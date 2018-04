God of War: gli attori ed il compositore ringraziati sentitamente da Cory Barlog

We did something great @iamchrisjudge . Thank you for every moment of truth you brought to this experience. You gave so much of yourself to this role and I am truly honored to have taken this journey with you. — Cory Barlog 🕹️ #GodofWar (@corybarlog) 12 aprile 2018

❤️My dearest @DanielleBisutti , you are so strong, so honest and a goddamn force of nature. You blew me away from the first words of your audition and continued to amaze me with every moment of your performance. Thank you. I am forever a fan lucky enough to work with you. — Cory Barlog 🕹️ #GodofWar (@corybarlog) 12 aprile 2018

Holy hell @bearmccreary , you are an incredible partner to collaborate with. I feel like we worked together in another life because we creatively finish each others sentences. There are no words to properly describe the impact you have had on this game. Thank you, brother.❤️🙏 — Cory Barlog 🕹️ #GodofWar (@corybarlog) 12 aprile 2018