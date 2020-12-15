Everyeye.itLogo Everyeye.it

  1. HOME
  2. Xbox Store
  3. Notizie

Giochi Xbox Series X e One in sconto: a tutto Star Wars e non solo, da Vampyr ad AC

Giochi Xbox Series X e One in sconto: a tutto Star Wars e non solo, da Vampyr ad AC
INFORMAZIONI GIOCO
di

Come ogni martedì, è tempo di sconti su Xbox Store, con una nuova selezione di Games With Gold e iniziative promozionali proposte dai publisher: ecco tutti i dettagli.

Come di consueto, i titoli coinvolti propongono una notevole varietà in termini di genere, longevità e caratteristiche essenziali, per un panorama di scelta interessante. Ad attirare l'attenzione, troviamo sicuramente la proposta firmata Star Wars, con un triplo bundle che include Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order, Star Wars: Squadrons e Star Wars: Battlefront II, il tutto scontato del 60%. Sul fronte dell'universo degli Assassini, troviamo invece Assassin's Creed: Origins e Assassin's Creed: Syndicate proposti rispettivamente con uno sconto dell'80% e del 70%. Numerosi altri titoli sono poi proposti a prezzi interessanti, spaziando tra A Plague Tale: Innocence e l'immaginario vampiresco di Vampyr.

Di seguito, l'intera rassegna di promozioni:

Giochi Xbox Series S|X e Xbox One

  • 4 Games Bundle: Luc Bernard Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*
  • 8-Bit Hordes Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Spotlight Sale
  • A Plague Tale: Innocence Xbox Game Pass 75% Publisher Sale
  • AereA Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Spotlight Sale
  • Alekhine’s Gun Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spotlight Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed Origins Xbox One X Enhanced 80% DWG*
  • Assassin’s Creed Syndicate Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% DWG*
  • Assault Android Cactus Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Spotlight Sale
  • Beast Quest Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spotlight Sale
  • Bee Simulator Xbox One X Enhanced 60% DWG*
  • Beyond Eyes Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spotlight Sale
  • Blackwood Crossing Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Spotlight Sale
  • Blazing Chrome Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
  • Borderlands 3 Season Pass Add-On 40% DWG*
  • Bound By Flame Xbox One Backward Compatible 80% Publisher Sale
  • Bounty Battle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spotlight Sale
  • Call of Cthulhu Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Publisher Sale
  • Call of Juarez Gunslinger Xbox One Backward Compatible 65% DWG*
  • Call of Juarez: Bound in Blood Xbox One Backward Compatible 50% DWG*
  • Call of Juarez: The Cartel Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% DWG*
  • Civilization VI – New Frontier Pass Add-On 20% DWG*
  • Claire: Extended Cut Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spotlight Sale
  • EA STAR WARS TRIPLE BUNDLE Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spotlight Sale
  • Faery: Legends of Avalon Xbox One Backward Compatible 80% Publisher Sale
  • Farming Simulator 19 Xbox One X Enhanced 33% Publisher Sale
  • Farming Simulator 19 – Premium Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 20% Publisher Sale
  • Farming Simulator 19 – Season Pass Add-On 25% Publisher Sale
  • Flockers Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spotlight Sale
  • For Honor – Year 3 Pass Add-On 70% DWG*
  • Georifters Xbox One X Enhanced 35% Spotlight Sale
  • Ghostrunner Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% Spotlight Sale
  • GreedFall Xbox Game Pass 75% Publisher Sale
  • Hollow Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% DWG*
  • Huntdown Xbox One X Enhanced 40% DWG*
  • Kingdom Two Crowns Xbox One X Enhanced 30% Spotlight Sale
  • Linn: Path of Orchards Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale
  • Lou’s Revenge Xbox One X Enhanced 20% DWG*
  • Masters of Anima Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Publisher Sale
  • Mining Rail Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG*
  • Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 65% Spotlight Sale
  • MudRunner Xbox Game Pass 75% Publisher Sale
  • MudRunner – American Wilds Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Publisher Sale
  • My Memory of Us Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spotlight Sale
  • Necromunda: Underhive Wars Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Publisher Sale
  • Ninja Shodown Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Spotlight Sale
  • Omega Strike Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*
  • Othercide Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Publisher Sale
  • Outbreak: Lydia’s Nightmare Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
  • Peaky Blinders: Mastermind Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
  • REZ PLZ Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
  • Rico – Breakout Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% Spotlight Sale
  • Road Rage Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spotlight Sale
  • Seasons after Fall Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Publisher Sale
  • Shiness: The Lightning Kingdom Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Publisher Sale
  • SnowRunner Xbox One X Enhanced 40% Publisher Sale
  • SnowRunner – Premium Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 40% Publisher Sale
  • SnowRunner – Season Pass Add-On 33% Publisher Sale
  • South Park: The Fractured But Whole – Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% DWG*
  • STEEP Xbox One X Enhanced 60% DWG*
  • STEEP X Games Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 60% DWG*
  • Super Mega Baseball 3 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 25% Spotlight Sale
  • Sébastien Loeb Rally EVO Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Spotlight Sale
  • The Aquatic Adventure of the Last Human Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*
  • The Council – Complete Season Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Publisher Sale
  • The Crew Ultimate Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% DWG*
  • The Surge Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Publisher Sale
  • The Surge 1 & 2 – Dual Pack (Xbox) Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 65% Publisher Sale
  • The Surge 2 Xbox Game Pass 75% Publisher Sale
  • Timberman VS Xbox Play Anywhere 33% Spotlight Sale
  • Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Year 2 Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% DWG*
  • Tom Clancy’s The Division Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% DWG*
  • Tom Clancy’s The Division Season Pass Add-On 60% DWG*
  • Trackmania Turbo Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 75% DWG*
  • Transference Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*
  • Trials Fusion Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 75% DWG*
  • Trials Fusion: The Awesome Max Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*
  • Trials Rising – Digital Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 60% DWG*
  • Troll & I Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spotlight Sale
  • Truck Racing Championship Xbox One X Enhanced 60% DWG*
  • TT Isle of Man Xbox One X Enhanced 70% DWG*
  • Tyler: Model 005 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 90% Spotlight Sale
  • Vampyr Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Publisher Sale
  • Watch Dogs 1 + Watch Dogs 2 Gold Editions Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*
  • Watch Dogs 1 + Watch Dogs 2 Standard Editions Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*
  • Watch Dogs 2 – Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% DWG*
  • Watch_Dogs Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 65% DWG*
  • Watch_Dogs Complete Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% DWG*
  • We. The Revolution Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% DWG*
  • Welcome to Elk Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% DWG*
  • World War Z Xbox Game Pass 75% Publisher Sale
  • World War Z – Game of the Year Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Publisher Sale
  • World War Z – Season Pass Add-On 60% Publisher Sale
  • WRC 5 FIA World Rally Championship Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% DWG*
  • WRC 6 FIA World Rally Championship Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% DWG*
  • XIII Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% DWG*

Giochi Xbox 360

  • Bound By Flame Backward Compatible 80% Publisher Sale
  • Call of Juarez: Bound in Blood Backward Compatible 50% DWG*
  • Call of Juarez: Cartel Backward Compatible 75% DWG*
  • Call of Juarez: Gunslinger Backward Compatible 65% DWG*
  • Faery: Legends of Avalon Backward Compatible 80% Publisher Sale
  • RAW – Realms of Ancient War Arcade 80% Publisher Sale

Come di consueto, gli sconti resteranno attivi solamente per un periodo limitato, con scadenza prevista per il prossimo martedì 22 dicembre.

Quanto è interessante?
3
speciale

Offerte Xbox: i migliori giochi in sconto per i saldi di primavera

Altri contenuti per Xbox Store

  1. Square Enix registra i marchi Chocobo GP e Chocobo Grand Prix
  2. Nintendo Switch Online, 5 giochi NES e SNES gratis: c'è anche Donkey Kong Country 3!