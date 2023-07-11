Giochi Xbox Series X e One in sconto: tanti nuovi saldi su Xbox Store!
Mentre si attende l'arrivo di una versione PS5 e Xbox Series X di Red Dead Redemption 2 e si discute di una possibile remastered di Red Dead Redemption, il kolossal western di Rockstar guida i nuovi sconti Xbox Store.
L'epopea fuorilegge di Arthur Morgan è infatti proposta nel negozio digitale con il 70% di sconto per Red Dead Redemption II: Ultimate Edition. Sconti anche per A Plague Tale: Requiem e Steelrising, senza dimenticare Indie del calibro di Sayonara Wild Hearts e Kentucky Route Zero.
Di seguito, riportiamo la lista completa dei videogiochi in promozione su Xbox Store.
Sconti giochi Xbox Series X|S e Xbox One
- Grand Theft Auto Online Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 50% DWG*
- Hell Let Loose Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 30% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Overcooked! All You Can Eat Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 60% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Ship of Fools Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 30% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Steelrising – Standard Edition Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 50% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- The Serpent Rogue Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 75% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Thymesia Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 33% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong Xbox Series X|S Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 60% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Death’s Gambit: Afterlife Xbox Play Anywhere 35% DWG*
- 50 Years Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 45% Spotlight Sale
- 8Floor Strategic Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Spotlight Sale
- Anode Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale
- Atomic Heart – Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% DWG*
- Banner Of The Maid Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 65% DWG*
- BioShock 2 Remastered Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*
- BioShock Infinite: The Complete Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*
- BioShock Remastered Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*
- Bit Orchard: Animal Valley Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 55% Spotlight Sale
- Blasphemous Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Borderlands: The Handsome Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*
- Bravery and Greed Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 33% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Cake Bash Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 55% Spotlight Sale
- Civilization VI New Frontier Pass Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*
- Colorful Colore Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale
- Crisis Wing Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale
- Cyanide & Happiness – Freakpocalypse (Episode 1) Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
- Dungeon Escape: Console Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spotlight Sale
- Ethan: Meteor Hunter Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spotlight Sale
- Feudal Alloy Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% DWG*
- Flutter Bombs Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Spotlight Sale
- Four Sided Fantasy Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Spotlight Sale
- Fueled Up Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Spotlight Sale
- FuzzBall Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% DWG*
- Genesis Alpha One – Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Genetic Disaster Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spotlight Sale
- Grand Theft Auto V (Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S) Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% DWG*
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition & Great White Shark Card Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 55% DWG*
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition & Megalodon Shark Card Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition & Whale Shark Card Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*
- Grow Up Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*
- Hasbro Family Fun Pack Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% DWG*
- Hokko Life Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Hunting Simulator 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition Complete Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% DWG*
- Lifeless Planet: Premier Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spotlight Sale
- Meg’s Monster Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 20% Spotlight Sale
- Memory Link Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% Spotlight Sale
- Monster Trampoline Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% Spotlight Sale
- Murder Diaries 3 – Santa’s Trail of Blood Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% Spotlight Sale
- Mushroom Wars 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
- My Time at Portia Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- MyMaitê Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale
- Neon Abyss Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Nirvana: Pilot Yume Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spotlight Sale
- Nuclear Blaze Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 20% DWG*
- Overcooked! 2 – Gourment Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Risk Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% DWG*
- Robo Revenge Squad Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*
- Robotry! Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Spotlight Sale
- Rogue Lords Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Roguebook Xbox One Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Roguebook Xbox Series X|S Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI Anthology Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 65% DWG*
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI Platinum Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% DWG*
- Smart Moves Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Spotlight Sale
- Smile For Me Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 20% DWG*
- SnowRunner – 2-Year Anniversary Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% DWG*
- Splash Cars Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale
- Strategic Mind: Spectre of Communism Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Spotlight Sale
- Strong Moon Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spotlight Sale
- Sweet Witches Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% DWG*
- Swim Out Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spotlight Sale
- Sword of the Necromancer Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*
- The Council – Complete Season Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% DWG*
- The Escapists Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- The Escapists 2 – Game Of The Year Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- The Outer Worlds: Board-Approved Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 20% DWG*
- The Sinking City – Necronomicon Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- The Survivalists Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Operator Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 55% DWG*
- Ultimate Chicken Horse Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
- Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong Xbox One Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Storm Ground Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% DWG*
- Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood Champion of Gaia Xbox One Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Where the Water Tastes Like Wine: Xbox Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spotlight Sale
- Worms Battlegrounds + Worms W.M.D Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Call of Cthulhu Xbox One X Enhanced 80% DWG*
- Doki Doki Literature Club Plus! Xbox One X Enhanced 30% DWG*
- Mafia II: Definitive Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 67% DWG*
- Mafia III: Definitive Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 67% DWG*
- Murder Miners Xbox One X Enhanced 25% Spotlight Sale
- Neversong Xbox One X Enhanced 70% DWG*
- Newt One Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Spotlight Sale
- Red Dead Redemption 2: Ultimate Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% DWG*
- Sayonara Wild Hearts Xbox One X Enhanced 40% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Space Hulk: Tactics Xbox One X Enhanced 80% DWG*
- Super Night Riders Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Spotlight Sale
- Tom Clancy’s The Division Xbox One X Enhanced 85% DWG*
- Beyond Good & Evil HD Xbox One Backward Compatible 70% DWG*
- BioShock Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% DWG*
- BioShock 2 Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% DWG*
- BioShock Infinite Xbox One Backward Compatible 70% DWG*
- Mafia II Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% DWG*
- Mars: War Logs Xbox One Backward Compatible 67% DWG*
- Midnight Club: Los Angeles Complete Xbox One Backward Compatible 33% DWG*
- Minerva’s Den Xbox One Backward Compatible 50% DWG*
- Outland Xbox One Backward Compatible 70% DWG*
- Prince of Persia The Forgotten Sands Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% DWG*
- Sid Meier’s Civilization Revolution Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% DWG*
- Sid Meier’s Pirates! Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% DWG*
- Spec Ops The Line Xbox One Backward Compatible 80% DWG*
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter 2 Xbox One Backward Compatible 50% DWG*
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Vegas 2 Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% DWG*
- Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Chaos Theory Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% DWG*
- Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Conviction Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% DWG*
- Trials HD Xbox One Backward Compatible 70% DWG*
- A Plague Tale: Requiem Xbox Game Pass 40% DWG*
- Golf With Your Friends Xbox Game Pass 75% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Hardspace: Shipbreaker Xbox Game Pass 50% DWG*
- MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries Xbox Game Pass 50% Spotlight Sale
- Monster Sanctuary Xbox Game Pass 70% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- You Suck at Parking Xbox Game Pass 33% DWG*
- A Memoir Blue Smart Delivery 25% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Aliens: Fireteam Elite Into the Hive Edition Smart Delivery 50% DWG*
- Backbeat Smart Delivery 25% Spotlight Sale
- Batora: Lost Haven Smart Delivery 40% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Blood Bowl 3 – Brutal Edition Smart Delivery 30% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Chef Life: Al Forno Edition Smart Delivery 50% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Clash – Zeno Edition Smart Delivery 50% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- DREDGE – Digital Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 20% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Firegirl: Hack ‘n Splash Rescue DX Smart Delivery 60% DWG*
- GreedFall – Gold Edition Smart Delivery 70% DWG*
- Hatup Smart Delivery 30% Spotlight Sale
- Hindsight Smart Delivery 35% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- I Am Dead Smart Delivery 50% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition Smart Delivery 40% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Last Stop Smart Delivery 60% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Lonesome Village Smart Delivery 30% DWG*
- Moonglow Bay Smart Delivery 35% Spotlight Sale
- New Tales from the Borderlands: Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 50% DWG*
- OlliOlli World Rad Edition Smart Delivery 45% DWG*
- Outbreak: Complete Collection Smart Delivery 80% Spotlight Sale
- Outbreak: Endless Nightmares Smart Delivery 80% Spotlight Sale
- Paper Cut Mansion Smart Delivery 35% DWG*
- RWBY: Arrowfell Smart Delivery 35% DWG*
- Session: Skate Sim Smart Delivery 50% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- The Knight Witch Smart Delivery 33% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- The Last Hero of Nostalgaia Smart Delivery 30% Spotlight Sale
- The Lord of the Rings: Gollum Smart Delivery 30% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- The Pathless Smart Delivery 50% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Togges Smart Delivery 30% DWG*
- Train Life – Orient-Express Train Edition Smart Delivery 60% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Transport Fever 2: Console Edition – Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 30% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- TT Isle Of Man: Ride on the Edge 3 Smart Delivery 30% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun Smart Delivery 20% DWG*
- Worms Rumble Smart Delivery 80% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- WRC Generations – The FIA WRC Official Game Smart Delivery 50% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Donut County PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Mokoko X PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale
- Promo Pack 2×1 PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 20% Spotlight Sale
- Graze Counter GM Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 35% DWG*
- Hunting Simulator 2 Xbox Series X|S Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 80% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Insurgency: Sandstorm – Gold Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*
- Little Bug Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 70% DWG*
- NBA 2K23 Digital Deluxe Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 85% DWG*
- Outbreak: Epidemic Definitive Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*
- Tennis World Tour 2 – Ace Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 80% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood Champion of Gaia Xbox Series X|S Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 90% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Moving Out FPS Boost Series X|S 75% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
Le nuove offerte resteranno valide sino al prossimo lunedì 17 luglio. Fateci sapere cosa avete acquistato!
Here are this week’s Deals With Gold and Spotlight Sale offers https://t.co/tjma816P8r— Larry Hryb 💫✨ (@majornelson) July 11, 2023
