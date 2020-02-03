God of War: ecco lo straordinario cosplay della Valchiria Gunnr con ali animate

Dopo mesi di lavoro e una dedizione incrollabile, la cosplayer Marye Le Fay ci mostra finalmente il costume che ha realizzato per interpretare la Valchiria Gunnr di God of War nelle prossime manifestazioni di settore a cui parteciperà e nelle quali potrà fare sfoggio di questa sua incredibile opera artigianale.

Attraverso le pagine del suo profilo Instagram, la cosplayer olandese ci mostra con orgoglio il suo lavoro, facendoci ammirare fin nei minimi dettagli il meccanismo utilizzato per muovere le ali del suo costume e sorprendere lo spettatore con l'ausilio di leve, tiranti e pistoni "nascosti" dalle piume.

Questa rappresentazione di una delle nove Valchirie corrotte della dimensione fantasy di God of War è solo l'ultimo degli omaggi che gli appassionati hanno voluto fare al capolavoro action di Sony Santa Monica.

Oltre ai lavori artigianali dei cosplayer, in rete ha destato particolare interesse la sfida No Hit di God of War in modalità New Game Plus compiuta da un giocatore che ha voluto fronteggiare nientemeno che la Regina delle Valchirie, riuscendo a batterla senza essere colpito dopo la bellezza di 1.400 tentativi ripresi e condivisi su Twitch. In calce alla notizia vi lasciamo le immagini e i video realizzati dalla cosplayer Marye Le Fay, fateci sapere che cosa ne pensate al riguardo.