God of War batte Red Dead Redemption 2 e trionfa ai New York Game Awards

Si sono tenuti nella notte i The New York Game Awards 2019, evento organizzato dal New York Videogame Critics Circle: durante lo show, God of War si è aggiudicato il Big Apple Award come gioco dell'anno, superando Red Dead Redemption 2, che si porta a casa comunque due statuette.

Vincitori New York Game Awards 2019

Big Apple Award for Best Game of the Year : God of War

: God of War Central Park Children’s Zoo Award for Best Kids Game : Nintendo Labo Variety Pack

: Nintendo Labo Variety Pack A-Train Award for Best Mobile Game : Florence

: Florence Coney Island Dreamland Award for Best Virtual Reality Game : Tetris Effect

: Tetris Effect Off Broadway Award for Best Indie Game : Dead Cells

: Dead Cells Tin Pan Alley Award for Best Music in a Game : Tetris Effect

: Tetris Effect Statue of Liberty Award for Best World : Red Dead Redemption 2

: Red Dead Redemption 2 Herman Melville Award for Best Writing : Red Dead Redemption 2

: Red Dead Redemption 2 Raging Bull Award for Best Fighting Game : Super Smash Bros Ultimate

: Super Smash Bros Ultimate Freedom Tower Award for Best Remake : Shadow of the Colossus

: Shadow of the Colossus Great White Way Award for Best Acting in a Game : Christopher Judge/Kratos in God of War

: Christopher Judge/Kratos in God of War The Andrew Yoon Legend Award : Jade Raymond

: Jade Raymond Captain Award for Best Rookie Esports Team : Knicks Gaming

: Knicks Gaming Knickerbocker Award for Best Games Journalism: Cecilia D'Anastasio

Red Dead Redemption 2 è stato premiato con due premi: Statue of Liberty Award (Best World) e Herman Melville Award (Best Writing), riconoscimenti anche per Tetris Effect (miglior gioco VR), Dead Cells (miglior gioco indipendente) e Nintendo Labo, premiato come miglior gioco per bambini.