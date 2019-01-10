God of War e Spider-Man guidano le nomination dei D.I.C.E. Awards

L'Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences ha svelato le nomination della ventiduesima edizione dei D.I.C.E. Awards, premi che verranno assegnati il prossimo 13 febbraio in una cerimonia che sarà condotta ancora una volta da Greg Miller (Kinda Funny) e Jessica Chobot (Nerdist News). I membri dell'Academy procederanno alle votazioni a partire da domani.
God of War è il titolo ad aver ricevuto il maggior numero di candidature, ben 12! Seguono Marvel's Spider-Man con 11, Red Dead Redemption 2 con 8 e Return of the Obra Dinn con 6. Tutti e quattro i titoli appena menzionati si contenderanno il premio per il Miglior Gioco dell'Anno assieme a Into the Breach.
Outstanding Achievement in Animation
God of War
Gris
Spider-Man
Moss
Red Dead Redemption II
Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction
Detroit: Become Human
God of War
Gris
Spider-Man
Red Dead Redemption II
Outstanding Achievement in Character
Assassin's Creed Odyssey (Kassandra)
God of War (Atreus)
God of War (Kratos)
Spider-Man (Peter Parker/Spider-Man)
Red Dead Redemption II (Arthur Morgan)
Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition
Detroit: Become Human
Forgotton Anne
God of War
Spider-Man
Tetris Effect
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Design
Battlefield V
Detroit: Become Human
God of War
Spider-Man
Moss
Outstanding Achievement in Story
Assassin's Creed Odyssey
Florence
God of War
Spider-Man
Return of the Obra Dinn
Outstanding Technical Achievement
Astro Bot Rescue Mission
Battlefield V
God of War
Spider-Man
Red Dead Redemption II
Action Game of the Year
Call of Duty: Black Ops 4
Celeste
Destiny 2: Forsaken
Far Cry 5
Shadow of the Tomb Raider
Adventure Game of the Year
Detroit: Become Human
God of War
Spider-Man
Red Dead Redemption II
Return of the Obra Dinn
Family Game of the Year
Astro Bot Rescue Mission
Kirby Star Allies
Lego DC Super-Villains
Starlink: Battle for Atlas
Unravel Two
Fighting Game of the Year
BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle
Dragon Ball Fighter Z
Soulcalibur VI
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
Racing Game of the Year
Forza Horizon 4
F1 2018
Wreckfest
Role-Playing Game of the Year
Assassin's Creed Odyssey
Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age
Monster Hunter World
Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom
Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire
Sports Game of the Year
FIFA 19
Mario Tennis Aces
MLB The Show 18
Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year
Bad North
Frostpunk
Into the Breach
Northgard
RimWorld
Immersive Reality Technical Achievement
Astro Bot Rescue Mission
Beat Saber
Dr. Grordbort's Invaders
Tónandi
Torn
Immersive Reality Game of the Year
Astro Bot Rescue Mission
Beat Saber
Moss
Sprint Vector
Transference
Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game
Celeste
Florence
Into the Breach
Minit
Return of the Obra Dinn
Portable Game of the Year
Dandara
Donut County
Dragalia Lost
Florence
Oddmar
Online Game of the Year
Fortnite
Destiny 2: Forsaken
Laser League
Red Dead Redemption II
Sea of Thieves
Outstanding Achievement in Game Design
God of War
Into the Breach
Spider-Man
Return of the Obra Dinn
Subnautica
Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction
Florence
God of War
Spider-Man
Red Dead Redemption II
Return of the Obra Dinn
Game of the Year
God of War
Into the Breach
Spider-Man
Red Dead Redemption II
Return of the Obra Dinn
Cosa ne pensate di queste nomination? Secondo voi quali sono i titoli favoriti nelle differenti categorie selezionate dall'Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences?