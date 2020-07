Godfall su PS5: ecco come verranno sfruttate le feature del DualSense

⚔ 12 Valorplates



⚔ 5 Weapon classes



⚔ 90+ different enemy types



⚔ Haptic feedback



All this and much more can be found in a deep-dive interview with our friends from @GameSpot!



Read Now: https://t.co/eWVuFBaOql pic.twitter.com/xXZbZIFcfm