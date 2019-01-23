Everyeye.itLogo Everyeye.it
God of War batte Red Dead Redemption 2 e trionfa ai New York Game Awards

God of War batte Red Dead Redemption 2 e trionfa ai New York Game Awards
Si sono tenuti nella notte i The New York Game Awards 2019, evento organizzato dal New York Videogame Critics Circle: durante lo show, God of War si è aggiudicato il Big Apple Award come gioco dell'anno, superando Red Dead Redemption 2, che si porta a casa comunque due statuette.

Vincitori New York Game Awards 2019

  • Big Apple Award for Best Game of the Year: God of War
  • Central Park Children’s Zoo Award for Best Kids Game: Nintendo Labo Variety Pack
  • A-Train Award for Best Mobile Game: Florence
  • Coney Island Dreamland Award for Best Virtual Reality Game: Tetris Effect
  • Off Broadway Award for Best Indie Game: Dead Cells
  • Tin Pan Alley Award for Best Music in a Game: Tetris Effect
  • Statue of Liberty Award for Best World: Red Dead Redemption 2
  • Herman Melville Award for Best Writing: Red Dead Redemption 2
  • Raging Bull Award for Best Fighting Game: Super Smash Bros Ultimate
  • Freedom Tower Award for Best Remake: Shadow of the Colossus
  • Great White Way Award for Best Acting in a Game: Christopher Judge/Kratos in God of War
  • The Andrew Yoon Legend Award: Jade Raymond
  • Captain Award for Best Rookie Esports Team: Knicks Gaming
  • Knickerbocker Award for Best Games Journalism: Cecilia D'Anastasio

Red Dead Redemption 2 è stato premiato con due premi: Statue of Liberty Award (Best World) e Herman Melville Award (Best Writing), riconoscimenti anche per Tetris Effect (miglior gioco VR), Dead Cells (miglior gioco indipendente) e Nintendo Labo, premiato come miglior gioco per bambini.

speciale

Fotografando God of War per PS4: Il volto umano delle divinità

