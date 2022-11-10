God of War scatena il Ragnarok: si festeggia anche in Days Gone e The Last of Us!

Con una tradizione famigliare ormai ampiamente consolidata, le software house di casa Sony hanno dato un caloroso benvenuto al mondo di God of War: Ragnarok.

Il lancio della nuova esclusiva per PlayStation 4 e PlayStation 5 non è infatti stata festeggiata solamente dagli sviluppatori di Santa Monica Studio. Al contrario, anche gli altri team parte dei PlayStation Studios hanno offerto le proprie congratulazioni ai colleghi, pubblicando una ricca selezione di artwork ispirati alla nuova epopea di Kratos e Atreus.

Direttamente in calce a questa news, potete ad esempio trovare le creazioni firmate da Naughty Dog, che vedono i protagonisti di God of War: Ragnarok in compagnia di Ellie e Joel, per una duplice avventura in famiglia. Festeggiamenti anche presso Insomniac Games, con un artwork ispirato a Ratchet & Clank, mentre gli autori di Sucker Punch hanno scelto di trasportare Kratos e Atreus nel mondo di Ghost of Tsushima. Omaggi anche da Firesprite, Media Molecule, PixelOpus e Bend Studio, con quest'ultimo che ha dipinto il Fimbulwinter nell'universo di Days Gone.

Da parte sua, Santa Monica non ha mancato di inserire tanti Easter Egg in God of War: Ragnarok, tra i quali ha trovato spazio anche un simpatico omaggio a The Last of Us: Parte II.