Storm Ground Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% DWG*
  • Warhammer: Chaosbane Magnus Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% DWG*
  • Wasteland 3 Colorado Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Deep Silver and Friends Sale
  • Watch Dogs 2 – Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
  • Weedcraft Inc Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% Spotlight Sale
  • Windbound Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Deep Silver and Friends Sale
  • Xenon Valkyrie+ Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spotlight Sale
  • Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist : Link Evolution Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Anime Month Sale
  • Zombie Pinball Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spotlight Sale
  • Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 85% Anime Month Sale
  • Trials Fusion Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 75% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
  • Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 75% Anime Month Sale
  • Alphadia Genesis 1 & 2 Xbox Play Anywhere 50% Anime Month Sale
  • Asdivine Dios Xbox Play Anywhere 50% Anime Month Sale
  • Asdivine Hearts I & II Xbox Play Anywhere 50% Anime Month Sale
  • Fernz Gate Xbox Play Anywhere 50% Anime Month Sale
  • Out of Line Xbox Play Anywhere 50% Spotlight Sale
  • Ruiner Xbox Play Anywhere 80% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
  • Ruinverse Xbox Play Anywhere 50% Anime Month Sale
  • Seek Hearts Xbox Play Anywhere 50% Spotlight Sale
  • The Last Rolling Hero Xbox Play Anywhere 50% Spotlight Sale
  • Tyd wag vir Niemand Xbox Play Anywhere 80% Spotlight Sale
  • Blacktail Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 25% DWG*
  • Iron Harvest Complete Edition Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 75% Deep Silver and Friends Sale
  • Marvel’s Midnight Suns Digital+ Edition Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 40% DWG*
  • MXGP 2021 – The Official Motocross Videogame – Xbox Series X|S Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 80% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
  • Outward: Definitive Edition Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 75% Deep Silver and Friends Sale
  • RiMS Racing – European Manufacturers Deluxe Edition Xbox Series X|S Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 70% DWG*
  • Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 30% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
  • The Chant Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 50% Deep Silver and Friends Sale
  • THE KING OF FIGHTERS XV Deluxe Edition Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 50% Deep Silver and Friends Sale
  • THE KING OF FIGHTERS XV Standard Edition Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 60% Deep Silver and Friends Sale
  • The Last Oricru Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 55% Deep Silver and Friends Sale
  • Way of the Hunter: Elite Edition Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 25% DWG*

Le nuove offerte resteranno attive su Xbox Store sino al prossimo 27 febbraio 2023.

