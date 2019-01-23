God of War batte Red Dead Redemption 2 e trionfa ai New York Game Awards

Si sono tenuti nella notte i The New York Game Awards 2019, evento organizzato dal New York Videogame Critics Circle: durante lo show, God of War si è aggiudicato il Big Apple Award come gioco dell'anno, superando Red Dead Redemption 2, che si porta a casa comunque due statuette.
Vincitori New York Game Awards 2019
- Big Apple Award for Best Game of the Year: God of War
- Central Park Children’s Zoo Award for Best Kids Game: Nintendo Labo Variety Pack
- A-Train Award for Best Mobile Game: Florence
- Coney Island Dreamland Award for Best Virtual Reality Game: Tetris Effect
- Off Broadway Award for Best Indie Game: Dead Cells
- Tin Pan Alley Award for Best Music in a Game: Tetris Effect
- Statue of Liberty Award for Best World: Red Dead Redemption 2
- Herman Melville Award for Best Writing: Red Dead Redemption 2
- Raging Bull Award for Best Fighting Game: Super Smash Bros Ultimate
- Freedom Tower Award for Best Remake: Shadow of the Colossus
- Great White Way Award for Best Acting in a Game: Christopher Judge/Kratos in God of War
- The Andrew Yoon Legend Award: Jade Raymond
- Captain Award for Best Rookie Esports Team: Knicks Gaming
- Knickerbocker Award for Best Games Journalism: Cecilia D'Anastasio
Red Dead Redemption 2 è stato premiato con due premi: Statue of Liberty Award (Best World) e Herman Melville Award (Best Writing), riconoscimenti anche per Tetris Effect (miglior gioco VR), Dead Cells (miglior gioco indipendente) e Nintendo Labo, premiato come miglior gioco per bambini.