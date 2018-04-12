Everyeye.itLogo Everyeye.it
God of War per PlayStation 4: trapelata la lista dei Trofei

di
A poche ore dal termine dell'embargo per la recensione di God of War, trapela in rete la lista dei Trofei sbloccabili della nuova avventura di Kratos. Attenzione, l'elenco riportato di seguito contiene enormi spoiler sulla trama, se non volete anticipazioni potete interrompere qui la lettura.

Purtroppo non viene segnalato il grado di rarità di ogni Trofeo, in totale gli sbloccabili sono 37, suddivisi tra argento, oro, bronzo e l'immancabile platino. Riportiamo di seguito i nomi dei trofei e le relative descrizioni in lingua inglese:

Trofei God of War

  1. Father and Son - Obtain all other trophies
  2. The Journey Begins - Defend your home from The Stranger
  3. A New Friend - Survive the Witch's Woods
  4. Feels Like Home - Allow the Light Elves to return home
  5. Dragon Slayer - Defeat the Dragon of the Montain
  6. Troubling Consequences - Defeat Magni and Modi
  7. Hello, Old Friend - Retrieve the Blades of Dragon
  8. Promise Fulfille - Heal Atreus
  9. Round 2 - Rescue Atreus
  10. Past Haunts - Ride the ship out of Helheim
  11. Twilight Beckons - Defeat Baldur
  12. Last Wish - Spread the ashes
  13. Beneath the Surface - Explore all the Lake of Nine has to offer
  14. Death Happened Here - Fully explore Veithurgard
  15. Trilingual - Learn the Languages of Muspelheim and Nilfheim
  16. Dwarven Ingenuity - Upgrade a piece of Armor
  17. Nice Moves - Obtain a Runic Attack Gem
  18. Iðunn's Orchard - Fully upgrade your Health
  19. Quick tempered - Fully upgrade your rage
  20. Best Dresses - Craft an outfit for Atreus
  21. Enchanted - Slot an Enchantment into your Armor
  22. All Will Fall - Kill 1000 enemies
  23. Dangerous Skies - Free all of the Dragons
  24. Like oil and water - Complete all of Brok and Sindri's Favors
  25. Curator - Collect all of the Artifacts
  26. Allfather Blinded - Kill all of Odin's Ravens
  27. The Best Moves - Fully upgrade a Runic Attack
  28. Worthy - Fully upgrade the Leviathan Axe
  29. Why Fight It? - Fully upgrade the Blade of Chaos
  30. Path of the Zealot - Obtain Traveler Armor Set
  31. Primordial - Obtain Ancient armor Set
  32. Unfinished Businnes - Assist all of the wayward spirits
  33. Treasuer Hunter - Use treasure maps to find all of the dig spots
  34. The Truth - Read all of the Jötnar shrines
  35. Fire and Brimstone - Complete all of the Trials Muspelheim
  36. Darkness and Fog - Retrieve all treasure from Workshop's center chamber
  37. Chooser of the Slain - Defeat the Nine Valkyries

God of War sarà disponibile dal 20 aprile su PlayStation 4 e PS4 Pro, su Everyeye.it trovate Recensione e Video Recensione di God of War, inoltre oggi pomeriggio alle 16:00 andrà in onda un Q&A, una sessione di domande e risposte sul nuovo gioco di Sony Santa Monica.

FONTE: The Nerd Mag
