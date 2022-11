God of War Ragnarok vs Elden Ring, quale narrazione? Parla Cory Barlog

we have gripped so tightly to long held beliefs of what story/narrative is shaped by experiences with books/movies/TV. they ARE the blueprints of how narrative/story must be delivered. but games are relatively new, so stay tuned. we hope to help move the needle TO change that.

basically, I think all games should be nominated for story and narrative in some way because they all have them in some way that is solely and completely unique to the world of games.



but that's just me. what do I really know? 😬