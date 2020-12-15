Giochi Xbox Series X e One in sconto: a tutto Star Wars e non solo, da Vampyr ad AC
Come ogni martedì, è tempo di sconti su Xbox Store, con una nuova selezione di Games With Gold e iniziative promozionali proposte dai publisher: ecco tutti i dettagli.
Come di consueto, i titoli coinvolti propongono una notevole varietà in termini di genere, longevità e caratteristiche essenziali, per un panorama di scelta interessante. Ad attirare l'attenzione, troviamo sicuramente la proposta firmata Star Wars, con un triplo bundle che include Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order, Star Wars: Squadrons e Star Wars: Battlefront II, il tutto scontato del 60%. Sul fronte dell'universo degli Assassini, troviamo invece Assassin's Creed: Origins e Assassin's Creed: Syndicate proposti rispettivamente con uno sconto dell'80% e del 70%. Numerosi altri titoli sono poi proposti a prezzi interessanti, spaziando tra A Plague Tale: Innocence e l'immaginario vampiresco di Vampyr.
Di seguito, l'intera rassegna di promozioni:
Giochi Xbox Series S|X e Xbox One
- 4 Games Bundle: Luc Bernard Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*
- 8-Bit Hordes Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Spotlight Sale
- A Plague Tale: Innocence Xbox Game Pass 75% Publisher Sale
- AereA Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Spotlight Sale
- Alekhine’s Gun Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spotlight Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Origins Xbox One X Enhanced 80% DWG*
- Assassin’s Creed Syndicate Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% DWG*
- Assault Android Cactus Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Spotlight Sale
- Beast Quest Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spotlight Sale
- Bee Simulator Xbox One X Enhanced 60% DWG*
- Beyond Eyes Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spotlight Sale
- Blackwood Crossing Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Spotlight Sale
- Blazing Chrome Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
- Borderlands 3 Season Pass Add-On 40% DWG*
- Bound By Flame Xbox One Backward Compatible 80% Publisher Sale
- Bounty Battle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spotlight Sale
- Call of Cthulhu Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Publisher Sale
- Call of Juarez Gunslinger Xbox One Backward Compatible 65% DWG*
- Call of Juarez: Bound in Blood Xbox One Backward Compatible 50% DWG*
- Call of Juarez: The Cartel Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% DWG*
- Civilization VI – New Frontier Pass Add-On 20% DWG*
- Claire: Extended Cut Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spotlight Sale
- EA STAR WARS TRIPLE BUNDLE Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spotlight Sale
- Faery: Legends of Avalon Xbox One Backward Compatible 80% Publisher Sale
- Farming Simulator 19 Xbox One X Enhanced 33% Publisher Sale
- Farming Simulator 19 – Premium Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 20% Publisher Sale
- Farming Simulator 19 – Season Pass Add-On 25% Publisher Sale
- Flockers Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spotlight Sale
- For Honor – Year 3 Pass Add-On 70% DWG*
- Georifters Xbox One X Enhanced 35% Spotlight Sale
- Ghostrunner Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% Spotlight Sale
- GreedFall Xbox Game Pass 75% Publisher Sale
- Hollow Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% DWG*
- Huntdown Xbox One X Enhanced 40% DWG*
- Kingdom Two Crowns Xbox One X Enhanced 30% Spotlight Sale
- Linn: Path of Orchards Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale
- Lou’s Revenge Xbox One X Enhanced 20% DWG*
- Masters of Anima Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Publisher Sale
- Mining Rail Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG*
- Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 65% Spotlight Sale
- MudRunner Xbox Game Pass 75% Publisher Sale
- MudRunner – American Wilds Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Publisher Sale
- My Memory of Us Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spotlight Sale
- Necromunda: Underhive Wars Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Publisher Sale
- Ninja Shodown Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Spotlight Sale
- Omega Strike Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*
- Othercide Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Publisher Sale
- Outbreak: Lydia’s Nightmare Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
- Peaky Blinders: Mastermind Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
- REZ PLZ Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
- Rico – Breakout Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% Spotlight Sale
- Road Rage Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spotlight Sale
- Seasons after Fall Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Publisher Sale
- Shiness: The Lightning Kingdom Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Publisher Sale
- SnowRunner Xbox One X Enhanced 40% Publisher Sale
- SnowRunner – Premium Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 40% Publisher Sale
- SnowRunner – Season Pass Add-On 33% Publisher Sale
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole – Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% DWG*
- STEEP Xbox One X Enhanced 60% DWG*
- STEEP X Games Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 60% DWG*
- Super Mega Baseball 3 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 25% Spotlight Sale
- Sébastien Loeb Rally EVO Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Spotlight Sale
- The Aquatic Adventure of the Last Human Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*
- The Council – Complete Season Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Publisher Sale
- The Crew Ultimate Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% DWG*
- The Surge Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Publisher Sale
- The Surge 1 & 2 – Dual Pack (Xbox) Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 65% Publisher Sale
- The Surge 2 Xbox Game Pass 75% Publisher Sale
- Timberman VS Xbox Play Anywhere 33% Spotlight Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Year 2 Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% DWG*
- Tom Clancy’s The Division Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% DWG*
- Tom Clancy’s The Division Season Pass Add-On 60% DWG*
- Trackmania Turbo Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 75% DWG*
- Transference Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*
- Trials Fusion Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 75% DWG*
- Trials Fusion: The Awesome Max Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*
- Trials Rising – Digital Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 60% DWG*
- Troll & I Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spotlight Sale
- Truck Racing Championship Xbox One X Enhanced 60% DWG*
- TT Isle of Man Xbox One X Enhanced 70% DWG*
- Tyler: Model 005 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 90% Spotlight Sale
- Vampyr Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Publisher Sale
- Watch Dogs 1 + Watch Dogs 2 Gold Editions Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*
- Watch Dogs 1 + Watch Dogs 2 Standard Editions Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*
- Watch Dogs 2 – Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% DWG*
- Watch_Dogs Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 65% DWG*
- Watch_Dogs Complete Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% DWG*
- We. The Revolution Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% DWG*
- Welcome to Elk Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% DWG*
- World War Z Xbox Game Pass 75% Publisher Sale
- World War Z – Game of the Year Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Publisher Sale
- World War Z – Season Pass Add-On 60% Publisher Sale
- WRC 5 FIA World Rally Championship Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% DWG*
- WRC 6 FIA World Rally Championship Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% DWG*
- XIII Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% DWG*
Giochi Xbox 360
- Bound By Flame Backward Compatible 80% Publisher Sale
- Call of Juarez: Bound in Blood Backward Compatible 50% DWG*
- Call of Juarez: Cartel Backward Compatible 75% DWG*
- Call of Juarez: Gunslinger Backward Compatible 65% DWG*
- Faery: Legends of Avalon Backward Compatible 80% Publisher Sale
- RAW – Realms of Ancient War Arcade 80% Publisher Sale
Come di consueto, gli sconti resteranno attivi solamente per un periodo limitato, con scadenza prevista per il prossimo martedì 22 dicembre.
Here are this week’s Deals With Gold and Spotlight Sale offers https://t.co/Ro45JUk24d— Larry Hryb (@majornelson) December 15, 2020
