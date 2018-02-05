Everyeye.it

  4. God Eater 3 e Resonant Ops, novità in arrivo il 24 marzo

God Eater 3 e Resonant Ops, novità in arrivo il 24 marzo

Nel weekend, Bandai Namco aveva promesso novità in arrivo su God Eater per la giornata di oggi, in cui si festeggia l'ottavo compleanno della serie. La compagnia giapponese ha così approfittato dell'occasione per svelare l'evento God Eater 8th Anniversary Thanksgiving Day, in programma il 24 marzo.

Trasmsso in diretta su YouTube, NicoNico e Periscope, lo show God Eater 8th Anniversary Thanksgiving Day sarà l'occasione giusta per scoprire nuovi dettagli su God Eater 3 e God Eater Resonant Ops, quest'ultimo destinato alle piattaforme mobile e ritenuto il vero sequel di God Eater 2 Rage Burst.

Bandai Namco ha anche annunciato l'apertura del corne God Eater 8th Anniversary Cafe with Code Vein presso l'Anion Cafe della stazione di Akihabara, il locale sarà aperto dal 20 al 25 febbraio offrirà menu a tema God Eater e Code Vein.

