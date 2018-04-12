God of War per PlayStation 4: trapelata la lista dei Trofei

A poche ore dal termine dell'embargo per la recensione di God of War, trapela in rete la lista dei Trofei sbloccabili della nuova avventura di Kratos. Attenzione, l'elenco riportato di seguito contiene enormi spoiler sulla trama, se non volete anticipazioni potete interrompere qui la lettura.

Purtroppo non viene segnalato il grado di rarità di ogni Trofeo, in totale gli sbloccabili sono 37, suddivisi tra argento, oro, bronzo e l'immancabile platino. Riportiamo di seguito i nomi dei trofei e le relative descrizioni in lingua inglese:

Trofei God of War

Father and Son - Obtain all other trophies The Journey Begins - Defend your home from The Stranger A New Friend - Survive the Witch's Woods Feels Like Home - Allow the Light Elves to return home Dragon Slayer - Defeat the Dragon of the Montain Troubling Consequences - Defeat Magni and Modi Hello, Old Friend - Retrieve the Blades of Dragon Promise Fulfille - Heal Atreus Round 2 - Rescue Atreus Past Haunts - Ride the ship out of Helheim Twilight Beckons - Defeat Baldur Last Wish - Spread the ashes Beneath the Surface - Explore all the Lake of Nine has to offer Death Happened Here - Fully explore Veithurgard Trilingual - Learn the Languages of Muspelheim and Nilfheim Dwarven Ingenuity - Upgrade a piece of Armor Nice Moves - Obtain a Runic Attack Gem Iðunn's Orchard - Fully upgrade your Health Quick tempered - Fully upgrade your rage Best Dresses - Craft an outfit for Atreus Enchanted - Slot an Enchantment into your Armor All Will Fall - Kill 1000 enemies Dangerous Skies - Free all of the Dragons Like oil and water - Complete all of Brok and Sindri's Favors Curator - Collect all of the Artifacts Allfather Blinded - Kill all of Odin's Ravens The Best Moves - Fully upgrade a Runic Attack Worthy - Fully upgrade the Leviathan Axe Why Fight It? - Fully upgrade the Blade of Chaos Path of the Zealot - Obtain Traveler Armor Set Primordial - Obtain Ancient armor Set Unfinished Businnes - Assist all of the wayward spirits Treasuer Hunter - Use treasure maps to find all of the dig spots The Truth - Read all of the Jötnar shrines Fire and Brimstone - Complete all of the Trials Muspelheim Darkness and Fog - Retrieve all treasure from Workshop's center chamber Chooser of the Slain - Defeat the Nine Valkyries

God of War sarà disponibile dal 20 aprile su PlayStation 4 e PS4 Pro, su Everyeye.it trovate Recensione e Video Recensione di God of War, inoltre oggi pomeriggio alle 16:00 andrà in onda un Q&A, una sessione di domande e risposte sul nuovo gioco di Sony Santa Monica.