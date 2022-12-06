Giochi Xbox Series X in sconto: le nuove offerte Xbox Store al via

In vista del Natale, è tempo di sconti anche su Xbox Store, con il negozio digitale verdecrociato che propone diversi giochi Xbox Series X|S e Xbox One a prezzo ridotto.

Tra i titoli protagonisti delle nuove promozioni, possiamo segnalare Red Dead Redemption II, in versione Ultimate Edition, ma anche Prey, Lost Ruins e New Tales from the Borderlands. Presente all'appello anche una delle aggiunte di dicembre al catalogo Xbox Game Pass, con LEGO Star Wars: La Saga degli Skywalker scontato del 50%.



Di seguito, segnaliamo l'elenco completo dei titoli attualmente in promozione su Xbox Store. Sul negozio digitale, sono inoltre disponibili numerosi saldi ulteriori dedicati a DLC ed espansioni: possiamo ad esempio segnalare Assassin's Creed: Valhalla - L'Alba del Ragnarok a metà prezzo.

Giochi Xbox Series X|S e Xbox One in sconto

Insurgency: Sandstorm – Deluxe Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*

Monster Truck Championship Xbox Series X|S Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*

NHL 23 Xbox Series X|S Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale

PGA TOUR 2K23 Deluxe Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*

PictoQuest Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 40% Spotlight Sale

RiMS Racing – Japanese Manufacturers Deluxe Edition Xbox Series X|S Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 70% DWG*

WRC 10 Deluxe Edition Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 80% DWG*

WWE 2K22 Cross-Gen Digital Bundle Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 70% DWG*

WWE 2K22 Deluxe Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*

80’s OVERDRIVE PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% DWG*

Flynn: Son of Crimson PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% DWG*

Tamarin PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% DWG*

Another Dawn Smart Delivery 50% Spotlight Sale

Apsulov: End of Gods Smart Delivery 50% DWG*

Elemental War 2 Smart Delivery 20% DWG*

Just Dance 2022 Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 35% DWG*

Just Dance 2022 Ultimate Edition Smart Delivery 33% DWG*

LEGO Star Wars:The Skywalker Saga Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 50% Spotlight Sale

Liberated: Enhanced Edition Smart Delivery 30% Spotlight Sale

Live by the Sword: Tactics Smart Delivery 50% DWG*

New Tales from the Borderlands: Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 25% DWG*

orbit.industries Smart Delivery 30% Spotlight Sale

Rogue Company: Juke Starter Pack Smart Delivery 25% Add-On Sale

Lonely Mountains: Downhill Xbox Game Pass 45% Spotlight Sale

Rubber Bandits Xbox Game Pass 25% Spotlight Sale

SnowRunner Xbox Game Pass 50% DWG*

Assassin’s Creed Revelations Xbox One Backward Compatible 70% DWG*

Assassin’s Creed Rogue Xbox One Backward Compatible 70% DWG*

BioShock Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% DWG*

BioShock 2 Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% DWG*

BioShock Infinite Xbox One Backward Compatible 70% DWG*

Borderlands Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% DWG*

Borderlands 2 Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% DWG*

Duke Nukem Forever Xbox One Backward Compatible 80% DWG*

Faery: Legends of Avalon Xbox One Backward Compatible 80% DWG*

Fallout 3: Broken Steel Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Add-On Sale

Fallout 3: Mothership Zeta Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Add-On Sale

Fallout 3: Operation Anchorage Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Add-On Sale

Fallout 3: Point Lookout Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Add-On Sale

Fallout 3: The Pitt Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Add-On Sale

Fallout New Vegas: Dead Money Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Add-On Sale

Fallout New Vegas: Honest Hearts Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Add-On Sale

Fallout New Vegas: Lonesome Road Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Add-On Sale

Fallout New Vegas: Old World Blues Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Add-On Sale

Far Cry 3: Deluxe Bundle DLC Xbox One Backward Compatible 70% DWG*

Grand Theft Auto IV Xbox One Backward Compatible 65% DWG*

Mafia II Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% DWG*

Midnight Club: Los Angeles Complete Xbox One Backward Compatible 33% DWG*

Minerva’s Den Xbox One Backward Compatible 50% DWG*

Misadventures PB Winterbottom Xbox One Backward Compatible 80% DWG*

Oblivion DLC Knights of the Nine Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Add-On Sale

Oblivion DLC Shivering Isles Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Add-On Sale

Prey Xbox One Backward Compatible 80% DWG*

Rayman Origins Xbox One Backward Compatible 67% DWG*

Red Dead Redemption Xbox One Backward Compatible 67% DWG*

Rockstar Table Tennis Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% DWG*

Spec Ops The Line Xbox One Backward Compatible 80% DWG*

The Bureau: XCOM Declassified Xbox One Backward Compatible 85% DWG*

Aeon Must Die! Xbox One X Enhanced 65% DWG*

Age Of Wonders: Planetfall – Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Spotlight Sale

Fishing: North Atlantic Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG*

Hyper Sentinel Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Spotlight Sale

Little Mouse’s Encyclopedia Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Spotlight Sale

Rattyvity Lab Xbox One X Enhanced 30% Spotlight Sale

Red Dead Redemption 2: Ultimate Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 65% DWG*

Super Star Blast Xbox One X Enhanced 30% Spotlight Sale

X-Morph: Defense Complete Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Spotlight Sale

Akuto: Showdown Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spotlight Sale

Apocalipsis: The Tree of the Knowledge of Good and Evil Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spotlight Sale

Battle Brothers Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*

Bite the Bullet Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% DWG*

Black Book Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*

Blazing Deserts Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 20% Spotlight Sale

Call Of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Deluxe Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% DWG*

Color Symphony 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Spotlight Sale

Curious Expedition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 65% DWG*

Dead Dungeon Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Spotlight Sale

Deep Rock Galactic – Dark Future Pack Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Add-On Sale

DMC5SE – Complete In-game Unlock Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% Add-On Sale

DOOM Eternal: The Ancient Gods – Part One Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Add-On Sale

Family Feud Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*

From Heaven To Earth Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 33% Spotlight Sale

Hellfront: Honeymoon Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spotlight Sale

Hunt: Showdown – For the Bounty Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Add-On Sale

Like No Other: The Legend Of The Twin Books Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*

Lonely Mountains: Downhill – Eldfjall Island Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 45% DWG*

Lost Ruins Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% DWG*

Mega Man 30th Anniversary Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale

Monopoly Plus Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% DWG*

Monster Truck Championship Xbox One Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% DWG*

Mordheim: City of the Damned Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% DWG*

Mushroom Savior Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 55% Spotlight Sale

NASCAR 21: Ignition – Season Pass Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Add-On Sale

NHL 23 X-Factor Edition Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale

NHL 23 Xbox One Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spotlight Sale

Outbreak Narrative Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% DWG*

Outbreak Ultimate Apocalypse Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spotlight Sale

Rayman Legends Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*

RiMS Racing – European Manufacturers Deluxe Edition Xbox One Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% DWG*

RiMS Racing – Japanese Manufacturers Deluxe Edition Xbox One Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% DWG*

SCARLET NEXUS Ultimate Upgrade Pack Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Add-On Sale

Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game – Complete Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% DWG*

Seasons after Fall Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% DWG*

Sid Meier’s Civilization VI Anthology Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 65% DWG*

SMITE Almighty Archon Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Add-On Sale

Soccer Cup 2022 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% DWG*

Squid Hero for Kinect Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spotlight Sale

Super Soccer Blast Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spotlight Sale

Super Tennis Blast Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spotlight Sale

The Bureau: XCOM Declassified (Hangar 6 R&D) Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% DWG*

The King’s Bird Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spotlight Sale

The Outer Worlds: Board-Approved Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 55% DWG*

The Sims 4 Snowy Escape Expansion Pack Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Add-On Sale

Tour de France 2018 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% DWG*

Void Bastards: DeLUXe Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*

Volley & Tennis Bundle Blast Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spotlight Sale

Warhammer: Chaosbane Magnus Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% DWG*

Warriors of the North Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 20% Spotlight Sale

Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Heart of the Forest Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*

Wind Peaks Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*

Windscape Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Spotlight Sale

X-Morph: Defense & Zombie Driver Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spotlight Sale

Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden Xbox Play Anywhere 60% Spotlight Sale

Spider Solitaire F Xbox Play Anywhere 30% Spotlight Sale

Unto The End Xbox Play Anywhere 70% DWG*

Fishing: North Atlantic Enhanced Edition Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 35% DWG*

RiMS Racing – European Manufacturers Deluxe Edition Xbox Series X|S Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 70% DWG*

Le nuove promozioni resteranno attive sino al prossimo lunedì 12 dicembre 2022.



Ricordiamo che nei prossimi giorni sarà tempo di scoprire il gameplay di High On Life, atteso in esclusiva su Xbox Series X|S e PC.