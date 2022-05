Giochi Xbox Series X e One in sconto: saldi fino all'80% su Xbox Store

Nuovo martedì è sinonimo di nuovi sconti su Xbox Store! Anche questa settimana, Microsoft e numerosi publisher propongono una vasta rassegna di videogiochi a prezzo scontato.

Questa volta, la scelta è particolarmente ampia, con lo store verdecrociato che propone moltissimi titoli in promozione, con sconti anche fino all'80%. Tra le occasioni più interessanti, possiamo segnalare l'acclamato It Takes Two e l'universo da fiaba gotica di Lost in Random (trovate su Everyeye la nostra recensione di Lost in Random), ma anche le avventure interstellari di Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order e l'epopea nipponica di Yakuza: Like A Dragon. I giocatori in cerca di brividi possono invece dirigere la propria attenzione a Resident Evil VII: Biohazard, in attesa di scoprire il destino dei misteriosi DLC di Resident Evil: Village.



Di seguito, l'elenco completo dei giochi in promozione:

Sconti giochi Xbox One e Xbox Series X|S

A Way Out EA Play 75% Publisher Spotlight Series

DiRT 4 EA Play 75% Publisher Spotlight Series

DiRT 4 EA Play 75% Super Saver Sale

DiRT Rally EA Play 75% Publisher Spotlight Series

DiRT Rally EA Play 75% Super Saver Sale

DiRT Rally 2.0 EA Play 75% Publisher Spotlight Series

DiRT Rally 2.0 EA Play 75% Super Saver Sale

Fight Night Champion (Back Compat) EA Play 75% Fighter Sale

It Takes Two – Digital Version EA Play 50% Publisher Spotlight Series

Lost in Random EA Play 50% Publisher Spotlight Series

Madden NFL 22 Xbox One EA Play 75% Super Saver Sale

Madden NFL 22 Xbox Series X|S EA Play 75% Super Saver Sale

Mass Effect Legendary Edition EA Play 60% Publisher Spotlight Series

Need For Speed EA Play 75% Publisher Spotlight Series

Need For Speed EA Play 75% Super Saver Sale

Need For Speed Heat EA Play 80% Publisher Spotlight Series

Need For Speed Heat EA Play 80% Super Saver Sale

Need For Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered EA Play 80% Publisher Spotlight Series

Need For Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered EA Play 80% Super Saver Sale

Need For Speed Payback EA Play 60% Publisher Spotlight Series

Need For Speed Payback EA Play 70% Super Saver Sale

Need For Speed Rivals EA Play 75% Publisher Spotlight Series

Need For Speed Rivals EA Play 75% Super Saver Sale

NHL 22 Xbox One EA Play 67% Publisher Spotlight Series

NHL 22 Xbox Series X|S EA Play 67% Publisher Spotlight Series

Plants vs. Zombies: Battle For Neighborville EA Play 75% Publisher Spotlight Series

Skate (Back Compat) EA Play 67% Publisher Spotlight Series

Skate (Back Compat) EA Play 80% Super Saver Sale

Skate 3 (Back Compat) EA Play 75% Publisher Spotlight Series

Skate 3 (Back Compat) EA Play 80% Super Saver Sale

Star Wars Battlefront II EA Play 75% Publisher Spotlight Series

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order EA Play 75% Publisher Spotlight Series

Star Wars Squadrons EA Play 75% Publisher Spotlight Series

The Sims 4 EA Play 75% Publisher Spotlight Series

Titanfall 2 EA Play 80% Publisher Spotlight Series

UFC 4 EA Play 80% Fighter Sale

Session: Skateboarding Sim Game (Game Preview) Game Preview 25% Super Saver Sale

Aliens: Fireteam Elite Deluxe Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 55% Publisher Spotlight Series

CrossCode Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 40% Publisher Spotlight Series

CrossCode Deluxe Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 40% Publisher Spotlight Series

Eldest Souls Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 50% Super Saver Sale

FIFA 22 Ultimate Edition Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 65% Publisher Spotlight Series

FIFA 22 Xbox Series X|S Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 70% Publisher Spotlight Series

Hunting Simulator 2 Xbox Series X|S Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 50% Super Saver Sale

Hunting Simulator 2 – Bear Hunter Edition Xbox Series X|S Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 60% Super Saver Sale

Hunting Simulator 2: Elite Edition Xbox Series X|S Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 50% Super Saver Sale

Insurgency: Sandstorm Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 33% Publisher Spotlight Series

Judgment Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 50% Super Saver Sale

Madden NFL 22 MVP Edition Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 75% Super Saver Sale

Port Royale 4 Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 50% Super Saver Sale

Rims Racing : Ultimate Edition Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 40% Super Saver Sale

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 Deluxe Arsenal Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 50% Super Saver Sale

Tennis World Tour 2 – Complete Edition Xbox Series X|S Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 70% Super Saver Sale

Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood Xbox Series X|S Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 50% Super Saver Sale

WRC 10 Deluxe Edition Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 60% Super Saver Sale

WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship Xbox Series X|S Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 60% Super Saver Sale

WWE 2K22 Cross-Gen Digital Bundle Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 25% DWG*

WWE 2K22 Deluxe Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 25% DWG*

Mokoko X PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 20% DWG*

MR. X NIGHTMARE PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Publisher Spotlight Series

Alan Wake Remastered Smart Delivery 33% Spotlight Sale

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Smart Delivery 60% Super Saver Sale

Curved Space Smart Delivery 75% Publisher Spotlight Series

Desperados III Smart Delivery 55% Super Saver Sale

Greak: Memories of Azur Smart Delivery 40% Spotlight Sale

GreedFall – Gold Edition Smart Delivery 55% Publisher Spotlight Series

GRID Legends Smart Delivery 40% Publisher Spotlight Series

GRID Legends: Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 40% Publisher Spotlight Series

Hood: Outlaws & Legends Smart Delivery 50% Publisher Spotlight Series

Immortals Fenyx Rising Gold Edition Smart Delivery 65% Super Saver Sale

Kingdom of Arcadia Smart Delivery 40% Spotlight Sale

Lost Judgment Smart Delivery 50% Super Saver Sale

Lost Judgment Digital Ultimate Edition Smart Delivery 50% Super Saver Sale

Metro Exodus Smart Delivery 75% Super Saver Sale

Mr. DRILLER DrillLand Smart Delivery 50% Super Saver Sale

Override 2: Super Mech League Smart Delivery 75% Publisher Spotlight Series

Override 2: Super Mech League — Ultraman Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 75% Publisher Spotlight Series

Resident Evil Village Smart Delivery 50% Resident Evil Sale

Resident Evil Village & Resident Evil 7 Complete Bundle Smart Delivery 35% Resident Evil Sale

Rift Racoon Smart Delivery 40% Spotlight Sale

Rustler Smart Delivery 45% Publisher Spotlight Series

Train Sim World 2: Rush Hour Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 60% Spotlight Sale

Watch Dogs: Legion – Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 70% Super Saver Sale

Yakuza: Like a Dragon Hero Edition Smart Delivery 60% Super Saver Sale

A Plague Tale: Innocence Xbox Game Pass 75% Publisher Spotlight Series

Crackdown 3 Xbox Game Pass 50% Super Saver Sale

Cris Tales Xbox Game Pass 50% Publisher Spotlight Series

Crown Trick Xbox Game Pass 60% Super Saver Sale

Curse of the Dead Gods Xbox Game Pass 50% Publisher Spotlight Series

Destroy All Humans! Xbox Game Pass 50% Super Saver Sale

Disneyland Adventures Xbox Game Pass 60% Super Saver Sale

Donut County Xbox Game Pass 70% Super Saver Sale

Fable Anniversary (Back Compat) Xbox Game Pass 75% Super Saver Sale

Fable II (Back Compat) Xbox Game Pass 50% Super Saver Sale

Fable III (Back Compat) Xbox Game Pass 50% Super Saver Sale

Golf With Your Friends Xbox Game Pass 75% Super Saver Sale

Immortal Realms: Vampire Wars Xbox Game Pass 55% Super Saver Sale

Infernax Xbox Game Pass 20% Publisher Spotlight Series

Injustice 2 Xbox Game Pass 67% Fighter Sale

Jurassic World Evolution Xbox Game Pass 75% Super Saver Sale

Killer Instinct: Definitive Edition Xbox Game Pass 75% Super Saver Sale

Lemnis Gate Xbox Game Pass 60% Super Saver Sale

Mighty Goose Xbox Game Pass 50% DWG*

Monster Sanctuary Xbox Game Pass 65% Super Saver Sale

Mortal Kombat 11 Xbox Game Pass 67% Fighter Sale

MotoGP 20 Xbox Game Pass 80% Super Saver Sale

My Time at Portia Xbox Game Pass 75% Super Saver Sale

NBA 2K22 for Xbox One Xbox Game Pass 70% Super Saver Sale

NBA 2K22 for Xbox Series X|S Xbox Game Pass 67% Super Saver Sale

Neon Abyss Xbox Game Pass 50% Super Saver Sale

No Man’s Sky Xbox Game Pass 50% Spotlight Sale

Outriders Xbox Game Pass 45% DWG*

Quantum Break Xbox Game Pass 75% Super Saver Sale

Race With Ryan Xbox Game Pass 60% Super Saver Sale

ReCore Xbox Game Pass 75% Super Saver Sale

Rush: A DisneyPixar Adventure Xbox Game Pass 60% Super Saver Sale

Ryse: Legendary Edition Xbox Game Pass 75% Super Saver Sale

ScreamRide Xbox Game Pass 75% Super Saver Sale

SnowRunner Xbox Game Pass 50% Publisher Spotlight Series

Sunset Overdrive Xbox Game Pass 75% Super Saver Sale

Supraland Xbox Game Pass 30% DWG*

Telling Lies Xbox Game Pass 70% Super Saver Sale

The Good Life Xbox Game Pass 40% DWG*

Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion Xbox Game Pass 25% DWG*

Wasteland 3 (Xbox One) Xbox Game Pass 75% Super Saver Sale

What Remains of Edith Finch Xbox Game Pass 70% Super Saver Sale

Windjammers 2 Xbox Game Pass 20% Publisher Spotlight Series

Young Souls Xbox Game Pass 20% Publisher Spotlight Series

Zoo Tycoon: Ultimate Animal Collection Xbox Game Pass 60% Super Saver Sale

Age of Booty Xbox One Backward Compatible 80% Super Saver Sale

Assassin’s Creed Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% DWG*

Assassin’s Creed II Xbox One Backward Compatible 70% DWG*

Assassin’s Creed Rogue Xbox One Backward Compatible 70% Super Saver Sale

Asura’s Wrath Xbox One Backward Compatible 80% Super Saver Sale

Bionic Commando Rearmed 2 Xbox One Backward Compatible 80% Super Saver Sale

BioShock Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% DWG*

BioShock 2 Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% DWG*

BioShock Infinite Xbox One Backward Compatible 70% DWG*

Blue Dragon Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% Super Saver Sale

Brothers In Arms: Hell’s Highway Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Super Saver Sale

Bully Scholarship Edition Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% DWG*

Call of Juarez: Bound in Blood Xbox One Backward Compatible 50% Super Saver Sale

Call of Juarez: The Cartel Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% Super Saver Sale

Capcom Arcade Cabinet All-In-One Pack Xbox One Backward Compatible 80% Super Saver Sale

Catherine Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% Super Saver Sale

Dark Void Xbox One Backward Compatible 80% Super Saver Sale

DEAD OR ALIVE 1 Ultimate Xbox One Backward Compatible 20% Fighter Sale

DEAD OR ALIVE 2 Ultimate Xbox One Backward Compatible 20% Fighter Sale

Dead or Alive 3 Xbox One Backward Compatible 20% Fighter Sale

Duke Nukem Forever Xbox One Backward Compatible 80% DWG*

Dungeon Siege III Xbox One Backward Compatible 80% Super Saver Sale

Dungeons & Dragons: Chronicles of Mystara Xbox One Backward Compatible 80% Super Saver Sale

Flock! Xbox One Backward Compatible 80% Super Saver Sale

Grand Theft Auto IV Xbox One Backward Compatible 65% DWG*

Injustice: Gods Among Us Xbox One Backward Compatible 70% Super Saver Sale

Kane & Lynch 2 Xbox One Backward Compatible 85% Super Saver Sale

Killer Is Dead Xbox One Backward Compatible 80% Super Saver Sale

Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light Xbox One Backward Compatible 85% Super Saver Sale

Lost Planet 2 Xbox One Backward Compatible 80% Super Saver Sale

Lost Planet 3 Xbox One Backward Compatible 80% Super Saver Sale

Mafia II Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% DWG*

Manhunt Xbox One Backward Compatible 40% DWG*

Max Payne Xbox One Backward Compatible 40% DWG*

Max Payne 2: The Fall of Max Payne Xbox One Backward Compatible 40% DWG*

Max Payne 3 Xbox One Backward Compatible 55% DWG*

MEGA MAN 10 Xbox One Backward Compatible 80% Super Saver Sale

MEGA MAN 9 Xbox One Backward Compatible 80% Super Saver Sale

Midnight Club: Los Angeles Complete Xbox One Backward Compatible 33% DWG*

Minerva’s Den Xbox One Backward Compatible 50% DWG*

Misadventures PB Winterbottom Xbox One Backward Compatible 80% DWG*

Persona 4 Arena Xbox One Backward Compatible 67% Super Saver Sale

Prey Xbox One Backward Compatible 80% DWG*

Prince of Persia The Forgotten Sands Xbox One Backward Compatible 67% DWG*

Red Dead Redemption Xbox One Backward Compatible 67% DWG*

Red Dead Revolver Xbox One Backward Compatible 40% DWG*

Resident Evil CODE: Veronica X Xbox One Backward Compatible 80% Super Saver Sale

Rockstar Table Tennis Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% DWG*

Saints Row Xbox One Backward Compatible 85% Super Saver Sale

Saints Row 2 Xbox One Backward Compatible 80% Super Saver Sale

Sid Meier’s Civilization Revolution Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% DWG*

Sid Meier’s Pirates! Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% DWG*

SINE MORA Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% DWG*

Spec Ops The Line Xbox One Backward Compatible 80% DWG*

Sphinx and the Cursed Mummy Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% DWG*

Street Fighter IV Xbox One Backward Compatible 80% Fighter Sale

Street Fighter IV Xbox One Backward Compatible 80% Super Saver Sale

Super Puzzle Fighter Turbo II HD Remix Xbox One Backward Compatible 80% Fighter Sale

Super Street Fighter IV Arcade Edition Xbox One Backward Compatible 80% Fighter Sale

Super Street Fighter IV Arcade Edition Xbox One Backward Compatible 80% Super Saver Sale

The Bureau: XCOM Declassified Xbox One Backward Compatible 85% DWG*

The Darkness Xbox One Backward Compatible 80% DWG*

The Darkness II Xbox One Backward Compatible 80% DWG*

The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings Xbox One Backward Compatible 85% Super Saver Sale

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter 2 Xbox One Backward Compatible 50% DWG*

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Future Soldier Xbox One Backward Compatible 70% DWG*

Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Chaos Theory Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% DWG*

Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Conviction Xbox One Backward Compatible 70% DWG*

Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Double Agent (OG Xbox) Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% DWG*

Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Double Agent (Xbox 360) Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% DWG*

Tropico 4 Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% Super Saver Sale

Ultra SFIV Xbox One Backward Compatible 80% Fighter Sale

XCOM Enemy Within Xbox One Backward Compatible 80% DWG*

11-11 Memories Retold Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Super Saver Sale

Aeon Must Die! Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Publisher Spotlight Series

Agents of Mayhem Xbox One X Enhanced 90% Super Saver Sale

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Super Saver Sale

Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Super Saver Sale

Batman: Return To Arkham Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Super Saver Sale

Bayonetta Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Super Saver Sale

Bayonetta & Vanquish 10th Anniversary Bundle Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Super Saver Sale

Call of Cthulhu Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Publisher Spotlight Series

Call Of Duty: Infinite Warfare – Launch Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Publisher Spotlight Series

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare – Digital Standard Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Publisher Spotlight Series

Call of Duty: WWII – Digital Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Super Saver Sale

Call Of Duty: WWII – Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Super Saver Sale

Crayola Scoot Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Super Saver Sale

Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Super Saver Sale

Darksiders III – Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Fighter Sale

Dead Or Alive 6: Digital Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Fighter Sale

Disintegration Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Super Saver Sale

DreamWorks Dragons Dawn Of New Riders Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Super Saver Sale

Elea – Episode 1 Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Super Saver Sale

Faraday Protocol Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Publisher Spotlight Series

God’s Trigger Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Super Saver Sale

Jagged Alliance: Rage! Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Super Saver Sale

Jurassic World Evolution – Deluxe Bundle Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Super Saver Sale

Kingdom Come: Deliverance Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Super Saver Sale

Long Ago: A Puzzle Tale Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Spotlight Sale

Mafia II: Definitive Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Super Saver Sale

Mafia III: Definitive Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Super Saver Sale

Memories of Mars Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Super Saver Sale

Monster Energy Supercross 3 – Special Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Super Saver Sale

Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 3 Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Super Saver Sale

Monster Jam Steel Titans Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Super Saver Sale

Monster Jam Steel Titans 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 55% Super Saver Sale

MudRunner Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Super Saver Sale

MudRunner – American Wilds Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Publisher Spotlight Series

MX vs ATV All Out Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Super Saver Sale

Need For Speed Heat Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Publisher Spotlight Series

Need For Speed Heat Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Super Saver Sale

Need For Speed Payback – Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Publisher Spotlight Series

Need For Speed Payback – Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Super Saver Sale

Override: Mech City Brawl Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Publisher Spotlight Series

Override: Mech City Brawl – Super Charged Mega Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Publisher Spotlight Series

Planet Alpha Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Super Saver Sale

Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 65% Publisher Spotlight Series

Red Dead Redemption 2: Ultimate Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 65% Super Saver Sale

Red Faction Geurrilla Re-Mars-tered Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Super Saver Sale

Resident Evil 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Resident Evil Sale

Resident Evil 2 Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Resident Evil Sale

Resident Evil 3 Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Resident Evil Sale

RIDE 3 Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Super Saver Sale

RIDE 3 – Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Super Saver Sale

Shadow Gangs Xbox One X Enhanced 25% Fighter Sale

Shining Resonance Refrain Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Super Saver Sale

Sleepin’ Guy Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 30% Spotlight Sale

Sonic Forces Digital Standard Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Super Saver Sale

Sonic Mania Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Super Saver Sale

SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Super Saver Sale

Star Wars Battlefront II: Celebration Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Publisher Spotlight Series

Starlink: Battle for Atlas – Deluxe edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Super Saver Sale

Sudden Strike 4 – European Battlefields Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Super Saver Sale

Tanky Tanks Xbox One X Enhanced 40% Spotlight Sale

The Surge Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Publisher Spotlight Series

The Surge 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Publisher Spotlight Series

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Super Saver Sale

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Super Saver Sale

This Is The Police 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Super Saver Sale

Titan Quest Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Super Saver Sale

Titanfall 2: Ultimate Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Publisher Spotlight Series

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint Xbox One X Enhanced 75% DWG*

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Year 2 Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Super Saver Sale

Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Publisher Spotlight Series

Truck Driver Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Super Saver Sale

Unruly Heroes Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Fighter Sale

V-Rally 4 Ultimate Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Super Saver Sale

Vampyr Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Publisher Spotlight Series

Yooka-Laylee And The Impossible Lair Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Super Saver Sale

ŌKAMI HD Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Super Saver Sale

2K Ball N’ Brawl Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*

8-Bit Armies Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Super Saver Sale

8-Bit Hordes Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Super Saver Sale

8-Bit Invaders! Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Super Saver Sale

8Floor Strategic Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% DWG*

A New Home Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Publisher Spotlight Series

ABZU Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 65% Super Saver Sale

Adam’s Venture: Origins Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Super Saver Sale

Adventure Time: Pirates of the Enchiridion Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Super Saver Sale

AereA Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Super Saver Sale

Agatha Knife Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spotlight Sale

Agents of Mayhem – Total Mayhem Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Super Saver Sale

Agony Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 95% Super Saver Sale

Alekhine’s Gun Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Publisher Spotlight Series

Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Super Saver Sale

Anodyne Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Super Saver Sale

Apex Legends – Champion Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Publisher Spotlight Series

ARCADE GAME SERIES: DIG DUG Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Super Saver Sale

ARCADE GAME SERIES: GALAGA Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Super Saver Sale

ARCADE GAME SERIES: Ms. PAC-MAN Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Super Saver Sale

ARCADE GAME SERIES: PAC-MAN Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Super Saver Sale

Ary and the Secret of Seasons Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Publisher Spotlight Series

Assetto Corsa Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Super Saver Sale

Asterix & Obelix Slap Them All! Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% Fighter Sale

Aven Colony Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Super Saver Sale

Baja: Edge of Control HD Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Super Saver Sale

Battle Worlds: Kronos Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Super Saver Sale

Bear With Me: The Complete Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Publisher Spotlight Series

Beast Quest Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Publisher Spotlight Series

BEB: Super Mega Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Super Saver Sale

Ben 10 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Super Saver Sale

BioShock 2 Remastered Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Super Saver Sale

BioShock Infinite: The Complete Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Super Saver Sale

BioShock Remastered Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Super Saver Sale

Black The Fall Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Super Saver Sale

Blackguards 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Super Saver Sale

Blasphemous Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Super Saver Sale

Blazing Chrome Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Publisher Spotlight Series

Book of Demons Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Super Saver Sale

Brotherhood United Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spotlight Sale

Bud Spencer & Terence Hill – Slaps And Beans Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Fighter Sale

Buildings Have Feelings Too Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Spotlight Sale

Bullet Beat Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Spotlight Sale

Call Of Duty: Advanced Warfare Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Publisher Spotlight Series

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – Standard Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Publisher Spotlight Series

Call Of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Publisher Spotlight Series

Call Of Duty: Ghosts Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Publisher Spotlight Series

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Publisher Spotlight Series

Call of Duty: Vanguard – Cross-Gen Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% Publisher Spotlight Series

Call of Duty: Vanguard – Standard Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Publisher Spotlight Series

Capcom Arcade Stadium:Ghosts ‘n Goblins Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Super Saver Sale

Carnival Games Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Super Saver Sale

Chroma Squad Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Super Saver Sale

Clouds & Sheep 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Super Saver Sale

Coffin Dodgers Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Spotlight Sale

Commandos 2 – HD Remaster Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Super Saver Sale

Darksiders Fury’s Collection – War and Death Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Super Saver Sale

Dead Alliance Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Publisher Spotlight Series

Dead Or Alive 5 Last Round (Full Game) Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Fighter Sale

Deadbeat Heroes Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Super Saver Sale

Deadlight: Director’s Cut Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Super Saver Sale

Death Road to Canada Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale

Degrees Of Separation Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Publisher Spotlight Series

Destiny 2: Bungie 30th Anniversary Pack Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 33% Spotlight Sale

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 33% Spotlight Sale

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen Deluxe Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% Spotlight Sale

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen Deluxe + Bungie 30th Anniversary Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% Spotlight Sale

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Super Saver Sale

Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Super Saver Sale

Devil May Cry 5 + Vergil Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Super Saver Sale

Devil May Cry HD Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Super Saver Sale

Dog Duty Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Super Saver Sale

EA STAR WARS TRIPLE BUNDLE Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Publisher Spotlight Series

Epic Chef Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 33% Spotlight Sale

Extinction Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Publisher Spotlight Series

Extinction: Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Publisher Spotlight Series

FIFA 22 Xbox One Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Publisher Spotlight Series

FIFA 22 Xbox One Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Super Saver Sale

Flockers Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spotlight Sale

Generation Zero – Resistance Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Super Saver Sale

Genesis Alpha One Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spotlight Sale

Gods Will Fall – Valiant Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Super Saver Sale

Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition & Great White Shark Card Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 55% DWG*

Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition & Megalodon Shark Card Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*

Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition & Whale Shark Card Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*

Grow Up Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Super Saver Sale

Grow: Song of the Evertree Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 33% DWG*

Homefront: The Revolution ‘Freedom Fighter’ Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Super Saver Sale

HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED – Ultimate Stunt Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Super Saver Sale

Hotel Transylvania 3: Monsters Overboard Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Super Saver Sale

How To Survive 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Super Saver Sale

How to Survive: Storm Warning Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Super Saver Sale

Hungry Shark World Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*

Hunt: Showdown – Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Super Saver Sale

Hunting Simulator 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Super Saver Sale

Hunting Simulator 2 – Bear Hunter Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Super Saver Sale

Hunting Simulator 2: Elite Edition Xbox One Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Super Saver Sale

HyperBrawl Tournament Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Super Saver Sale

Ice Age Scrat’s Nutty Adventure Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Super Saver Sale

Indivisible Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Super Saver Sale

Infinity Runner Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Spotlight Sale

Jeopardy! Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Super Saver Sale

Jurassic World Evolution: Jurassic Park Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Super Saver Sale

Katana Kata Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale

Kaze and the Wild Masks Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Super Saver Sale

Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition Complete Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 55% Super Saver Sale

Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 55% Super Saver Sale

LA Cops Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spotlight Sale

Lara Croft And The Temple Of Osiris Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Super Saver Sale

Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris & Season Pass Pack Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Super Saver Sale

Lichdom: Battlemage Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Publisher Spotlight Series

Lock’s Quest Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Super Saver Sale

Lord of the Click II Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 20% Spotlight Sale

Lost Artifacts: Golden Island Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*

Maximum Football 2019 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Publisher Spotlight Series

Maximum Football 2020 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Publisher Spotlight Series

Mayhem Brawler Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Fighter Sale

Mega Man Legacy Collection 1 & 2 Combo Pack Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Super Saver Sale

Mega Man X Legacy Collection 1+2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Super Saver Sale

Monochrome Order Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale

Monster Crown Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Super Saver Sale

Monstrum Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Super Saver Sale

Mortal Kombat X Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Fighter Sale

Mugsters Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Super Saver Sale

Murdered: Soul Suspect Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Super Saver Sale

MX vs. ATV Supercross Encore Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Super Saver Sale

MXGP 2020 – The Official Motocross Videogame Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Super Saver Sale

Narita Boy Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Super Saver Sale

NASCAR 21: Ignition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Super Saver Sale

NASCAR 21: Ignition – Champions Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Super Saver Sale

NASCAR Heat 5 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 55% Super Saver Sale

NASCAR Heat 5 – Ultimate Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Super Saver Sale

Ninja Skin Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Publisher Spotlight Series

Obliteracers Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Publisher Spotlight Series

Oh My Godheads Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Super Saver Sale

Onimusha: Warlords Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Super Saver Sale

Open Country Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Super Saver Sale

Othercide Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Publisher Spotlight Series

Pang Adventures Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Publisher Spotlight Series

Paw Patrol: On A Roll Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Super Saver Sale

Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Super Saver Sale

Pixel Devil and the Broken Cartridge Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Spotlight Sale

Praetorians – HD Remaster Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Super Saver Sale

Project Warlock Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*

Pure Farming 2018 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Super Saver Sale

Pure Farming 2018 Digital Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Super Saver Sale

PUSS! Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Spotlight Sale

Raccoon City Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Resident Evil Sale

Rad Rodgers Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Super Saver Sale

Railway Empire – Complete Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Super Saver Sale

Real Farm – Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Super Saver Sale

Remothered: Broken Porcelain Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Publisher Spotlight Series

Resident Evil Revelations 1 & 2 Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Resident Evil Sale

Resident Evil Triple Pack Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Resident Evil Sale

Resident Evil: Deluxe Origins Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Resident Evil Sale

Revenant Saga Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale

Riddled Corpses EX Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spotlight Sale

Riders Republic Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Super Saver Sale

RiMS Racing Xbox One Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Super Saver Sale

Road Rage Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Publisher Spotlight Series

Rock of Ages 3: Make & Break Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Publisher Spotlight Series

Rogue Stormers Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Fighter Sale

Rune Lord Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Spotlight Sale

Saints Row IV: Re-Elected Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Super Saver Sale

Scrabble Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% Super Saver Sale

Shadows: Awakening Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Super Saver Sale

Shady Part of Me Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Publisher Spotlight Series

Sheltered Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Super Saver Sale

Shenmue I & II Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Super Saver Sale

Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments Redux Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Super Saver Sale

Sid Meier’s Civilization VI Anthology Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Super Saver Sale

Sid Meier’s Civilization VI Platinum Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Super Saver Sale

Simulator XL Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% DWG*

Sine Mora EX Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Super Saver Sale

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Super Saver Sale

South Park: The Fractured But Whole – Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Super Saver Sale

Star Wars Battlefront Ultimate Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Publisher Spotlight Series

Steampunk Tower 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*

Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Fighter Sale

Strider Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Super Saver Sale

Struggling Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Super Saver Sale

Sunset Overdrive Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Super Saver Sale

Super Animal Royale Super Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Publisher Spotlight Series

Super Party Sports: Football Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Super Saver Sale

Sweet Witches Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*

Taimumari: Complete Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Spotlight Sale

Taxi Chaos Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*

Tennis World Tour 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Super Saver Sale

Teratopia Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% DWG*

The Amazing American Circus Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*

The Book of Unwritten Tales 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Super Saver Sale

The Bureau: XCOM Declassified (Hangar 6 R&D) Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% DWG*

The Crew 2 Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Super Saver Sale

The Crew Ultimate Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% DWG*

The Dwarves Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Super Saver Sale

The Escapists Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Super Saver Sale

The Escapists 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Super Saver Sale

The Explorer Of Night Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Spotlight Sale

The Flame in the Flood Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Spotlight Sale

The Outer Worlds: Board-Approved Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 55% Super Saver Sale

The Raven Remastered Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Super Saver Sale

The Sims 4 Deluxe Party Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Publisher Spotlight Series

The Sims 4 Plus Cats & Dogs Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Publisher Spotlight Series

The Sims 4 Snowy Escape Expansion Pack Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Publisher Spotlight Series

The Sinking City Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Super Saver Sale

The Sinking City – Necronomicon Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Super Saver Sale

This Is The Police Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Super Saver Sale

This is the Zodiac Speaking Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*

Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Super Saver Sale

Torment: Tides of Numenera Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Super Saver Sale

Trine: Ultimate Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Publisher Spotlight Series

Trivial Pursuit Live! Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Super Saver Sale

Trollhunters: Defenders of Arcadia Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Super Saver Sale

Tropico 5 – Penultimate Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Super Saver Sale

Two & One Hundred Ways Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 20% DWG*

UFC 4 Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Fighter Sale

Ultimate Marvel Vs CAPCOM 3 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Fighter Sale

Underworld Ascendant Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Super Saver Sale

Valiant Hearts: The Great War Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Super Saver Sale

Vanquish Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Super Saver Sale

Virginia Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Super Saver Sale

WarDogs: Red’s Return Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Fighter Sale

Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood Xbox One Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Super Saver Sale

Windbound Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Super Saver Sale

Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Publisher Spotlight Series

World War Z: Aftermath Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Publisher Spotlight Series

WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship Xbox One Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Super Saver Sale

Wreckfest Complete Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 55% Super Saver Sale

WWE 2K Battlegrounds Digital Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Super Saver Sale

Yooka-Laylee Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Super Saver Sale

Ys Origin Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Publisher Spotlight Series

Zero Strain Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% DWG*

Zombo Buster Rising Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 20% Spotlight Sale

Bear With Me: The Lost Robots Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 80% Publisher Spotlight Series

Cast of the Seven Godsends – Redux Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 80% Spotlight Sale

King of Seas Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 50% Super Saver Sale

Ninjin: Clash of Carrots Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 80% Publisher Spotlight Series

Octahedron Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 60% Super Saver Sale

Penarium Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 80% Super Saver Sale

Reus Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 80% Super Saver Sale

Tyler: Model 005 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 80% Publisher Spotlight Series

UNO Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 60% Super Saver Sale

Wuppo Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 75% Super Saver Sale

Yoku’s Island Express Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 75% Spotlight Sale

Defunct Xbox Play Anywhere 90% Super Saver Sale

Fearful Symmetry & the Cursed Prince Xbox Play Anywhere 80% Super Saver Sale

Resident Evil 7 Biohazard Gold Edition Xbox Play Anywhere 50% Resident Evil Sale

Streets of Rage 4 Xbox Play Anywhere 50% Publisher Spotlight Series

In Sound Mind Xbox Series X|S 50% Publisher Spotlight Series

Real Farm – Premium Edition Xbox Series X|S 50% Super Saver Sale

Iron Harvest Complete Edition Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 50% Super Saver Sale

RiMS Racing Xbox Series X|S Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 40% Super Saver Sale

THE KING OF FIGHTERS XV Deluxe Edition Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 25% Fighter Sale

Le nuove promozioni resteranno attive su Xbox Store per circa una settimana, con scadenza in programma per il prossimo lunedì 30 maggio 2022.