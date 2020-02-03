God of War: ecco lo straordinario cosplay della Valchiria Gunnr con ali animate
Dopo mesi di lavoro e una dedizione incrollabile, la cosplayer Marye Le Fay ci mostra finalmente il costume che ha realizzato per interpretare la Valchiria Gunnr di God of War nelle prossime manifestazioni di settore a cui parteciperà e nelle quali potrà fare sfoggio di questa sua incredibile opera artigianale.
Attraverso le pagine del suo profilo Instagram, la cosplayer olandese ci mostra con orgoglio il suo lavoro, facendoci ammirare fin nei minimi dettagli il meccanismo utilizzato per muovere le ali del suo costume e sorprendere lo spettatore con l'ausilio di leve, tiranti e pistoni "nascosti" dalle piume.
Questa rappresentazione di una delle nove Valchirie corrotte della dimensione fantasy di God of War è solo l'ultimo degli omaggi che gli appassionati hanno voluto fare al capolavoro action di Sony Santa Monica.
Oltre ai lavori artigianali dei cosplayer, in rete ha destato particolare interesse la sfida No Hit di God of War in modalità New Game Plus compiuta da un giocatore che ha voluto fronteggiare nientemeno che la Regina delle Valchirie, riuscendo a batterla senza essere colpito dopo la bellezza di 1.400 tentativi ripresi e condivisi su Twitch. In calce alla notizia vi lasciamo le immagini e i video realizzati dalla cosplayer Marye Le Fay, fateci sapere che cosa ne pensate al riguardo.
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
THERE SHE IS! fully dressed up at the @duhcosplay castleshoot yesterday!! Enthusiastically filmed by @feanwee GUYS I'm so proud of this cosplay, but don't expect me to wear these wings to a con anytime soon 😅 they hella heavy. You CAN expect some really cool photos soon because we shot some really awesome ones!! #cosplayvideo #craftyourfandom #godofwar4 #godofwarcosplay #godofwarvalkyrie #hildrgodofwar #hildr #santamonicastudio #godofwar #foamsmith #valkyriehildr
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
Just casually sharing another work in progress picture because I'm so freaking hyped for this. They look so much better than my previous wing covers, which I kinda rushed in the end, but so are these, at least I knew what I was doing this time around xD I mean, I only started 12 weeks ago with the entire costume! #hildr #hildrgodofwar #cosplaywip #cosplayworkinprogress #valkyrie #godofwarcosplay #godofwarvalkyrie
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
"𝕊𝕙𝕖'𝕤 𝕒 𝕝𝕠𝕦𝕕 𝕠𝕟𝕖, 𝕥𝕙𝕚𝕤 𝕠𝕟𝕖. 𝔸𝕣𝕖 𝕥𝕙𝕖𝕪 𝕒𝕝𝕨𝕒𝕪𝕤 𝕥𝕙𝕚𝕤 𝕝𝕠𝕦𝕕?" I'm so excited to share this first collaboration photo from our shoot in the Alps!!! Honestly it was really worth it! Honestly that weekend was one of the best I had last year! Atreus is @kadart_cosplay Photo by @zerotwo.psd God of War by @santamonicastudio #atreus #gunnr #valkyriefight #cosplay #germancosplay #dutchcosplay #godofwar4 #godofwarcosplay #valkyriegunnr #santamonicastudio #articulatedwings
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
• Hildr, daughter of Högni • ••• Guess who's been watching Vikings lately? It me. I've been wanting to do an unmasked version of my Valkyrie cosplay ever since I was still making Gunnr, and with the inspiration I got from Vikings I finally did it. Woop! Capeflip, photo, make-up, all done by yours truly. ••• #valkyriehildr #vikings #viking #valkyrie #norsemythology #godofwar4 #godofwarcosplay #foamsmith #cosplayersofinstagram #dutchcosplay #santamonicastudio
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
Holy shit, these Hildr wings are so big!!! I said I wanted bigger wings and maybe this was exactly what I wanted!! I can wiggle with them too 😏 🤣 now the only thing I got left to do is make the top covers and knee pads 🤗 #godofwar4 #godofwarvalkyrie #godofwar #articulatedwings #foamsmith #godofwarcosplay #hildrgodofwar #hildr #santamonicastudio #playstation4 #gamecosplay #dutchcosplay #marijewaarom #valkyrie #walkure #cosplaywip #norsemythology @santamonicastudio
