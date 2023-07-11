Everyeye.itLogo Everyeye.it
  1. HOME
  2. Xbox Store
  3. Notizie

Giochi Xbox Series X e One in sconto: tanti nuovi saldi su Xbox Store!

Giochi Xbox Series X e One in sconto: tanti nuovi saldi su Xbox Store!
INFORMAZIONI GIOCO
di

Mentre si attende l'arrivo di una versione PS5 e Xbox Series X di Red Dead Redemption 2 e si discute di una possibile remastered di Red Dead Redemption, il kolossal western di Rockstar guida i nuovi sconti Xbox Store.

L'epopea fuorilegge di Arthur Morgan è infatti proposta nel negozio digitale con il 70% di sconto per Red Dead Redemption II: Ultimate Edition. Sconti anche per A Plague Tale: Requiem e Steelrising, senza dimenticare Indie del calibro di Sayonara Wild Hearts e Kentucky Route Zero.
Di seguito, riportiamo la lista completa dei videogiochi in promozione su Xbox Store.

Sconti giochi Xbox Series X|S e Xbox One

  • Grand Theft Auto Online Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 50% DWG*
  • Hell Let Loose Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 30% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
  • Overcooked! All You Can Eat Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 60% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
  • Ship of Fools Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 30% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
  • Steelrising – Standard Edition Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 50% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
  • The Serpent Rogue Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 75% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
  • Thymesia Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 33% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
  • Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong Xbox Series X|S Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 60% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
  • Death’s Gambit: Afterlife Xbox Play Anywhere 35% DWG*
  • 50 Years Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 45% Spotlight Sale
  • 8Floor Strategic Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Spotlight Sale
  • Anode Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale
  • Atomic Heart – Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% DWG*
  • Banner Of The Maid Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 65% DWG*
  • BioShock 2 Remastered Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*
  • BioShock Infinite: The Complete Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*
  • BioShock Remastered Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*
  • Bit Orchard: Animal Valley Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 55% Spotlight Sale
  • Blasphemous Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
  • Borderlands: The Handsome Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*
  • Bravery and Greed Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 33% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
  • Cake Bash Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 55% Spotlight Sale
  • Civilization VI New Frontier Pass Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*
  • Colorful Colore Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale
  • Crisis Wing Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale
  • Cyanide & Happiness – Freakpocalypse (Episode 1) Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
  • Dungeon Escape: Console Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spotlight Sale
  • Ethan: Meteor Hunter Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spotlight Sale
  • Feudal Alloy Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% DWG*
  • Flutter Bombs Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Spotlight Sale
  • Four Sided Fantasy Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Spotlight Sale
  • Fueled Up Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Spotlight Sale
  • FuzzBall Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% DWG*
  • Genesis Alpha One – Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
  • Genetic Disaster Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spotlight Sale
  • Grand Theft Auto V (Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S) Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% DWG*
  • Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition & Great White Shark Card Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 55% DWG*
  • Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition & Megalodon Shark Card Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*
  • Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition & Whale Shark Card Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*
  • Grow Up Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*
  • Hasbro Family Fun Pack Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% DWG*
  • Hokko Life Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
  • Hunting Simulator 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
  • Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition Complete Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% DWG*
  • Lifeless Planet: Premier Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spotlight Sale
  • Meg’s Monster Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 20% Spotlight Sale
  • Memory Link Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% Spotlight Sale
  • Monster Trampoline Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% Spotlight Sale
  • Murder Diaries 3 – Santa’s Trail of Blood Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% Spotlight Sale
  • Mushroom Wars 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
  • My Time at Portia Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
  • MyMaitê Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale
  • Neon Abyss Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
  • Nirvana: Pilot Yume Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spotlight Sale
  • Nuclear Blaze Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 20% DWG*
  • Overcooked! 2 – Gourment Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
  • Risk Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% DWG*
  • Robo Revenge Squad Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*
  • Robotry! Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Spotlight Sale
  • Rogue Lords Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
  • Roguebook Xbox One Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
  • Roguebook Xbox Series X|S Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
  • Sid Meier’s Civilization VI Anthology Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 65% DWG*
  • Sid Meier’s Civilization VI Platinum Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% DWG*
  • Smart Moves Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Spotlight Sale
  • Smile For Me Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 20% DWG*
  • SnowRunner – 2-Year Anniversary Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% DWG*
  • Splash Cars Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale
  • Strategic Mind: Spectre of Communism Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Spotlight Sale
  • Strong Moon Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spotlight Sale
  • Sweet Witches Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% DWG*
  • Swim Out Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spotlight Sale
  • Sword of the Necromancer Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*
  • The Council – Complete Season Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% DWG*
  • The Escapists Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
  • The Escapists 2 – Game Of The Year Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
  • The Outer Worlds: Board-Approved Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 20% DWG*
  • The Sinking City – Necronomicon Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
  • The Survivalists Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
  • Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Operator Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 55% DWG*
  • Ultimate Chicken Horse Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
  • Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong Xbox One Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
  • Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Storm Ground Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% DWG*
  • Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood Champion of Gaia Xbox One Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
  • Where the Water Tastes Like Wine: Xbox Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spotlight Sale
  • Worms Battlegrounds + Worms W.M.D Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
  • Call of Cthulhu Xbox One X Enhanced 80% DWG*
  • Doki Doki Literature Club Plus! Xbox One X Enhanced 30% DWG*
  • Mafia II: Definitive Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 67% DWG*
  • Mafia III: Definitive Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 67% DWG*
  • Murder Miners Xbox One X Enhanced 25% Spotlight Sale
  • Neversong Xbox One X Enhanced 70% DWG*
  • Newt One Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Spotlight Sale
  • Red Dead Redemption 2: Ultimate Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% DWG*
  • Sayonara Wild Hearts Xbox One X Enhanced 40% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
  • Space Hulk: Tactics Xbox One X Enhanced 80% DWG*
  • Super Night Riders Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Spotlight Sale
  • Tom Clancy’s The Division Xbox One X Enhanced 85% DWG*
  • Beyond Good & Evil HD Xbox One Backward Compatible 70% DWG*
  • BioShock Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% DWG*
  • BioShock 2 Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% DWG*
  • BioShock Infinite Xbox One Backward Compatible 70% DWG*
  • Mafia II Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% DWG*
  • Mars: War Logs Xbox One Backward Compatible 67% DWG*
  • Midnight Club: Los Angeles Complete Xbox One Backward Compatible 33% DWG*
  • Minerva’s Den Xbox One Backward Compatible 50% DWG*
  • Outland Xbox One Backward Compatible 70% DWG*
  • Prince of Persia The Forgotten Sands Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% DWG*
  • Sid Meier’s Civilization Revolution Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% DWG*
  • Sid Meier’s Pirates! Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% DWG*
  • Spec Ops The Line Xbox One Backward Compatible 80% DWG*
  • Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter 2 Xbox One Backward Compatible 50% DWG*
  • Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Vegas 2 Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% DWG*
  • Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Chaos Theory Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% DWG*
  • Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Conviction Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% DWG*
  • Trials HD Xbox One Backward Compatible 70% DWG*
  • A Plague Tale: Requiem Xbox Game Pass 40% DWG*
  • Golf With Your Friends Xbox Game Pass 75% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
  • Hardspace: Shipbreaker Xbox Game Pass 50% DWG*
  • MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries Xbox Game Pass 50% Spotlight Sale
  • Monster Sanctuary Xbox Game Pass 70% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
  • You Suck at Parking Xbox Game Pass 33% DWG*
  • A Memoir Blue Smart Delivery 25% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
  • Aliens: Fireteam Elite Into the Hive Edition Smart Delivery 50% DWG*
  • Backbeat Smart Delivery 25% Spotlight Sale
  • Batora: Lost Haven Smart Delivery 40% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
  • Blood Bowl 3 – Brutal Edition Smart Delivery 30% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
  • Chef Life: Al Forno Edition Smart Delivery 50% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
  • Clash – Zeno Edition Smart Delivery 50% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
  • DREDGE – Digital Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 20% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
  • Firegirl: Hack ‘n Splash Rescue DX Smart Delivery 60% DWG*
  • GreedFall – Gold Edition Smart Delivery 70% DWG*
  • Hatup Smart Delivery 30% Spotlight Sale
  • Hindsight Smart Delivery 35% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
  • I Am Dead Smart Delivery 50% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
  • Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition Smart Delivery 40% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
  • Last Stop Smart Delivery 60% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
  • Lonesome Village Smart Delivery 30% DWG*
  • Moonglow Bay Smart Delivery 35% Spotlight Sale
  • New Tales from the Borderlands: Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 50% DWG*
  • OlliOlli World Rad Edition Smart Delivery 45% DWG*
  • Outbreak: Complete Collection Smart Delivery 80% Spotlight Sale
  • Outbreak: Endless Nightmares Smart Delivery 80% Spotlight Sale
  • Paper Cut Mansion Smart Delivery 35% DWG*
  • RWBY: Arrowfell Smart Delivery 35% DWG*
  • Session: Skate Sim Smart Delivery 50% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
  • The Knight Witch Smart Delivery 33% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
  • The Last Hero of Nostalgaia Smart Delivery 30% Spotlight Sale
  • The Lord of the Rings: Gollum Smart Delivery 30% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
  • The Pathless Smart Delivery 50% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
  • Togges Smart Delivery 30% DWG*
  • Train Life – Orient-Express Train Edition Smart Delivery 60% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
  • Transport Fever 2: Console Edition – Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 30% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
  • TT Isle Of Man: Ride on the Edge 3 Smart Delivery 30% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
  • Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun Smart Delivery 20% DWG*
  • Worms Rumble Smart Delivery 80% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
  • WRC Generations – The FIA WRC Official Game Smart Delivery 50% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
  • Donut County PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
  • Mokoko X PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale
  • Promo Pack 2×1 PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 20% Spotlight Sale
  • Graze Counter GM Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 35% DWG*
  • Hunting Simulator 2 Xbox Series X|S Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 80% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
  • Insurgency: Sandstorm – Gold Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*
  • Little Bug Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 70% DWG*
  • NBA 2K23 Digital Deluxe Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 85% DWG*
  • Outbreak: Epidemic Definitive Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*
  • Tennis World Tour 2 – Ace Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 80% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
  • Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood Champion of Gaia Xbox Series X|S Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 90% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
  • Moving Out FPS Boost Series X|S 75% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale

Le nuove offerte resteranno valide sino al prossimo lunedì 17 luglio. Fateci sapere cosa avete acquistato!

Iscriviti a Google News Rimani aggiornato seguendoci su Google News! Seguici
Unisciti all'orda: la chat telegramper parlare di videogiochi
offerta

Sconti giochi per Xbox Series X: ultimi giorni delle offerte estive
Sconti giochi per Xbox Series X: ultimi giorni delle offerte estive

Altri contenuti per Xbox Store

  1. Sony: per i giocatori Playstation forse arriva il supporto in tempo reale