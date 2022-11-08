Everyeye.itLogo Everyeye.it
Giochi Xbox Series X e One in sconto: tante nuove offerte su Xbox Store

Puntuale come ogni martedì lo store Xbox si aggiorna con una ricca selezione di promozioni e offerte, che vedono protagonisti tantissimi videogiochi recenti e non.

Tra questi ultimi, spicca in particolare Tales of Arise, ottimo JRPG di Bandai Namco, proposto con ben il 60% di sconto su Xbox Store (per maggiori dettagli, c'è la nostra recensione di Tales of Arise). Spazio anche alle avventure investigative di Lost Judgment: Deluxe Edition, proposta metà prezzo. Sconti di rilievo anche per Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time, Little Nightmares II, Scarlet Nexus, Chorus, Yakuza: Like A Dragon e i circuiti di Hot Wheels Unleashed.

Tra grandi AAA e gemme Indie, di seguito trovate l'elenco completo delle promozioni attive.

Giochi Xbox Series X|S e Xbox One in sconto

  • Circa Infinity Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 80% Spotlight Sale
  • Conan Exiles – Isle of Siptah Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 50% 50% Off Or More Sale
  • HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED – Xbox Series X|S Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 75% 50% Off Or More Sale
  • Orcs Must Die! 3 Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 50% 50% Off Or More Sale
  • Sherlock Holmes Chapter One Deluxe Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 50% 50% Off Or More Sale
  • Spirit of the North: Enhanced Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 70% Spotlight Sale
  • Tales of Arise Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 60% Bandai Namco Publisher Sale
  • Tales Of Arise Ultimate Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 60% Bandai Namco Publisher Sale
  • Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 – Cross-Gen Deluxe Bundle Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 50% 50% Off Or More Sale
  • Destropolis PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale
  • Going Under PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 65% 50% Off Or More Sale
  • Aliens: Fireteam Elite Ultimate Edition Smart Delivery 35% DWG*
  • Back 4 Blood: Ultimate Edition Smart Delivery 67% 50% Off Or More Sale
  • Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time Smart Delivery 50% 50% Off Or More Sale
  • Dying Light 2 Stay Human – Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 40% DWG*
  • GreedFall – Gold Edition Smart Delivery 65% DWG*
  • Hourglass Smart Delivery 50% 50% Off Or More Sale
  • Kao the Kangaroo Smart Delivery 30% DWG*
  • Little Nightmares II Smart Delivery 67% Bandai Namco Publisher Sale
  • Lost Judgment Digital Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 50% 50% Off Or More Sale
  • Monster Energy Supercross 5 – Special Edition Smart Delivery 70% 50% Off Or More Sale
  • Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 5 Smart Delivery 70% 50% Off Or More Sale
  • Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate Smart Delivery 70% 50% Off Or More Sale
  • Mr. DRILLER DrillLand Smart Delivery 70% Bandai Namco Publisher Sale
  • NHRA Championship Drag Racing: Speed For All Smart Delivery 20% DWG*
  • Outbreak Diamond Collection Smart Delivery 75% Spotlight Sale
  • Outbreak Gold Collection Smart Delivery 75% 50% Off Or More Sale
  • Outbreak Platinum Collection Smart Delivery 75% 50% Off Or More Sale
  • Override 2: Super Mech League — Ultraman Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 80% 50% Off Or More Sale
  • PAC-MAN WORLD Re-PAC Smart Delivery 35% Bandai Namco Publisher Sale
  • Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 Smart Delivery 75% 50% Off Or More Sale
  • RIDE 4 Smart Delivery 75% 50% Off Or More Sale
  • RIDE 4 – Special Edition Smart Delivery 75% 50% Off Or More Sale
  • Rustler Smart Delivery 85% 50% Off Or More Sale
  • SCARLET NEXUS Ultimate Edition Smart Delivery 75% Bandai Namco Publisher Sale
  • SD GUNDAM BATTLE ALLIANCE Smart Delivery 30% Bandai Namco Publisher Sale
  • Slaycation Paradise Smart Delivery 50% Spotlight Sale
  • Spacebase Startopia Smart Delivery 50% 50% Off Or More Sale
  • Time on Frog Island Smart Delivery 30% Spotlight Sale
  • Yakuza: Like a Dragon Legendary Hero Edition Smart Delivery 70% 50% Off Or More Sale
  • Chinatown Detective Agency Xbox Game Pass 40% DWG*
  • Chorus Xbox Game Pass 70% 50% Off Or More Sale
  • Crown Trick Xbox Game Pass 60% 50% Off Or More Sale
  • Dragon Ball FighterZ Xbox Game Pass 85% Bandai Namco Publisher Sale
  • Golf With Your Friends Xbox Game Pass 75% 50% Off Or More Sale
  • Monster Sanctuary Xbox Game Pass 65% 50% Off Or More Sale
  • MotoGP 22 Xbox Game Pass 70% 50% Off Or More Sale
  • My Time at Portia Xbox Game Pass 75% 50% Off Or More Sale
  • Neon Abyss Xbox Game Pass 50% 50% Off Or More Sale
  • One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 Xbox Game Pass 85% Bandai Namco Publisher Sale
  • PAC-MAN MUSEUM+ Xbox Game Pass 40% Bandai Namco Publisher Sale
  • SCARLET NEXUS Xbox Game Pass 75% Bandai Namco Publisher Sale
  • SnowRunner Xbox Game Pass 40% DWG*
  • Taiko no Tatsujin: The Drum Master! Xbox Game Pass 50% Bandai Namco Publisher Sale
  • Tropico 6 Xbox Game Pass 50% 50% Off Or More Sale
  • Yakuza: Like a Dragon Xbox Game Pass 70% 50% Off Or More Sale
  • Risen Xbox One Backward Compatibility 75% 50% Off Or More Sale
  • Beyond Good & Evil HD Xbox One Backward Compatible 70% 50% Off Or More Sale
  • Borderlands Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% DWG*
  • Borderlands 2 Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% DWG*
  • Bully Scholarship Edition Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% DWG*
  • Conan Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% 50% Off Or More Sale
  • Duke Nukem Forever Xbox One Backward Compatible 80% DWG*
  • F.E.A.R. 2 Xbox One Backward Compatible 67% 50% Off Or More Sale
  • Faery: Legends of Avalon Xbox One Backward Compatible 80% DWG*
  • Far Cry 3: Deluxe Bundle DLC Xbox One Backward Compatible 70% DWG*
  • Grand Theft Auto IV Xbox One Backward Compatible 65% DWG*
  • Injustice: Gods Among Us Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% 50% Off Or More Sale
  • LEGO Batman 2: DC Super Heroes Xbox One Backward Compatible 55% 50% Off Or More Sale
  • Mafia II Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% DWG*
  • Manhunt Xbox One Backward Compatible 40% DWG*
  • Max Payne Xbox One Backward Compatible 40% DWG*
  • Max Payne 2: The Fall of Max Payne Xbox One Backward Compatible 40% DWG*
  • Max Payne 3 Xbox One Backward Compatible 65% DWG*
  • Midnight Club: Los Angeles Complete Xbox One Backward Compatible 33% DWG*
  • Misadventures PB Winterbottom Xbox One Backward Compatible 80% DWG*
  • MX vs. ATV Reflex Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% 50% Off Or More Sale
  • MX vs. ATV: Untamed Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% 50% Off Or More Sale
  • Prey Xbox One Backward Compatible 80% DWG*
  • Rayman Legends Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% DWG*
  • Rayman Origins Xbox One Backward Compatible 67% 50% Off Or More Sale
  • Red Dead Redemption Xbox One Backward Compatible 67% DWG*
  • Red Dead Revolver Xbox One Backward Compatible 40% DWG*
  • Risen 2 Dark Waters Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% 50% Off Or More Sale
  • Rockstar Table Tennis Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% DWG*
  • Spec Ops The Line Xbox One Backward Compatible 80% DWG*
  • The Bureau: XCOM Declassified Xbox One Backward Compatible 85% DWG*
  • The Darkness Xbox One Backward Compatible 80% DWG*
  • The Darkness II Xbox One Backward Compatible 80% DWG*
  • Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% 50% Off Or More Sale
  • Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell: Pandora Tomorrow Xbox One Backward Compatible 70% 50% Off Or More Sale
  • Trials HD Xbox One Backward Compatible 70% 50% Off Or More Sale
  • Agents of Mayhem Xbox One X Enhanced 90% 50% Off Or More Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered Xbox One X Enhanced 67% DWG*
  • Batman: Arkham Collection Xbox One X Enhanced 75% 50% Off Or More Sale
  • Bayonetta Xbox One X Enhanced 60% 50% Off Or More Sale
  • Bayonetta & Vanquish 10th Anniversary Bundle Xbox One X Enhanced 60% 50% Off Or More Sale
  • Big Crown: Showdown Xbox One X Enhanced 80% 50% Off Or More Sale
  • Code Vein Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Bandai Namco Publisher Sale
  • Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Xbox One X Enhanced 50% 50% Off Or More Sale
  • Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled Xbox One X Enhanced 60% 50% Off Or More Sale
  • Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled + Spyro Game Bundle Xbox One X Enhanced 60% 50% Off Or More Sale
  • Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled – Nitros Oxide Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 60% 50% Off Or More Sale
  • Discolored Xbox One X Enhanced 40% DWG*
  • Dragon Ball FighterZ – Ultimate Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Bandai Namco Publisher Sale
  • Injustice 2 – Legendary Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% 50% Off Or More Sale
  • Kingdom Come: Deliverance – Royal Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 80% 50% Off Or More Sale
  • LEGO DC Super-Villains Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 80% 50% Off Or More Sale
  • LEGO Harry Potter Collection Xbox One X Enhanced 60% 50% Off Or More Sale
  • LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 80% 50% Off Or More Sale
  • Life of Fly Xbox One X Enhanced 40% DWG*
  • Life of Fly 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 40% Spotlight Sale
  • Mafia II: Definitive Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 67% 50% Off Or More Sale
  • Mafia III: Definitive Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 67% 50% Off Or More Sale
  • Mark of the Ninja: Remastered Xbox One X Enhanced 60% 50% Off Or More Sale
  • Memories of Mars Xbox One X Enhanced 75% 50% Off Or More Sale
  • Narcos: Rise Of The Cartels Xbox One X Enhanced 85% DWG*
  • One Piece World Seeker Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 90% Bandai Namco Publisher Sale
  • One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Bandai Namco Publisher Sale
  • Paper Flight – Super Speed Dash Xbox One X Enhanced 20% DWG*
  • RAD Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Bandai Namco Publisher Sale
  • Shining Resonance Refrain Xbox One X Enhanced 80% 50% Off Or More Sale
  • Sonic Forces Digital Standard Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 50% 50% Off Or More Sale
  • Soulcalibur VI Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Bandai Namco Publisher Sale
  • Soulcalibur VI Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Bandai Namco Publisher Sale
  • Spyro Reignited Trilogy Xbox One X Enhanced 65% 50% Off Or More Sale
  • Starlink: Battle For Atlas Xbox One X Enhanced 80% DWG*
  • STELLATUM Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Spotlight Sale
  • Subdivision Infinity DX Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Spotlight Sale
  • Sudden Strike 4 – Complete Collection Xbox One X Enhanced 50% 50% Off Or More Sale
  • Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet Complete Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Bandai Namco Publisher Sale
  • Team Sonic Racing Xbox One X Enhanced 60% 50% Off Or More Sale
  • The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame Xbox One X Enhanced 80% 50% Off Or More Sale
  • The Surge 2 – Premium Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% DWG*
  • This Is The Police 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 75% 50% Off Or More Sale
  • Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 – Digital Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 50% 50% Off Or More Sale
  • Towaga: Among Shadows Xbox One X Enhanced 90% Spotlight Sale
  • Trials Rising Xbox One X Enhanced 70% DWG*
  • Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince Xbox One X Enhanced 80% 50% Off Or More Sale
  • Valfaris Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Spotlight Sale
  • Valkyria Chronicles 4 Complete Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% 50% Off Or More Sale
  • Woodle Tree 2: Deluxe+ Xbox One X Enhanced 85% DWG*
  • Yooka-Laylee And The Impossible Lair Xbox One X Enhanced 75% 50% Off Or More Sale
  • 2K Ball N’ Brawl Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% 50% Off Or More Sale
  • Absolute Deduction bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% 50% Off Or More Sale
  • ABZU Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 65% 50% Off Or More Sale
  • Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Bandai Namco Publisher Sale
  • ACE COMBAT 7: SKIES UNKNOWN – TOP GUN: Maverick Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Bandai Namco Publisher Sale
  • Aery – A Journey Beyond Time Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Spotlight Sale
  • Agatha Christie – The ABC Murders Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% 50% Off Or More Sale
  • Agents of Mayhem – Total Mayhem Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% 50% Off Or More Sale
  • Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spotlight Sale
  • Anima: Gate of Memories Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% 50% Off Or More Sale
  • ARCADE GAME SERIES 3-in-1 Pack Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Bandai Namco Publisher Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed Chronicles – Trilogy Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% DWG*
  • ATV Drift & Tricks Definitive Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% 50% Off Or More Sale
  • Aven Colony Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% 50% Off Or More Sale
  • Baja: Edge of Control HD Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% 50% Off Or More Sale
  • Batman: Arkham Knight Premium Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% 50% Off Or More Sale
  • Battle Worlds: Kronos Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% 50% Off Or More Sale
  • Beyond a Steel Sky Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% 50% Off Or More Sale
  • Blacksad: Under the Skin Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% 50% Off Or More Sale
  • Book of Demons Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 65% 50% Off Or More Sale
  • Brothers: A Tale Of Two Sons Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% 50% Off Or More Sale
  • Carnival Games Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% 50% Off Or More Sale
  • Cave Digger Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% DWG*
  • Chicken Police – Paint it RED! Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% 50% Off Or More Sale
  • Chubby Pixel Mega Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Spotlight Sale
  • Clumsy Rush + Cyber Protocol Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% DWG*
  • Commandos 2 – HD Remaster Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% 50% Off Or More Sale
  • Crash + Spyro Triple Play Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% 50% Off Or More Sale
  • Crash Bandicoot Bundle – N. Sane Trilogy + CTR Nitro-Fueled Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% 50% Off Or More Sale
  • Crash Bandicoot – Crashiversary Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 55% 50% Off Or More Sale
  • Crash Bandicoot – Quadrilogy Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% 50% Off Or More Sale
  • DAKAR 18 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 65% 50% Off Or More Sale
  • Danger!Energy Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Spotlight Sale
  • Digimon Survive Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Bandai Namco Publisher Sale
  • Disjunction Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 65% 50% Off Or More Sale
  • Don’t Starve: Giant Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% 50% Off Or More Sale
  • Dragon Ball Xenoverse Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Bandai Namco Publisher Sale
  • Dragon Ball Xenoverse Super Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Bandai Namco Publisher Sale
  • Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Bandai Namco Publisher Sale
  • Dungeon Escape: Console Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spotlight Sale
  • Dungeons 3 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% 50% Off Or More Sale
  • Epic Chef Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% 50% Off Or More Sale
  • Escape Game Fort Boyard Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% 50% Off Or More Sale
  • Family Feud Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% 50% Off Or More Sale
  • Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon Classic Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% 50% Off Or More Sale
  • Fighter Within Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% 50% Off Or More Sale
  • Flashback Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% 50% Off Or More Sale
  • Flippin Kaktus Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% DWG*
  • Frane: Dragons’ Odyssey Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% 50% Off Or More Sale
  • Furi Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Spotlight Sale
  • Genesis Alpha One Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% 50% Off Or More Sale
  • Get Even Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Bandai Namco Publisher Sale
  • Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition & Great White Shark Card Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 55% 50% Off Or More Sale
  • Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition & Megalodon Shark Card Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% 50% Off Or More Sale
  • Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition & Whale Shark Card Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% 50% Off Or More Sale
  • Grow Up Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*
  • Heroes of Hammerwatch – Ultimate Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
  • HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% 50% Off Or More Sale
  • HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED – Game Of The Year Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% 50% Off Or More Sale
  • How To Survive 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% 50% Off Or More Sale
  • How to Survive: Storm Warning Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% 50% Off Or More Sale
  • Hungry Shark World Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% 50% Off Or More Sale
  • Hunt: Showdown – Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*
  • Hunt: Showdown – Platinum Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% 50% Off Or More Sale
  • Indivisible Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% 50% Off Or More Sale
  • Just Die Already Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 55% DWG*
  • KeyWe Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% 50% Off Or More Sale
  • King’s Bounty II Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% 50% Off Or More Sale
  • King’s Bounty II – Lord’s Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% 50% Off Or More Sale
  • KLONOA Phantasy Reverie Series Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Bandai Namco Publisher Sale
  • Knights & Guns Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% DWG*
  • League of Enthusiastic Losers Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale
  • LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% 50% Off Or More Sale
  • LEGO Jurassic World Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% 50% Off Or More Sale
  • LEGO Marvel Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% 50% Off Or More Sale
  • LEGO Marvel Super Heroes Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% 50% Off Or More Sale
  • LEGO Marvel’s Avengers Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% 50% Off Or More Sale
  • LEGO The Incredibles Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% 50% Off Or More Sale
  • Little Mouse’s Encyclopedia + Cyber Protocol Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% 50% Off Or More Sale
  • Little Nightmares Complete Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Bandai Namco Publisher Sale
  • Lock’s Quest Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% 50% Off Or More Sale
  • Lornsword Winter Chronicle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% 50% Off Or More Sale
  • Mable & The Wood Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spotlight Sale
  • Marsupilami: Hoobadventure Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% 50% Off Or More Sale
  • Mask of Mists Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
  • Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor – Game of the Year Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% 50% Off Or More Sale
  • Mini Madness Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale
  • Monopoly Plus Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% 50% Off Or More Sale
  • Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate + Injustice 2 Leg. Edition Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% 50% Off Or More Sale
  • Mortal Kombat XL Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% 50% Off Or More Sale
  • MX vs. ATV Supercross Encore Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% 50% Off Or More Sale
  • MXGP 2021 – The Official Motocross Videogame Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% 50% Off Or More Sale
  • My Hero One’s Justice Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Bandai Namco Publisher Sale
  • My Hero One’s Justice 2 Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Bandai Namco Publisher Sale
  • My Universe – Interior Designer Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% 50% Off Or More Sale
  • My Universe – My Baby Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% 50% Off Or More Sale
  • NAMCO MUSEUM ARCHIVES Vol 1 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Bandai Namco Publisher Sale
  • NAMCO MUSEUM ARCHIVES Vol 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Bandai Namco Publisher Sale
  • Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Bandai Namco Publisher Sale
  • Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 3 Full Burst Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Bandai Namco Publisher Sale
  • Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 – Road To Boruto Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Bandai Namco Publisher Sale
  • Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Bandai Namco Publisher Sale
  • Naruto To Boruto: Shinobi Striker Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Bandai Namco Publisher Sale
  • Naruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Bandai Namco Publisher Sale
  • Necropolis Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Bandai Namco Publisher Sale
  • Night Book Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% DWG*
  • Obsurity Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Spotlight Sale
  • Offroad Racing – Buggy X ATV X Moto Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% 50% Off Or More Sale
  • Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 – The Official Video Game Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% 50% Off Or More Sale
  • One Piece: Burning Blood Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Bandai Namco Publisher Sale
  • One Piece: Burning Blood – Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Bandai Namco Publisher Sale
  • One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Bandai Namco Publisher Sale
  • Open Country Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% 50% Off Or More Sale
  • Outbreak Co-Op Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% DWG*
  • Overcooked! + Overcooked! 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% 50% Off Or More Sale
  • Pathfinder: Kingmaker – Definitive Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% 50% Off Or More Sale
  • Peaky Blinders: Mastermind Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% DWG*
  • Pixel Gladiator Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% DWG*
  • Port Royale 4 – Extended Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% 50% Off Or More Sale
  • Rad Rodgers Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% 50% Off Or More Sale
  • Radical Rabbit Stew Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% 50% Off Or More Sale
  • Raging Justice Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spotlight Sale
  • Remothered: Broken Porcelain Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% 50% Off Or More Sale
  • Risk Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*
  • Road Rage Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% 50% Off Or More Sale
  • Rock of Ages 3: Make & Break Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% 50% Off Or More Sale
  • Roman Rumble in Las Vegum – Asterix & Obelix XXL 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% 50% Off Or More Sale
  • Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game – Complete Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% 50% Off Or More Sale
  • Scribblenauts Mega Pack Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% 50% Off Or More Sale
  • Seeds of Resilience Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Spotlight Sale
  • Shenmue I & II Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% 50% Off Or More Sale
  • Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments + Sherlock Holmes: The Devil’s Daughter Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% 50% Off Or More Sale
  • Slain: Back from Hell Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Spotlight Sale
  • Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% 50% Off Or More Sale
  • Spyro + Crash Remastered Game Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% 50% Off Or More Sale
  • STORY OF SEASONS: Friends of Mineral Town – Digital Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% 50% Off Or More Sale
  • Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% 50% Off Or More Sale
  • SWORD ART ONLINE Alicization Lycoris Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Bandai Namco Publisher Sale
  • Syberia 3 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% 50% Off Or More Sale
  • Tales from the Borderlands Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% DWG*
  • Tandem: A Tale of Shadows Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% DWG*
  • TEKKEN 7 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Bandai Namco Publisher Sale
  • TEKKEN 7 – Definitive Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Bandai Namco Publisher Sale
  • The Book of Unwritten Tales 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% 50% Off Or More Sale
  • The Bureau: XCOM Declassified (Hangar 6 R&D) Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% DWG*
  • The Dwarves Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% 50% Off Or More Sale
  • The Escapists & The Escapists: The Walking Dead Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spotlight Sale
  • The Escapists + The Escapists 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% 50% Off Or More Sale
  • The Escapists: The Walking Dead Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spotlight Sale
  • The Journey Down Trilogy Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 55% 50% Off Or More Sale
  • The LEGO Games Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% 50% Off Or More Sale
  • The Survivalists Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spotlight Sale
  • This Is The Police Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% 50% Off Or More Sale
  • Train Valley: Console Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% 50% Off Or More Sale
  • Transference Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% 50% Off Or More Sale
  • Trials Fusion: The Awesome Max Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% 50% Off Or More Sale
  • Trine: Ultimate Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% 50% Off Or More Sale
  • Tropico 5 – Penultimate Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% 50% Off Or More Sale
  • Underworld Ascendant Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% 50% Off Or More Sale
  • Unturned Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 65% 50% Off Or More Sale
  • Valiant Hearts: The Great War Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% DWG*
  • Vanquish Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% 50% Off Or More Sale
  • Virginia Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 65% 50% Off Or More Sale
  • Warhammer 40,000: Space Wolf Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% DWG*
  • Watch Dogs 2 – Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% 50% Off Or More Sale
  • Watch_Dogs Complete Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% 50% Off Or More Sale
  • Wheel of Fortune Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% 50% Off Or More Sale
  • Yooka-Laylee Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% 50% Off Or More Sale
  • Youtubers Life 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Spotlight Sale
  • Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 85% Bandai Namco Publisher Sale
  • King of Seas Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 65% Spotlight Sale
  • Naruto To Boruto: Shinobi Striker Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 90% Bandai Namco Publisher Sale
  • Rock of Ages 2: Bigger & Boulder Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 80% 50% Off Or More Sale
  • Shape Up Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 75% 50% Off Or More Sale
  • SWORD ART ONLINE Alicization Lycoris Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 75% Bandai Namco Publisher Sale
  • The Crew Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 67% DWG*
  • Trackmania Turbo Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 75% 50% Off Or More Sale
  • Trials Fusion Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 75% 50% Off Or More Sale
  • Illusion of L’Phalcia Xbox Play Anywhere 50% 50% Off Or More Sale
  • Little Kite Xbox Play Anywhere 30% Spotlight Sale
  • Middle-earth: Shadow of War Definitive Edition Xbox Play Anywhere 70% 50% Off Or More Sale
  • Realpolitiks New Power Xbox Play Anywhere 90% 50% Off Or More Sale
  • REKT! High Octane Stunts Xbox Play Anywhere 50% Spotlight Sale
  • Varenje Xbox Play Anywhere 60% Spotlight Sale
  • HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED – Game Of The Year Edition – Xbox Series X|S Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 75% 50% Off Or More Sale
  • Iron Harvest Complete Edition Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 65% 50% Off Or More Sale
  • MXGP 2021 – The Official Motocross Videogame – Xbox Series X|S Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 75% 50% Off Or More Sale
  • The Serpent Rogue Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 50% 50% Off Or More Sale

I nuovi sconti resteranno attivi sino al prossimo 14 novembre 2022.

