God of War fa incetta di premi ai PlayStation Blog Game of the Year Awards

PlayStation Blog ha svelato i vincitori dei Game of the Year Awards, premi assegnati in base alle centinaia di migliaia di voti inviati dai fan di PlayStation.
God of War è stato capace di portarsi a casa ben sette premi, ai quali bisogna aggiungere anche quello per il miglior studio di sviluppo assegnato a Santa Monica. L'ultima avventura di Kratos è riuscita a battere Red Dead Redemption 2 in tutte le categorie, eccetto quella per la miglior grafica. A seguire trovate tutti i vincitori. Per ogni categoria, sono riportanti anche i giochi classificati in seconda, terza e quarta posizione.
Il premio per il miglior gioco sportivo assegnato a FIFA 19 non stupisce affatto, mentre in ambito multiplayer ha trionfato Call of Duty: Black Ops 4. Fortnite ha invece convinto i giocatori PlayStation per l'eccezionale supporto fornito da Epic Games. Il titolo più atteso è invece Kingdom Hearts 3, ancor più del remake di Resident Evil 2. Entrambi arriveranno sugli scaffali alla fine di questo mese.
Miglior narrativa
- God of War
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Marvel's Spider-Man
- Detroit: Become Human
Best multiplayer
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 4
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Battlefield V
- Monster Hunter: World
Miglior gioco sportivo
- FIFA 19
- NBA 2K19
- WWE 2K19
- Pro Evolution Soccer 2019
Miglior grafica
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- God of War
- Marvel's Spider-Man
- Detroit: Become Human
Miglior direzione artistica
- God of War
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Detroit: Become Human
- Dragon Ball FighterZ
Miglior design sonoro
- God of War
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Marvel's Spider-Man
- Battlefield V
Miglior colonna sonora
- God of War
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Marvel's Spider-Man
- Detroit: Become Human
Miglior gioco "in divenire"
- Fortnite
- Rainbow Six: Siege
- Overwatch
- Monster Hunter: World
Miglior gioco indipendente
- The Forest
- Beat Saber
- Celeste
- Tetris Effect
Miglior esclusiva PlayStation
- God of War
- Marvel's Spider-Man
- Detroit: Become Human
- Shadow of the Colossus
Miglior interpretazione
- Christopher Judge - Kratos, God of War
- Roger Clark - Arthur Morgan, Red Dead Redemption 2
- Yuri Lowenthal - Peter Parker, Marvel's Spider-Man
- Bryan Dechart - Connor, Detroit: Become Human
Miglior gioco per PlayStation VR
- Beat Saber
- Borderlands 2 VR
- Astro Bot Rescue Mission
- Tetris Effect
Miglior gioco per PlayStation
- God of War
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Marvel's Spider-Man
- Detroit: Become Human
Gioco più atteso
- Kingdom Hearts III
- Resident Evil 2
- Mortal Kombat 11
- Death Stranding
Studio dell'anno
- Sony Santa Monica Studio
- Rockstar Games
- Insomniac Games
- Epic Games