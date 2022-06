Giochi Xbox Series X e One in grande sconto: tanti nuovi saldi su Xbox Store

È giunto il martedì ed è dunque tempo di accogliere una nuova ondata di sconti sui lidi di Xbox Store, con il negozio digitale verdecrociato che propone una ricca selezione di offerte e promozioni.

Tra i giochi Xbox Series X|S e Xbox One in sconto non manca l'imbarazzo della scelta, dalle avventure cooperative di It Takes Two e A Way Out alle suggestive atmosfere da fiaba dark di Lost in Random (trovate qui la nostra recensione di Lost in Random). Spazio anche a molteplici capitoli della serie Need for Speed, Microsoft Flight Simulator (ricordiamo che è in arrivo l'edizione Microsoft Flight Simulator 40th Anniversary), Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, Star Wars: Squadrons e Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.



Di seguito, trovate la lista completa delle nuove promozioni attive sullo store digitale Xbox:

Giochi Xbox Series X|S e Xbox One in sconto

A Way Out EA Play 75% Deals Unlocked Sale

Battlefield 1 EA Play 60% Deals Unlocked Sale

Battlefield 4 EA Play 60% Deals Unlocked Sale

Fight Night Champion (Back Compat) EA Play 75% Deals Unlocked Sale

It Takes Two – Digital Version EA Play 50% Deals Unlocked Sale

Lost in Random EA Play 50% Deals Unlocked Sale

Madden NFL 22 Xbox One EA Play 75% Deals Unlocked Sale

Madden NFL 22 Xbox Series X|S EA Play 75% Deals Unlocked Sale

Mass Effect Legendary Edition EA Play 60% Deals Unlocked Sale

Need For Speed EA Play 75% Deals Unlocked Sale

Need For Speed Heat EA Play 80% Deals Unlocked Sale

Need For Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered EA Play 80% Deals Unlocked Sale

Need For Speed Payback EA Play 60% Deals Unlocked Sale

Need For Speed Rivals EA Play 75% Deals Unlocked Sale

NHL 22 Xbox One EA Play 67% Deals Unlocked Sale

NHL 22 Xbox Series X|S EA Play 67% Deals Unlocked Sale

Plants vs. Zombies: Battle For Neighborville EA Play 75% Deals Unlocked Sale

Skate (Back Compat) EA Play 80% Deals Unlocked Sale

Skate 3 (Back Compat) EA Play 80% Deals Unlocked Sale

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order EA Play 75% Deals Unlocked Sale

Star Wars Squadrons EA Play 75% Deals Unlocked Sale

Titanfall 2 EA Play 80% Deals Unlocked Sale

UFC 4 EA Play 80% Deals Unlocked Sale

A Gummy’s Life Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 50% Games Under $10 Sale

Aliens: Fireteam Elite Deluxe Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 55% DWG*

Assetto Corsa Competizione Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 65% Deals Unlocked Sale

Battlefield 2042 Gold Edition Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 30% Deals Unlocked Sale

Battlefield 2042 Ultimate Edition Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 30% Deals Unlocked Sale

Battlefield 2042 Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 50% Deals Unlocked Sale

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – Cross-Gen Bundle Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 50% Deals Unlocked Sale

Dead by Daylight: ULTIMATE EDITION Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 30% Deals Unlocked Sale

Energy Cycle Edge Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 50% Games Under $10 Sale

Far Cry Anthology Bundle Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 67% Publisher Spotlight Sale

FIFA 22 Ultimate Edition Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 65% Deals Unlocked Sale

FIFA 22 Xbox Series X|S Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 70% Deals Unlocked Sale

HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED – Xbox Series X|S Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 60% Deals Unlocked Sale

In rays of the Light Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 50% Games Under $10 Sale

Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 75% Deals Unlocked Sale

Light Fairytale Episode 1 Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 50% Games Under $10 Sale

Light Fairytale Episode 2 Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 25% Games Under $10 Sale

Madden NFL 22 MVP Edition Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 75% Deals Unlocked Sale

Microsoft Flight Simulator: Deluxe Game of the Year Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 20% Deals Unlocked Sale

Microsoft Flight Simulator: Premium Deluxe Game of the Year Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 20% Deals Unlocked Sale

Monster Energy Supercross 4 – Special Edition – Xbox Series X|S Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 70% Deals Unlocked Sale

Monster Energy Supercross 4 – Xbox Series X|S Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 70% Deals Unlocked Sale

MotoGP 21 – Xbox Series X|S Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 75% Deals Unlocked Sale

Mr. Pumpkin 2: Kowloon walled city Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 35% Games Under $10 Sale

NBA 2K22 Cross-Gen Digital Bundle Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 85% Deals Unlocked Sale

NBA 2K22 NBA 75th Anniversary Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 67% Deals Unlocked Sale

Outbreak Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 75% Games Under $10 Sale

Röki Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 40% Deals Unlocked Sale

S.W.A.N.: Chernobyl Unexplored Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 30% Games Under $10 Sale

Sherlock Holmes Chapter One Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 35% Deals Unlocked Sale

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 45% Deals Unlocked Sale

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 70% Deals Unlocked Sale

Tales of Arise Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 40% Deals Unlocked Sale

Tales Of Arise Deluxe Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 40% Deals Unlocked Sale

The Division 2 – Warlords of New York Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 70% Deals Unlocked Sale

The Division 2 – Warlords of New York – Ultimate Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 70% Publisher Spotlight Sale

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 40% Deals Unlocked Sale

The Sinking City Xbox Series X|S Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 60% Deals Unlocked Sale

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands: Chaotic Great Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 20% Deals Unlocked Sale

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands: Next-Level Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 20% Deals Unlocked Sale

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint Deluxe Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 75% Deals Unlocked Sale

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint Ultimate Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 75% Deals Unlocked Sale

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 70% Deals Unlocked Sale

WWE 2K22 Cross-Gen Digital Bundle Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 25% DWG*

WWE 2K22 Deluxe Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 25% DWG*

WWE 2K22 nWo 4-Life Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 25% Deals Unlocked Sale

Spirit Roots PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Games Under $10 Sale

Tamarin PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Games Under $10 Sale

Torchlight III PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Deals Unlocked Sale

A Memoir Blue Smart Delivery 25% Publisher Spotlight Sale

Alphadia Genesis 2 Smart Delivery 50% Games Under $10 Sale

Another Dawn Smart Delivery 50% Games Under $10 Sale

ARK: Survival Evolved Smart Delivery 67% Deals Unlocked Sale

Assassin’s Creed Bundle: Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, and Assassin’s Creed Origins Smart Delivery 70% Deals Unlocked Sale

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Smart Delivery 60% Publisher Spotlight Sale

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla + Immortals Fenyx Rising Bundle Smart Delivery 67% Deals Unlocked Sale

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla + Watch Dogs: Legion Bundle Smart Delivery 67% Publisher Spotlight Sale

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 60% Deals Unlocked Sale

Back 4 Blood: Ultimate Edition Smart Delivery 50% Publisher Spotlight Sale

Borderlands 3 Smart Delivery 75% Deals Unlocked Sale

Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 60% Deals Unlocked Sale

Breakneck City Smart Delivery 30% Games Under $10 Sale

Cards of the Dead Smart Delivery 65% Games Under $10 Sale

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time Smart Delivery 50% Deals Unlocked Sale

Crypto by POWGI Smart Delivery 50% Spotlight Sale

Diablo II: Resurrected Smart Delivery 40% Deals Unlocked Sale

Diablo Prime Evil Collection Smart Delivery 40% Deals Unlocked Sale

Diablo Prime Evil Upgrade Smart Delivery 40% Deals Unlocked Sale

Disciples: Liberation Smart Delivery 25% Deals Unlocked Sale

Dolmen Smart Delivery 30% Publisher Spotlight Sale

Dying Light 2 Stay Human Smart Delivery 33% Deals Unlocked Sale

Dying Light 2 Stay Human – Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 25% Deals Unlocked Sale

Dying Light 2 Stay Human – Ultimate Edition Smart Delivery 20% Deals Unlocked Sale

Explosive Candy World Smart Delivery 30% Spotlight Sale

Far Cry 6 Smart Delivery 60% Deals Unlocked Sale

Far Cry 6 Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 60% Publisher Spotlight Sale

Far Cry 6 Gold Edition Smart Delivery 60% Deals Unlocked Sale

Far Cry 6 Ultimate Edition Smart Delivery 60% Publisher Spotlight Sale

Flowers by POWGI Smart Delivery 50% Spotlight Sale

Forza Horizon 5 Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 20% Deals Unlocked Sale

Forza Horizon 5 Premium Edition Smart Delivery 20% Deals Unlocked Sale

Gears 5 Game of the Year Edition Smart Delivery 60% Deals Unlocked Sale

Gears Triple Bundle Smart Delivery 70% Deals Unlocked Sale

Ghostrunner Smart Delivery 60% Deals Unlocked Sale

Godfall Ultimate Edition Smart Delivery 25% Deals Unlocked Sale

GRID Legends Smart Delivery 50% Deals Unlocked Sale

GRID Legends: Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 50% Deals Unlocked Sale

I Am Dead Smart Delivery 50% Publisher Spotlight Sale

Immortals Fenyx Rising Smart Delivery 70% Deals Unlocked Sale

Immortals Fenyx Rising Gold Edition Smart Delivery 65% DWG*

Imp of the Sun Smart Delivery 25% Deals Unlocked Sale

Jurassic World Evolution 2: Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 45% Deals Unlocked Sale

Just a Phrase by POWGI Smart Delivery 50% Spotlight Sale

Just Dance 2022 Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 55% Deals Unlocked Sale

Just Dance 2022 Ultimate Edition Smart Delivery 50% Publisher Spotlight Sale

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Smart Delivery 20% Deals Unlocked Sale

Little Nightmares II Smart Delivery 50% Deals Unlocked Sale

Metro Exodus Gold Edition Smart Delivery 75% Publisher Spotlight Sale

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate Smart Delivery 60% Publisher Spotlight Sale

Nerf Legends Smart Delivery 70% Deals Unlocked Sale

Nerf Legends Digital Deluxe Smart Delivery 70% Deals Unlocked Sale

Nexomon Smart Delivery 20% Games Under $10 Sale

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl Smart Delivery 60% Deals Unlocked Sale

OlliOlli World Smart Delivery 20% Deals Unlocked Sale

OlliOlli World Rad Edition Smart Delivery 20% Deals Unlocked Sale

Ori: The Collection Smart Delivery 67% Deals Unlocked Sale

Planet Coaster: Console Edition Smart Delivery 60% Deals Unlocked Sale

Planet Coaster: Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 60% Deals Unlocked Sale

Planet Coaster: Premium Edition Smart Delivery 60% Deals Unlocked Sale

Relicta Smart Delivery 80% Publisher Spotlight Sale

Resident Evil Village Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 40% Deals Unlocked Sale

RIDE 4 Smart Delivery 75% Deals Unlocked Sale

RIDE 4 – Special Edition Smart Delivery 75% Deals Unlocked Sale

Riders Republic Smart Delivery 60% Deals Unlocked Sale

Riders Republic Gold Edition Smart Delivery 60% Publisher Spotlight Sale

Riders Republic Ultimate Edition Smart Delivery 60% Deals Unlocked Sale

Road 96 Smart Delivery 30% Publisher Spotlight Sale

Road 96 Smart Delivery 30% Deals Unlocked Sale

Saints Row The Third Remastered Smart Delivery 75% Publisher Spotlight Sale

SCARLET NEXUS Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 50% Deals Unlocked Sale

SCARLET NEXUS Ultimate Edition Smart Delivery 40% DWG*

Street Outlaws 2: Winner Takes All Smart Delivery 70% Deals Unlocked Sale

Street Outlaws 2: Winner Takes All – Digital Deluxe Smart Delivery 67% Deals Unlocked Sale

Teacup Smart Delivery 25% Games Under $10 Sale

The Dark Pictures Anthology House of Ashes Smart Delivery 33% Deals Unlocked Sale

The Dead Tree of Ranchiuna Smart Delivery 30% Games Under $10 Sale

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 50% Deals Unlocked Sale

Watch Dogs: Legion Smart Delivery 70% Deals Unlocked Sale

Watch Dogs: Legion Gold Edition Smart Delivery 67% Publisher Spotlight Sale

Watch Dogs: Legion – Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 70% DWG*

Watch Dogs: Legion – Ultimate Edition Smart Delivery 67% Deals Unlocked Sale

We Happy Few Digital Deluxe Smart Delivery 85% Deals Unlocked Sale

Yakuza: Like a Dragon Legendary Hero Edition Smart Delivery 60% Deals Unlocked Sale

Alien: Isolation Xbox Game Pass 75% Deals Unlocked Sale

Assassin’s Creed Origins Xbox Game Pass 85% Deals Unlocked Sale

Back 4 Blood Xbox Game Pass 50% Deals Unlocked Sale

Batman: Arkham Knight Xbox Game Pass 65% Deals Unlocked Sale

Before We Leave Xbox Game Pass 50% Deals Unlocked Sale

Bleeding Edge Xbox Game Pass 75% Deals Unlocked Sale

Children Of Morta Xbox Game Pass 65% Games Under $10 Sale

Chorus Xbox Game Pass 55% Publisher Spotlight Sale

Crackdown 3 Xbox Game Pass 50% Deals Unlocked Sale

Curse of the Dead Gods Xbox Game Pass 50% DWG*

Dead By Daylight: Special Edition Xbox Game Pass 60% Deals Unlocked Sale

Dicey Dungeons Xbox Game Pass 60% Games Under $10 Sale

Dishonored 2 Xbox Game Pass 60% Deals Unlocked Sale

Dishonored: Death Of The Outsider Xbox Game Pass 60% Deals Unlocked Sale

Dishonored: Definitive Edition Xbox Game Pass 60% Deals Unlocked Sale

Disneyland Adventures Xbox Game Pass 60% Deals Unlocked Sale

Donut County Xbox Game Pass 70% Publisher Spotlight Sale

DOOM (1993) Xbox Game Pass 50% Deals Unlocked Sale

DOOM 3 Xbox Game Pass 50% Deals Unlocked Sale

DOOM 64 Xbox Game Pass 50% Deals Unlocked Sale

DOOM Eternal Standard Edition Xbox Game Pass 50% Deals Unlocked Sale

DOOM II (Classic) Xbox Game Pass 50% Deals Unlocked Sale

Dragon Ball FighterZ Xbox Game Pass 85% Deals Unlocked Sale

Elite Dangerous: Standard Edition Xbox Game Pass 75% Deals Unlocked Sale

Fallout 76 Xbox Game Pass 75% Deals Unlocked Sale

For Honor – Marching Fire Edition Xbox Game Pass 75% Publisher Spotlight Sale

For Honor – Standard Edition Xbox Game Pass 75% Publisher Spotlight Sale

Forza Horizon 5 Standard Edition Xbox Game Pass 20% Deals Unlocked Sale

Frostpunk: Console Edition Xbox Game Pass 75% Games Under $10 Sale

Gears 5 Xbox Game Pass 60% Deals Unlocked Sale

Gears of War 4 Xbox Game Pass 60% Deals Unlocked Sale

Gears Tactics Xbox Game Pass 60% Deals Unlocked Sale

Gorogoa Xbox Game Pass 70% Publisher Spotlight Sale

Halo 3: ODST Xbox Game Pass 60% Deals Unlocked Sale

Halo 5: Guardians Xbox Game Pass 75% Deals Unlocked Sale

Halo Infinite (Campaign) Xbox Game Pass 33% Deals Unlocked Sale

Halo Wars 2: Standard Edition Xbox Game Pass 75% Deals Unlocked Sale

Halo Wars: Definitive Edition Xbox Game Pass 75% Deals Unlocked Sale

Halo – Reach Xbox Game Pass 60% Deals Unlocked Sale

Halo: The Master Chief Collection Xbox Game Pass 60% Deals Unlocked Sale

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice Xbox Game Pass 75% Deals Unlocked Sale

Injustice 2 Xbox Game Pass 70% Deals Unlocked Sale

Jurassic World Evolution 2 Xbox Game Pass 45% Deals Unlocked Sale

Just Cause 4 – Reloaded Xbox Game Pass 80% Deals Unlocked Sale

Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition Xbox Game Pass 40% Publisher Spotlight Sale

Last Stop Xbox Game Pass 50% Publisher Spotlight Sale

LUMINES REMASTERED Xbox Game Pass 50% Games Under $10 Sale

MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries Xbox Game Pass 33% Deals Unlocked Sale

Microsoft Flight Simulator: Standard Game of the Year Edition Xbox Game Pass 20% Deals Unlocked Sale

Middle-earth: Shadow of War Xbox Game Pass 70% Deals Unlocked Sale

Mortal Kombat 11 Xbox Game Pass 67% Deals Unlocked Sale

One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 Xbox Game Pass 70% Deals Unlocked Sale

Ori and the Will of the Wisps Xbox Game Pass 67% Deals Unlocked Sale

Outer Wilds Xbox Game Pass 40% Publisher Spotlight Sale

Payday 2: Crimewave Edition Xbox Game Pass 80% Deals Unlocked Sale

Prey Xbox Game Pass 50% Deals Unlocked Sale

Psychonauts 2 Xbox Game Pass 50% Deals Unlocked Sale

Quake Xbox Game Pass 50% Deals Unlocked Sale

Rage 2 Xbox Game Pass 67% Deals Unlocked Sale

Rare Replay Xbox Game Pass 75% Deals Unlocked Sale

ReCore Xbox Game Pass 75% Deals Unlocked Sale

Rush: A DisneyPixar Adventure Xbox Game Pass 60% Deals Unlocked Sale

Ryse: Legendary Edition Xbox Game Pass 75% Deals Unlocked Sale

SCARLET NEXUS Xbox Game Pass 50% Deals Unlocked Sale

ScreamRide Xbox Game Pass 75% Deals Unlocked Sale

Sea of Thieves Xbox Game Pass 50% Deals Unlocked Sale

Second Extinction (Game Preview) Xbox Game Pass 60% Games Under $10 Sale

State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition Xbox Game Pass 50% Deals Unlocked Sale

Telling Lies Xbox Game Pass 70% Publisher Spotlight Sale

The Artful Escape Xbox Game Pass 33% Publisher Spotlight Sale

The Bard’s Tale ARPG : Remastered and Resnarkled Xbox Game Pass 65% Deals Unlocked Sale

The Bard’s Tale IV: Director’s Cut Xbox Game Pass 75% Deals Unlocked Sale

The Bard’s Tale Trilogy Xbox Game Pass 70% Deals Unlocked Sale

The Elder Scrolls Online Xbox Game Pass 70% Deals Unlocked Sale

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition Xbox Game Pass 50% Deals Unlocked Sale

The Evil Within Xbox Game Pass 50% Deals Unlocked Sale

The Evil Within 2 Xbox Game Pass 60% Deals Unlocked Sale

The Outer Worlds Xbox Game Pass 67% Deals Unlocked Sale

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction Xbox Game Pass 50% Publisher Spotlight Sale

Twelve Minutes Xbox Game Pass 40% Publisher Spotlight Sale

Wasteland 2: Director’s Cut Xbox Game Pass 80% Deals Unlocked Sale

Wasteland 3 (Xbox One) Xbox Game Pass 75% Publisher Spotlight Sale

Wasteland Remastered Xbox Game Pass 80% Deals Unlocked Sale

We Happy Few Xbox Game Pass 90% Deals Unlocked Sale

What Remains of Edith Finch Xbox Game Pass 70% Publisher Spotlight Sale

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus Xbox Game Pass 60% Deals Unlocked Sale

Yakuza: Like a Dragon Xbox Game Pass 60% Deals Unlocked Sale

Zoo Tycoon: Ultimate Animal Collection Xbox Game Pass 60% Deals Unlocked Sale

Blue Dragon Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% Deals Unlocked Sale

Bully Scholarship Edition Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% DWG*

F.E.A.R. 2 Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Deals Unlocked Sale

Grand Theft Auto IV Xbox One Backward Compatible 65% DWG*

Mafia II Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% DWG*

Manhunt Xbox One Backward Compatible 40% DWG*

Mars: War Logs Xbox One Backward Compatible 67% DWG*

Max Payne Xbox One Backward Compatible 40% DWG*

Max Payne 2: The Fall of Max Payne Xbox One Backward Compatible 40% DWG*

Max Payne 3 Xbox One Backward Compatible 55% DWG*

Midnight Club: Los Angeles Complete Xbox One Backward Compatible 33% DWG*

Midway Arcade Origins Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% Deals Unlocked Sale

Port Royale 3 Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% Deals Unlocked Sale

Red Dead Redemption Xbox One Backward Compatible 67% DWG*

Red Dead Revolver Xbox One Backward Compatible 40% DWG*

Rockstar Table Tennis Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% DWG*

SINE MORA Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% DWG*

Street Fighter IV Xbox One Backward Compatible 80% Deals Unlocked Sale

Super Puzzle Fighter Turbo II HD Remix Xbox One Backward Compatible 80% Deals Unlocked Sale

Super Street Fighter IV Arcade Edition Xbox One Backward Compatible 80% Deals Unlocked Sale

The Bureau: XCOM Declassified Xbox One Backward Compatible 85% DWG*

The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings Xbox One Backward Compatible 85% Deals Unlocked Sale

TimeSplitters 2 Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% Publisher Spotlight Sale

TimeSplitters Future Perfect Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% Publisher Spotlight Sale

Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Blacklist Xbox One Backward Compatible 70% DWG*

XCOM Enemy Within Xbox One Backward Compatible 80% DWG*

A Short Hike Xbox One X Enhanced 33% Games Under $10 Sale

Aery – A New Frontier Xbox One X Enhanced 25% DWG*

Aery – Dreamscape Xbox One X Enhanced 30% Games Under $10 Sale

Agent A: A Puzzle In Disguise Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Games Under $10 Sale

American Fugitive Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Games Under $10 Sale

Ash of Gods: Redemption Xbox One X Enhanced 90% Publisher Spotlight Sale

Assassin’s Creed III Remastered Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Deals Unlocked Sale

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Deals Unlocked Sale

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% DWG*

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Publisher Spotlight Sale

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Ultimate Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Deals Unlocked Sale

Assassin’s Creed Origins – Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Publisher Spotlight Sale

Assassin’s Creed Origins – Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Deals Unlocked Sale

Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered Xbox One X Enhanced 67% DWG*

Baobabs Mausoleum Grindhouse Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Games Under $10 Sale

Batman: Arkham Collection Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Publisher Spotlight Sale

Battlefield 1 Revolution Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Deals Unlocked Sale

Battlefield V Standard Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Deals Unlocked Sale

Battlezone Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Games Under $10 Sale

BioShock: The Collection Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Deals Unlocked Sale

Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Deals Unlocked Sale

Call Of Duty: Black Ops 4 Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Deals Unlocked Sale

Call Of Duty: Black Ops 4 – Digital Deluxe Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Deals Unlocked Sale

Call Of Duty: Infinite Warfare – Digital Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Deals Unlocked Sale

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare – Digital Standard Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Deals Unlocked Sale

Cardpocalypse Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Games Under $10 Sale

Cat Quest II Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Games Under $10 Sale

Clumsy Rush Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Spotlight Sale

Code Vein Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Deals Unlocked Sale

Control Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Deals Unlocked Sale

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Deals Unlocked Sale

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Deals Unlocked Sale

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled + Spyro Game Bundle Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Deals Unlocked Sale

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled – Nitros Oxide Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Deals Unlocked Sale

CUBERS: ARENA Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Games Under $10 Sale

Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Deals Unlocked Sale

Darksiders III – Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Deals Unlocked Sale

DCL-The Game Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Deals Unlocked Sale

Deiland: Pocket Planet Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Games Under $10 Sale

Diablo III: Eternal Collection Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Deals Unlocked Sale

DOOM Eternal Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Deals Unlocked Sale

Dovetail Games Euro Fishing Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Games Under $10 Sale

Down in Bermuda Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Games Under $10 Sale

Dragon Ball FighterZ – Ultimate Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Deals Unlocked Sale

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Deals Unlocked Sale

Evan’s Remains Xbox One X Enhanced 30% Games Under $10 Sale

Far Cry 5 + Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe Edition Bundle Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Publisher Spotlight Sale

Far Cry 5 Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Deals Unlocked Sale

Far Cry 5 Gold Edition + Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe Edition Bundle Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Deals Unlocked Sale

Far Cry New Dawn Xbox One X Enhanced 75% DWG*

For Honor – Complete Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Deals Unlocked Sale

Hitman – Game of the Year Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Games Under $10 Sale

Homefront: The Revolution Xbox One X Enhanced 90% Publisher Spotlight Sale

Horizon Chase Turbo Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Games Under $10 Sale

Hotline Miami Collection Xbox One X Enhanced 65% Games Under $10 Sale

Hovership Havoc Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Games Under $10 Sale

Hunt: Showdown Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Deals Unlocked Sale

I Saw Black Clouds Xbox One X Enhanced 40% Games Under $10 Sale

Infliction: Extended Cut Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Games Under $10 Sale

Injustice 2 – Legendary Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Publisher Spotlight Sale

Killing Floor 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Games Under $10 Sale

Kingdom Come: Deliverance – Royal Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Publisher Spotlight Sale

LEGO DC Super-Villains Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Deals Unlocked Sale

LEGO DC Super-Villains Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Publisher Spotlight Sale

LEGO Harry Potter Collection Xbox One X Enhanced 55% Publisher Spotlight Sale

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Deals Unlocked Sale

Life Is Strange 2 – Complete Season Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Deals Unlocked Sale

Mafia: Definitive Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Deals Unlocked Sale

Mafia: Trilogy Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Deals Unlocked Sale

Mark of the Ninja: Remastered Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Games Under $10 Sale

Mega Man 11 Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Deals Unlocked Sale

Mickey Storm and the Cursed Mask Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG*

Monster Hunter World Xbox One X Enhanced 25% Deals Unlocked Sale

MouseBot: Escape from CatLab Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Games Under $10 Sale

MudRunner – American Wilds Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% DWG*

Need For Speed Heat Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Deals Unlocked Sale

Need For Speed Payback – Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Deals Unlocked Sale

One Piece World Seeker Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Deals Unlocked Sale

Panzer Dragoon: Remake Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Games Under $10 Sale

Path of Giants Xbox One X Enhanced 40% Games Under $10 Sale

PGA TOUR 2K21 Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Deals Unlocked Sale

Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 65% Deals Unlocked Sale

Prey: Digital Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Deals Unlocked Sale

Rage 2: Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Deals Unlocked Sale

Railway Empire Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Deals Unlocked Sale

Re:Turn 2 – Runaway Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Spotlight Sale

Red Dead Redemption 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Deals Unlocked Sale

Red Faction Geurrilla Re-Mars-tered Xbox One X Enhanced 90% Deals Unlocked Sale

Redout: Space Assault Xbox One X Enhanced 35% Games Under $10 Sale

Rise of The Tomb Raider – 20 Year Celebration Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Deals Unlocked Sale

Sayonara Wild Hearts Xbox One X Enhanced 40% Publisher Spotlight Sale

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Spotlight Sale

Shadow Of The Tomb Raider Definitive Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Deals Unlocked Sale

Sid Meier’s Civilization VI Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Deals Unlocked Sale

Sigi – A Fart for Melusina Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Spotlight Sale

Song of Iron Xbox One X Enhanced 30% DWG*

Soulcalibur VI Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Deals Unlocked Sale

Blue Dragon Backward Compatible 75% Deals Unlocked Sale

Bully Scholarship Edition Backward Compatible 60% DWG*

Destroy All Humans! Path of the Furon Arcade 70% DWG*

Dust: An Elysian Tail Games On Demand 75% Deals Unlocked Sale

F.E.A.R. 2 Backward Compatible 60% Deals Unlocked Sale

Far Cry 4 Games On Demand 67% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale

Fight Night Champion Backward Compatible 75% Deals Unlocked Sale

Grand Theft Auto IV Backward Compatible 65% DWG*

Grand Theft Auto: The Ballad of Gay Tony Add-On 50% DWG*

GTA IV: The Lost and Damned Add-On 50% DWG*

Legend of Kay Anniversary Arcade 70% DWG*

Mafia II Backward Compatible 75% DWG*

Manhunt Backward Compatible 40% DWG*

Mars: War Logs Backward Compatible 67% DWG*

Max Payne Backward Compatible 40% DWG*

Max Payne 2: The Fall of Max Payne Backward Compatible 40% DWG*

Max Payne 3 Backward Compatible 55% DWG*

Midnight Club: Los Angeles Complete Backward Compatible 33% DWG*

Midway Arcade Origins Backward Compatible 75% Deals Unlocked Sale

MX vs. ATV Alive Arcade 70% DWG*

Port Royale 3 Pirates & Merchants Backward Compatible 75% Deals Unlocked Sale

Puzzle Fighter HD Backward Compatible 80% Deals Unlocked Sale

Red Dead Redemption Backward Compatible 67% DWG*

Red Dead Redemption Undead Nightmare Pack Add-On 50% DWG*

Red Dead Revolver Backward Compatible 40% DWG*

Rocket Riot Arcade 75% DWG*

Rockstar Table Tennis Backward Compatible 60% DWG*

Skate 3 Backward Compatible 80% Deals Unlocked Sale

skate. Backward Compatible 80% Deals Unlocked Sale

Street Fighter III: Third Strike Online Edition Arcade 80% Deals Unlocked Sale

Street Fighter IV Backward Compatible 80% Deals Unlocked Sale

Street Fighter X TEKKEN Arcade 80% Deals Unlocked Sale

Super Streetfighter IV Arcade Edition Backward Compatible 80% Deals Unlocked Sale

The Bureau: XCOM Declassified Backward Compatible 85% DWG*

The Bureau: XCOM Declassified (Hangar 6 R&D) Add-On 80% DWG*

The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings Enhanced Edition Backward Compatible 85% Deals Unlocked Sale

Things on Wheels Arcade 80% DWG*

Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Blacklist Backward Compatible 70% DWG*

Ultra Street Fighter IV Add-On 80% Deals Unlocked Sale

XCOM: Enemy Within Backward Compatible 80% DWG*

I nuovi sconti e Deals With Gold attivi su Xbox Store resteranno a disposizione del pubblico sino al prossimo 28 giugno 2022.