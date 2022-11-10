God of War scatena il Ragnarok: si festeggia anche in Days Gone e The Last of Us!
Con una tradizione famigliare ormai ampiamente consolidata, le software house di casa Sony hanno dato un caloroso benvenuto al mondo di God of War: Ragnarok.
Il lancio della nuova esclusiva per PlayStation 4 e PlayStation 5 non è infatti stata festeggiata solamente dagli sviluppatori di Santa Monica Studio. Al contrario, anche gli altri team parte dei PlayStation Studios hanno offerto le proprie congratulazioni ai colleghi, pubblicando una ricca selezione di artwork ispirati alla nuova epopea di Kratos e Atreus.
Direttamente in calce a questa news, potete ad esempio trovare le creazioni firmate da Naughty Dog, che vedono i protagonisti di God of War: Ragnarok in compagnia di Ellie e Joel, per una duplice avventura in famiglia. Festeggiamenti anche presso Insomniac Games, con un artwork ispirato a Ratchet & Clank, mentre gli autori di Sucker Punch hanno scelto di trasportare Kratos e Atreus nel mondo di Ghost of Tsushima. Omaggi anche da Firesprite, Media Molecule, PixelOpus e Bend Studio, con quest'ultimo che ha dipinto il Fimbulwinter nell'universo di Days Gone.
Da parte sua, Santa Monica non ha mancato di inserire tanti Easter Egg in God of War: Ragnarok, tra i quali ha trovato spazio anche un simpatico omaggio a The Last of Us: Parte II.
A toast to incredible adventures throughout the Nine Realms! Congratulations @SonySantaMonica on #GodofWarRagnarok's launch. We've got our axes at the ready.— Naughty Dog (@Naughty_Dog) November 9, 2022
Illustration done by our Senior Character Concept Artist, Hyoung Taek Nam! pic.twitter.com/V0JnDdnVm9
"It is the nature of a thing that matters, not its form." 🔧🪓— Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) November 9, 2022
Congrats on launching #GodOfWar: Ragnarök today, @SonySantaMonica! We're eagerly plotting a course for the Nine Realms - and bringing a few gadgets with us, if you don't mind.
🎨 Art by @kristincanim pic.twitter.com/rN89LLIa38
Ragnarök has arrived! We are so proud and excited for our friends at @SonySantaMonica as #GodOfWarRagnarok launches today. Congratulations to the whole team! We can't wait to play! pic.twitter.com/eVzUJrjywj— Sucker Punch Productions (@SuckerPunchProd) November 9, 2022
Massive congratulations to our exceptionally talented friends @SonySantaMonica on the launch of their phenomenal #GodofWarRagnarok— Firesprite (@FirespriteGames) November 9, 2022
🎨 Art by our amazing @dubuisson_arts pic.twitter.com/bb2zEcwEcf
Huge congratulations to our wonderful friends @SonySantaMonica on the launch of #GodofWarRagnarok ! 💙— Bend Studio (@BendStudio) November 9, 2022
We must protect Jack, Speki and Svanna at all costs in the Norse realms. 🐺❄️ pic.twitter.com/j9PpTIw1gL
Epic congratulations to our friends @SonySantaMonica, their partners @valkyrieent, @bluepointgames and everyone else @PlayStation who poured their hearts and souls into #GodofWarRagnarok! It is a stone cold masterpiece! 🥳👏🔥#PlayStationStudiosFamily❤️ pic.twitter.com/S9m7xT8yjY— PixelOpus (@Pixelopus) November 9, 2022
"Fate only binds you if you let it."— Media Molecule (@mediamolecule) November 9, 2022
Congratulations to our dear friends @SonySantaMonica on the launch of #GodOfWarRagnarok! We've given Kratos & Atreus the #MadeInDreams treatment in celebration!💙🪓 pic.twitter.com/2r6qk9x6aB
God of War Ragnarok
- In Uscita su
- PS5
- PS4
- PS4 Pro
- Date di Pubblicazione
- PS5 : 09/11/2022
- PS4 : 09/11/2022
- PS4 Pro : 09/11/2022
- Genere: Azione/Avventura
- Sviluppatore: Santa Monica Studios
- Publisher: PlayStation Studios
Che voto dai a: God of War Ragnarok
Voti: 22
