Giochi Xbox Series X e One in sconto: tantissimi saldi per il TGS

Alla vigilia delle conferenze in programma al Tokyo Game Show 2023, è tempo di risparmio su Xbox Store, grazie agli speciali sconti proposti in occasione della fiera giapponese.

Da Red Dead Redemption II a Final Fantasy VII Reunion: Ever Crisis, la scelta è davvero ampia. Presente all'appello anche il mondo di The Expanse: A Telltale Series, nella sua Deluxe Edition. Di seguito, vi riportiamo l'elenco completo dei giochi Xbox Series X|S e Xbox One in promozione per l'intera durata del Tokyo Game Show 2023.

Giochi Xbox Series X|S e Xbox One

  • South Park: The Stick Of Truth Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Xbox Sales & Specials
  • The Expanse: A Telltale Series – Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% Xbox Sales & Specials
  • SnowRunner – 3-Year Anniversary Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Xbox Sales & Specials
  • Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition Complete Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Xbox Sales & Specials
  • Nickelodeon Kart Racers 3: Slime Speedway Turbo Edition Smart Delivery 75% Xbox Sales & Specials
  • Watch Dogs: Legion – Ultimate Edition Smart Delivery 80% Xbox Sales & Specials
  • Pathfinder: Kingmaker – Definitive Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Xbox Sales & Specials
  • Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Year 2 Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Xbox Sales & Specials
  • King’s Bounty II – Lord’s Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Xbox Sales & Specials
  • Conan Exiles Xbox Game Pass 60% Xbox Sales & Specials
  • Street Outlaws 2: Winner Takes All – Digital Deluxe Smart Delivery 80% Xbox Sales & Specials
  • Tales from the Borderlands Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% Xbox Sales & Specials
  • Oaken Smart Delivery 30% Xbox Sales & Specials
  • A Plague Tale Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Xbox Sales & Specials
  • After Wave: Downfall Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Xbox Sales & Specials
  • Agents of Mayhem – Total Mayhem Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Xbox Sales & Specials
  • Circa Infinity Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 80% Xbox Sales & Specials
  • Call of Juarez: Bound in Blood Xbox One Backward Compatible 80% Xbox Sales & Specials
  • Call of Juarez: The Cartel Xbox One Backward Compatible 80% Xbox Sales & Specials
  • Eastasiasoft Indie Shmup Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Xbox Sales & Specials
  • Garfield Lasagna Party Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Xbox Sales & Specials
  • G.I. Joe: Operation Blackout Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Xbox Sales & Specials
  • G.I. Joe: Operation Blackout – Digital Deluxe Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Xbox Sales & Specials
  • GUNBARICH PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 20% Xbox Sales & Specials
  • Gunborg: Dark Matters Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Xbox Sales & Specials
  • King’s Bounty II Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Xbox Sales & Specials
  • Layer Section & Galactic Attack S-Tribute Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 20% Xbox Sales & Specials
  • League of Enthusiastic Losers + Cyber Protocol Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Xbox Sales & Specials
  • Little League World Series Baseball 2022 Smart Delivery 75% Xbox Sales & Specials
  • Nickelodeon Kart Racers 3: Slime Speedway Smart Delivery 75% Xbox Sales & Specials
  • Outbreak: Contagious Memories Smart Delivery 75% Xbox Sales & Specials
  • Phantom Breaker: Omnia Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Xbox Sales & Specials
  • Pro Gymnast Simulator + Clumsy Rush Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Xbox Sales & Specials
  • Rally Rock ‘N Racing Smart Delivery 40% Xbox Sales & Specials
  • Sophstar Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Xbox Sales & Specials
  • South Park: The Fractured But Whole Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 80% Xbox Sales & Specials
  • Street Outlaws 2: Winner Takes All Smart Delivery 80% Xbox Sales & Specials
  • STRIKERS 1945 PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 20% Xbox Sales & Specials
  • STRIKERS 1945 II PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 20% Xbox Sales & Specials
  • STRIKERS 1945 III PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 20% Xbox Sales & Specials
  • The Expanse: A Telltale Series Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Xbox Sales & Specials
  • Valentino Rossi The Game Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Spotlight Sale
  • Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame Xbox One X Enhanced 90% Spotlight Sale
  • Monster Energy Supercross – Special Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 90% Spotlight Sale
  • Marvel’s Avengers Smart Delivery 90% Spotlight Sale
  • Resident Evil: Deluxe Origins Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spotlight Sale
  • Resident Evil Triple Pack Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Spotlight Sale
  • Resident Evil 2 Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Spotlight Sale
  • Raccoon City Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spotlight Sale
  • Resident Evil 7 Biohazard Gold Edition Xbox Play Anywhere 60% Spotlight Sale
  • Resident Evil Village Gold Edition Smart Delivery 40% Spotlight Sale
  • Resident Evil 7 Gold Edition & Village Gold Edition Smart Delivery 50% Spotlight Sale
  • Resident Evil Revelations 1 & 2 Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spotlight Sale
  • Star Wars Squadrons EA Play 85% Spotlight Sale
  • Mass Effect: Andromeda – Deluxe Recruit Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Spotlight Sale
  • Need for Speed Unbound EA Play 70% Spotlight Sale
  • Need for Speed Unbound Palace Edition Xbox Series X|S 70% Spotlight Sale
  • F1 23 Champions Edition Smart Delivery 40% Spotlight Sale
  • Mirror’s Edge Catalyst EA Play 80% Spotlight Sale
  • 2URVIVE Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale
  • Paper Flight – Super Speed Dash Xbox One X Enhanced 30% Spotlight Sale
  • Project Starship X Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Spotlight Sale
  • Kao the Kangaroo Smart Delivery 55% Spotlight Sale
  • Kao the Kangaroo Oh! Well DLC Add-On 40% Spotlight Sale
  • SiNKR Xbox Play Anywhere 50% Spotlight Sale
  • SiNKR 2 Xbox Play Anywhere 50% Spotlight Sale
  • Quantum Replica Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 65% Spotlight Sale
  • Super Cyborg Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 55% Spotlight Sale
  • WeakWood Throne Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Spotlight Sale
  • Bite the Bullet Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spotlight Sale
  • Prizma Puzzle Prime Smart Delivery 20% Spotlight Sale
  • Trash Quest Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spotlight Sale
  • Clumsy Rush Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Spotlight Sale
  • Bit Orchard: Animal Valley Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 55% Spotlight Sale
  • Little Mouse’s Encyclopedia + Brawl Chess Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 45% Spotlight Sale
  • Disney Dreamlight Valley Xbox Game Pass 30% Spotlight Sale
  • Disney Dreamlight Valley — Ultimate Edition Smart Delivery 35% Spotlight Sale
  • DMC5SE – Complete In-game Unlock Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% Spotlight Sale
  • Deathsmiles I・II – Additional Characters “Gothic wa Mahou Otome” 5 Characters Set Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 20% Spotlight Sale
  • Metal Black S-Tribute Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 20% Spotlight Sale
  • Samurai Aces PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 20% Spotlight Sale
  • TENGAI Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 20% Spotlight Sale
  • Samurai Aces III: Sengoku Cannon Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 20% Spotlight Sale
  • GUNBIRD PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 20% Spotlight Sale
  • GUNBIRD 2 PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 20% Spotlight Sale
  • SOL DIVIDE -SWORD OF DARKNESS- PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 20% Spotlight Sale
  • Cleopatra Fortune S-Tribute Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 20% Spotlight Sale
  • Dobo’s Heroes Smart Delivery 80% Spotlight Sale
  • CATAN – Console Edition Smart Delivery 40% Spotlight Sale
  • LA-MULANA Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spotlight Sale
  • LA-MULANA 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spotlight Sale
  • Giraffe and Annika（ジラフとアンニカ） Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spotlight Sale
  • Momodora: Reverie Under the Moonlight Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spotlight Sale
  • Orangeblood (オレンジブラッド) Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spotlight Sale
  • Bright Memory Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 30% Spotlight Sale
  • Angels of Death Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Spotlight Sale
  • Mighty Goose Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale
  • DEEEER Simulator: Your Average Everyday Deer Game Xbox Play Anywhere 40% Spotlight Sale
  • Record of Lodoss War-Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth- Xbox Play Anywhere 30% Spotlight Sale
  • The Sealed Ampoule Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Spotlight Sale
  • REPLICA（レプリカ） PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 20% Spotlight Sale
  • Legal Dungeon PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% Spotlight Sale
  • The Final Evolution of DEEEER Add-On 20% Spotlight Sale
  • Noel the Mortal Fate Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale
  • Bright Memory: Infinite Platinum Edition Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 20% Spotlight Sale
  • The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 60% The Game Awards Sale
  • Dragon Age: Inquisition – Game of the Year Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% The Game Awards Sale
  • Red Dead Redemption 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 67% The Game Awards Sale
  • Cyberpunk 2077 & Phantom Liberty Bundle Smart Delivery 20% The Game Awards Sale
  • Batman: Arkham Knight Xbox Game Pass 80% The Game Awards Sale
  • Batman: Return To Arkham Xbox One X Enhanced 85% The Game Awards Sale
  • Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox One X Enhanced 40% The Game Awards Sale
  • DREDGE Smart Delivery 20% The Game Awards Sale
  • Endling – Extinction is Forever Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% The Game Awards Sale
  • Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition & Great White Shark Card Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 55% The Game Awards Sale
  • Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition & Megalodon Shark Card Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% The Game Awards Sale
  • Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition & Whale Shark Card Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% The Game Awards Sale
  • Grand Theft Auto Online Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 50% The Game Awards Sale
  • Grand Theft Auto V (Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S) Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% The Game Awards Sale
  • Injustice 2 Xbox Game Pass 80% The Game Awards Sale
  • It Takes Two – Digital Version EA Play 65% The Game Awards Sale
  • LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Smart Delivery 67% The Game Awards Sale
  • Middle-earth: Shadow of War Xbox Game Pass 80% The Game Awards Sale
  • One Hand Clapping Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% The Game Awards Sale
  • Overcooked: Gourmet Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% The Game Awards Sale
  • Railway Empire Xbox One X Enhanced 50% The Game Awards Sale
  • Raji: An Ancient Epiс Xbox Play Anywhere 65% The Game Awards Sale
  • Red Dead Online Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% The Game Awards Sale
  • Syberia – The World Before Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 40% The Game Awards Sale
  • The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Smart Delivery 60% The Game Awards Sale
  • Through the Darkest of Times Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% The Game Awards Sale
  • Dragon Question XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition Xbox Play Anywhere 35% Tokyo Game Show Sale
  • Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak Smart Delivery 33% Tokyo Game Show Sale
  • Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Xbox Game Pass 30% Tokyo Game Show Sale
  • Final Fantasy VIII Remastered Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Tokyo Game Show Sale
  • Yakuza: Like a Dragon Hero Edition Smart Delivery 80% Tokyo Game Show Sale
  • Dark Souls III – Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Tokyo Game Show Sale
  • Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Tokyo Game Show Sale
  • Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown – Top Gun: Maverick Ultimate Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Tokyo Game Show Sale
  • Aeon Must Die! Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Tokyo Game Show Sale
  • Alphadia Neo Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% Tokyo Game Show Sale
  • Arcade Classics Anniversary Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Tokyo Game Show Sale
  • Asdivine Cross Smart Delivery 50% Tokyo Game Show Sale
  • Asdivine Saga Smart Delivery 40% Tokyo Game Show Sale
  • Attack on Titan Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% Tokyo Game Show Sale
  • Azure Striker GUNVOLT Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Tokyo Game Show Sale
  • Azure Striker GUNVOLT 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Tokyo Game Show Sale
  • Azure Striker GUNVOLT 3 Smart Delivery 25% Tokyo Game Show Sale
  • Balan Wonderworld Smart Delivery 80% Tokyo Game Show Sale
  • Blacksmith of the Sand Kingdom Smart Delivery 50% Tokyo Game Show Sale
  • Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Tokyo Game Show Sale
  • Capcom Arcade Stadium Packs 1, 2, and 3 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Tokyo Game Show Sale
  • Capcom Fighting Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 55% Tokyo Game Show Sale
  • Capcom Fighting Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Tokyo Game Show Sale
  • Castlevania Advance Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Tokyo Game Show Sale
  • Castlevania Anniversary Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Tokyo Game Show Sale
  • Castlevania: Lords of Shadow Xbox One Backward Compatible 67% Tokyo Game Show Sale
  • Castlevania Harmony of Despair Xbox One Backward Compatible 67% Tokyo Game Show Sale
  • Castlevania: Lords of Shadow – Mirror of Fate HD Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% Tokyo Game Show Sale
  • Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2 Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% Tokyo Game Show Sale
  • Castlevania Sotn Xbox One Backward Compatible 67% Tokyo Game Show Sale
  • CHRONO CROSS: THE RADICAL DREAMERS EDITION Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Tokyo Game Show Sale
  • Contra Anniversary Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Tokyo Game Show Sale
  • Contra: Rogue Corps Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Tokyo Game Show Sale
  • Corpse Party Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Tokyo Game Show Sale
  • CRISIS CORE -FINAL FANTASY VII- REUNION Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 30% Tokyo Game Show Sale
  • CRISIS CORE -FINAL FANTASY VII- REUNION DIGITAL DELUXE EDITION Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 30% Tokyo Game Show Sale
  • Dark Souls II: Scholar Of The First Sin Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Tokyo Game Show Sale
  • Dark Souls III Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Tokyo Game Show Sale
  • Dark Souls: Remastered Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Tokyo Game Show Sale
  • Dead Or Alive 5 Last Round (Full Game) Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Tokyo Game Show Sale
  • Dead Or Alive 6 Digital Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Tokyo Game Show Sale
  • Dead Rising 2 Off The Record Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Tokyo Game Show Sale
  • Dead Rising 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Tokyo Game Show Sale
  • Dead Rising 3: Apocalypse Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Tokyo Game Show Sale
  • Dead Rising 4 Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Tokyo Game Show Sale
  • Dead Rising Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Tokyo Game Show Sale
  • Dead Rising Triple Bundle Pack Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Tokyo Game Show Sale
  • DEADCRAFT Smart Delivery 60% Tokyo Game Show Sale
  • DEADCRAFT Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 60% Tokyo Game Show Sale
  • Deathsmiles I・II Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 20% Tokyo Game Show Sale
  • Like a Dragon: Ishin! Deluxe Upgrade Bundle Add-On 30% Tokyo Game Show Sale
  • Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles Smart Delivery 50% Tokyo Game Show Sale
  • Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles Character Pass Add-On 50% Tokyo Game Show Sale
  • Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles Digital Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 50% Tokyo Game Show Sale
  • Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Tokyo Game Show Sale
  • Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition Demon Hunter Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Tokyo Game Show Sale
  • Devil May Cry 5 Deluxe + Vergil Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Tokyo Game Show Sale
  • Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 60% Tokyo Game Show Sale
  • Devil May Cry 5 + Vergil Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Tokyo Game Show Sale
  • Devil May Cry HD Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Tokyo Game Show Sale
  • Devil May Cry HD Collection & 4SE Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Tokyo Game Show Sale
  • DmC Devil May Cry: Definitive Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Tokyo Game Show Sale
  • Dragon Ball FighterZ – Ultimate Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 65% Tokyo Game Show Sale
  • Dragon Ball The Breakers Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Tokyo Game Show Sale
  • Dragon Blaze PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 20% Tokyo Game Show Sale
  • Dragon Quest Builders 2 Xbox Play Anywhere 40% Tokyo Game Show Sale
  • Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 83% Tokyo Game Show Sale
  • Dungeon and Gravestone Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Tokyo Game Show Sale
  • Dynasty Warriors 9 – Complete Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Tokyo Game Show Sale
  • Elevator Action -Returns- S-Tribute Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 20% Tokyo Game Show Sale
  • Final Fantasy IX Xbox Play Anywhere 50% Tokyo Game Show Sale
  • FINAL FANTASY TYPE-0 HD Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Tokyo Game Show Sale
  • Final Fantasy VII Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Tokyo Game Show Sale
  • FINAL FANTASY X/X-2 HD Remaster Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Tokyo Game Show Sale
  • FINAL FANTASY XII THE ZODIAC AGE Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Tokyo Game Show Sale
  • FINAL FANTASY XV MULTIPLAYER: COMRADES Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Tokyo Game Show Sale
  • FINAL FANTASY XV POCKET EDITION HD Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Tokyo Game Show Sale
  • Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Tokyo Game Show Sale
  • Grim Guardians: Demon Purge Smart Delivery 20% Tokyo Game Show Sale
  • Ghost Sync Smart Delivery 40% Tokyo Game Show Sale
  • Gunvolt Chronicles: Luminous Avenger iX Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Tokyo Game Show Sale
  • Gunvolt Chronicles: Luminous Avenger iX 2 Smart Delivery 40% Tokyo Game Show Sale
  • Infinite Links Smart Delivery 35% Tokyo Game Show Sale
  • Kingdom Hearts – HD 1.5+2.5 Remix Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Tokyo Game Show Sale
  • Kingdom Hearts – HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Tokyo Game Show Sale
  • Kingdom Hearts III Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Tokyo Game Show Sale
  • KINGDOM HEARTS Ⅲ Re Mind Add-On 50% Tokyo Game Show Sale
  • KINGDOM HEARTS Ⅲ Re Mind + CONCERT VIDEO Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Tokyo Game Show Sale
  • KINGDOM HEARTS Melody of Memory (International) Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Tokyo Game Show Sale
  • Legend of the Tetrarchs Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Tokyo Game Show Sale
  • Like a Dragon: Ishin! Smart Delivery 40% Tokyo Game Show Sale
  • Loop8: Summer of Gods Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Tokyo Game Show Sale
  • Lost Judgment Digital Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 70% Tokyo Game Show Sale
  • Lost Judgment Season Pass Add-On 60% Tokyo Game Show Sale
  • Marvel Vs Capcom: Infinite – Deluxe Edition Xbox Play Anywhere 80% Tokyo Game Show Sale
  • Marvel Vs Capcom: Infinite Xbox Play Anywhere 80% Tokyo Game Show Sale
  • Mega Man 11 Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Tokyo Game Show Sale
  • Mega Man 30th Anniversary Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Tokyo Game Show Sale
  • Mega Man Legacy Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Tokyo Game Show Sale
  • Mega Man Legacy Collection 1 & 2 Combo Pack Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Tokyo Game Show Sale
  • Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Tokyo Game Show Sale
  • Mega Man X Legacy Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Tokyo Game Show Sale
  • Mega Man X Legacy Collection 1+2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Tokyo Game Show Sale
  • Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Tokyo Game Show Sale
  • Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Tokyo Game Show Sale
  • Monster Hunter Rise Xbox Game Pass 50% Tokyo Game Show Sale
  • Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak Deluxe Smart Delivery 30% Tokyo Game Show Sale
  • Monster Hunter Rise Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 50% Tokyo Game Show Sale
  • Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Deluxe Edition Add-On 25% Tokyo Game Show Sale
  • Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% Tokyo Game Show Sale
  • Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Digital Deluxe Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% Tokyo Game Show Sale
  • Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% Tokyo Game Show Sale
  • Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition Digital Deluxe Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% Tokyo Game Show Sale
  • Narita Boy Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Tokyo Game Show Sale
  • Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 3 Full Burst Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Tokyo Game Show Sale
  • Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 – Road To Boruto Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Tokyo Game Show Sale
  • Naruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Tokyo Game Show Sale
  • Neon Abyss Xbox Game Pass 70% Tokyo Game Show Sale
  • Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection Xbox Game Pass 30% Tokyo Game Show Sale
  • Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Tokyo Game Show Sale
  • No More Heroes 3 Xbox Smart Delivery 60% Tokyo Game Show Sale
  • No More Heroes 3 Xbox Digital Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 60% Tokyo Game Show Sale
  • Octopath Traveler Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Tokyo Game Show Sale
  • One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Tokyo Game Show Sale
  • Persona 3 Portable & Persona 4 Golden Bundle Smart Delivery 35% Tokyo Game Show Sale
  • Persona 5 Royal Xbox Game Pass 40% Tokyo Game Show Sale
  • Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Tokyo Game Show Sale
  • Puzzle Bobble 2X/BUST-A-MOVE 2 Arcade Edition & Puzzle Bobble 3/BUST-A-MOVE 3 S-Tribute Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 20% Tokyo Game Show Sale
  • Resident Evil 0 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Tokyo Game Show Sale
  • Resident Evil 4 (2005) Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Tokyo Game Show Sale
  • Resident Evil 5 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Tokyo Game Show Sale
  • Resident Evil 6 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Tokyo Game Show Sale
  • Resident Evil 7 Biohazard Xbox Play Anywhere 60% Tokyo Game Show Sale
  • Resident Evil CODE: Veronica X Xbox One Backward Compatible 80% Tokyo Game Show Sale
  • Resident Evil Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Tokyo Game Show Sale
  • Resident Evil 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Tokyo Game Show Sale
  • Resident Evil 3 Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Tokyo Game Show Sale
  • Resident Evil 4 Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 33% Tokyo Game Show Sale
  • Resident Evil Revelations 2 Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Tokyo Game Show Sale
  • Resident Evil Revelations Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Tokyo Game Show Sale
  • Resident Evil Village Smart Delivery 50% Tokyo Game Show Sale
  • Resident Evil Operation Raccoon City Xbox One Backward Compatible 80% Tokyo Game Show Sale
  • Romance Of The Three Kingdoms XIII: Fame And Strategy Expansion Pack Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Tokyo Game Show Sale
  • Romancing SaGa 2 Xbox Play Anywhere 70% Tokyo Game Show Sale
  • Romancing SaGa 3 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Tokyo Game Show Sale
  • Ruinverse Xbox Play Anywhere 50% Tokyo Game Show Sale
  • Rune Factory 4 Special Xbox Game Pass 50% Tokyo Game Show Sale
  • Samurai Warriors 5 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Tokyo Game Show Sale
  • Samurai Warriors 5 Digital Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Tokyo Game Show Sale
  • SCARLET NEXUS Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 80% Tokyo Game Show Sale
  • SD GUNDAM BATTLE ALLIANCE Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 55% Tokyo Game Show Sale
  • Shining Resonance Refrain Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Tokyo Game Show Sale
  • Silver Nornir Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 35% Tokyo Game Show Sale
  • Skelattack Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Tokyo Game Show Sale
  • Soul Hackers 2 Xbox Game Pass 60% Tokyo Game Show Sale
  • Soul Hackers 2 – Digital Premium Edition Smart Delivery 60% Tokyo Game Show Sale
  • STAR OCEAN THE DIVINE FORCE Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Tokyo Game Show Sale
  • STAR OCEAN THE DIVINE FORCE DIGITAL DELUXE EDITION Smart Delivery 50% Tokyo Game Show Sale
  • STORY OF SEASONS: Friends of Mineral Town – Digital Edition Xbox Game Pass 60% Tokyo Game Show Sale
  • Strange of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Tokyo Game Show Sale
  • STRANGER OF PARADISE FINAL FANTASY ORIGIN Digital Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Tokyo Game Show Sale
  • Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Tokyo Game Show Sale
  • Super Sami Roll Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 50% Tokyo Game Show Sale
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Tokyo Game Show Sale
  • TEKKEN 7 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Tokyo Game Show Sale
  • TEKKEN 7 – Definitive Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Tokyo Game Show Sale
  • The DioField Chronicle Smart Delivery 50% Tokyo Game Show Sale
  • The DioField Chronicle Digitale Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 50% Tokyo Game Show Sale
  • The Rumble Fish 2 Smart Delivery 35% Tokyo Game Show Sale
  • The Smile Alchemist Smart Delivery 35% Tokyo Game Show Sale
  • The Yakuza Remastered Collection Xbox Game Pass 70% Tokyo Game Show Sale
  • Ultimate Marvel Vs CAPCOM 3 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Tokyo Game Show Sale
  • Valkyria Chronicles 4 Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Tokyo Game Show Sale
  • Warriors Orochi 3 Ultimate Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Tokyo Game Show Sale
  • Warriors Orochi 4 Ultimate Xbox One X Enhanced 40% Tokyo Game Show Sale
  • Warriors Orochi 4 Ultimate Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 40% Tokyo Game Show Sale
  • Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Digital Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 30% Tokyo Game Show Sale
  • World of Final Fantasy Maxima Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Tokyo Game Show Sale
  • Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 75% Tokyo Game Show Sale
  • Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist : Link Evolution Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Tokyo Game Show Sale
  • Zero Gunner 2- Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 20% Tokyo Game Show Sale

Le nuove promozioni resteranno attive sino alla giornata di lunedì 25 settembre.

