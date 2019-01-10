God of War e Spider-Man guidano le nomination dei D.I.C.E. Awards

L'Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences ha svelato le nomination della ventiduesima edizione dei D.I.C.E. Awards, premi che verranno assegnati il prossimo 13 febbraio in una cerimonia che sarà condotta ancora una volta da Greg Miller (Kinda Funny) e Jessica Chobot (Nerdist News). I membri dell'Academy procederanno alle votazioni a partire da domani.

God of War è il titolo ad aver ricevuto il maggior numero di candidature, ben 12! Seguono Marvel's Spider-Man con 11, Red Dead Redemption 2 con 8 e Return of the Obra Dinn con 6. Tutti e quattro i titoli appena menzionati si contenderanno il premio per il Miglior Gioco dell'Anno assieme a Into the Breach.

Outstanding Achievement in Animation

God of War

Gris

Spider-Man

Moss

Red Dead Redemption II

Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction

Detroit: Become Human

God of War

Gris

Spider-Man

Red Dead Redemption II

Outstanding Achievement in Character

Assassin's Creed Odyssey (Kassandra)

God of War (Atreus)

God of War (Kratos)

Spider-Man (Peter Parker/Spider-Man)

Red Dead Redemption II (Arthur Morgan)

Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition

Detroit: Become Human

Forgotton Anne

God of War

Spider-Man

Tetris Effect

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Design

Battlefield V

Detroit: Become Human

God of War

Spider-Man

Moss

Outstanding Achievement in Story

Assassin's Creed Odyssey

Florence

God of War

Spider-Man

Return of the Obra Dinn

Outstanding Technical Achievement

Astro Bot Rescue Mission

Battlefield V

God of War

Spider-Man

Red Dead Redemption II

Action Game of the Year

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4

Celeste

Destiny 2: Forsaken

Far Cry 5

Shadow of the Tomb Raider

Adventure Game of the Year

Detroit: Become Human

God of War

Spider-Man

Red Dead Redemption II

Return of the Obra Dinn

Family Game of the Year

Astro Bot Rescue Mission

Kirby Star Allies

Lego DC Super-Villains

Starlink: Battle for Atlas

Unravel Two

Fighting Game of the Year

BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle

Dragon Ball Fighter Z

Soulcalibur VI

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Racing Game of the Year

Forza Horizon 4

F1 2018

Wreckfest

Role-Playing Game of the Year

Assassin's Creed Odyssey

Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age

Monster Hunter World

Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom

Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire

Sports Game of the Year

FIFA 19

Mario Tennis Aces

MLB The Show 18

Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year

Bad North

Frostpunk

Into the Breach

Northgard

RimWorld

Immersive Reality Technical Achievement

Astro Bot Rescue Mission

Beat Saber

Dr. Grordbort's Invaders

Tónandi

Torn

Immersive Reality Game of the Year

Astro Bot Rescue Mission

Beat Saber

Moss

Sprint Vector

Transference

Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game

Celeste

Florence

Into the Breach

Minit

Return of the Obra Dinn

Portable Game of the Year

Dandara

Donut County

Dragalia Lost

Florence

Oddmar

Online Game of the Year

Fortnite

Destiny 2: Forsaken

Laser League

Red Dead Redemption II

Sea of Thieves

Outstanding Achievement in Game Design

God of War

Into the Breach

Spider-Man

Return of the Obra Dinn

Subnautica

Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction

Florence

God of War

Spider-Man

Red Dead Redemption II

Return of the Obra Dinn

Game of the Year

God of War

Into the Breach

Spider-Man

Red Dead Redemption II

Return of the Obra Dinn

Cosa ne pensate di queste nomination? Secondo voi quali sono i titoli favoriti nelle differenti categorie selezionate dall'Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences?