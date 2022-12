GOALS: ecco il Manifesto del nuovo simulatore di calcio che sfida FIFA ed eFootball

GOALS Manifesto 🧵 GOALS is our attempt to give football the game it deserves. A fair game that is a reflection of football rather than the football industry. We wanted to make a game that’s fun right away without players having to invest a fortune.

GOALS is for everyone, like football can and should be. It’s for the casuals and the pros. For the players, the managers, and the fans. It’s for the designers, the audience, and the divas. For everyone who loves the game itself or anything surrounding it. GOALS is football. ⚽️