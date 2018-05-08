God of War è ancora il leader della classifica UK, DK Tropical Freeze al secondo posto

Donkey Kong Country Tropical Freeze non riesce ad agguantare la prima posizione della classifica inglese, nonostante questo il gioco Nintendo debutta sul secondo gradino del podio, subito dietro God of War per PlayStation 4, lasciandosi alle spalle anche Far Cry 5.

Classifica UK 8 Maggio 2018

A ridosso del podio troviamo FIFA 18 e Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, in Top Ten trovano spazio anche LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 (spinto dal traino di Avengers Infinity War), Fallout 4, PUBG per Xbox One, Star Wars Battlefront II e Super Mario Odyssey:

God of War Donkey Kong Country Tropical Freeze Far Cry 5 FIFA 18 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Fallout 4 Playerunknown's Battlegrounds Star Wars Battlefront II Super Mario Odyssey Sea of Thieves Grand Theft Auto V Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 01 Variety Kit Call of Duty WWII The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild Destiny 2 Assassin's Creed Origins DOOM Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Rocket League Collector's Edition

Il Variety Kit di Nintendo Labo debutta in tredicesima posizione mentre il Kit Robot non compare in Top 20, in classifica troviamo anche Grand Theft Auto V, Sea of Thieves, Destiny 2, DOOM, Assassin's Creed Origins, Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy e Call of Duty WWII.