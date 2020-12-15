Giochi Xbox Series X e One in sconto: a tutto Star Wars e non solo, da Vampyr ad AC

Come ogni martedì, è tempo di sconti su Xbox Store, con una nuova selezione di Games With Gold e iniziative promozionali proposte dai publisher: ecco tutti i dettagli.

Come di consueto, i titoli coinvolti propongono una notevole varietà in termini di genere, longevità e caratteristiche essenziali, per un panorama di scelta interessante. Ad attirare l'attenzione, troviamo sicuramente la proposta firmata Star Wars, con un triplo bundle che include Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order, Star Wars: Squadrons e Star Wars: Battlefront II, il tutto scontato del 60%. Sul fronte dell'universo degli Assassini, troviamo invece Assassin's Creed: Origins e Assassin's Creed: Syndicate proposti rispettivamente con uno sconto dell'80% e del 70%. Numerosi altri titoli sono poi proposti a prezzi interessanti, spaziando tra A Plague Tale: Innocence e l'immaginario vampiresco di Vampyr.

Di seguito, l'intera rassegna di promozioni:

Giochi Xbox Series S|X e Xbox One

4 Games Bundle: Luc Bernard Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*

8-Bit Hordes Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Spotlight Sale

A Plague Tale: Innocence Xbox Game Pass 75% Publisher Sale

AereA Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Spotlight Sale

Alekhine’s Gun Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spotlight Sale

Assassin’s Creed Origins Xbox One X Enhanced 80% DWG*

Assassin’s Creed Syndicate Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% DWG*

Assault Android Cactus Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Spotlight Sale

Beast Quest Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spotlight Sale

Bee Simulator Xbox One X Enhanced 60% DWG*

Beyond Eyes Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spotlight Sale

Blackwood Crossing Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Spotlight Sale

Blazing Chrome Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*

Borderlands 3 Season Pass Add-On 40% DWG*

Bound By Flame Xbox One Backward Compatible 80% Publisher Sale

Bounty Battle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spotlight Sale

Call of Cthulhu Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Publisher Sale

Call of Juarez Gunslinger Xbox One Backward Compatible 65% DWG*

Call of Juarez: Bound in Blood Xbox One Backward Compatible 50% DWG*

Call of Juarez: The Cartel Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% DWG*

Civilization VI – New Frontier Pass Add-On 20% DWG*

Claire: Extended Cut Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spotlight Sale

EA STAR WARS TRIPLE BUNDLE Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spotlight Sale

Faery: Legends of Avalon Xbox One Backward Compatible 80% Publisher Sale

Farming Simulator 19 Xbox One X Enhanced 33% Publisher Sale

Farming Simulator 19 – Premium Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 20% Publisher Sale

Farming Simulator 19 – Season Pass Add-On 25% Publisher Sale

Flockers Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spotlight Sale

For Honor – Year 3 Pass Add-On 70% DWG*

Georifters Xbox One X Enhanced 35% Spotlight Sale

Ghostrunner Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% Spotlight Sale

GreedFall Xbox Game Pass 75% Publisher Sale

Hollow Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% DWG*

Huntdown Xbox One X Enhanced 40% DWG*

Kingdom Two Crowns Xbox One X Enhanced 30% Spotlight Sale

Linn: Path of Orchards Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale

Lou’s Revenge Xbox One X Enhanced 20% DWG*

Masters of Anima Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Publisher Sale

Mining Rail Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG*

Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 65% Spotlight Sale

MudRunner Xbox Game Pass 75% Publisher Sale

MudRunner – American Wilds Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Publisher Sale

My Memory of Us Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spotlight Sale

Necromunda: Underhive Wars Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Publisher Sale

Ninja Shodown Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Spotlight Sale

Omega Strike Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*

Othercide Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Publisher Sale

Outbreak: Lydia’s Nightmare Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*

Peaky Blinders: Mastermind Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*

REZ PLZ Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*

Rico – Breakout Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% Spotlight Sale

Road Rage Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spotlight Sale

Seasons after Fall Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Publisher Sale

Shiness: The Lightning Kingdom Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Publisher Sale

SnowRunner Xbox One X Enhanced 40% Publisher Sale

SnowRunner – Premium Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 40% Publisher Sale

SnowRunner – Season Pass Add-On 33% Publisher Sale

South Park: The Fractured But Whole – Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% DWG*

STEEP Xbox One X Enhanced 60% DWG*

STEEP X Games Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 60% DWG*

Super Mega Baseball 3 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 25% Spotlight Sale

Sébastien Loeb Rally EVO Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Spotlight Sale

The Aquatic Adventure of the Last Human Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*

The Council – Complete Season Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Publisher Sale

The Crew Ultimate Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% DWG*

The Surge Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Publisher Sale

The Surge 1 & 2 – Dual Pack (Xbox) Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 65% Publisher Sale

The Surge 2 Xbox Game Pass 75% Publisher Sale

Timberman VS Xbox Play Anywhere 33% Spotlight Sale

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Year 2 Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% DWG*

Tom Clancy’s The Division Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% DWG*

Tom Clancy’s The Division Season Pass Add-On 60% DWG*

Trackmania Turbo Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 75% DWG*

Transference Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*

Trials Fusion Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 75% DWG*

Trials Fusion: The Awesome Max Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*

Trials Rising – Digital Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 60% DWG*

Troll & I Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spotlight Sale

Truck Racing Championship Xbox One X Enhanced 60% DWG*

TT Isle of Man Xbox One X Enhanced 70% DWG*

Tyler: Model 005 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 90% Spotlight Sale

Vampyr Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Publisher Sale

Watch Dogs 1 + Watch Dogs 2 Gold Editions Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*

Watch Dogs 1 + Watch Dogs 2 Standard Editions Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*

Watch Dogs 2 – Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% DWG*

Watch_Dogs Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 65% DWG*

Watch_Dogs Complete Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% DWG*

We. The Revolution Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% DWG*

Welcome to Elk Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% DWG*

World War Z Xbox Game Pass 75% Publisher Sale

World War Z – Game of the Year Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Publisher Sale

World War Z – Season Pass Add-On 60% Publisher Sale

WRC 5 FIA World Rally Championship Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% DWG*

WRC 6 FIA World Rally Championship Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% DWG*

XIII Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% DWG*

Giochi Xbox 360

Bound By Flame Backward Compatible 80% Publisher Sale

Call of Juarez: Bound in Blood Backward Compatible 50% DWG*

Call of Juarez: Cartel Backward Compatible 75% DWG*

Call of Juarez: Gunslinger Backward Compatible 65% DWG*

Faery: Legends of Avalon Backward Compatible 80% Publisher Sale

RAW – Realms of Ancient War Arcade 80% Publisher Sale

Come di consueto, gli sconti resteranno attivi solamente per un periodo limitato, con scadenza prevista per il prossimo martedì 22 dicembre.