Giochi Xbox Series X e One in sconto: tante nuove offerte su Xbox Store
Puntuale come ogni martedì lo store Xbox si aggiorna con una ricca selezione di promozioni e offerte, che vedono protagonisti tantissimi videogiochi recenti e non.
Tra questi ultimi, spicca in particolare Tales of Arise, ottimo JRPG di Bandai Namco, proposto con ben il 60% di sconto su Xbox Store (per maggiori dettagli, c'è la nostra recensione di Tales of Arise). Spazio anche alle avventure investigative di Lost Judgment: Deluxe Edition, proposta metà prezzo. Sconti di rilievo anche per Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time, Little Nightmares II, Scarlet Nexus, Chorus, Yakuza: Like A Dragon e i circuiti di Hot Wheels Unleashed.
Tra grandi AAA e gemme Indie, di seguito trovate l'elenco completo delle promozioni attive.
Giochi Xbox Series X|S e Xbox One in sconto
- Circa Infinity Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 80% Spotlight Sale
- Conan Exiles – Isle of Siptah Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 50% 50% Off Or More Sale
- HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED – Xbox Series X|S Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 75% 50% Off Or More Sale
- Orcs Must Die! 3 Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 50% 50% Off Or More Sale
- Sherlock Holmes Chapter One Deluxe Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 50% 50% Off Or More Sale
- Spirit of the North: Enhanced Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 70% Spotlight Sale
- Tales of Arise Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 60% Bandai Namco Publisher Sale
- Tales Of Arise Ultimate Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 60% Bandai Namco Publisher Sale
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 – Cross-Gen Deluxe Bundle Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 50% 50% Off Or More Sale
- Destropolis PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale
- Going Under PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 65% 50% Off Or More Sale
- Aliens: Fireteam Elite Ultimate Edition Smart Delivery 35% DWG*
- Back 4 Blood: Ultimate Edition Smart Delivery 67% 50% Off Or More Sale
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time Smart Delivery 50% 50% Off Or More Sale
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human – Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 40% DWG*
- GreedFall – Gold Edition Smart Delivery 65% DWG*
- Hourglass Smart Delivery 50% 50% Off Or More Sale
- Kao the Kangaroo Smart Delivery 30% DWG*
- Little Nightmares II Smart Delivery 67% Bandai Namco Publisher Sale
- Lost Judgment Digital Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 50% 50% Off Or More Sale
- Monster Energy Supercross 5 – Special Edition Smart Delivery 70% 50% Off Or More Sale
- Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 5 Smart Delivery 70% 50% Off Or More Sale
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate Smart Delivery 70% 50% Off Or More Sale
- Mr. DRILLER DrillLand Smart Delivery 70% Bandai Namco Publisher Sale
- NHRA Championship Drag Racing: Speed For All Smart Delivery 20% DWG*
- Outbreak Diamond Collection Smart Delivery 75% Spotlight Sale
- Outbreak Gold Collection Smart Delivery 75% 50% Off Or More Sale
- Outbreak Platinum Collection Smart Delivery 75% 50% Off Or More Sale
- Override 2: Super Mech League — Ultraman Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 80% 50% Off Or More Sale
- PAC-MAN WORLD Re-PAC Smart Delivery 35% Bandai Namco Publisher Sale
- Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 Smart Delivery 75% 50% Off Or More Sale
- RIDE 4 Smart Delivery 75% 50% Off Or More Sale
- RIDE 4 – Special Edition Smart Delivery 75% 50% Off Or More Sale
- Rustler Smart Delivery 85% 50% Off Or More Sale
- SCARLET NEXUS Ultimate Edition Smart Delivery 75% Bandai Namco Publisher Sale
- SD GUNDAM BATTLE ALLIANCE Smart Delivery 30% Bandai Namco Publisher Sale
- Slaycation Paradise Smart Delivery 50% Spotlight Sale
- Spacebase Startopia Smart Delivery 50% 50% Off Or More Sale
- Time on Frog Island Smart Delivery 30% Spotlight Sale
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon Legendary Hero Edition Smart Delivery 70% 50% Off Or More Sale
- Chinatown Detective Agency Xbox Game Pass 40% DWG*
- Chorus Xbox Game Pass 70% 50% Off Or More Sale
- Crown Trick Xbox Game Pass 60% 50% Off Or More Sale
- Dragon Ball FighterZ Xbox Game Pass 85% Bandai Namco Publisher Sale
- Golf With Your Friends Xbox Game Pass 75% 50% Off Or More Sale
- Monster Sanctuary Xbox Game Pass 65% 50% Off Or More Sale
- MotoGP 22 Xbox Game Pass 70% 50% Off Or More Sale
- My Time at Portia Xbox Game Pass 75% 50% Off Or More Sale
- Neon Abyss Xbox Game Pass 50% 50% Off Or More Sale
- One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 Xbox Game Pass 85% Bandai Namco Publisher Sale
- PAC-MAN MUSEUM+ Xbox Game Pass 40% Bandai Namco Publisher Sale
- SCARLET NEXUS Xbox Game Pass 75% Bandai Namco Publisher Sale
- SnowRunner Xbox Game Pass 40% DWG*
- Taiko no Tatsujin: The Drum Master! Xbox Game Pass 50% Bandai Namco Publisher Sale
- Tropico 6 Xbox Game Pass 50% 50% Off Or More Sale
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon Xbox Game Pass 70% 50% Off Or More Sale
- Risen Xbox One Backward Compatibility 75% 50% Off Or More Sale
- Beyond Good & Evil HD Xbox One Backward Compatible 70% 50% Off Or More Sale
- Borderlands Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% DWG*
- Borderlands 2 Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% DWG*
- Bully Scholarship Edition Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% DWG*
- Conan Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% 50% Off Or More Sale
- Duke Nukem Forever Xbox One Backward Compatible 80% DWG*
- F.E.A.R. 2 Xbox One Backward Compatible 67% 50% Off Or More Sale
- Faery: Legends of Avalon Xbox One Backward Compatible 80% DWG*
- Far Cry 3: Deluxe Bundle DLC Xbox One Backward Compatible 70% DWG*
- Grand Theft Auto IV Xbox One Backward Compatible 65% DWG*
- Injustice: Gods Among Us Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% 50% Off Or More Sale
- LEGO Batman 2: DC Super Heroes Xbox One Backward Compatible 55% 50% Off Or More Sale
- Mafia II Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% DWG*
- Manhunt Xbox One Backward Compatible 40% DWG*
- Max Payne Xbox One Backward Compatible 40% DWG*
- Max Payne 2: The Fall of Max Payne Xbox One Backward Compatible 40% DWG*
- Max Payne 3 Xbox One Backward Compatible 65% DWG*
- Midnight Club: Los Angeles Complete Xbox One Backward Compatible 33% DWG*
- Misadventures PB Winterbottom Xbox One Backward Compatible 80% DWG*
- MX vs. ATV Reflex Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% 50% Off Or More Sale
- MX vs. ATV: Untamed Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% 50% Off Or More Sale
- Prey Xbox One Backward Compatible 80% DWG*
- Rayman Legends Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% DWG*
- Rayman Origins Xbox One Backward Compatible 67% 50% Off Or More Sale
- Red Dead Redemption Xbox One Backward Compatible 67% DWG*
- Red Dead Revolver Xbox One Backward Compatible 40% DWG*
- Risen 2 Dark Waters Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% 50% Off Or More Sale
- Rockstar Table Tennis Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% DWG*
- Spec Ops The Line Xbox One Backward Compatible 80% DWG*
- The Bureau: XCOM Declassified Xbox One Backward Compatible 85% DWG*
- The Darkness Xbox One Backward Compatible 80% DWG*
- The Darkness II Xbox One Backward Compatible 80% DWG*
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% 50% Off Or More Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell: Pandora Tomorrow Xbox One Backward Compatible 70% 50% Off Or More Sale
- Trials HD Xbox One Backward Compatible 70% 50% Off Or More Sale
- Agents of Mayhem Xbox One X Enhanced 90% 50% Off Or More Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered Xbox One X Enhanced 67% DWG*
- Batman: Arkham Collection Xbox One X Enhanced 75% 50% Off Or More Sale
- Bayonetta Xbox One X Enhanced 60% 50% Off Or More Sale
- Bayonetta & Vanquish 10th Anniversary Bundle Xbox One X Enhanced 60% 50% Off Or More Sale
- Big Crown: Showdown Xbox One X Enhanced 80% 50% Off Or More Sale
- Code Vein Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Bandai Namco Publisher Sale
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Xbox One X Enhanced 50% 50% Off Or More Sale
- Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled Xbox One X Enhanced 60% 50% Off Or More Sale
- Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled + Spyro Game Bundle Xbox One X Enhanced 60% 50% Off Or More Sale
- Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled – Nitros Oxide Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 60% 50% Off Or More Sale
- Discolored Xbox One X Enhanced 40% DWG*
- Dragon Ball FighterZ – Ultimate Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Bandai Namco Publisher Sale
- Injustice 2 – Legendary Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% 50% Off Or More Sale
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance – Royal Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 80% 50% Off Or More Sale
- LEGO DC Super-Villains Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 80% 50% Off Or More Sale
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection Xbox One X Enhanced 60% 50% Off Or More Sale
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 80% 50% Off Or More Sale
- Life of Fly Xbox One X Enhanced 40% DWG*
- Life of Fly 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 40% Spotlight Sale
- Mafia II: Definitive Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 67% 50% Off Or More Sale
- Mafia III: Definitive Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 67% 50% Off Or More Sale
- Mark of the Ninja: Remastered Xbox One X Enhanced 60% 50% Off Or More Sale
- Memories of Mars Xbox One X Enhanced 75% 50% Off Or More Sale
- Narcos: Rise Of The Cartels Xbox One X Enhanced 85% DWG*
- One Piece World Seeker Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 90% Bandai Namco Publisher Sale
- One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Bandai Namco Publisher Sale
- Paper Flight – Super Speed Dash Xbox One X Enhanced 20% DWG*
- RAD Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Bandai Namco Publisher Sale
- Shining Resonance Refrain Xbox One X Enhanced 80% 50% Off Or More Sale
- Sonic Forces Digital Standard Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 50% 50% Off Or More Sale
- Soulcalibur VI Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Bandai Namco Publisher Sale
- Soulcalibur VI Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Bandai Namco Publisher Sale
- Spyro Reignited Trilogy Xbox One X Enhanced 65% 50% Off Or More Sale
- Starlink: Battle For Atlas Xbox One X Enhanced 80% DWG*
- STELLATUM Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Spotlight Sale
- Subdivision Infinity DX Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Spotlight Sale
- Sudden Strike 4 – Complete Collection Xbox One X Enhanced 50% 50% Off Or More Sale
- Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet Complete Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Bandai Namco Publisher Sale
- Team Sonic Racing Xbox One X Enhanced 60% 50% Off Or More Sale
- The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame Xbox One X Enhanced 80% 50% Off Or More Sale
- The Surge 2 – Premium Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% DWG*
- This Is The Police 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 75% 50% Off Or More Sale
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 – Digital Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 50% 50% Off Or More Sale
- Towaga: Among Shadows Xbox One X Enhanced 90% Spotlight Sale
- Trials Rising Xbox One X Enhanced 70% DWG*
- Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince Xbox One X Enhanced 80% 50% Off Or More Sale
- Valfaris Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Spotlight Sale
- Valkyria Chronicles 4 Complete Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% 50% Off Or More Sale
- Woodle Tree 2: Deluxe+ Xbox One X Enhanced 85% DWG*
- Yooka-Laylee And The Impossible Lair Xbox One X Enhanced 75% 50% Off Or More Sale
- 2K Ball N’ Brawl Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% 50% Off Or More Sale
- Absolute Deduction bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% 50% Off Or More Sale
- ABZU Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 65% 50% Off Or More Sale
- Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Bandai Namco Publisher Sale
- ACE COMBAT 7: SKIES UNKNOWN – TOP GUN: Maverick Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Bandai Namco Publisher Sale
- Aery – A Journey Beyond Time Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Spotlight Sale
- Agatha Christie – The ABC Murders Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% 50% Off Or More Sale
- Agents of Mayhem – Total Mayhem Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% 50% Off Or More Sale
- Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spotlight Sale
- Anima: Gate of Memories Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% 50% Off Or More Sale
- ARCADE GAME SERIES 3-in-1 Pack Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Bandai Namco Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Chronicles – Trilogy Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% DWG*
- ATV Drift & Tricks Definitive Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% 50% Off Or More Sale
- Aven Colony Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% 50% Off Or More Sale
- Baja: Edge of Control HD Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% 50% Off Or More Sale
- Batman: Arkham Knight Premium Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% 50% Off Or More Sale
- Battle Worlds: Kronos Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% 50% Off Or More Sale
- Beyond a Steel Sky Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% 50% Off Or More Sale
- Blacksad: Under the Skin Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% 50% Off Or More Sale
- Book of Demons Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 65% 50% Off Or More Sale
- Brothers: A Tale Of Two Sons Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% 50% Off Or More Sale
- Carnival Games Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% 50% Off Or More Sale
- Cave Digger Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% DWG*
- Chicken Police – Paint it RED! Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% 50% Off Or More Sale
- Chubby Pixel Mega Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Spotlight Sale
- Clumsy Rush + Cyber Protocol Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% DWG*
- Commandos 2 – HD Remaster Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% 50% Off Or More Sale
- Crash + Spyro Triple Play Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% 50% Off Or More Sale
- Crash Bandicoot Bundle – N. Sane Trilogy + CTR Nitro-Fueled Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% 50% Off Or More Sale
- Crash Bandicoot – Crashiversary Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 55% 50% Off Or More Sale
- Crash Bandicoot – Quadrilogy Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% 50% Off Or More Sale
- DAKAR 18 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 65% 50% Off Or More Sale
- Danger!Energy Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Spotlight Sale
- Digimon Survive Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Bandai Namco Publisher Sale
- Disjunction Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 65% 50% Off Or More Sale
- Don’t Starve: Giant Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% 50% Off Or More Sale
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Bandai Namco Publisher Sale
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse Super Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Bandai Namco Publisher Sale
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Bandai Namco Publisher Sale
- Dungeon Escape: Console Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spotlight Sale
- Dungeons 3 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% 50% Off Or More Sale
- Epic Chef Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% 50% Off Or More Sale
- Escape Game Fort Boyard Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% 50% Off Or More Sale
- Family Feud Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% 50% Off Or More Sale
- Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon Classic Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% 50% Off Or More Sale
- Fighter Within Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% 50% Off Or More Sale
- Flashback Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% 50% Off Or More Sale
- Flippin Kaktus Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% DWG*
- Frane: Dragons’ Odyssey Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% 50% Off Or More Sale
- Furi Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Spotlight Sale
- Genesis Alpha One Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% 50% Off Or More Sale
- Get Even Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Bandai Namco Publisher Sale
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition & Great White Shark Card Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 55% 50% Off Or More Sale
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition & Megalodon Shark Card Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% 50% Off Or More Sale
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition & Whale Shark Card Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% 50% Off Or More Sale
- Grow Up Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*
- Heroes of Hammerwatch – Ultimate Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
- HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% 50% Off Or More Sale
- HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED – Game Of The Year Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% 50% Off Or More Sale
- How To Survive 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% 50% Off Or More Sale
- How to Survive: Storm Warning Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% 50% Off Or More Sale
- Hungry Shark World Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% 50% Off Or More Sale
- Hunt: Showdown – Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*
- Hunt: Showdown – Platinum Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% 50% Off Or More Sale
- Indivisible Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% 50% Off Or More Sale
- Just Die Already Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 55% DWG*
- KeyWe Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% 50% Off Or More Sale
- King’s Bounty II Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% 50% Off Or More Sale
- King’s Bounty II – Lord’s Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% 50% Off Or More Sale
- KLONOA Phantasy Reverie Series Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Bandai Namco Publisher Sale
- Knights & Guns Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% DWG*
- League of Enthusiastic Losers Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale
- LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% 50% Off Or More Sale
- LEGO Jurassic World Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% 50% Off Or More Sale
- LEGO Marvel Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% 50% Off Or More Sale
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% 50% Off Or More Sale
- LEGO Marvel’s Avengers Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% 50% Off Or More Sale
- LEGO The Incredibles Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% 50% Off Or More Sale
- Little Mouse’s Encyclopedia + Cyber Protocol Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% 50% Off Or More Sale
- Little Nightmares Complete Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Bandai Namco Publisher Sale
- Lock’s Quest Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% 50% Off Or More Sale
- Lornsword Winter Chronicle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% 50% Off Or More Sale
- Mable & The Wood Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spotlight Sale
- Marsupilami: Hoobadventure Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% 50% Off Or More Sale
- Mask of Mists Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
- Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor – Game of the Year Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% 50% Off Or More Sale
- Mini Madness Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale
- Monopoly Plus Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% 50% Off Or More Sale
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate + Injustice 2 Leg. Edition Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% 50% Off Or More Sale
- Mortal Kombat XL Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% 50% Off Or More Sale
- MX vs. ATV Supercross Encore Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% 50% Off Or More Sale
- MXGP 2021 – The Official Motocross Videogame Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% 50% Off Or More Sale
- My Hero One’s Justice Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Bandai Namco Publisher Sale
- My Hero One’s Justice 2 Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Bandai Namco Publisher Sale
- My Universe – Interior Designer Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% 50% Off Or More Sale
- My Universe – My Baby Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% 50% Off Or More Sale
- NAMCO MUSEUM ARCHIVES Vol 1 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Bandai Namco Publisher Sale
- NAMCO MUSEUM ARCHIVES Vol 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Bandai Namco Publisher Sale
- Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Bandai Namco Publisher Sale
- Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 3 Full Burst Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Bandai Namco Publisher Sale
- Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 – Road To Boruto Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Bandai Namco Publisher Sale
- Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Bandai Namco Publisher Sale
- Naruto To Boruto: Shinobi Striker Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Bandai Namco Publisher Sale
- Naruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Bandai Namco Publisher Sale
- Necropolis Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Bandai Namco Publisher Sale
- Night Book Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% DWG*
- Obsurity Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Spotlight Sale
- Offroad Racing – Buggy X ATV X Moto Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% 50% Off Or More Sale
- Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 – The Official Video Game Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% 50% Off Or More Sale
- One Piece: Burning Blood Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Bandai Namco Publisher Sale
- One Piece: Burning Blood – Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Bandai Namco Publisher Sale
- One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Bandai Namco Publisher Sale
- Open Country Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% 50% Off Or More Sale
- Outbreak Co-Op Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% DWG*
- Overcooked! + Overcooked! 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% 50% Off Or More Sale
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker – Definitive Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% 50% Off Or More Sale
- Peaky Blinders: Mastermind Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% DWG*
- Pixel Gladiator Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% DWG*
- Port Royale 4 – Extended Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% 50% Off Or More Sale
- Rad Rodgers Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% 50% Off Or More Sale
- Radical Rabbit Stew Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% 50% Off Or More Sale
- Raging Justice Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spotlight Sale
- Remothered: Broken Porcelain Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% 50% Off Or More Sale
- Risk Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*
- Road Rage Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% 50% Off Or More Sale
- Rock of Ages 3: Make & Break Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% 50% Off Or More Sale
- Roman Rumble in Las Vegum – Asterix & Obelix XXL 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% 50% Off Or More Sale
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game – Complete Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% 50% Off Or More Sale
- Scribblenauts Mega Pack Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% 50% Off Or More Sale
- Seeds of Resilience Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Spotlight Sale
- Shenmue I & II Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% 50% Off Or More Sale
- Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments + Sherlock Holmes: The Devil’s Daughter Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% 50% Off Or More Sale
- Slain: Back from Hell Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Spotlight Sale
- Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% 50% Off Or More Sale
- Spyro + Crash Remastered Game Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% 50% Off Or More Sale
- STORY OF SEASONS: Friends of Mineral Town – Digital Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% 50% Off Or More Sale
- Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% 50% Off Or More Sale
- SWORD ART ONLINE Alicization Lycoris Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Bandai Namco Publisher Sale
- Syberia 3 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% 50% Off Or More Sale
- Tales from the Borderlands Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% DWG*
- Tandem: A Tale of Shadows Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% DWG*
- TEKKEN 7 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Bandai Namco Publisher Sale
- TEKKEN 7 – Definitive Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Bandai Namco Publisher Sale
- The Book of Unwritten Tales 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% 50% Off Or More Sale
- The Bureau: XCOM Declassified (Hangar 6 R&D) Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% DWG*
- The Dwarves Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% 50% Off Or More Sale
- The Escapists & The Escapists: The Walking Dead Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spotlight Sale
- The Escapists + The Escapists 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% 50% Off Or More Sale
- The Escapists: The Walking Dead Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spotlight Sale
- The Journey Down Trilogy Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 55% 50% Off Or More Sale
- The LEGO Games Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% 50% Off Or More Sale
- The Survivalists Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spotlight Sale
- This Is The Police Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% 50% Off Or More Sale
- Train Valley: Console Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% 50% Off Or More Sale
- Transference Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% 50% Off Or More Sale
- Trials Fusion: The Awesome Max Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% 50% Off Or More Sale
- Trine: Ultimate Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% 50% Off Or More Sale
- Tropico 5 – Penultimate Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% 50% Off Or More Sale
- Underworld Ascendant Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% 50% Off Or More Sale
- Unturned Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 65% 50% Off Or More Sale
- Valiant Hearts: The Great War Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% DWG*
- Vanquish Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% 50% Off Or More Sale
- Virginia Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 65% 50% Off Or More Sale
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Wolf Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% DWG*
- Watch Dogs 2 – Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% 50% Off Or More Sale
- Watch_Dogs Complete Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% 50% Off Or More Sale
- Wheel of Fortune Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% 50% Off Or More Sale
- Yooka-Laylee Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% 50% Off Or More Sale
- Youtubers Life 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Spotlight Sale
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 85% Bandai Namco Publisher Sale
- King of Seas Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 65% Spotlight Sale
- Naruto To Boruto: Shinobi Striker Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 90% Bandai Namco Publisher Sale
- Rock of Ages 2: Bigger & Boulder Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 80% 50% Off Or More Sale
- Shape Up Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 75% 50% Off Or More Sale
- SWORD ART ONLINE Alicization Lycoris Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 75% Bandai Namco Publisher Sale
- The Crew Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 67% DWG*
- Trackmania Turbo Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 75% 50% Off Or More Sale
- Trials Fusion Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 75% 50% Off Or More Sale
- Illusion of L’Phalcia Xbox Play Anywhere 50% 50% Off Or More Sale
- Little Kite Xbox Play Anywhere 30% Spotlight Sale
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War Definitive Edition Xbox Play Anywhere 70% 50% Off Or More Sale
- Realpolitiks New Power Xbox Play Anywhere 90% 50% Off Or More Sale
- REKT! High Octane Stunts Xbox Play Anywhere 50% Spotlight Sale
- Varenje Xbox Play Anywhere 60% Spotlight Sale
- HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED – Game Of The Year Edition – Xbox Series X|S Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 75% 50% Off Or More Sale
- Iron Harvest Complete Edition Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 65% 50% Off Or More Sale
- MXGP 2021 – The Official Motocross Videogame – Xbox Series X|S Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 75% 50% Off Or More Sale
- The Serpent Rogue Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 50% 50% Off Or More Sale
I nuovi sconti resteranno attivi sino al prossimo 14 novembre 2022.
Here are this week’s Deals With Gold and Spotlight Sale offers https://t.co/ZnBIMZxrmK— Larry Hryb 🗳️ (@majornelson) November 8, 2022
