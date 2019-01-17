Everyeye.itLogo Everyeye.it
  1. HOME
  2. God of War
  3. Notizie

God of War fa incetta di premi ai PlayStation Blog Game of the Year Awards

God of War fa incetta di premi ai PlayStation Blog Game of the Year Awards
INFORMAZIONI GIOCO
di

PlayStation Blog ha svelato i vincitori dei Game of the Year Awards, premi assegnati in base alle centinaia di migliaia di voti inviati dai fan di PlayStation.

God of War è stato capace di portarsi a casa ben sette premi, ai quali bisogna aggiungere anche quello per il miglior studio di sviluppo assegnato a Santa Monica. L'ultima avventura di Kratos è riuscita a battere Red Dead Redemption 2 in tutte le categorie, eccetto quella per la miglior grafica. A seguire trovate tutti i vincitori. Per ogni categoria, sono riportanti anche i giochi classificati in seconda, terza e quarta posizione.

Il premio per il miglior gioco sportivo assegnato a FIFA 19 non stupisce affatto, mentre in ambito multiplayer ha trionfato Call of Duty: Black Ops 4. Fortnite ha invece convinto i giocatori PlayStation per l'eccezionale supporto fornito da Epic Games. Il titolo più atteso è invece Kingdom Hearts 3, ancor più del remake di Resident Evil 2. Entrambi arriveranno sugli scaffali alla fine di questo mese.

Miglior narrativa

  1. God of War
  2. Red Dead Redemption 2
  3. Marvel's Spider-Man
  4. Detroit: Become Human

Best multiplayer

  1. Call of Duty: Black Ops 4
  2. Red Dead Redemption 2
  3. Battlefield V
  4. Monster Hunter: World

Miglior gioco sportivo

  1. FIFA 19
  2. NBA 2K19
  3. WWE 2K19
  4. Pro Evolution Soccer 2019

Miglior grafica

  1. Red Dead Redemption 2
  2. God of War
  3. Marvel's Spider-Man
  4. Detroit: Become Human

Miglior direzione artistica

  1. God of War
  2. Red Dead Redemption 2
  3. Detroit: Become Human
  4. Dragon Ball FighterZ

Miglior design sonoro

  1. God of War
  2. Red Dead Redemption 2
  3. Marvel's Spider-Man
  4. Battlefield V

Miglior colonna sonora

  1. God of War
  2. Red Dead Redemption 2
  3. Marvel's Spider-Man
  4. Detroit: Become Human

Miglior gioco "in divenire"

  1. Fortnite
  2. Rainbow Six: Siege
  3. Overwatch
  4. Monster Hunter: World

Miglior gioco indipendente

  1. The Forest
  2. Beat Saber
  3. Celeste
  4. Tetris Effect

Miglior esclusiva PlayStation

  1. God of War
  2. Marvel's Spider-Man
  3. Detroit: Become Human
  4. Shadow of the Colossus

Miglior interpretazione

  1. Christopher Judge - Kratos, God of War
  2. Roger Clark - Arthur Morgan, Red Dead Redemption 2
  3. Yuri Lowenthal - Peter Parker, Marvel's Spider-Man
  4. Bryan Dechart - Connor, Detroit: Become Human

Miglior gioco per PlayStation VR

  1. Beat Saber
  2. Borderlands 2 VR
  3. Astro Bot Rescue Mission
  4. Tetris Effect

Miglior gioco per PlayStation

  1. God of War
  2. Red Dead Redemption 2
  3. Marvel's Spider-Man
  4. Detroit: Become Human

Gioco più atteso

  1. Kingdom Hearts III
  2. Resident Evil 2
  3. Mortal Kombat 11
  4. Death Stranding

Studio dell'anno

  1. Sony Santa Monica Studio
  2. Rockstar Games
  3. Insomniac Games
  4. Epic Games
Cosa ne pensate dei premi assegnati?
Quanto è interessante?
2
Vai ai commenti

Scopri le migliori Console in offerta e i Bonus prenotazione più interessanti dei tuoi Videogiochi preferiti in offerta su Amazon.it

speciale

Fotografando God of War: quando l'odissea nordica si tramuta in un quadro

Altri contenuti per God of War

  1. Anthem: storia, progressione e personalizzazione in un nuovo trailer
  2. The Escapists 2: Pocket Breakout arriva a fine gennaio su iOS e Android

God of War

God of War
Aggiungi in Collezione
  • In Uscita su
  • PS4
  • PS4 Pro
  • Date di Pubblicazione
  • PS4 : 20/04/2018
  • PS4 Pro : 20/04/2018
  • Genere: Azione
  • Sviluppatore: Santa Monica Studios
  • Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment
  • Pegi: 16+
  • Lingua: Tutto in Italiano
  • Sito Ufficiale: Link
  • Costo Digidelivery: 69.99 €
  • Link Download: Link

Che voto dai a: God of War

Media Voto Utenti
Voti: 424
9.2
nd

Contenuti più Letti