God of War fa incetta di premi ai PlayStation Blog Game of the Year Awards

PlayStation Blog ha svelato i vincitori dei Game of the Year Awards, premi assegnati in base alle centinaia di migliaia di voti inviati dai fan di PlayStation.

God of War è stato capace di portarsi a casa ben sette premi, ai quali bisogna aggiungere anche quello per il miglior studio di sviluppo assegnato a Santa Monica. L'ultima avventura di Kratos è riuscita a battere Red Dead Redemption 2 in tutte le categorie, eccetto quella per la miglior grafica. A seguire trovate tutti i vincitori. Per ogni categoria, sono riportanti anche i giochi classificati in seconda, terza e quarta posizione.

Il premio per il miglior gioco sportivo assegnato a FIFA 19 non stupisce affatto, mentre in ambito multiplayer ha trionfato Call of Duty: Black Ops 4. Fortnite ha invece convinto i giocatori PlayStation per l'eccezionale supporto fornito da Epic Games. Il titolo più atteso è invece Kingdom Hearts 3, ancor più del remake di Resident Evil 2. Entrambi arriveranno sugli scaffali alla fine di questo mese.

Miglior narrativa



God of War Red Dead Redemption 2 Marvel's Spider-Man Detroit: Become Human

Best multiplayer

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Red Dead Redemption 2 Battlefield V Monster Hunter: World

Miglior gioco sportivo

FIFA 19 NBA 2K19 WWE 2K19 Pro Evolution Soccer 2019

Miglior grafica



Red Dead Redemption 2 God of War Marvel's Spider-Man Detroit: Become Human

Miglior direzione artistica



God of War Red Dead Redemption 2 Detroit: Become Human Dragon Ball FighterZ

Miglior design sonoro

God of War Red Dead Redemption 2 Marvel's Spider-Man Battlefield V

Miglior colonna sonora

God of War Red Dead Redemption 2 Marvel's Spider-Man Detroit: Become Human

Miglior gioco "in divenire"

Fortnite Rainbow Six: Siege Overwatch Monster Hunter: World

Miglior gioco indipendente

The Forest Beat Saber Celeste Tetris Effect

Miglior esclusiva PlayStation

God of War Marvel's Spider-Man Detroit: Become Human Shadow of the Colossus

Miglior interpretazione

Christopher Judge - Kratos, God of War Roger Clark - Arthur Morgan, Red Dead Redemption 2 Yuri Lowenthal - Peter Parker, Marvel's Spider-Man Bryan Dechart - Connor, Detroit: Become Human

Miglior gioco per PlayStation VR

Beat Saber Borderlands 2 VR Astro Bot Rescue Mission Tetris Effect

Miglior gioco per PlayStation

God of War Red Dead Redemption 2 Marvel's Spider-Man Detroit: Become Human

Gioco più atteso

Kingdom Hearts III Resident Evil 2 Mortal Kombat 11 Death Stranding

Studio dell'anno

Sony Santa Monica Studio Rockstar Games Insomniac Games Epic Games

Cosa ne pensate dei premi assegnati?